Help! I Forgot One Key Part of My Plan Before Lying to My Parents. Yikes.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers on Mondays at noon ET. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Jenée Desmond-Harris: Happy Monday! What’s on your mind? Tell me and I’ll (hopefully) help you sort it out.

Q. Wish I’d Checked My Privacy Settings: I recently graduated from college and have been living with my parents between school and my next plans (about two and a half months total). My relationship with my parents is… OK, but we’ve had some issues, and living at home has felt a bit like being a teenager again. One thing they are rather particular about is that they really do not like tattoos, going so far as threatening to cut off financial support entirely if I got one. This was the subject of multiple unpleasant and unresolved fights when I was younger.

Well… I’m 22 and when two old friends got matching tattoos, I decided to join them. Since life at home is already a little stifling, and tattoos, in particular, have been a sore point, I thought it would be easier for everyone if I didn’t tell my parents where I was going. I told them I was going somewhere else then went with a friend to a local tattoo parlor. When I returned home, I learned that my father had tracked my phone’s location (I thought I had turned that feature off months ago) and figured out where I was. I had a terrible argument with my mother and she told me she felt like she couldn’t trust anything I said anymore, and that if I had told them the truth they would have supported me (which, based on every previous conversation, is a little hard to believe). Honestly, I’m frustrated, both that they were tracking my location without my knowledge, and that they are refusing to see why I felt like I couldn’t tell them. Part of me is sad about the loss of trust between my mom and me, and part of me thinks I’m an adult, this was not that crazy of a decision to make, and they need to mind their business. Am I not seeing their side here? And how can we get past this so that the next month that I still have to stay with them isn’t this tense?

A: Only a month to go! Great! Living at home as a legal adult who does not look all that different from the teen who was living there a few years ago creates some really weird dynamics. I think what went wrong here is that you and your parents were both acting as if you were 17. They made the (invasive and controlling, but not totally out of the ordinary for parents of a minor) decision to track you. And you decided to lie to avoid a conflict or to make sure you got to do what you wanted to do. Can the three of you agree that it was the situation of an adult child living at home without a conversation about expectations—not anyone being a horribly flawed person—that messed things up? Then, just live by their rules for your remaining time there. And a few weeks from now, you start the process of training them to see you as a grown-up, which means telling the truth about what you’re doing even if it’s uncomfortable.

Q. Heartbroken at 22 for the First Time: I always seem to attract men who have careers in engineering and accounting and I never really paid attention to them. The fact has always bothered me and I’ve always wondered why that happened but I never took any of these guys seriously until now. I met an accountant who I really like. I even went out on a date with him. I even texted him back after our date. We spoke for two days after our date but it was not like before since his area had power cuts. It has been almost three weeks since we last spoke. I don’t usually send texts but my text was the last one and he hasn’t gotten back to me. I feel very disappointed because he is the very first guy I have ever liked, let alone an accountant. We’ve spoken about so much and we’ve learned so much from each other. He was the first guy to really make me laugh. The very first guy who allowed me to be myself and felt there was no need to be a strong woman when it was just us. He was strong on what he wanted yet he was a gentleman.

I really thought he was perfect. I don’t really give people chances but I was willing to give him a huge one. What should I do? How do I move on from someone who I genuinely thought I was going to make it with?

A: Do a little experiment for me. Look up the Billboard top 100 songs and listen to a large handful of them. How many are about someone not getting what they want from a person they are dating or longing for someone to love them back? I haven’t done the count myself, but I’m guessing a lot. What I’m trying to say is, welcome to being human! Thinking you’re going to make it with someone and not making it with that person is a really big part of life. It sucks. And I know it feels like you will never be quite as interested in anyone else as you were in this charming accountant. Go ahead and feel that. Don’t even try to move on. Just let yourself wallow as long as you need to, and then slowly get back to regular life. Then—and I guarantee this will happen—allow yourself to be surprised when you have all the same feelings for someone else, whatever their career may be.

Q. Overwhelmed Girlfriend: My boyfriend and I want to get married and truly love each other. The problem is, I don’t like intimacy or kisses, but he does. I’ve been having a hard time trying to do things. I love him, I just don’t like intimacy. Any advice?

A: Key question: How does he feel about intimacy? If he could take it or leave it, you may be a great match. But I doubt that’s the case since you say he does like those things. If I’m right, you might love each other more than you ever thought possible, but this incompatibility will make both of you miserable. You shouldn’t force yourself to do anything that makes you uncomfortable, and he shouldn’t spend the rest of his life without physical contact with his wife (and realistically, he won’t! He’ll run out of patience and cheat or want to break up—it will be a whole tragic, heartbreaking thing). The most loving thing the two of you can do is to let each other go.

Q. Please Don’t Bite My Head Off: I am in a new, yet serious relationship. Everything has been really amazing between us and we complement each other very well in a lot of ways. I think we are falling in love. My significant other has been on an antidepressant for a number of years that works really well for them. For a combination of reasons (healthcare system crap), the medication has become inaccessible for the foreseeable future. In the nearly two weeks since it’s run out, my S.O. has had mood swings, intense states of agitation and irritability, and there have been a couple of things I’ve let slide that I would not have let slide had I not been thoroughly warned about what was coming.

I’m in this catch-22 of wanting to communicate and have effective conflict resolution about the way they are currently communicating and handling conflict resolution… Basically, I think that if I tell them they bit my head off, they will bite my head off. I don’t know how long to expect this to last, or how to handle it. It’s really difficult that this is happening so early on in our relationship when I don’t know for sure what’s actually my S.O. and what’s the medication withdrawal. I absolutely would not stay with someone who I perceive to be habitually biting my head off when conflict arises. I don’t believe that they would be behaving this way under normal circumstances, but I don’t have the established history to say for sure.

A: I’ve said a few times in this column that “breaks” in relationships are utterly ridiculous, cowardly ways of avoiding breakups. But I think you’ve just made the case for one! It would be healthy for you to take some time apart while your partner is not themselves and is not able to treat you with respect. This situation is temporary and is no one’s fault, and removing yourself will prevent their mood swings and lashing out from doing lasting damage to your relationship. After all, some things can’t be unsaid and some dynamics can’t be undone. Tell them you love them but not their behavior right now, and ask them to call you when the meds are back in stock.

Re: Q. Heartbroken at 22 for the First Time: Sorry you’re going through this. Heartbreak just sucks—though music does help. This really stood out to me in your post:

“The very first guy who allowed me to be myself and felt there was no need to be a strong woman when it was just us. He was strong on what he wanted yet he was a gentleman.”

1. You are wonderful, as your true self—strong and vulnerable in moments of greatness and weakness. You should always be with someone with whom you are yourself. P.S. you are always “allowed to be yourself”—avoid anyone who tells you otherwise.

2. You have a good idea of some of the things that are important to you!! That is huge!

A: +1 to both of these points. It really is huge to have an idea of things that are important to you, LW. You’re on the right track.

