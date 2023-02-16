Help! My Father-in-Law Just Blindsided Me With a Wildly Sexist Demand.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

My family and my husband’s have very different gift-giving preferences/expectations, so we agreed from the start of our relationship that we would each take care of the gifts for our own families as needed and appropriate, marking the gift from both/all of us (now that there’s kids).

Well, my mother-in-law’s birthday was last week. My husband got her a card that he wrote a nice note in and some of her favorite candies and then asked me if I would make a batch of the cupcakes she really likes. I love baking and he gave me plenty of notice and bought all the ingredients for me, so no problem there. He had asked her what she wanted and she told him just spending time together would be perfect. The day before her birthday, we took the kids to their house and hung out for most of the day.

As we left, my FIL pulled me aside and asked if we would be bringing her gift over the next day. I said we’d brought everything with us and wouldn’t be coming over since it was a workday and already chaotic. He asked what we’d gotten her, and I said she told my husband she just wanted to spend the day together and we’d brought the cupcakes, candies, and card. He was upset we hadn’t gotten her a “real gift,” and I said he should talk to my husband about it since he took care of it, and in any case, MIL seemed happy. FIL said getting gifts was my responsibility as the wife/mother of the family and that he would tell my MIL her gift had been delayed in shipping, but I should have something for her the following weekend. I knew my FIL was a bit “old-fashioned” (read: sexist) in his rigidity to gender roles, but this is the first time it’s majorly come out towards me. My husband is not like this at all, and I probably wouldn’t have stayed in a relationship with him if he were.

Should I handle this myself with my FIL or enlist my husband? Normally I’d say his family, his responsibility, but considering its around sexist expectations, I feel like me handling it directly might be most appropriate.

— It’s Not 1952 Anymore

Dear 1952,

“Feel free to tell her that, though I worry she’s going to be disappointed when nothing arrives,” would be a great response to your father-in-law. But I’m guessing you want something more mature.

Absolutely enlist your husband! His family is allowed to have sexist expectations, but he should enthusiastically serve as the buffer between those expectations and you. He should tell his dad that he received the message through you, that your genitals did not make you not the designated “gift lady” in your household, and that he will decide whether an additional present is needed (which it surely is not—you baked!).

Dear Prudence,

There was this girl, Alex, at school that I am friends with, and I developed a crush on her a while ago. We were on the same bus and live two blocks apart, and about the time she graduated, I caught feelings for her. But ever since then, she’s been really distant, despite the closeness. The problem is that she is moving away soon for university, and I’m not sure what to do. I would like to get this off of my chest, but I’m scared it will drive us even further apart. Sometimes we catch up, and I have never felt a connection like that with anybody. We have a shared group of friends and sometimes we hang out; she is really nice in person, but it is extremely difficult to get to do anything with her alone. Do you reckon I should confess before she leaves or should I leave it at that?

— Close Is Far

Dear Close Is Far,

Hmm, I’m going to say no. “She’s been really distant” and “it is extremely difficult to get to do anything with her” are pretty clear signs that she doesn’t return the crush. If you want to confirm this, confide in one (just one!) of your common friends. If the response you get is anything other than “Of course you should ask her out, we all know she loves you—it’s obvious,” stay quiet and move on.

How to Get Advice From Prudie

Submit your questions anonymously here. (Questions may be edited for publication.) Join the live chat every Monday at noon (and submit your comments) here.

Dear Prudence,

I am a stay-at-home mom to a toddler, and I am currently pregnant. My neighbor pays me a few hundred a week to take care of their baby. I am currently exhausted and stressed out over the situation, all because of my sister.

She has three elementary-aged children and depends on me to pick them up from school. The deal was I would do this if my sister would come over on the weekends the kids are with their dad and deep-clean my house. My sister has done this twice since she met her new boyfriend, and the last time was half-assed at best. I can’t handle six children every day, on top of my the new baby on the way.

I have repeatedly told my sister she needs to honor the deal or find other child care. She makes promises and does not follow through. The last time, I told her I wouldn’t be picking up the kids, and she would have to deal with the consequences. I stuck to my word and let the school call my sister and her ex for the pick-up. It screwed up their work schedule, and they had to pay a fine three times. My sister was furious with me and dragged our mother into the argument. My mother thinks I am being too hard on my sister and since their kids are easy, I am making a mountain out of a molehill. I need some back up here. What should I do?

— Too Much

Dear Too Much,

Good job sticking to what you said. Do you know what everyone agrees is “too much”? Being pregnant with a toddler! What you’re dealing with, even without your sister in the picture, is more than enough. You must be beyond exhausted, and anyone who cared about you would refrain from asking you to do any more.

Now I get it, childcare is expensive and your sister is probably a little desperate. I really do feel for her. But that just can’t be your problem right now. If the kids are as easy as she says, and if she’s as pushy as she sounds here, she should be able to find someone else to watch them. If that means a series of play dates until she can find a permanent daycare placement, so be it. Have her look into the local Boys and Girls’ Club. Alternatively, your mother sounds like she’s pretty invested. Why don’t you volunteer her to step in as a nanny?

Dear Prudence,

I’m struggling with a work situation and hoping for your objective perspective and direction. My teammates keep in touch throughout the workday using an instant message app, and there’s several chats on the go. More often than I like, though, it seems the chats veer off into more personal conversations that can be inappropriate. I can’t talk about this with my manager as they are a main part of the problem. They and a few of my colleagues will often share updates and photos about their personal life. I am not really comfortable with this. The fine line between work and personal life is being erased. This leads me to my main point and why I’m reaching out for advice.

Oftentimes, my manager shockingly sends selfies posing in their gym clothes. I’m quite taken aback that this person thinks it’s okay to share these pictures. In my opinion, this is simply inappropriate to do in a workplace with your staff. I don’t know how my colleagues feel as I am reluctant to discuss it with them. I have noticed a couple of them will respond with oohs and aahs which in turn probably promotes the behavior. I am kind of disgusted, and I don’t respond to these posts and just try to ignore them and pray the topic gets changed. Am I being too sensitive? Should I just let it go and ignore it as I have been, or do you recommend reaching out to HR or our director? I don’t want to get my manager fired, but I feel strongly that this behavior is unacceptable and some rules should be applied.

— Disgusted at Work

Dear Disgusted,

I don’t know, I feel like norms around appropriate workplace conduct are changing in a way that makes what you’re describing seem pretty non-scandalous. I’m not saying it’s a great thing, but here’s what I believe happened: During the height of the pandemic when everyone who normally worked from an office was at home, there weren’t as many opportunities to bond about normal stuff like grabbing a sandwich and saying “How was your weekend,” “Pretty good, how was yours,” so instead there were all these virtual events where people had to get a few notches more personal and informal than usual to make things feel warm. And all the while we were in casual clothes (even gym clothes!), and we were seeing the insides of each other’s homes (even bedrooms!). In our quest for intimacy, and as a result of our feeling that normal life was on pause, everything became super informal. And you just can’t come back from that. So this is work now.

I think the question you want to ask is not whether other people are being inappropriate as measured by some arbitrary standard of decorum, but rather if you feel sexually harassed—meaning, are you having to see content or conversation that is harming you or makes it hard to do your job. If you’re truly troubled by the gym attire, have a chat with HR, and someone will put an end to this. If you’re simply judging your colleagues for not being as “professional” as you would like them to be (by your own definition), mute the chat. Just check in occasionally to be a team player by liking a picture of something safe, like a (fully clothed) vacation pic or a pet.

Dear Prudence,

My fiancé and I broke up a month ago after four years together because he changed his mind about having kids in the near future and wanted to be polyamorous with me and his new crush. I really do not want to be poly, and having kids in a few years (I’m 28 now, he is 30) is really important to me. But I feel regret and wonder if I should get back together with him and if this is just a big struggle we have to overcome. He is dating his crush already, and she is poly. Since he met her, he is convinced that being poly is the thing that will make him happy. Should I try to fight for us? I’ve been trying to change his mind for a month. Our relationship was great on so many levels. We considered each other soulmates, and he told me I’m the love of his life when he proposed to me in Paris one and a half years ago. Or should I try to move on? If yes, how?

— Polyamory Stole My Fiancé

Dear Polyamory Stole My Fiancé,

One big sign that you’re soulmates with someone: You don’t have to make heartbreaking decisions about children and nonmonogamy, and you don’t have to fight to change each other’s minds to make a relationship work. The data suggests that this is not the man for you. You need six to 18 months of absolutely zero contact—not even social media stalking—if you’re going to move on.

Dear Prudence,

My husband and I have a toddler together. He has a 14-year-old daughter, “Emma,” from his first marriage. I have tried every hard to bond with Emma, but her mother has made it impossible. She thinks Emma should not be around someone like me (I am a different ethnicity than my husband). We have tried counseling and it didn’t work. Emma feels like she has to be loyal to her mother above all else and my husband was desperate to just keep Emma in his life—so I stepped back. When Emma is over, I basically become a single parent. My husband devotes all his time and energy to Emma. It seems to work since Emma has calmed down and stopped acting out like she used to, but it is lonely. My toddler and I don’t even eat with my husband and Emma. My toddler has started to notice that Daddy goes away when Emma is over. I desperately do want Emma and my child to have some kind of positive relationship in the future, but I feel like we are setting up a faulty foundation. My mom tells me that I worry too much and Emma will be in college before my child even has any real memories of these times. Emma will get better once she is grown and out of her mother’s direct control. I just need to be patient. I love my husband, but he tells me pushing the situation will only backfire on our family. I need some outside advice, please.

— Single Mother Stepmother

Dear Prudence,

Incredibly low stakes question here! My roommate and I watch a lot of TV together, but there are inevitably some shows we watch on our own. When I’m watching a show I know they’re not interested in and they come into the shared living room, I turn it off and find something else. When they’re watching a show they know I’m not interested in and I come into the shared living room, they keep their show on, usually until the end of the episode. What is the etiquette here? Is one of us more right than the other?

— Who Are these Characters?

Dear Characters,

I’m on your roommate’s side here. Set aside a night or two or three a week when you watch your shared shows. On the other days, a person who walks into the living room to see something that doesn’t interest them should feel free to go into their room and stream something else.

Classic Prudie

About six years ago, we moved into a new house after being homeless for a year due to a house fire and a long battle with our insurance. Right before we closed on our new home, my spouse’s youngest brother and wife revealed they too were living in their car after being evicted. My brother-in-law is an alcoholic with a ton of mental health and anger issues, and my sister-in-law was then a full-time student in her final semester at school. We allowed them to move in with us, because I didn’t want them sleeping in their car in a hot summer, and I didn’t want my sister-in-law to have to drop out of school due to a lack of internet. Well, it’s been a nightmare…