My Niece’s Teacher Just Embarrassed Her in Front of the Class in the Cruelest Way

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am close with my sister’s kids. I am their confidant—they tell me a lot that they would never confide in their mother or stepfather. My nephew is in high school, and my niece “Eve” is in middle school.

Anyone who talks to Eve can tell that she is a very bright kid. She struggles with turning the thoughts in her head into words on a page. When she was younger, they thought she might have dyslexia, but it was discovered that she desperately needed glasses. She started wearing glasses and got better at reading but never at writing. She’s always prided herself on her intelligence and being a good student and has always been ashamed of her writing skills. If it weren’t for English (and French), she’d have straight As.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eve’s English class this year focuses on writing. They were recently assigned another English paper which they have a month to write. Her teacher “Mrs. Williams” was going over common mistakes on previous assignments and read a student’s essay to the class; she said it was riddled with mistakes and had the class correct it. The paper she read to the class was Eve’s! In the assignment, the kids wrote about personal connections they had to a book they had read as a class. Eve wrote about things she didn’t want her peers to know about, namely her relationship with her appearance. Her essay contained descriptions of her hair, glasses, and face, and many classmates were able to deduce that Eve wrote the paper.

Advertisement

None of her classmates have been mean about it. A few of them told her they were mad that Mrs. Williams used a personal essay from someone in their class. Most teachers use previous students’ work and make sure it isn’t identifiable in any way. Still, Eve feels really uncomfortable with her classmates knowing about her struggle with her appearance. She also feels like since she is well known for being a good student, everyone at school thinks less of her for her poor writing skills.

Advertisement

She told her mom and wants her mom to complain to the school. Her mom has told her she won’t. My sister told her that she now knows not to write anything personal in her essays and left it at that. Eve was under the assumption that the only people seeing her paper were her brother, who sometimes tutors her in English, and Mrs. Williams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This whole thing has really gotten to Eve. She dreads going to English class and having to see Mrs. Williams again, though she’s too much of a rule follower to skip class or do anything but silently seethe in the back of the classroom. Eve has asked me to help, but I don’t really know how. Would it do anything if I, as her uncle, complained to the teacher, especially if my sister won’t back me up? How can I support Eve otherwise?

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Concerned Uncle

Dear Concerned Uncle,

I share your disappointment that Eve’s mother won’t get involved here. What Mrs. Williams did was really unethical or at least grossly careless, and regardless, she put a very young girl in a vulnerable position for no good reason. I think it was shameful for her to share Eve’s essay as an example of less than adequate writing, especially considering the personal nature of the text. She took advantage of Eve’s trust, and this may have ramifications for your niece for the rest of her academic career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, I don’t think you should try to engage the teacher or school leadership. Typically, schools interact with parents and guardians exclusively, and it wouldn’t be wise for you to try and intercede considering that her mother doesn’t share your perspective on the matter. School personnel may not even be willing to speak with you at all because you aren’t legally permitted (I assume) to speak on Eve’s behalf, and if you do contact the school, that will likely create conflict between you and your sister.

Your role as Eve’s confidant is important, especially in an instance where her mother doesn’t have her back. Continue to be an affirmative presence in Eve’s life. Let her know that she is completely justified for feeling violated by her teacher’s actions. Encourage Eve to do her best to make it through Mrs. Williams’s class. Remind her that other kids sided with her and that the essay has not changed how they see her as a person or student. Be there for her to express her feelings of frustration over the situation.

Advertisement

You can also encourage Eve’s mother to reconsider her stance about this matter if you feel comfortable talking to her about things Eve has shared with you in private. I would hope that further consideration would find your sister equally disappointed that this teacher chose to make an intimate piece of writing public—even if it is still her stance that private information doesn’t belong in school assignments—and that she used her daughter’s work to exemplify less-than-adequate writing. It was a really shitty thing that Mrs. Williams did. Maybe you will have more success than Eve in convincing her mother of such.

Advertisement

Regardless of where your sister ends up siding on this issue, you make sure that Eve knows that you have her back, always, and that she isn’t wrong for feeling aggrieved by her teacher’s actions. Remind her that teachers, too, are human and that they fall short at times. She now knows that she cannot trust this one with personal information and will likely be guarded about opening up to future instructors as well; this is unfortunate, but it may be necessary in order to protect herself from being embarrassed in such a way again.

Advertisement

No Stakes Are Too Low for Care and Feeding!

Our columnists are always here to help with your weighty parenting conundrums. But they love advising on your “low stakes,” trivial, or just plain hilarious situations too! A pet fox corrupting your daughter? Confused about kid restaurant etiquette? Submit your questions anonymously here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My son is in third grade and has been having a tough year. He’s made some friends, which is great. His class has several aids for other students, and one of them seems to have taken a shine to my son. “Mr. J” started bringing my son soda to drink or giving him jelly beans occasionally. We don’t allow him to drink soda (except for rare occasions), so my son has enjoyed these special treats. I appreciate Mr. J’s kindness. The problem is my son has stopped eating his lunch because he’s drinking soda instead. My son is a picky, easily distracted, and slow eater. He rarely finishes his lunch because “there wasn’t enough time.” Usually, it’s because he’s too busy chatting. He’d at least eat the snack part. Now he’s coming back having eaten nothing or very little. I’m worried about him living off soda. I appreciate Mr. J’s kindness, but I wish this was a less frequent occurrence. Any suggestions on how to approach this? I’ve only met Mr. J briefly while visiting the class and don’t know him very well. He’s an older man, and I don’t want to make him feel bad. I told my son he needs to eat first and enjoy soda second, but he came home with another untouched lunch and an empty sofa can! The food waste is killing me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Soda Isn’t Lunch

Dear Soda Isn’t Lunch,

I think it’s time to limit Mr. J’s acts of kindness. While it could be a completely innocent gesture from an older person who isn’t thinking of the possible implications, an adult bringing treats to a specific kid at school—one with whom he isn’t assigned to work with directly–—could easily look a little sketchy. Furthermore, these goodies are preventing your son from eating his lunch, which I’m sure is healthier for a growing kid than a can of soda or a handful of jelly beans. Since your son isn’t mature enough yet to prioritize eating his food over enjoying a pop, you should talk to Mr. J directly. Let him know that you appreciate his kindness but that it is important to you that your boy eats the food that you send for him and that he isn’t having a sugary treat instead of a proper meal. If you like, you can allow him to give your son a soda on rare occasions, perhaps once or twice a month, but I think it would be well within reason to cut this gift-giving out altogether. It’s not fair to other kids who aren’t getting treats, and it’s not good for your son to be skipping meals. I’m sure your kid will be disappointed, but he’ll just have to make peace with that. Also, just keep an eye and an ear out for stories about Mr. J. I don’t want to assume the worst here; as I said, he could just be a nice man who isn’t aware of how his giving nature might look. But it is worth considering that predatory adults sometimes use treats and special attention to gain children’s trust. Make sure that his interactions with your son are on the up and up. Better to be cautious than to be blindsided later on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Slate Plus Members Get More Advice From Jamilah Each Week

From this week’s letter, I Need to Squash Our Preteen’s Very Strange Crush: “My partner and I are the guardians of a preteen girl. She has a huge crush on my partner, which I, at first, thought was cute...”

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a 14-year-old girl in eighth grade. I have a solid group of friends that I care about deeply. However, we have our fair share of drama. When something starts to happen, I can’t help but get excited and want to fan the flames, justifying this to myself by saying that I like the excitement and that it’s better than just being bored. How do I deal with this and learn to deal with these situations in a healthier way?

Advertisement

— Total Drama Island

Dear Drama Island,

It’s good that you have identified your taste for drama so that you can begin to address it. You should spend some time thinking about how social drama negatively impacts the people who are involved with it. It may be entertaining for you to watch a beef play out between two of your friends, but what might it feel like to the folks who are going through it? Friendship drama can take a big toll on people much older than you; for kids your age, it can be absolutely devastating. Young people have harmed themselves over being upset by conflict with peers, or because they were somehow shamed or embarrassed in front of them. What may seem like entertainment to you can be a nightmare for these friends that you say you care about “deeply.” If you need something new or exciting in your life, I suggest picking up a novel or finding a new show to watch on TV. A good friend doesn’t “fan the flames” of drama within her circle; instead, she plays peacemaker when she can, hears her friends out, and offers solutions to try and bring everyone back on track. Try and remind yourself that your desired form of “excitement” can really hurt people who mean something to you, and focus on being a solution to these issues instead of an enabler.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

· If you missed Thursday’s column, read it here.

· Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m at a loss for how to proceed with my family after a recent debacle. I (15) am a lesbian; when I realized this about a year ago, I told my friends and immediate family. I then decided I didn’t want to really “come out” to anyone else, and that they would find out naturally. My dad’s side of the family figured it out after seeing rainbow flags in my room, and they didn’t really care all that much. My mom’s family, on the other hand, is a different story. I recently went to a winter formal, and I wore a suit (NOT my first time doing so). My mom sent her family photos from the event, just to share with them how my life was going. My aunt responded “What an eclectic group of children. Should we be aware of (my name)’s ‘preferences’?” My mother’s parents didn’t respond at all.

Advertisement

My mom decided to call both of them to discuss their responses, and she asked me if I would be okay if they found out I was gay. I said yes. My aunt was fine with the news but asked that I not tell my younger cousin about it; this is problematic but beside the point. I asked to be with my mom when she talked to my grandparents on the phone so I could hear their opinions without them softening them for me. She agreed, and I sat next to her while she talked to them. They responded differently from what I was expecting. They said they thought I was “too young to be making these kinds of life-changing decisions,” and they essentially blamed my mom, her divorce, and her previous bad relationships that I had turned out this way. She shot back and told them that it was innate and not a choice I was making. They asked if she knew how hard my life would be and why would she let me be like this, hadn’t she noticed or intervened? She again reiterated that I was not making a choice and that she loved and respected me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Overall, they said very hurtful things to my mom and showed their homophobia, but also said that they still loved me. This was obviously really upsetting for me to hear (they did not know I was present, to be clear), and I am not sure I want to speak to them anymore. They have always been horrible to my mom but nice to my siblings and me. I told my mom as much, and she told me not to “write them off” and that they might come around. They are not the type of people to recognize their ignorance or try to be better. I am not sure if I should give them a chance, reach out, or what I should do. Can you help?

Advertisement

— Loved Lesbian

Dear Loved Lesbian,

I’m glad that, in spite of this very disappointing reaction from your grandparents, you signed your letter “Loved Lesbian” and that there are people in your life, like your immediate family and friends, who accept you for who you are fully. I hope that you can focus as much energy as you can into those relationships, and that they provide you the strength to navigate dealing with folks (including your aunt) who aren’t able to provide you the love and support you deserve.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Considering that your grandparents treat their own child poorly, and the attitudes they expressed when speaking to your mom, I am not optimistic about the idea of you trying to reach out to them and convince them to see things differently. They have expressed deeply-held ignorant beliefs about your sexuality, and I think that it is unlikely that you would be able to change their perspective on the matter. You would be well within your rights not to want to speak to them again. However, this may be difficult if your family gets together regularly or on special occasions; you may find it easier to simply limit your interaction with them at these events as opposed to trying to ignore them all together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I also think it’s worth seeing how your grandparents treat you the next time you see them before deciding whether or not to cut them off. You know where they stand on your identity, so it isn’t that you should see them as trusted members of your tribe going forward. If they treat you as they always have without commenting on your sexuality, then you may consider choosing to indulge them in a little small talk over Christmas dinner before going back to a life that doesn’t include them in any meaningful way. That is only if you feel inclined to do so; you do not owe these people anything.

Advertisement

However, if your grandparents engage with you differently, or attempt to disparage your sexuality to you in any way, then you should talk to your mother about making as clean a break as you possibly can with them. It isn’t that older people never come around and change their ignorant attitudes; some of them can and do. But you needn’t subject yourself to bigotry or mistreatment in order to try and enlighten them. If you feel passionately about maintaining the relationship with them, you can try and advocate for yourself as you see fit, but I think you should prepare yourself for the likelihood that these people’s worldview won’t change and protect yourself accordingly.

— Jamilah

For More Parenting Coverage, Listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting