Help! I Won’t Let My Friend’s Horrible Taste in Boyfriends Ruin My Wedding.

This special edition is part of our Guest Prudie series, where we ask smart, thoughtful people to step in as Prudie for the day and give you advice.

Today’s columnist is Tefi Pessoa, whose known for her popular TikTok, account where she often gives advice when she isn’t diving into famous moments in millennial pop culture. She’s also hosted multiple digital series, including MTV’s Merch Masters and YouTube talk show Tefi.

We asked Pessoa to weigh in on homesickness, group chats, and martyrs:

Dear Prudence,

I have the age-old problem of a friend who consistently dates terrible people. “Kara” is a lovely, talented, attractive woman with a good job who does charity work. She has been my dear friend since college. The guys she dates are scum. We’re talking abusive, hard drug-dealing, racist, sexist, homophobic assholes who grope waitresses in front of her and insult her friends and family on the first meeting. The rest of our friend group and I are baffled by it and all at the end of our ropes. The latest guy, “Matt,” got drunk at the small get-together she brought him to, hit on another friend’s wife, and then threw up in the hall. Kara was crying and apologetic and sent the host a long message apologizing and talking about how Matt is from a difficult background and has “issues” she’s helping him work through. The host has not responded and is considering not speaking to Kara again until she breaks up with Matt.

—No Plus-One For You

Dear No Plus-One,

If she is trying to save someone or prove to herself she’s a good person, let her. I would sit her down and say, “I cannot support you. If you ever really need me, I will be here for you. But you aren’t being a good friend to yourself, so how can I be a good friend to you? How can I love you when you are busy trying to prove to yourself that you are lovable? The growth that you need to go through is hard to watch and while I love you, this is frustrating for me and I have to back away from our friendship.”

She may not understand, but she has no boundaries. If your standards are the neighborhood in which you live, our boundaries are the fencing to our houses. It’s a hard conversation to have, but these are people who are reckless and dangerous—capable of creating chaos. It would be unsafe for our own fencing to continue being around them. I hope these men get the help they need, but your friend cannot love them into different people. I don’t know what she’s trying to prove, but it seems more important to her than her friendships. She is not unlucky in love, she is a martyr. Tell her that you love her so much that you need to step back. And remind her that her friends love her and that no one unlovable would have friends that wouldn’t want better for her. I have been in her position many times, and whatever she is running from—that she needs to distract herself from with these men—will catch up to her in due time. You are not a bad friend for wanting your friend to be loved and safe.

How to Get Advice From Prudie

Submit your questions anonymously here. (Questions may be edited for publication.) Join the live chat every Monday at noon (and submit your comments) here.

Dear Prudence,

I’ve realized that I have almost no romantic feelings toward my boyfriend. He’s fun, but I don’t see a future with him as my partner. The problem is, I know I would miss having him in my life. He has very strong feelings for me and has mentioned “forever.” We’ve been together for about 8 months and I think his feelings have grown over that time. Because I care about him, I’m afraid of what a breakup would do. I also just don’t even know how to initiate it. I know part of the reason I’m stalling is that he feels like the only strong relationship I have in my life right now. My other friends have gotten married and started having kids. They just don’t seem to have time for me. I know I’m going to be very, very, lonely when we break up. Do you have any advice?

—Balking Girlfriend

Dear Balking Girlfriend,

That is your friend. You deserve romantic love. And so does he.

Dear Prudence,

Before the pandemic, I had been dating my long-distance boyfriend for a year. We were both well-employed in our 40s so could easily travel every other week. Then COVID hit and the only choice seemed to be to break up or move to his Midwestern city. He has kids in high school and college locally so he can’t move. The relationship is still great and I’m truly in love with him, but everything else here makes me miserable.

I’m from Miami. I hate the cold and miss living in a bigger city. I miss my friends. His are nice but make me feel like an exotic curiosity and I haven’t been able to make any of my own in this overwhelmingly white city where few people share my hobbies. I enjoy the summers and with my Miami remote job, the low cost of living makes for an easy life, but I don’t fit in here and he’s not open to moving until his youngest is out of college, six years at least. I don’t know what to do.

—Desperately Homesick But Still In Love

Dear Desperately Homesick,

My rule is that it takes a year to love a new place. I am also from Miami and honestly, when I moved to New York I could not believe winter happened every year and also lingered for five months after the holidays. Like OK, que cute during Christmas. Pero despues? No jodas más. I became friends with co-workers and my friends from Miami who moved here, and I also joined wellness studios (yoga, spinning) and met people there. I still hated it. I would call my mom crying. But going out for walks really helped me. I would explore the city when I could and started walking to work. Those walks helped me appreciate where I was living and witness everyday people trying, just like I was.

I get that you work remotely, but if you could try to romanticize your life for at least an hour a day I think it would help. I always tell people that I may be in New York but I take Miami everywhere I go. I’ve been in New York for 10 years and now, when I am in Miami, I miss the subway (very wrong). However, it was my choice to make it work. I think if I had stayed solely for a partner I would have begun to resent them.

The good news: I feel that your homesickness will pass. Over time, I realized New York is fantastic. Still, New York will never be home. My abuelito used to take me to Palacio de los Jugos every Sunday. I think about being a kid and rolling around in that random pit in Dadeland Mall. I would go for walks with my mom around the Grana Golf Course. We ate at Mondongos in Doral once a month. New York will never give me that, and neither will this new place you’re living in or your partner. So, you have two options: Either you begin to romanticize your life and choose delusion, seeing this as a new adventure, or you leave.

You belong in this world—there is so much to see in this new world you’re in. But if you truly feel like your world is Miami, leave tomorrow. If you know what you really want, you will begin to pick fights and place blame on other reasons. But you will know in your heart what the problem is. You deserve peace. I would advise you to stay. It seems like you might already be out. That’s OK, too. Maybe seeking honesty and authenticity is your next great adventure, even the most well-traveled people are too scared to face that journey. I hope you do!

Dear Prudence,

I have a small group of friends that do everything together, and a new person was added to this group (and subsequent group text) because she seemed nice and was new to the city. Turns out, she is extremely nice but so annoying that two years later no one hangs out with her one-on-one anymore, she only gets invited to events called out on the group text (so, everything). She’s not a bad person, just annoying to the point it’s hard to enjoy anyone else when she’s there—constantly interrupting and dominating all conversations. Is there a way to excise her from the group without being a total mean girl? The only thing I can think of is to start a separate group text without her but that seems petty, and invariably due to social media she is going to find out we’re intentionally hanging out without her. Is the right thing to do just to learn to put up with her?

—Breaking the (Text) Chain

Dear Breaking the Chain,

I would start a new group chat without her in it. I like to think you guys are also holding her back from finding her own real group. If she asks what’s up, I would tell her “We miss the original group and it’s nothing personal.” If your friends want to keep her around, though, that’s a different story.

Dear Prudence,

I’m at my wit’s end with my husband. He does have some behaviors that I just can’t seem to get through to him that are damaging our marriage. I don’t hold onto anger, he does. He overreacts to situations with anger that are so little, like not being able to find the remote or our 18-month-old spilling goldfish. When he gets angry, he is moody all day, and one of his popular responses when I ask him a question is “Why do you even care?!” And then refuses to be honest. He then holds this against me.

An example, he had plans with his brother in the afternoon, I wanted to bring our daughter somewhere beforehand so I asked him what time he was meeting his brother and he would only say “Why do you care?” and then got mad at me when I schedule an activity that was potentially going to conflict with his schedule. What do I say to him when he responds with “Why do you care?” to let him know that response is pointless?

—Because I Care

Dear Because I Care,

My grandmother used to tell me that life is short, and when we die there are no awards for suffering. It sounds like you two are not friends anymore. If he is not someone you’d even want as a friend, then how can he be the partner you want? If you care, that is good enough.

I have found that the only way to cure selfishness is to face consequences. I have been with many oblivious and selfish men in my life that used to ask me “What’s the big deal?” when I would bring up my feelings, backed up by logic and reasoning in an attempt to practice solution-based thinking. Then, when I’d had enough and would leave, they would cry and try to reason with me. And I would say “What’s the big deal?”

