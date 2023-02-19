Help! My Husband Has a Sickening Photo on His Computer. He Says He’s Using It for Art.

Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns.

Dear Prudence,

While trying to print a file on my husband’s laptop, I accidentally clicked on a folder that contained images of naked women, including one picture of someone who seemed underage. When I confronted my husband about this, he said that he wanted to try drawing those pictures. He did indeed take up drawing recently, but I’m still uncomfortable with that one picture. It really looked like something from a child pornography website! (Granted, some people make a whole career out of appearing younger than their actual age, but this person looked prepubescent.) He was adamant that he was only using the pictures as figure studies and didn’t understand why I was upset. Should I keep pushing about this? I know it’s nearly impossible to verify the ages of people in online photos, but I don’t think it’s too much to ask that he stick to drawing people who are obviously adults.

Please do not let your husband cheat you out of an important, difficult, and necessary conversation by such an obvious misdirection as “Gee whiz, I just happened to save a couple of figures for my very recently acquired drawing habit. Why does it bother you?” He is insulting your intelligence. Lots of people “get into drawing” and take a class, or sketch faces they see in public, or ask their partners to pose for them; there’s no artistic requirement that you save naked prepubescent figures on your laptop. Keep pushing. —Danny M. Lavery

From: “Help! I Found Nudes on My Husband’s Computer. He Says He’s Using Them as Art.” (Sept. 3, 2019)

Dear Prudence,

I’m married to a gorgeous younger woman. When she appeared to have interest in me, I was flattered and shocked, and I decided to make it permanent if she would have me. We were married after a short romance. Now, a year into the relationship, I am having serious second thoughts. As it turns out (actually, I knew this from the beginning), she’s not particularly interesting or, and I hate to say this, bright. I’m no Einstein, but I have a degree in computer science and am knowledgeable about economics and other intellectual pursuits. She loves reality TV. Now here I am, barely able to have a conversation with the woman to whom I am married. I don’t want a divorce, but I don’t want to spend the rest of my life watching The Bachelor. Is there a middle path that allows me to continue my marriage (the sex is incredible) while not forcing me to give up on having a stimulating partner with whom I can share my interests? Or am I forever condemned to being married to an incredibly hot woman for whom I have not an iota of intellectual respect?

Maybe you’re not as smart as you think, because you’re now starring in your own reality series, I Married a Hot Dope. Great sex is a powerful force in a marriage; many unions have come asunder because of bad sex. But before vowing “Till death do us part,” it would have been worthwhile to consider that the majority of time with your spouse won’t be spent in the sack. Instead of rushing to the altar, you should have invested time in some long car rides with your future wife, making conversation about her favorite Real Housewives. Also, post-coitally, you might have paused to consider that while she is your ideal partner for recreation, she may not be your first choice for procreation. Then there is the statistical likelihood that as the years go by, you will no longer find yourself condemned to being married to a gorgeous dodo—you will just be married to a dodo. I’m not sure how that “middle path” of yours would work. All I can envision is you sneaking out to Mensa meetings where you discuss Federal Reserve policy with intellectually stimulating women. Your character is as unattractive as your wife’s exterior is pleasing. You married a woman who turned you on but whom you neither respected nor had interest in as a person. It could be that she actually is bright enough to start picking up on your contempt, which is corrosive to any relationship. There are plenty of men out there who would find your wife a perfectly fine intellectual match. Right now, she is at the height of her ability to attract a more suitable partner. You should be decent enough to let her find him. —Emily Yoffe

From: “Dumb wife, conflicted tutor, offended employee, and Alzheimer’s sufferer.” (March 17, 2011)

Dear Prudence,

I’m a 28-year old man who’s just met an amazing, smart, kind, funny, and totally beautiful 25-year-old woman. We’ve been seeing each other for a little over a week and things have been moving pretty fast (which I’m totally comfortable with) emotionally and pretty slow (also totally cool) physically. That said, it only just came up in conversation that she had been saving herself for marriage and is a virgin. She says that while she’s very religious (I’m religious too, but not to her degree) her views have changed recently, and that as we date she’d be interested in exploring our relationship sexually. She’s never had a serious boyfriend, and I’ve had several serious and casual relationships.

I’m a little freaked out, not just because I haven’t ever slept with a virgin before, and want it to be a good experience for her, but also because her former religious beliefs about it seem to lend an extra emphasis on how special it would be. Just a lot of pressure (although maybe I’m putting that on myself?)! And what if it doesn’t work out? What if we don’t have physical chemistry, which is important to me? I worry that she’d regret having ever been intimate with me. Maybe I just need to trust she knows what she’s doing and only worry about my role in the whole thing? Am I overanalyzing? I want to talk to her about these concerns but worry that it might add tension in an unhelpful way.

If you keep dating and things don’t work out, you’ll break up. If you keep dating, sleep together, and then things don’t work out, you’ll also break up. If you two stop seeing each other tomorrow, after an intensely emotional week, she might still regret being intimate with you, even if that intimacy didn’t include sex. You get where I’m going, I think: By all means take your time before sleeping together, and ask each other questions about your fears, your desires, your goals, your needs. Speaking frankly and non-judgmentally about what it might be like to sleep together for the first time isn’t adding unhelpful tension. Quite the contrary—clarity and detail usually help relieve one’s concerns, whereas avoiding discussion of an issue you’re obviously both thinking about makes things more awkward and fraught.

You can’t guarantee that she might never look back on your relationship, or the decision to sleep together, with regret. Even if you’re generally honest, straightforward, open-minded, a great listener, and totally relaxed about her uncertainty about sex, you can’t act in such a way that precludes the possibility of a partner someday regretting your relationship. It’s not a bad idea to seek to build intimacy and trust slowly over time. But trying to minimize, postpone, or deny already-existing intimacy (emotional, physical, or otherwise) simply out of fear that someday one or both of you might regret that intimacy is the wrong move. The most important thing to pay attention to is what’s changed about her views, and why. What’s made her reconsider? What values does she think are most relevant here, and what would she want from you in order to feel reasonably secure and confident when she makes a decision? And are you as interested in a longer-term relationship if she decides against exploring sex? You can, and should, trust that she knows what she’s doing in the sense that you shouldn’t try to make major decisions for her, but that doesn’t mean you have to avoid this conversation out of deference to her right to make up her own mind.

A last note: Both of you are entitled to think about and refer to “virginity” in whatever terms you think best, but while it’s certainly true that you’ve had sex and romantic relationships before, and she hasn’t, I don’t think what you two are contemplating is best described as “taking” something from her. Yes, having sex for the first time can be a significant event, especially if you’ve previously thought of sex only in the context of marriage, but she’s still an adult with a host of other experiences and relationships to her credit, and she would be an active, self-sufficient party in any sex she may decide to have with you. Good luck; have fun; she sounds lovely! —D.L.

From: “Help! I’m Afraid to Take My Partner’s Virginity.” (Aug. 18, 2020)

Dear Prudence,

My husband and I got a dog recently—our first pet after 12 years of marriage. Now the dog follows him around all day and ignores me. What was supposed to be “our dog” is really his dog. I’ve tried walking the dog and feeding her and training her in an attempt to bond with her, but she still only has eyes for him. I wanted a dog, too. To make things worse, he laughs at me when I bring it up—the last time in front of my daughter and grandchildren. He said he laughed just because he felt awkward, but I don’t buy it, and even though he’s apologized, it still hurts that he did this in the first place, and not for the first time either. Do I have to live with the dog behaving this way for the next 10 years? What do I do?

Your dog sounds like my cat. All I want is for him to curl up with me and give me some purr time, and all he wants to do is climb on my husband’s chest, and give me sideways glances that say, “I’m with the one I love.” There are some pets that are one-person pets. This can be very annoying to the person who is not the one. But we’re talking about a dog, and there is something pathetically amusing about someone who expresses true jealousy about the dog loving her husband more. You need the intervention of a professional, but before you go to a marriage counselor, I suggest a dog trainer. Hire someone who will come to your home, analyze the family dynamics, and help you make some changes. You may have to accept that the dog will always think of your husband as her special man. But a good trainer will help her see that it’s in her interest to love Mommy, too. —E.Y.

From: “Help! The Car Salesman Said His Job Depended on My 5-Star Review.” (May 26, 2015)

