This special edition is part of our Guest Prudie series, where we ask smart, thoughtful people to step in as Prudie for the day and give you advice.

Today’s columnist is the influential sports journalist Bomani Jones. He hosts Game Theory with Bomani Jones on HBO and the hit sports podcast, The Right Time with Bomani Jones and regularly appears on ESPN.

We asked Jones to weigh in on autobiographies, wedding day proposals, and stepmom auditions:

Dear Prudence,

I found out recently that my ex-fiancé wrote an autobiography—well, it’s really a collection of stories, poems, and random thoughts. It’s self-published and sold on Amazon. In one of his stories, he states his previous relationship before he met his wife was toxic and this girl (me) disliked everything that made him, him—specifically video gaming. And then goes on to talk about how amazing his wife is because she loves video games.

I feel hurt by this and I wish I didn’t. We were together for almost six years. I used to play video games with him all the time, even though I’m not a huge gamer. I actually liked playing some of them. What I didn’t like was him spending hours or days playing and ignoring me. I remember asking if we could compromise times to spend together and for him to have his own time for his gaming. I remember saving for our wedding and him spending all his money on a new video game system that cost $600. I remember him kissing other girls. I remember buying a house with my own money for us to live in and he said I wasn’t making enough room in my life for him because I suggested a game room in the garage instead of my only guest room, which I wanted to use for when my family visited. I remember him breaking up with me a day before my birthday because of it. He met his now wife two months later and would write me to tell me how wonderful she is and that he eventually was going to propose.

Our relationship wasn’t all bad. We each had things to work on but we had a lot in common. I consider myself to be a kind person and toxic is a strong word to be called. I know I’m better off without him. I went through years of therapy, not only because of this ex but also others. I had a pattern of choosing men who hurt me in one way or another because of my own self-esteem issues. I now have an amazing husband and son and I am so lucky. But I’m having trouble brushing this off. I’m sure it will sell mainly to just a small group of friends and family but I don’t like this false portrayal of me out there in print. I didn’t deserve this. I’m unsure what to do. He could have praised her without bashing me.

—Non-Gamer But Not a Hater Ex

Dear Non-Gamer,

It’s totally understandable and reasonable that you’d feel hurt by this. Even if every word of the book was true, you spend years with this person, and he should have reasonably assumed that you would read it and it would cause you pain. Basically: Stumbling upon this would hurt anyone. Some notice would have been nice.

Unfortunately, this is typically how people discuss their exes. Few can acknowledge their own faults and how they contributed to the end of a relationship. So the other person becomes the villain in the story they tell others and themselves. Your apparent self-awareness seems to have come from your time in therapy. I can infer from what you’ve told me that your ex has gone on no such journey. But if you’ve taken an accounting of your behavior in that relationship and made yourself better, the solace from that will, hopefully, trump your desire for your ex to understand your side. Chances are he never will, but that can’t be your concern.

One thing I can’t tell from your letter is whether you’re particularly bothered by the fact he put it in a book, packaged for public consumption. If that’s your concern, I feel confident saying that nobody’s gonna read that damn self-published book. He could have put your full government name in the text and no one would ever see it.

Dear Prudence,

I’m a 30-year-old with a solid relationship with my dad. My parents got divorced when I was very young, and my dad is back to dating after many years of being single. I’m very happy for him! But he keeps inviting me to meet these potential partners after only a few dates! This feels really weird to me—when I was a kid, my parents only introduced us to their serious relationships after they had been together for at least a few months, minimum. Besides that adjustment, it’s honestly not really how I want to be spending my time. I’m busy with my partner, friends, hobbies, and planning my wedding, and the idea of having dinner with a stranger who may or may not become a more permanent part of my life doesn’t appeal to me. My partner and I still aren’t doing indoor dining in general because of COVID, which adds an extra layer of stress. It makes me feel like I’m dating all over again! Am I being an insensitive jerk? Should I just go along with it because I love my dad? Or should I try to set some sort of boundary?

—Not My Dates

Dear Not My Dates,

It sounds like the only reasonable next step for you to take is to ask your father why he’s doing this. Given that this behavior is new, it seems probable that something has changed for him, and it’s probably something he needs to share. Getting to the root of it might not only spare you from those invites but also allow him to consider what’s making him do this.

As for that decision, you should not simply go along with it just because you love your dad. Your dad probably loves you enough to respect how awkward this is for you, and he wouldn’t want the resentment that would build from each stepmom audition. Your life is your own, and you get to decide how to spend your precious time. But it would probably help both you and your father to talk about why he’s suddenly started acting strange.

Dear Prudence,

One of my friends and her boyfriend moved in together about six months ago after doing long distance for nearly three years. They met when he lived just outside our city, but he moved out of state on a multi-year work contract shortly after they got together. His one request was that they move to the suburbs, instead of our city. He felt concerned about crime rates, preferred to avoid public transit when possible, and wanted to live somewhere with less walking. He was always loud about this stuff when he visited, so it wasn’t a big surprise when they moved away. There was a lot of friction with her local friends when she made this choice, and while I agreed, I kept my mouth shut.

I miss my friend, and like most of our friend group here, I don’t have a car so it’s hard for me to get out into the suburbs. I have taken transit out to see her twice, and she occasionally comes in, but it’s always going to be different if it takes an hour-plus to get there, versus what used to be a 15-minute trip. But she complains constantly that she’s lonely, and feels abandoned by our friends, that she only sees co-workers and it puts a lot of strain on her relationship. She’s struggled to make friends in her new area, which is mainly families, and hates the new apartment. I don’t want to ruin things with an “I told you so” but also, she did actively choose this. I try to make sure to plan times to see her, but I can’t actually do more than I am. How do I tackle this endless complaining with sympathy and tact?

—You Chose It

Dear You Chose It,

I think there’s room to be honest about her situation without patting yourself on the back for your foresight. But it’s also fair to ask her what she’s doing to improve her situation. The bottom line is it’s too hard for you and her friends to get to where she is. I imagine she knows this because you didn’t mention anything about her catching transit to visit you and the rest of your friend group on a regular basis. At some point, she will either accept that or move back into the city.

Some people are better at acceptance than others, though, and you know how well your friend handles that. Perhaps you should lean in on how you wish you could still see her like the good ol’ days, maybe presenting some reunion of the whole crew. But the move was her decision, and making the best of it is her responsibility. You have the right to tell her this before you become resentful of being her sounding board, and you can tell her in a way that’s both delicate and productive.

Dear Prudence,

My husband is a well-meaning nitpicker. He is also a very skilled surgeon, partly because of his attention to detail and ability to anticipate situations. I respect his knowledge, and he has taught our kids a lot. The problem is the constant reminders of how to do things “the right way,” from preventing oil splatters, to not bringing food in the car, or setting timers when the stove is on, drive me crazy and I often feel discouraged and dispirited. I admit I am the opposite of my husband: absentminded, unorganized, and definitely not as smart. In fact, there have been numerous times he has been right (like when I almost burned the house down when I left a pot of water boiling), and I feel I should have listened. But it gets to be too much and sometimes I lash out, especially if I’m having a bad day at work and I get yet another text from my husband, admonishing me for something like leaving the gate unlocked. I feel bad for losing my temper because it’s beginning to have an effect on my kids, who are also beginning to rebel against his well-meaning advice.

I know my husband means well, and this nitpicking increased when he was diagnosed with a terminal illness. He has expressed that he just wants us to be OK when he’s gone. I have tried talking to him about it, and he admits he has to control his anxiety but he doesn’t have any interest in getting therapy and is not able to change. Am I just too sensitive or prideful and should I just shut up and listen to his well-meaning and often correct advice?

—Discouraged

Dear Discouraged,

It’s possible that you’re being sensitive or prideful, but that’s really not the point. Is doing everything the right way a fair trade for constantly feeling put-upon? It isn’t for you, and that should make it a poor trade for your husband, whose approach makes you unhappy. It also sounds like your husband’s approach doesn’t make him happy, either, which is why it’s disappointing to hear he has no interest in seeking therapy. That’s a selfish response that hurts him as much as everyone else. While you don’t want your kids to see you lose your temper, you also don’t want them to think the solution to displeasure is simply tolerance. It must be frustrating to repeat yourself to your husband. But it’s best for you to express your discontent along the way, rather than waiting until you erupt.

Dear Prudence,

I’m about two months away from my wedding. My sister has told me she thinks that she’s going to get proposed to any day now. Normally, this wouldn’t be an issue, but I’m worried about a couple of things. The first is that my sister isn’t even engaged and is already starting to try to rope me into planning. I’m two months out of my wedding and I do not have time to start planning another. It’s not like she’s just asking me questions or asking me to show her how to do stuff that I’m doing right now, which would be fine, but she’s asking me to help her sit down and start the planning process. She will absolutely be a bridezilla and I know she will use my wedding to flaunt her engagement. The second thing I’m really worried about is that her boyfriend may propose at my wedding, in which case she will make that night completely about her. He likes making things extremely special but is also very cheap and I could see him using the wedding to propose. I honestly wouldn’t mind if it was in the last five minutes or something, but that won’t be how it is.

So now I don’t know what to do. I could ask my mom to talk to both of them about it, but I’m worried my sister would insist on getting engaged at some inconvenient time just out of spite. I’ve thought about just talking to her boyfriend, but I’m not sure he would keep the conversation a secret. I’m not very good at passive-aggressive, but the only thing I can think of is to drop hints that I am very stressed with planning (i.e. have no time to plan anything else) and expect no surprises on my wedding day. Or have my fiancé talk to the boyfriend since they are kind of close and just be a bit passive-aggressive through him. Do you have any advice?

—My Sister Is Going to Ruin My Wedding

Dear My Sister Is Going to Ruin My Wedding,

Your first issue is easy to deal with: Tell your sister you can only think about planning one wedding at a time. You couldn’t be more honest or clear than that without being rude.

The second one is trickier. I do not blame you in the least for not wanting a proposal at your wedding. It would hijack your day, which is why it’s wildly inconsiderate for someone to propose at someone else’s wedding. That said, I’m not sure those who propose at others’ weddings realize how inconsiderate it actually is, so someone needs to tell your sister’s boyfriend. I would put your mom on the case because she doesn’t have to be passive-aggressive. She can flat-out say, “Don’t mess up her sister’s day” without involving you. Plus, there are plenty of other ways to do a special proposal on the cheap.

If your sister later gets engaged at some inconvenient time, then that’s her right. Her engagement is hers, just as your wedding is yours. That’s just a chance you’ll have to take.

