Help! My Aunt Is Demanding an Apology for Not Being Invited to My Wedding. But She Knows Why.

Dear Prudence is Slate's advice column.

Dear Prudence,

Around the time I got engaged, my aunt started making some very destructive (and very public) decisions. My mom and her other siblings reached out in various ways to help her and she was mostly very nasty to them, often resorting to personal attacks when they’d try to get her to face her actions and help her through the consequences. When it came time to send out wedding and bridal shower invites I decided, based on her past and current actions and her uncontrolled drinking, not to invite my aunt. I asked my mother her feelings on it and shared my reasoning and she agreed and said her sister had been very hurtful to many people and it would probably be a relief to them to not have her there.

It’s now been two years since that, and my mother has mostly improved the relationship with my aunt. My aunt recently shared with my mother that she was very hurt by not being invited to my wedding and shower when all her other siblings were, and said it really didn’t help her at an already very difficult time. She would like an apology from me. My mother shared this with me and said she thought it would be a good idea for me to do it. I don’t think I need to. The fact that she is in a better place now doesn’t change where she was at that time, and I believe either event would’ve become her platform to lash out at more people (with good evidence from some other family functions to support this). I don’t really have any relationship with this aunt; but for the sake of the relationship with my mother, do I need to fake an apology?

— Not Sorry for No invite

Dear Not Sorry,

If your aunt would like an apology from you, she needs to ask you, not your mom. I doubt she will. And honestly, the fact that she can’t see how destructive she was back then—and that she’s still, in a sense, lashing out at people-—suggests to me that she’s not really in a better place at all. You made the right call back then, and you don’t need to apologize for it now.

Dear Prudence,

I’m in a really happy committed relationship; my partner means more than anything to me. However, before we got together, I had met this guy, and we’d clicked like I’d never clicked with anyone ever—we acted like we were in a relationship without ever being in one. Then, when I confirmed my feelings for him, he rejected me and it got weird between us. After that, I still loved him, but I wasn’t quite in love with him; we became like two friends with sexual/romantic tension. Then overnight, he changed and began to treat me badly and used my caring for him against me. At that point, I met the guy I’m with now. The first guy and I continued to click, but I eventually cut him off after a huge fight. However, we started talking again at work, and he’s like a drink that goes down too easily. I don’t love him romantically anymore, but it’s fun being with him. My boyfriend hates how he treats me, all my friends hate him, and on some level, I hate him. We’re bad for each other but work like magnets.

How can I let go?

— A Hopeless Magnet

Dear Hopeless Magnet,

On the surface, the answer here is easy: Stop talking to your toxic friend-with-almost-benefits (and many detriments) and focus on your boyfriend and your friends. But I know you won’t do it! You can’t get enough of this guy. “A drink that goes down too easily” is actually the perfect description. I think you’re drawn to him and how terrible and emotionally hungover he makes you feel because, like alcohol, he does something to suppress or distract from unpleasant feelings or make life seem (temporarily) more fun. Being drawn to someone who excites you but hurts you and treats you poorly—someone who you admit you hate!—is not a thing that happens if you like yourself and feel good about the other parts of your life. But if you’re vulnerable in some way, and I think you are, a person like this and all the drama and pain that come with them can be addictive.

So, I think the way forward is to slowly become a person who feels better about themselves. Who is turned off rather than on by being treated poorly. Who doesn’t need tension and drama to feel alive. That is a very tall order, and it involves all the familiar, annoyingly predictable pain-in-the-ass-to-implement advice! Take good care of yourself, mentally and physically. Go to therapy or journal to reflect on your feelings and try to identify some patterns and possibly have a breakthrough. Imagine how you’d like your life to look and how you’d like to feel in the future, and give some honest thought to how this guy is stopping you from getting there. Do things you seriously love, and chase the feelings they give you rather than the feelings of being in a twisted situationship.

Meanwhile, just to get things moving: You say your friends hate this guy. Great. Ask them for an intervention: An hour or two where you all hang out, over some food and drinks, and they tell you all the reasons this has to end, and you can’t get mad. If you aren’t in a position want better than a super toxic relationship for yourself, maybe you can get there by hearing about what people who care about you think you deserve.

Dear Prudence,

My former spouse recently came out to me via text message that they are trans and have begun the process of transitioning.

Normally, I’m extremely happy for anyone living their truth and have many trans friends. I’m a member of the queer community myself, and I frequently go to Pride and have sat on boards for LGBTQ+ groups.

When it comes to my ex though, I’m finding it impossible to feel anything but sick. Aside from my spouse and one friend, no one knows about the emotional, mental, (light) physical, and sexual abuse my ex put me through in the years we were married. I was ashamed and pretended everything was fine.

Now, my friends in the community want me to praise my ex and invite them to events. The thought of doing so makes me have a panic attack. But when I demure, my friends act like I’m not really a trans ally. Is there something I can say to them to make them understand I’m still an ally, just not for my ex?

— Can’t Be Happy for Them

Dear Can’t Be Happy,

I know this feels awful, but I don’t think the logistics with your friends need to be all that complicated (assuming they really respect your needs and boundaries): “I know you may not have realized this, but ‘ex’ and I are not actually on good terms after our split for reasons I’d rather not get into, and I try to avoid contact where I can. But of course it’s wonderful that they’re finding their path and I hope they get all the support they need.

Dear Prudence,

My mother had me extremely young and wasn’t around much in my childhood. She left me with my great-grandmother, who loved me very much but was in no condition to raise a child. My mother did put herself through nursing school and met and married a very nice man when I was 14. I went to live with them then. I am proud of her accomplishments, but something new has happened that I don’t know how to feel about.

My mother and her husband are undergoing IVF and trying for a baby. They are both very excited and talk about what a great big sister I will be (I am a school teacher). This all weirds me out. My mother always said she never wanted another child and her husband tolerated me the best he could (he wasn’t cruel or cold, but had no idea what to do with a teenager). I would have said I had made peace with the past and had a good relationship with them both, but all their enthusiasm feels like an emotional bruise. I don’t want to rain on their parade, but last time, I had to leave the table and go into the bathroom to cry. How do I deal with this? In my head, I accept everyone did the best they could with what they had on hand. In my heart, it is a different story.

— Unexpected Emotions

Dear Unexpected Emotions,

Accepting that everyone did the best they could is a great start, even if you only believe this with your head and not your heart. But also, when it comes to being generous with your understanding and empathy, which I hear for your mom and your great-grandma and your stepfather, I hope you haven’t forgotten about yourself! Before you try to get excited for your mom and her possible new baby, how about taking some time to really feel sorry for yourself? I’m serious. You basically grew up without your mom, and you were raised by someone who wasn’t equipped to truly parent you. That was hard and it hurt! Just because you weren’t abused or neglected doesn’t mean you didn’t live through something incredibly difficult. When you began living with your mother (and a stranger who had no idea how to relate to you), that was hard too!

And now, suddenly, they are going to have a re-do. It’s painful because the life this new baby is going to get is the one you were denied, but totally deserved. Don’t try to suppress the feeling that that’s unfair. It totally is!

Take the pressure off yourself. You don’t have to get excited about this development. Not yet and possibly, not ever. You can be happy that your mom, who you love, is in a better place now in her life. And your only job with respect to the new baby is to buy something off the registry and wait and see if you love him or her when you two meet. I think you might be surprised that you have warmer feelings than the ones you expect—not because you have to or because you forced yourself or because it makes sense, but just because you do.

