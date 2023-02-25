Help! I’m Not Sure I’m “Allowed” to Say I’m a Person of Color.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

This is probably a low-stakes question, but it came up while I was talking to my two best friends earlier this week. My father is white, and my mother is Korean and Indigenous. My mother and my siblings all look brown and Asian. For whatever reason, I’m the only one who looks completely white. I’ve noticed some people can tell I’m mixed, because of a very slight difference in my eye shape from other white people, and my pitch-black and pin-straight hair. But I just look so much more like my father than my mother and siblings.

My two best friends are South Asian and Black. At some point, while we were talking, one of my friends referred to me as a woman of color. I was kind of surprised—I’ve never identified that way. I have light skin, a white-sounding last name, and grew up in a very white area. I did experience some racist comments in high school from kids who knew what my mom and siblings looked like, but my life experience has been vastly different from theirs. Do you think it’s right for me to identify as a person of color? On the one hand, I don’t want to erase the identity and culture my mom raised me with. On the other, I simply don’t experience the level of racism my mom and siblings do. Both the erasure of my Korean and Indigenous roots and the concept of identifying as a person of color make me uncomfortable. What do you think?

—Confused

Dear Confused,

You can think of yourself and describe yourself however you want and anyone is allowed to disagree with what you come up with—there are no firm rules here.

Similarly, no one is forcing you to describe yourself in just one to three words. If you want your official position to be the full sentence “My father is white and my mother is Korean and Indigenous but because of the way I present and the experiences I’ve had, I always think of myself as white” that’s okay!

That said, in the same way that in a relationship, if you’re struggling with whether to break up, it means you probably should, if you’re struggling to decide whether you’re a person of color, you probably are. One thing that might help to make this feel less weird to you is to remember that experiencing a certain amount of racism isn’t a requirement for being a person of color and having grown up in a white environment isn’t disqualifying. Plus, you say you were raised with your mom’s culture. I don’t think anyone would consider you a fraud if you were to claim this heritage. And in fact, it sounds like people might already be claiming it for you.

Dear Prudence,

My nephew Tom is mildly autistic (what would have been called Asperger’s but now is on the autism spectrum). Since he was very small, his mom (my sister-in-law Kelly) has treasured the idea that he and my daughter, Lisa, have a special bond. She has told me this bond means the world to Tom. Lisa has never felt particularly close to Tom but does always make time for him at family gatherings. This has morphed into Tom hanging right by her side for an entire family gathering, and talking at her but not with her (she listens, smiles, and tries to share her own stories or thoughts, which are kind of met with a blank stare and then going back to whatever Tom had been talking about). I’ve tried talking to Kelly about this, but Kelly continues to insist on her story (the two of them have a special bond).

So the problem I am asking for help with is this: Lisa has basically said she refuses to attend another Thanksgiving at their house. They’ve done Thanksgiving for the past 15 years or so, and they work so hard at it! I know it means a lot to them. Lisa wants to do Thanksgiving herself, at her apartment in a different city, and have my side of the family only (Kelly is my husband’s sister and my side has always done their own Thanksgiving, which we have not been able to attend). Lisa and my son both say that things change when kids grow up and this should be just fine. But I know it won’t be just fine. I am very close to Kelly and don’t want to hurt her, and I know she will ask me about it. Lisa says she’ll tell her, but I know this will hurt. Lisa says that although she loves her aunt, she is willing to let the relationship suffer if that is what comes. So we are going to Lisa’s. My family is VERY excited. Everyone can go. This is going to be a fun new thing. But how oh how do I navigate my part in this? Saying nothing is not going to work over the long haul…

—Already Worrying About Thanksgiving

Dear Already Worried,

I wish you’d reached out to someone for advice a long time ago, like when Lisa and Tom were both little. Maybe you could have made a conscious effort to nurture their connection, taking both your daughter’s preferences and Tom’s diagnosis into consideration. Maybe Lisa could have done more than just make time for him—she could have been coached to help understand his behavior and have more empathy for him. Maybe Tom could have practiced picking up on cues about interest in what he was saying (and giving other people a chance to talk) in a safe and loving environment. But it’s too late now. It sounds like Lisa is completely fed up. So, while they’re both young, and Tom probably seems especially vulnerable, they are both grown-ups and your window for working on this relationship or pushing Lisa to be more generous is probably over. You have to treat this as an adult relationship that has sadly unraveled. If Lisa’s willing to explain herself to Kelly, let her. And you are free to let Kelly know how upset you are and how much that decision saddens you. If you care about her and Tom—and you obviously do—make a plan to spend time with the two of them over the holidays to show that you still value the relationship and they haven’t been forgotten.

Dear Prudence,

I love my wife of 10 years dearly. It’s a second go-round for each of us. Between us, we have five adult children who form a solid blended family. The one true issue between us is her “spirituality.” She’s into the usual yoga and meditation, which I can abide by. But recently after dealing with the death of her mother and her daughter’s bout with cancer, she’s convinced she’s an “empath” who has been triggered by these events and others from childhood. The latter being her parents’ insistence she go to a sleepaway camp where she cried herself to sleep every night. She professes to feel the “energy” coming from other people and, even, inanimate objects.

I find this latest foray into the spiritual world difficult to comprehend. I want to support her because I understand she has been traumatized but, having read up on this empath business, consider it to be total nonsense. Its purveyors are little more than snake oil salesmen. How can I help her given my disdain for the whole empath thing?

—Not a Believer

Dear Not a Believer,

You missed an opportunity to sign this “Not an Empath” because, wow you’re really not! You don’t have to buy into or respect any kind of spirituality to appreciate that your wife is telling you that she is suffering. Her mother died! Her daughter had cancer! Who cares what she is saying about sleepaway camp? Be nice to her!

I just can’t get on board with the idea that “I don’t believe in the empath thing” is keeping you from feeling compassion for a woman you love and from helping her in whatever way she says she needs help.

