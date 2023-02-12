Help! My Girlfriend Dumped Me Because I’m Super Hot.

Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns.

Dear Prudence,

My girlfriend and I have been seeing each other for four months. When we started dating she told me she usually doesn’t go for guys as physically attractive as me, which I found odd. She is very cute but not the hottest girl I’ve dated. Her intelligence, personality, and character are why I’ve fallen for her. Things have been great until the last two weeks when she started becoming more distant and less affectionate toward me. Last weekend she went with her single girlfriends to the Caribbean for a brief vacation. I barely heard from her the week after she got back, but we both have demanding jobs. I ordered flowers to be delivered to her office. She then called me and said she no longer wants to be in a relationship, and that I’m way more attractive then her previous partners. I asked had I done anything wrong, and she replied I’ve been perfect. But she said while on vacation she barely missed me. She said she fears if we continue, I’ll find someone better looking, or worse cheat on her like her last boyfriend. I asked her to reconsider since a weekend of no communication is too short a time to make such a huge decision and she agreed. I feel like I am being dumped based on my looks. I don’t want to lose her but I wonder if it’s worth it to get back together if she reconsiders. Do her girlfriends have something do with this? What should I do?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even though you are gorgeous and attentive and “perfect,” it might simply be that this woman is just not that into you. If that’s the case, neither her quiet contemplation nor your elaborate bouquets will change her mind. It may be that telling you that you’re too handsome for her is nicer than saying you’re too dull. You’re suspicious that her jealous gal pals, while guzzling pina coladas and other witches brews, helped convince her to break up with you. If your girlfriend dumps you, you’ll have your answer to that if over the next few weeks you find yourself “accidentally” running into her eager friends. Your new love acknowledged that she thinks your appeal to women is going to lead to your cheating on her. If that’s a real fear, then she is one of those people who carry around for easy reference binders labeled “Bad Things That Happened to Me Last Time.” That’s an unattractive trait. It’s true that few men would be uncomfortable finding themselves with the best-looking woman in the room on their arm. But I do think some women would be disconcerted by feeling like a drab peahen compared to a more colorful peacock. Let’s say your looks are at the heart of her concern, but she’s willing to try again. You can’t reassure her by permanently wearing a Halloween mask—she has to take the time to learn to trust. But if the girl of your dreams is so distressed by having a great-looking guy be crazy about her, then you may need to be with someone who’s more comfortable with what she sees when she looks in the mirror. —Emily Yoffe

Advertisement

Advertisement

From: Help! My Girlfriend Dumped Me for My Looks—They’re Too Good. (Nov. 1, 2012)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

I love my house, which I bought about four years ago. I feel comfortable, peaceful, calm, and happy in it. I lived here about a year before one day my neighbor across the street asked if I knew about the woman “who died there years ago.” I said “No!” with utter surprise, and he began to scold the realtors for not disclosing the details. He said it was “very sad” and “tragic,” but I don’t know anything about who she was or any circumstances surrounding the story. All I know is that there were some not-so-great people living here for years while the house was rented out, and that this neighbor has lived on the street for a long time. If anybody knows something about this street, it’s probably him.

Advertisement

I haven’t told anybody about this. I’m engaged now and neither my family nor my future wife know. If we felt ghosts moving things around or felt evil spirits or something, I’d feel more compelled to say something. We both feel complete peace and have even talked about how peaceful the “air” is, so to speak. I feel like saying something will only open a can of worms. She loves this house and wants to stay here until we are old! She is generally freaked out about ghosts and spirits. Even talking about them makes her uncomfortable and causes her to change the subject. I would like to know more about the history of our house, but I don’t know where to look. More importantly, should I say something that could put a stain on how she loves our house, or do I leave that skeleton in the closet?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’m not sure what you would tell your partner, if you decided to. I don’t want to creep you out unnecessarily, but my guess is that most houses of a certain age have seen at least one death within their walls. You have, almost certainly, at one point or another been inside of a building someone else once died in. The whole planet is a grave of everyone who has ever lived before you! (I realize this makes me sound like a Cure song, but you know what I mean.) If the most recent owner of the house had been brutally murdered three weeks before you bought the place, and the killer were still on the loose, you might have grounds to say something to your fiancée and the realtor who sold you the place. But all you have is a gossip-y neighbor and the vague intimation that a long time ago he didn’t like the family who used to rent your house. You’ve lived here peacefully for years, you and your future wife both love it there, and no one else has stopped in front of your yard, lifted a trembling finger to your front door, and whispered, “That’s it … that’s the murder house.” I don’t think you’re withholding important information from your partner, and I don’t think your property has had an unusual relationship to death. I hope you two are able to stay there until you’re old, too. —Danny M. Lavery

Advertisement

Advertisement

From: “Help! Should I Tell My Fiancée About the Grisly Death That Happened in My House?” (June 10, 2019)

Dear Prudence,

I have a 5-month-old baby. My mother came to help out when he was born, and my husband and I are grateful to her for that. But we both began to notice while she was here that she would disparage my ability to breast-feed. I didn’t think that much of it, even though my husband felt she wanted to be holding our son more than I did. Now when she visits she routinely says that my son is “making do” with the mother he has, that it’s unfortunate for him that she isn’t around us most of the time. On her last visit she pointed out that she was a stay-at-home mother and I am not, so I need to have more of a routine in order to be a good mother. When she comes, I feel constantly judged, which is making me feel more distant from her. I think that she is jealous that I have a baby because her days of being a young mother are long past. I don’t know if I should bring any of this up to her. She is a very touchy person and I’m not sure it would do any good. How do I deal with this?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Your mother has a classic personality combo: She is the highly judgmental person who gets outraged when judged herself. Whatever is fueling her behavior, you have to do something because it’s intolerable and is ruining your relationship with her. Instead of boasting about what a great mother she was back when, she needs to start being a great mother to you now. If she doesn’t put a lid on it, you will have to put a lid on her visits, and then everyone loses because your son will miss having the close presence of an (appropriately) loving grandmother. So the next time she comes, prepare yourself to speak up. When she inevitably makes a snide comment, calmly call her out. Say something like, “Mom, you may not even be aware of this, but since I had the baby, you’ve issued a stream of insults about my mothering skills. You’re not giving me useful advice, you’re just hurting me and it needs to stop.” If she has a tantrum, or escalates the insults, then you tell her you’re going to take the baby for a walk. When you get back, if she won’t back down or have a calm talk with you about this, then cut the visit short. Either she will adjust her behavior or she will have a whole lot fewer opportunities to boast about her superior mothering skills. —E.Y.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

From: “Help! My Mom Thinks She’d Do a Better Job With My Baby Than Me.” (May 7, 2015)

Dear Prudence,

I have been with my girlfriend for five months. After I got a big raise at work, I decided to splurge and upgrade my TV and computer. I knew my girlfriend was raised by a single mom, “DeeDee,” and that money was tight with the two younger brothers. I offered them my 4-year-old computer and TV. At first, my girlfriend’s mom was overjoyed. We drove down and set everything up for the kids. A week later, DeeDee texted me that her boys had destroyed both the TV and the computer and that it was my job to replace them. I told her no. She left a profanity-filled voice message. When I went to talk to my girlfriend, she came down on her mom’s side. It was an “accident,” and it wasn’t like I couldn’t afford to replace them. We fought. My girlfriend started to cry and I apologized to make her stop, but I am still pissed. I am questioning my relationship with her now. I do love her, but this entire situation has put things in a different light. We are each other’s first serious relationship. What do I need to do?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talk to your girlfriend again! Tell her that while you were sorry to see her cry, you didn’t apologize because you regretted saying no to her mother—you apologized because you were uncomfortable and you didn’t know how to handle it. Make it clear that while you’re not going to go out of your way to antagonize her mother, you stand by your decision not to replace the items her younger brothers destroyed. I think it’s fine that this has you reevaluating how you see your girlfriend—you two have only been together for five months, you both sound relatively young, and it’s a pretty inappropriate stunt for her mother to have pulled. —D.L.

From: “Help! My Girlfriend’s Family Destroyed the TV I Gave Them and Then Demanded I Replace It.” (April 9, 2019)

More Advice From Dear Prudence

I’ve recently moved back to my hometown and decided to use the small town move to get more involved with community art hobbies. I have no desire to be “discovered,” nor do I believe myself to be fantastically talented. I consider it to be a great way to have fun, get out of the house, and feel some creative accomplishment. The problem is that my mother lives here too.