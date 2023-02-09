Help! My Husband Enjoys Sailing Naked and Drinking Beers With Gay Men.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

My husband has a gay friend from high school. As an adult, before we married, he traveled to see his friend and for a week hung out with him and other gay men. Once, they went sailing where all of them stripped naked and drank beers—I’ve seen the pictures). My husband is very particular about his appearance and grooming. He recently started to lisp. I suspect he’s gay. When I told a (straight) man about this, his response was that no straight man would have done that (sailed naked with gay men). Am I correct that he is probably at least bisexual?

— Am I Naive?

Dear Naive,

It would feel really weird for me to make a guess about the sexual orientation of a stranger (or really, of anyone), but in the interest of providing a thorough answer to your question, I’ll entertain the points you’ve made. And … I think everything you’ve written here can explained away!

Particular about his appearance: So are a lot of straight men. That’s why nobody says “metrosexual” anymore. It’s called self-care. And it keeps you from being the subject of advice letters from a wife who finds you utterly disgusting because you have food in your beard, smell like an old towel, and haven’t clipped your toenails for a year. This is a good thing.

Stripping while sailing and drinking beers with gay men: This strikes me as an activity that would be among the very last things someone who was gay and trying to hide it from his wife would do. Perhaps he’s just secure in his orientation and up for a good time?

New lisp: It’s unusual but not unheard of for an adult to develop one. Ask him to check with a dentist, ENT, or speech therapist if you’re concerned before accusing him of living a lie. (And of course, not all gay or bi men have lisps!)

The only real red flag about your marriage here is that you are asking a random, probably-homophobic straight man, as well as me, a stranger, to weigh in on your husband’s sexuality. Again, I have absolutely no idea if you’re correct that he is “probably at least bisexual.” Your gut feeling is worth something. What he says about himself, and how you feel when you hear it, is worth more. Can you—I realize this seems wild but stay with me—start a conversation with him? The fact that you seemingly can’t talk to each other and that you believe he would hide a major part of himself from you concerns me much more than his honestly pretty amazing-sounding vacation, the way he speaks, or the fact that he likes to look nice.

Stop playing detective and sit down for a heart-to-heart with the person you married. If you still don’t believe what he says or trust him to be honest, deal with that rather than asking someone else to judge him against a list of stereotypes.

Dear Prudence,

My sister and I got divorced the same year. Mine was relatively mild compared to hers since we didn’t have kids to quarrel over and force us back together in close quarters. Since then, my sister and I have both tried dating, but I have had far more success. She has been rather bitter about it and constantly complains how she can’t find any good men. The ones she has liked got cold feet once she finally told them about her kids. She dated one guy three weeks before revealing the truth. After the umpteenth conversation, I finally told my sister she was setting herself up for disappointment. She was lying to these men by not being truthful right off the bat. My sister snapped; she didn’t want to lead with any baggage like crazy baby mama drama. I told her she just proved her own point. She ended up kicking me out and currently isn’t talking to me. I know I was rather blunt, but she was like a dog with a bone in our conversations. Is there anything else I could have done? I love my sister but she is driving me nuts.

— But the Baggage

Dear Baggage,

You are right about the mistake your sister is making in not disclosing the kids upfront, but you were wrong to tell her. As many times as she ranted about the same thing, she didn’t ask for advice. The next time she complains to you about something for the umpteenth time, instead of “here’s where you’re messing up,” consider “I hate this for you,” and let her figure it out in her own time.

Dear Prudence,

I was married 16 years and divorced six years ago. My ex and I became very amicable and quarantined together during COVID. Since we got along so well during the pandemic, we decided to move in together to help with finances and co-parenting our three kids. I said if we can work it out between us, that would be a bonus. So he sold his house and moved into mine. After a few months, I realized there was no spark, but I loved our relationship of friends/co-parenting. I made this clear to him multiple times when he would ask where the relationship was going. We did couples counseling and the counselor agreed that we were not at a “couples” place.

Fast forward to now, we still live together (separate rooms), and I have moved on and found a new relationship. I never thought I’d even want to, but this snuck up on me and has been absolutely wonderful. My ex is very hurt and feels like I played him. (He has paid no rent or bills the entire Two years he’s been here by the way.) I feel guilty that he thought it would turn into more and it did not, even though I was very clear about that only being a potential bonus of the co-parenting setup. He apparently misunderstood or just thought he’d take the chance it would 100 percent workout. (We have not been intimate since before our divorce.) He is furious with me and says he will never trust me again. Why do I feel so guilty, and how do I let it go and enjoy my new relationship?

— Did I Unintentionally Intentionally Hurt Him?

Dear Hurt Him,

“I said if we can work it out between us, that would be a bonus.”

“I made this clear to him multiple times when he would ask where the relationship was going.”

If these statements are true, you covered your bases and did not break his trust. I mean, I don’t think allowing someone who clearly wanted to be in a relationship with you to sell his home and move in was the best idea, but what’s done is done. Please continue with couples counseling with the goals of repairing the damage that was done during this failed experiment and figuring out a new plan for co-parenting—and one for him to move out.

Dear Prudence,

I (30, they/them) live in a small city that tends to lean pretty conservative, whereas my household is definitely not. Since moving into a house a few years ago, I had dreams of becoming friends (or at least being friendly, in a way that can build community for sharing resources, helping each other out, etc.) with my new neighbors … but that was quickly dashed when I realized most people directly around me are the types that either really keep to themselves or are full-blown, far-right, racist conspiracy theorists. I basically gave up on trying to go out of my way to connect with anyone around us, but over the past couple of years, I started noticing a few houses around us have yard signs indicating that the people living there are, at the very least, fairly liberal. It made me want to reach out to those people, with the hopes it would turn out better than previous attempts to meet neighbors. Easy enough, right?

The problem is, I’m not sure how best to do this! Some complicating factors include: I’m agender and use they/them pronouns, which many people struggle with/are put off by, and our household is still taking COVID seriously, so we wouldn’t be up for unmasked meetings or people randomly showing up at our door. My first instinct was to write them a letter (since we obviously would know the address) and introduce ourselves that way and include phone numbers/emails for contact, but I’m not sure what to include or if that would be weird. If I send a letter, what would I say? Should I mention why I chose them to reach out to? Do I include our pronouns? Do I mention we are still adhering to COVID precautions and wouldn’t want people showing up unannounced? And if not a letter, what would be a better option? I’m not sure what is considered “normal” for meeting neighbors, because I grew up almost exclusively in apartments, and that always felt different since we’d mostly just meet people in passing in the hallways.

I know I’m overthinking this all, but I would love your opinion, thoughts, scripts, or anything else you’ve got!

— To Write or Not to Write

Dear To Write,

You’re not overthinking, but I think you’re possibly over-expecting. You absolutely deserve friendships with people who you like, who like you back, who have good politics, who have good vibes, who know it’s no big deal to use your correct pronouns and respect whatever you need to do avoid getting COVID. But to make it a goal to find these friendships in people who live in specific homes in your neighborhood is to set yourself up for disappointment.

Just imagine it: “Hello I don’t know you but I like your sign and assume it reflects your politics (at least I hope so!) and would like to be friends. My pronouns are they/them and I’m avoiding COVID so I hope you’re not put off but please don’t show up unannounced or expect me to hang out indoors. Looking forward to connecting and getting to know each other — Your neighbor.” This could very well start a beautiful relationship, but it might also feel a bit … intense.

You should disentangle your desire to meet close, local friends who are compatible with you and share your values from your desire to know your neighbors. When it comes to the people who share your worldview and live nearby, just make it a goal to meet them. Start there. To make a connection, find something that might begin to weed out people who would have a fit over saying “they” or wearing a mask. This is what NextDoor was made for (though please note it can often also be a racist cesspool). How about a post asking for help with an effort that could attract people who tend to be compassionate and progressive? Maybe you could gather a group to support a local political candidate who aligns with your values. Or ask for donations for a shelter for LGBTQ youth, or asylum-seekers.

Then, you know how it goes—see if you end up in a really good conversation with someone who’s dropping off a load of socks and toiletries. Exchange numbers. Arrange a coffee. Or invite a few people over for a cookout. If somewhere along the way they tell you COVID is just a flu or they can’t seem to stop calling you by the wrong pronoun, you can pull back, but you won’t have wasted your time.

Dear Prudence,

I’m a 24-year-old trans woman living with my fiancé, a 25-year-old non-binary fem. We have been together for almost six years, and we have lived together for about three and a half years after I moved to her country. We had always been incredibly in love, and they supported my transition 100 percent when I started coming out about two years ago. In the last couple of years, we’ve been having some issues (mostly around us having a hard time managing money and my partner’s depression), but we’ve always tried to work on things and work together.

They confided in me about a year ago (with a tremendous amount of guilt) that they weren’t feeling the same attraction to me as they did before I transitioned. We were still committed to working together to deal with it, and for a while it seemed like it was doing better. However, in the past couple weeks, it’s come up again when talking about getting couples therapy, and we confronted it head-on yesterday. We had a long tearful discussion; they said that, as hard as they were trying, they just didn’t feel the physical connection anymore. We had been trying out polyamory, which was working for me but they really struggled with it, and we just don’t know if this can work out.

We’re both utterly heartbroken, and it feels like the world is turning upside down. They feel horrendous and wish more than anything that they could just feel that same attraction, but they can’t (and I don’t think that’s their fault). Is there anything we can do to fix this problem? Or is this a hopeless situation? Either way, they are committed to staying together at least on paper to help me get my permanent residency so I won’t lose everything.

— Absolutely Heartbroken

Dear Heartbroken,

This is really hard. I want to congratulate you and your fiancé on doing your best to work through the tough turn your relationship has taken and to remain supportive of each other during a difficult time. I get a lot of letters from couples in which one person’s attraction to the other has disappeared, and it’s not always handled this well.

I know that doesn’t make it any less painful.

“Hopeless” is harsh, but it seems likely that this relationship is coming to a natural end because of changed feelings, which is just how relationships go sometimes. After all, the two of you have left no stone unturned here. Couples therapy. An exploration of polyamory. Long and tearful discussions. Those are all the things I’d recommend.

My only other suggestion is: Time. Take some—it sounds like you have to anyway due to the residency issue—before making a final decision. I noticed that you said your partner has been feeling less attracted to you since your transition but that the change also lines up with a period of time when they’ve been dealing with depression. I wonder if they are willing to hang in there a little longer to work on treating that, to see if their attraction reignites or if they feel more hopeful about exploring tweaks to your relationship when they’re in a better place. It’s worth asking, but you should also mentally prepare yourself to have to break up—hopefully amicably, because you seem to have a lot of love and respect for each other.

Dear Prudence,

I am a high school sophomore struggling with a friend’s sort-of-homophobia. “Ella” is straight, and I am a closeted lesbian. We became close fairly quickly at the beginning of our freshman year, but when she repeatedly asked me if I was straight, we had known each other for less than a month. It’s obvious she was trying to be “inclusive,” but all she succeeded in doing was freaking me out. I didn’t know if she was trustworthy, so I ended up lying, which I don’t regret but still feel horrible about.

If it was just that, I would try to let it go. The thing is, it’s not just that. Every so often, Ella will say something mildly icky about gay people. I try to push back, sometimes gently and sometimes not-so-gently. However, she always brushes me off, downplays the impact of her words, or condescendingly claims to “know” that [insert stereotype] is actually reality. Then I always end up agreeing to disagree, because going back and forth is exhausting. The constant balancing act of standing up for what’s right while making sure Ella doesn’t get suspicious is frustrating and upsetting. Ella is also incredibly boy-crazy, which means she expects me to be up for discussing both her and my crushes constantly. Thankfully, it’s gotten better since we met, especially since I started to pretend that I’m a “late bloomer” who’s just more interested in schoolwork.

I hate all of this, though! I hate lying, and changing the subject, and agreeing to disagree, and feeling conflicted about a person I otherwise like and enjoy. I hate that she pretends to be tolerant when she’s one of the most narrow-minded people I’ve ever met. My only other queer friend goes to a very accepting school and has loads of accepting friends, so I have nobody in my life who understands what I’m going through. Lately, I have tried to put some distance between Ella and me, but we’re part of the same friend group at school, so I’m sort of stuck with her. What can I do? Please help!

— Losing-It Lesbian

Dear Prudence,

I come in here looking for … advice? Vindication? Something in between. I broke up with my partner recently, and one of the reasons was our different outlook on what a quiet moment should sound like. They thought that unless we were actively engaged in activities (such as reading) a shared moment would necessarily include conversation. I, on the other hand, am fine with being quiet and existing in my head for a while next to someone. If there is nothing specific to talk about, is it weird that I would like quiet from time to time? To look around a place in silence? He said it was weird and shared moments include conversation, but Prudie, sometimes there is nothing to talk about, and I have no desire to talk about articles or whatever he is seeing on Twitter. Do people really just talk? That much? Sounds exhausting.

— Would Like a Moment of Quiet Please

Dear Quiet Please,

So the two of you would just be sitting in a room together, not reading, not doing anything special, and you would not want him to talk? At all? Honestly, yes, that does strike me as weird—meaning, unusual. But that doesn’t mean it’s not valid and okay! You were right to break up with someone who was incompatible with you, and I believe there is someone else out there who will be happy hang out with you in silence (and maybe text you when he sees a good tweet—just make you sure turn your notifications off so you’re not bothered, okay?)

