I Constantly Talk About Safe Sex With My Teen. I Have One More Idea but Worry It’s a Step Too Far.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’ve recently learned that my 16-year-old son is sexually active with his 15-year-old girlfriend. This has led to many, many, MANY conversations about protection and consent and just being safe all around. I’m still very nervous about this—I have to remind him multiple times to brush his teeth at night, so I’m not overly confident that he will always remember to practice safe sex. Aside from constant conversations about it, I’m not sure what to do.

Additionally, I’m not sure what my obligations are vis-à-vis his girlfriend. I would love to have a conversation with her, too, about safe sex and maybe inquire about the possibility of the pill, but I’m sure that’s not my place. I’m not close with her parents, but I know that they are much more conservative, socially and politically, and would likely take a much harder approach to this. But I would hate for these two wonderful kids to make choices now that could possibly derail their futures. Should I tell her parents? Should I prevent them from seeing each other? Should I talk to her about safe sex? Should I limit my involvement to constant talks with my son? Help!!

— Trying to Parent a Teenage Boy

Dear Trying to Parent a Teenage Boy,

While I can’t yet imagine how it feels to find out the wee babe you once bounced on your knee is now getting up to stuff you might catch late-night on Cinemax, I do know your experience is a common one. According to a 2020 study, nearly 60 percent of teenagers have had sex by the time they graduate from high school, so no matter how we might feel about it, experimenting with sexual activity is a part of the majority of teenagers’ developmental process. And while I can’t speak to your teenage experience, when I think back to mine, it was certainly a … heady time.

In your son’s case, I think it’s a plus that he has chosen to be intimate with someone he has a relationship with and presumably cares for. I’m also so glad that you are talking to him about consent, a topic I think is undertaught across all genders. It’s not clear if this is part of an ongoing series of conversations in your family, but ideally, conversations about your sexual values should be happening before kids are sexually active. The American Academy of Pediatrics has this list of guidelines regarding talking to children about sex, which says parents should talk about it “early and often.” Because by the time our kids are actually having sex, it might be too late to impart our values on the topic.

So keep up the constant conversations and remember that even when they don’t appear to be taking it in, studies show that teens do actually see their parents as their most trustworthy sources of sexual information, and that teens whose parents talk about sex with them are more likely to delay sex and to use condoms when they do decide to have sex. The CDC also provides a fact sheet for talking to teens about sex that provides more helpful guidelines and topics to address including how to have healthy relationships.

As far as your son’s girlfriend, having a “sex talk” with someone else’s kid seems like it could get pretty hairy, but how about providing your son with information about where to access sexual health services, and maybe even grabbing some pamphlets from such a place or providing other printed materials, including some about birth control options, both for his own use and that he can share with his girlfriend? These things can stay at your home so she doesn’t risk getting discovered with them at home. And your son could also pass along the message that you are a safe person to come to with questions or for help at any time.

Remember also that sex education can be about more than just the dangerous or frightening side of sex. When approached responsibly, sex is also one of life’s great pleasures. Connection and intimacy are just as important to teach about as fear of unwanted pregnancy or STIs. And as harrowing it may seem from a parental point of view, keep reminding yourself that this is an extremely common and natural part of growing up.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a complaint that feels so petty, but it just keeps coming up and driving me crazy. I could use some insight on if saying something would be beneficial or if I should just find a way to get over it. My daughter is almost 2. Since she was born, every single trait of hers, genetic or learned, is attributed to a variety of different family members in my husband’s family by my in-laws. An occasional “Wow, I found a baby picture of great-aunt Hilda and baby looks just like her” or “She has the family nose” I’d get, but this is so much more than that.

Her super curly and fine hair (exactly the same as mine) must come from her wavy-haired aunt, her interest in playing with a soccer ball is from another aunt (who she’s never met) who played in high school, her love of cheese must be from great-grandpa Albert (dead for 20+ years), you get the picture.

I know the big reason it bugs me is that my wonderful little daughter is one of the things in my life I’m most proud of and it makes me feel overlooked and minimized, which is a recurring theme within my husband’s family for me. Absolutely nothing about her, no matter how much it’s just like I am, is ever attributed to or acknowledged as being from me. Like I said, I know it’s petty, but is this the topic worth speaking up about, or do I just grit my teeth and smile every time some new inherited trait from deep in the family shows itself in her?

— More Like Me Than They’ll Ever See

Dear More Like Me Than They’ll Ever See,

I don’t think you’re being petty at all, actually. You sound quite thoughtful and measured about why this pattern bothers you so much. I homed in immediately on the statement that your husband’s family regularly makes you feel overlooked and minimized, with the latest culmination being that you’ve brought a beloved grandchild into the family, and they’re still refusing to give you any credit for it. If it was just the stretching to connect your daughter’s kneecaps to the shape of Great Aunt Louise’s on its own, it probably wouldn’t bother you so much. Instead it’s a symptom of a larger issue in your relationship with them.

If you have other, greater conflicts with them, you may want to pick your battles and let this one go. But the birth of that kiddo means you’re locked into this family for a good long while, so if they are consistently making you feel that you aren’t acknowledged or appreciated, I think it’s worth at least talking through your feelings with your husband and coming up with a strategy for one or both of you to speak up. As your daughter grows, you want her to observe her mother kindly and calmly setting boundaries around the kind of treatment she’ll accept, not accepting less than she deserves.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My youngest kid (age 8) is turning into a perfectionist. She needs things to be perfect. If she tells us something cool but incorrect (“Did you know that there’s a type of butterfly from South America that eats people?“) and we gently correct her, she’ll sometimes break down crying, not because we corrected her but because she said something wrong. I’m not really sure where this comes from. My wife and I encourage her to try new things, even if she “fails” the first time, but she gets very upset if she thinks she’s “failed.”

For her class Valentine’s Day celebration, the kids all had the chance to decorate boxes where their letters go. She loves arts and crafts. She had a grand vision of what she wants her box to look like. We spent most of Saturday working on it, and she roped in the entire family working on different parts. She got upset with every single one of us for not sticking to her vision and upset at herself for not explaining or drawing it clearly enough for us. She’s usually very sweet, and she snapped at her older brothers numerous times, which is very out of character for her. I gently told her that it doesn’t need to be perfect, which I realize now was very much the wrong way to phrase things. I think this might have been a case of too many cooks, but if only my wife or I help, she still gets frustrated. If we try to get her to do these types of things by herself, she comes and bugs us every two minutes to help her. We’ve struggled with helping her with her class projects in the past, but this was by far the worst one. What should we do in the future?

— Valentine Burnout

Dear Valentine Burnout,

I know every formerly “gifted and talented” child just read your letter with a wince of recognition for your daughter’s state of mind. I can certainly relate to not wanting to do anything I wasn’t immediately good at as a kid, as well as the impulse to beat myself up for the tiniest mistake.

I’m not a therapist, but as I read your letter, I also found myself thinking that as much as your daughter is displaying as a perfectionist, it also sounds like she may be feeling a ton of anxiety. Some kids with clinical anxiety or even OCD exhibit perfectionistic traits, and perfectionism can also lead to anxiety issues. ​​The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force already recommends children be screened for anxiety at the age of 8, so I would recommend that course of action first.

If anxiety isn’t the issue, work on reframing “failure” as an opportunity for growth. There are many stories of wildly successful people who had to fail many times to ultimately achieve their success you can share with her, and stories of “happy accidents,” where someone made a mistake that serendipitously led to a discovery or advancement. And pay attention to what you’re modeling when you yourself make a mistake—use the opportunity to show that it really is OK to make them, and that everyone does. If she insists she needs help, don’t get too in the weeds. Offer guidance in a way that allows her to continue by herself, and make clear that you know she’ll do a great job on her own. Try to keep your focus on your child’s efforts rather than the outcome. Let your daughter know that the creativity of her vision for any assignment and the hard work she does on it is just as valuable as the final outcome.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have three young children (5.5, 3, and 1) and my father, who is still fairly young (65) is dying of cancer. The doctor says he has three months to live. We are a close-knit family and my eldest child is especially close to her grandfather. Do I tell her or the other children that he is dying? How can I share this with the children in a way they can understand? Or is it better to wait until he has passed and then discuss death and grief and loving memory? He is not well-looking now and he will only get worse.

We are not religious, so I don’t want to rely on any specifically religious beliefs of the afterlife to help the children cope. I am also worried about them observing my sadness and being confused and upset by it. Any help would be appreciated.

— Remembering Grandpa

Dear Remembering Grandpa,

First, I’m sorry about what your family is going through. Having gone through two grandparent deaths in our family, and the death of a beloved family pet (obviously not comparable to a human family member, but still very difficult for a child), I have found that my own grief is compounded and multiplied due to the additional pain of watching my child grieve.

Most mental health professionals seem to agree that you shouldn’t “blindside” a child with an impending death. Breaking the news to your kids that Grandpa is going to die will not be easy, and while they are still very small and may not be able to fully understand it all, doing so allows them to be prepared in advance and at least in the case of your oldest, to say goodbye in their own ways.

Because young children are literal, experts say to avoid euphemisms like “passing away” or “losing someone,” which may confuse or even frighten them. Speak plainly and specifically to avoid misunderstandings. Be prepared for their questions and that they may also become worried about their own deaths, or your death. In that case, be honest but reassuring, with statements like “Most people do not die until they are very old,” and remind them about the steps you take (going to the doctor, wearing a seatbelt, etc.) to help you live long healthy lives. You might turn to a book or even a TV show to help your children understand or prepare for your father’s death. My colleague Allison Price has a couple of good recommendations here.

I also think it’s OK for your children to see you experiencing emotions around your father’s illness and eventual passing. Seeing you grieve models for them that it’s normal and healthy to cry after a loss. I regularly have to remind myself that the job of parenting is not to protect children from difficult emotions and pain. The job of parenting is to teach them to navigate it all in the healthiest possible way.

Similarly, death is a part of life, and it’s not our job to shield them from that reality, but to prepare them for it, by equipping them with the emotional tools they’ll need to deal with the grief and hardships they will inevitably experience.

—Emily

