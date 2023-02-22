Help! My Niece Refuses to Try My Solution for Her Poorly Behaved Kids.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers on Mondays at noon ET. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Q. Biting My Tongue: I am very close to my niece and visit her and her three children at least once a week. She is a single mother and relies on my help with her children for outings, babysitting, etc. One of the children is severely autistic and she cannot take all three children out by herself as a result. The children are very poorly behaved. They don’t accept the word no, frequently throw tantrums, and fight with and talk back to her. As they get older, the behavior is getting worse as bad behavior results in getting their way. I try my best to say nothing and allow her to parent her children as she sees fit, but sometimes the behavior is too much and I step in and put a stop to the tantrum, fight, etc. The children generally stop their behavior when I step in as they know that my rules are quite different, even when mom is around. I hate being the bad guy, but I hate the screaming/crying more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I have mentioned to my niece that I find their behavior unacceptable and have reduced the number of times I say yes when asked to help (and explained it’s because of the fighting and tantrums). This has not resulted in any changes to her parenting. She does have a village supporting her (and she needs the support) but frankly, we are all getting fed up with the situation. Many of the behaviors could be managed if she were to follow through with consequences but she only threatens consequences and never follows through. I do not want to lose the relationship with my niece, but find more and more that I dread spending time with the children. I do love the children but not their behavior. Should I have “the talk” with her and withdraw completely, knowing that she will suffer a great deal without my support or do I keep trying to shut up and put up for the sake of maintaining the relationship?

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: But…if your magical tactics cause them to stop acting up as soon as you step in, why is it so exhausting to care for them? The point I’m trying to make is that it’s not that easy. I simply don’t agree that the behaviors could easily be changed if your niece would simply follow through with consequences. Behavior issues like the ones you’re describing do not have an easy fix, especially when you’re a mom who’s stretched incredibly thin.

Advertisement

Child care that comes with a “You have to change your parenting style” ultimatum is not what this woman needs. If you’re dreading your time with the kids, feeling resentful, and fantasizing about withdrawing your support, you might not be who they need either. The frustration in your letter feels like a sign to take a big step back—after giving your niece some warning so that she can arrange for other help. Maybe one day a week is all you can handle. Maybe you need there to be another adult present. Whatever you can offer with love and without judgment and frustration is what will actually be helpful to this family and what you should offer going forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Help! I Need a Great New Podcast in My Headphones!

The Dear Prudence podcast is back. Listen every Friday on Slate or your podcast player of choice.

Q. At a Loss: I am a divorced single mom with a teenager. My parents are kind enough to watch them after school. In the past three months, my parents have called me to accuse the teen of taking something multiple times—medication and money. My teen is a good kid, and I realize that good kids make mistakes. I have taken the first two allegations very seriously and have searched the teen’s belongings. This third allegation, that the teen stole $20 from a birthday card off the counter, made me angry. I still searched and this time I talked to the teen about it. They were really upset and hurt. They even offered their own money to make up for it. What should I do? I trust my kid. My initial reaction is to remove them from the situation. But I’ve reached out to their friends’ parents for after-school help with no luck. The other option is to move schools (long story) which the teen does not want to do. How should I proceed? I am at a loss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: I can’t tell from your letter whether you think your teen did it or not. But either way, it sounds like they have too much time on their hands, and are not in an appropriate after-school situation. Over 12 is too old to be sitting around with your grandparents. My strong suggestion is to get this kind into a sports or theater program or volunteer activity that will keep them busy for a few hours every afternoon. This will eliminate the need for babysitting and also—if they are in fact acting out by stealing—provide a way to redirect their energy.

Advertisement

Q. Also, She’s 30: One of my sisters has always been kind of a bully, both in school and as an adult, with me as a frequent target. However, it seemed like she was starting to calm down a bit in recent years. Recently, a family friend let me know that they must have been added to my sister’s “Close Friends” group on Instagram, and she’s been using Instagram Stories to insult me/gossip about me. The screenshots I saw were of her insulting my clothes and my makeup, but the family friend said she saw one making comments about my friends as well. As far as I know, my sister has no idea I know about this, but I will be seeing her soon at some major family events. How do I handle this? Even if I tell her what I know, it’s not like it’ll stop her from doing it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: This is unhinged behavior by your sister, that goes beyond bullying to just not knowing how to function in the world. I don’t even think it’s worth addressing, to be honest. As you said, it wouldn’t make her stop. She’s out of control! Your goal should be to create as much space as possible between the two of you, digitally (block her on everything) and physically (at the family events, exchange pleasantries and then quickly move to the other side of the room).

Q. Would Rather Stay Home: My dad got remarried last year. We have a surface relationship at best but it works for me, most of the time. I’ve set boundaries and it’s been working for the most part. His stepdaughter (I guess my stepsister) is getting married in an elaborate destination wedding. I sent an RSVP of no, and now I’m being pressured into attending and really want to skip. I met this woman once at my dad’s wedding. I have two young kids who aren’t invited and child care for days while I am away would not only be difficult to arrange but also expensive. My desire to spend my limited vacation days and budget on this affair is nil. It seems this is a boundary that isn’t being respected. What else can I say or do to make my dad understand I am not attending?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: I have great news. Your dad does not have to understand. You don’t have to change his mind. The thing about having a boundary is not that you push and push and explain and explain until people say “I totally understand and respect that!” You just do what works for you and don’t debate it. He can be as disappointed as he wants, but the boundary is still there and you are still saving thousands of dollars and your vacation days.

Q. Maternity Purgatory: I work for a rather small, niche company that has been around since the 1980s. At any given time, there have never been more than three employees on the payroll. The employee handbook and benefits policy was created on the fly and haven’t been updated much since their implementation.

Advertisement

I’ve been here for a few years now, and I love it. The pay is good and the benefits are very generous. There is one problem that I need some help bringing up. I am the youngest person to ever work for my company by several decades, and I recently discovered that there was never any official maternity leave policy put into place—probably because it’s never come up before! I discovered this because my wife and I (we’re both women) are in the process of trying to conceive our first child, and I wanted to see how much time I could take off of work. This issue is further complicated by the fact that we live in a right-to-work state that has no mandatory paid family leave policy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

My boss has always been kind and fair, and I know if I brought this to his attention, he would look into getting an official paid leave policy in place. But the thought of bringing it up to him makes me cringe! We work closely together but rarely discuss our personal lives (we’re both pretty private people). I hate the thought of having to disclose such an intimate detail of my life in order to get the paid time I deserve to bond with my new baby. We have no kind of HR department, and there isn’t anyone else that I could go to to get this issue resolved. Do I bring it up as a hypothetical? Wait until I’m actually pregnant? I’m an obsessive planner, and the thought of moving forward with our conception journey without having this resolved is causing me a lot of stress! Help!

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: I’m very encouraged by your belief that your boss is kind and fair and will do what you ask if you talk to him. Brace yourself and go for it. It’s not that extremely personal—or at least it doesn’t have to be. You’re not going to say “So my wife and I are going to be trying to conceive, and this is how it’s going to happen since we’re both women,” with a lot of details about your uterus. It’s simply: “I wanted to ask you something: Have you considered putting a parental leave policy in place? It’s on my mind because I’d love to continue to work here for many years and it’s a benefit that may be really important to me in the future as my family grows.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Re: Q. Biting My Tongue: It’s exhausting to constantly have to deal with bad behavior and tantrums, whether stepping in resolves it or not. The mother being more consistent in her consequences will absolutely cut back on the behavior. The letter writer can’t make the mother parent differently but she can, and should, cut back on the time she spends with the niece and children if she is finding herself frustrated and exhausted by their escalating behavior.

A: In a perfect world, I’m sure she would be consistent but HELLO, the reason we’re here is that she has a child with special needs who demands most of her attention. She very clearly doesn’t have the bandwidth to implement a relative’s parenting advice/demands.

Advertisement

Re: Q. Also, She’s 30: Not to diagnose from afar, but her obsessiveness about you and your friends is beyond normal boundaries. If one of my friends were doing this, I would be seriously concerned about her. But you’re not one of her friends, you’re the target. I would quietly quit her. Just work on mentally cutting her out of your thoughts and when you do think of her, remember that she is spending real time and energy moving you inter her head.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: Also without diagnosing, I agree that this is a person you keep your distance from rather than a person you try to reason with.

Jenée Desmond-Harris: We’ll end it here today. Thanks, as always, and we’ll talk next week!

More Advice From Slate

My 15-year-old daughter does exceptionally well in school, where she has many friends and is involved in extracurricular activities. However, outside of school and organized events in our community, she rarely spends time with friends. She prefers her own company, playing musical instruments, being at home with her dog and her family. When I ask if she wants to invite friends over or make plans to go shopping or to the movies with them, she says no.