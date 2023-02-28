Help! My Fiancé Cut Off His Entire Family. Uh, Red Flag?

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers on Mondays at noon ET. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Q. Red Flag or Reasonable?: I’m a woman who recently got engaged to my boyfriend of four years, “Mark.” In most areas of life, Mark is a kind, forgiving, considerate, and warm person. The exception is with regard to his blood relations. He is estranged from his family, and whenever he talks about them (rarely), it is with genuine hatred and contempt that I find disconcerting.

For context, his dad was an abusive alcoholic who put Mark in the hospital twice before he left home at 17. His dad hit his mom regularly but never laid a hand on Mark’s sister, who was openly his favorite child. His grandparents apparently knew about it but did not interfere beyond letting Mark stay with them sometimes. Mark cut off contact when he moved and in recent years, has ignored social media messages from his mom and sister begging to reconnect. He showed me the messages in the context of commenting, “Can you believe these people?” He seemed frustrated when I found the messages heart-breaking—both women seem to miss him terribly, though I admit it is bad that his mom is still married to his dad (who she claims is sober now).

I am from an incredibly loving, close-knit family who all love Mark. With news of the wedding, there have been questions about who we’re inviting, and people have asked about Mark’s family. His response is always brisk: “I don’t speak to any of them” and he changes the subject when pressed (only my parents know his history). I’ve tentatively raised the possibility of responding to his mom and sister, or getting in touch with his grandparents—he doesn’t even know if they’re still alive! I’ve told him that while I fully understand cutting off his dad, it seems incredibly harsh to not even give his mom and sister a chance to reconnect—his mom was a victim too, and his sister was only 14 when he left. A lot might have changed! His response is always the same: “I cannot speak to them, and my therapist doesn’t think it would be good for me. There are things you can’t get over.” I find this really troubling, honestly. My parents recently asked if he was sure about not reaching out to any family at all, and were shocked when he bluntly said that “for all intents and purposes” his family is dead to him. Should I consider it a red flag that he can so brutally cut off his entire family like this? I find it hard to imagine cutting off the people who raised me, whatever they did to me. Am I wrong to be so troubled by this? What more should I say to him, either way?

A: You’re not wrong to be troubled but you would be very, very, very wrong to go into a marriage hoping to convince someone to make changes to the way he’s dealing with his abusive childhood. This is a big deal. If you can make peace with Mark’s stance—or at least do a really good job of pretending to—you can go ahead and get married. But if you’re going to continue to be bothered that he isn’t handling things the way you would and fantasize about pressuring him to change his mind, well, that’s the kind of stuff divorces are made of.

Q. No Pride for Me: Last year, I started a very successful gay-straight alliance at my middle school. The thing is, it is kind of failing now. No one really likes the teacher they hired to run it, people are quitting left and right. It feels like all the dedicated people graduated last year. Basically, we haven’t done anything big in a long time, the meetings consist of about four people, and it is just falling apart. I now dread the meetings, but I can’t quit because I am the founder. I even try to get out of it early just to avoid the awkward silence after we’ve discussed the week’s issues.

The point is, it has failed, and it’d probably be better if it was just let go, but I can’t let go. This was my biggest accomplishment, and I can’t be the one to say it isn’t working. I wouldn’t be able to handle people’s reactions. I know I shouldn’t care, but they’d be right. Something big needs to happen to get the meetings back on track, or I suck it up and call it off. For the first option, what are good ideas to get the club back to how it was a few months ago? For the second, how do I handle people’s reactions, and more importantly, how do I handle the knowledge that I failed?

A: Okay, so, you did not fail! I want you to feel that. To get there, let’s go back to reflect on (and maybe retroactively make some tweaks to) your intentions for starting the club. While creating a gay-straight alliance is a fantastic show of leadership, a great accomplishment, and something to impress others (including, probably, high school or college admissions officers), that’s not its purpose. Its purpose is to support and empower LGBTQ kids at your school. If there is even one child who is going to those meetings, despite the unlikable sponsor and lack of major events, feels like they have a place to belong and aren’t alone, that is a win! You should be proud of yourself.

It’s great that you want to make things better. Get in touch with other clubs at local schools and see what they’re up to and if you can collaborate. Talk to a teacher who people actually like and get their ideas. Provide lunch to incentivize attendance at meetings.

But for now, I think if you focus on the club’s potential to make a positive difference in the lives of the kids who join—whether there at 50 or four of them, and whether you throw your own homecoming dance, advocate for a change to the curriculum, or just sit and eat lunch and talk—you will be really proud.

Q. Plus, I Already Told My Parents: My girlfriend of four years broke up with me at 5 p.m. yesterday, which sucked. But I understood why, because there’s an important incompatibility we’ve been talking about for months now (wanting kids), and the reasons she gave were clear and fair. By 7 p.m., she was texting me that she had been rash and felt terrible. I’m torn because I didn’t want to break up in the first place, but the fundamental incompatibility didn’t change in two hours! This is the breakup equivalent of buyer’s remorse for her, right?

A: Right. Buyer’s remorse or returner’s remorse. She’s feeling terrible about breaking up because she loves you and will miss you. But I assume she hasn’t figured out a way to get past the conflict about whether to have kids. You can respond to how she’s feeling (“I’m sad and I’m going to miss you, too”) but remind her that you can’t have half a kid so there’s really no room for compromise here.

Q. On the Cultural Fence: My wife and I have been married for 18 years but that’s only on paper. My wife stopped all physical intimacy about 10 years back blaming me for everything going on with her situation. To give you some background, we are immigrants from India with middle-class upbringing and values. We have lived in the U.S. for 15 years now and share a 12-year-old daughter who’s in middle school. We both met each other about a few years after our college graduation back in India and hit it off. Even though we were from different states back home, our respective parents blessed us to get married. At that time, I was 26 and she was 25 years old. She’s always had challenges with mental health with depression and feelings of anxiety, and she never got to the point of loving me wholeheartedly. In the initial years, I was head over heels in love and went out of my way to put up with her for her repeated bad behavior giving her the benefit of doubt that it was her mental state that was causing this.

There was a period of time when she was awful to my parents who were visiting us. They cut short their trip and returned to India because they couldn’t take her constant bickering. This caused me a deep sense of anguish so when her parents and sister came over after a couple of years, I was mean to them just to get back at her though I am not that kind of person. (Later, I apologized to my in-laws but she hasn’t.) This period was the worst of our married life and my wife took it to the next level by deliberately refusing all physical intimacy as well as emotional support. She felt that I deserved this mistreatment because of who I was and what I had done. She deliberately didn’t wish me happy birthday and also skipped our anniversary, and I followed the same pattern with her the following year, and so on. It’s been 10 years now since we stopped. It’s been eight years since we have stayed apart in different bedrooms. To the external society, we put on the appearance of a normal family but I am worried this facade is destructive to my daughter in her teens. The negative vibes and drama at home probably will make her suspect the very institutions of marriage and family. That brings us to the question: Why are we still together? I think deep down it’s our Indian culture where couples tend to stay together for life as there’s very less precedence of divorce in the society so the acceptance is low. I have also stayed on because I have always felt our daughter deserves to be with both parents even though I am questioning that line of thought now if as a child should I be exposed to such dystopian family values.

For my wife, this marriage offers very convenient financial stability as I do take care of all the family commitments like mortgages, insurance, and bills whereas whenever she’s inconsistently employed she blows up her earnings on clothes, jewelry, and travel. She recently took our daughter on a two-week luxury vacation to Hawaii for New Year’s without informing me of her plans or consent to take our daughter until a few days before their trip. This really feels like the last straw and I have been on the fence since the new year to initiate the divorce process. What would you suggest?

A: Run, don’t walk to your lawyer’s office. You will be so much happier without each other—and you’re right that this is no way to model a relationship for a young girl. You honored your culture by giving it your best shot—and who knows, maybe things would have felt different if you’d lived in India with a supportive community around you and lots of models of couples who pushed past struggles to make things work. But it’s too late now. Your marriage wasn’t wasted—you got your wonderful daughter out of it—but you and your wife both deserve to be happy.

Re: Q. No Pride For Me: I started crying as I read this letter. You are a hero! I am straight but wish there had been a GSA at my middle or junior high school. What a difference it would have made in all of our lives! Prudence is right—you are not a failure. Ask for help, network with nearby schools, ask the members of the group what they would like to do, talk to people from nearby LGBTQ+ and related (PFLAG?) groups, and cosponsor things. If the adult sponsor is so bad, then talk to the administration about what you can do to improve that. But please keep going. You should not be doing this all by yourself. You have a community that loves you.

A: Yes, not to be all “You’ll understand when you’re older” but being a middle school student who decides to start a GSA is a win—and a sign of a bright future—in itself. I promise. Even if only one other person shows up.

Re: Q. Red Flag or Reasonable?: As an adult child of an alcoholic father and a mother who didn’t protect me enough, the red flag to me is the letter writer. The mother is also an enabler. To force someone to connect with an abusive family (including the enabling parent) is ABUSE. For an adult to not tell the other parent that the person is committing abuse is also abuse. The mother’s job was to protect her children. Only one child came out unscathed while the other one had to be hospitalized. Letter writer, YOU are now triggering your fiancé.

A: Well, to be fair, she’s not forcing him to connect. She said she “tentatively raised the possibility” of reaching out. That said, I agree that the best thing for Mark is to be with someone who can respect the decision he’s made to protect himself.

Re: Q. No Pride for Me: You started a volunteer organization that isn’t being sustained because of interest, attitudes, and personalities. Welcome to volunteer work. As the Mandalorians say, “This is the way.”

A: Everyone who’s succeeded in sneaking a fake question with a sci-fi or fantasy plot into this column knows I don’t follow Star Wars—I had to look up The Mandalorian. But the quote fits. LW, you aren’t the first and won’t be the last to deal with this kind of struggle, but again, the fact that you’re the kind of person who’s ended up in this position says a lot of great things about you.

Re: Q. Red Flag or Reasonable?: The reality is that the LW does not know how she would have handled the situation because she grew up in what she describes as a loving, close-knit family, and—this is the key point—she doesn’t seem great at putting herself in Mark’s shoes! As you said, if she can’t accept Mark’s point of view and the fact that he may never reconcile with her family, they shouldn’t get married. But also, it is none of her family’s business and their opinion on the matter shouldn’t be considered.

A: Good point!

Re: Q. No Pride for Me: I am a “clubs person,” even as an adult, so I’ve been exactly where you are at different times in my life with different age groups. I love what Prudie said about contacting other groups, specifically is there a high school GSA club you could work with? That would allow you a smooth transition into being an officer of that group when the time comes and help you set your current club up for success (perhaps you can mentor the person who takes over when you leave). Also, nothing brings a group together like a project. This could mean a volunteer event, hosting a speaker, organizing a Pride celebration, or numerous other activities. Getting the word out might help you get members but it will definitely let everyone in your school know that there’s a safe space for them.

A: A project is a great idea. And this is a good reminder that you never know who will benefit just from the awareness that the GSA exists and is doing stuff, even if they aren’t in a position to come to meetings.

Re: Q. Red Flag or Reasonable?: I’m sorry that things are so sad and broken. Mostly, I’m heartbroken about what your fiancé went through. I don’t know if his mother has taken responsibility and explained properly why she didn’t leave but I’m not sure what you’re hoping to accomplish by pressuring him to do something he’s adamant will hurt him.

He was put in the hospital by his father twice and no one else, even the people who were most supposed to protect him, did that. Yes, his mother was a victim too, but he was just a little child watching his father physically abuse his mother and also abuse him so much that he ended up in the hospital—twice. He needs support from you to follow his own path through this, with the support of his therapist rather than being told he’s doing the wrong thing.

A: Totally agree. Life is short and he’s spent enough of his being let down and abandoned by people who are supposed to love him.

Jenée Desmond-Harris: We’ll wrap it up here. Thanks for joining, and I’ll talk to you next time.

