Help! I Am Struggling With an Overwhelming Desire to Become Amish.

Dear Prudence,

I’m struggling. I’m feeling a strong connection to the Amish, and I would love to dig deeper into this feeling. I feel the urge to join them, but I feel as though it is disrespectful and I’m not sure I am ready. I also don’t want to be judged by my friends and family for converting to the Amish lifestyle. AND I really love having a phone and car and shower and makeup and cute clothes, so is there a way that I can join the Amish but keep everything I already have? I basically just want to farm and not pay taxes. HELP!!!!

— Amish Wannabe

Dear Amish Wannabe,

Look, I get it. Life in 2023 is expensive and draining. What I’m hearing in your letter is a feeling of being overstimulated, overwhelmed, and desperate to unplug and simplify your existence. But leave the Amish out of it! They are busy, and don’t need you and your cute clothes complicating their lives. It sounds like you could use a one-week camping trip. Try that and reevaluate.

I can’t help you with the taxes.

Dear Prudence,

“Emily” and I have known each other for years. When she got pregnant with her daughter, I was incredibly excited to be an auntie. (My own nieces live far away so I was never able to be in their regular lives.) The problem is, Emily now doesn’t treat me like a friend or a sister, but as an unpaid maid. She only calls me if she wants some cleaning or cooking or shopping done. If we make plans for something as mundane as getting coffee together, Emily will cancel our plans at the last minute and not even apologize. Sometimes this will happen three or four times before we actually meet up.

The last time I voiced my annoyance, Emily snapped at me and said I couldn’t understand since I don’t have kids. I mentioned her husband finds time for his weekly poker march, and Emily told me I don’t get to judge her or her marriage. I am not judging my friend, but I am judging if this friendship is worth continuing or not. It feels so unequal right now, and despite the fact Emily’s daughter is nearly a year old, Emily still acts like this. Am I crazy? Not giving Emily enough leeway? I need some help.

— Unequal

Dear Unequal,

The part about canceling plans repeatedly is exactly why I’ve barely made any plans with friends since having a kid! I loathe the idea of having to back out or be late—or even show up and not be completely mentally present—because of some baby-related thing. I don’t want to be Emily! But if I did become Emily, canceling at the last minute because of some sort of nap drama or suspected ear infection or childcare crisis, I would apologize. Deeply and sincerely. Emily’s failure to do so (to say nothing of her treating you as her unpaid household help) does not reflect very well on her or how much she values your relationship, and you’d be well within your rights to say you don’t like her anymore and end things.

So the fact that you’re asking makes me wonder: What’s keeping you here? What is it about Emily that made you come back after the second cancellation, or made you say yes to coming over to clean after a visit where you were asked to cook? Has she been an amazing and loyal friend to you in the past? Do you feel like the best version of yourself in her presence? Does she make you laugh or fascinate you in some way? Do you suspect that deep down, she’s really struggling and some postpartum mental health issues are at the root of her changed behavior?

If none of that resonates, accept the fact that she has basically ended the friendship for you by not treating you like a friend. But if you really do want to keep her in your life, apologize for nit-picking her marriage (yes, you were wrong there) and tell her how she’s hurt you and what’s at stake. Don’t just “voice annoyance.” Explain to her how valuable your relationship with her is to you and how hard it is to keep it going under the current circumstances. If she gives you an attitude again, know that you did all you could, but take some space and maybe give her a call and try again when the kid starts kindergarten, if you feel like it.

Dear Prudence,

My in-laws love to ski. I do not. My husband (who can take or leave skiing) and I (male) spend all winter, every winter, politely ducking his parents’ invitations to join the family on the slopes. It’s also worth mentioning that both my husband and I have very different political and religious beliefs than his family. We can make this work in small doses, but during extended times together it’s hard to avoid dealing with the fact his brother goes to a church that teaches we’re going to hell.

This year, my father-in-law paid for the whole family to fly and stay for a week at a rural ski lodge. We had a genuine scheduling conflict and were only able to spend a long weekend.

My in-laws know I do not ski, but they insist that there is no better vacation and that exposure (so to speak) will convince me of the pleasures of skiing. They are also—very sweetly and kindly—convinced that the best way to spend time is to spend it with family.

I am of the opinion that a week of skiing, forced togetherness with homophobes, and sharing a bathroom with our three teen nieces are all horrible ways to spend my limited vacation time from a stressful job. I love my in-laws! They have done their very best to treat me kindly! But, come the hell on! Since my husband and I spent only a long weekend during the recent all-family vacation, my father-in-law has very sweetly declared he’s going to invite us all again for a week, at his expense. He’s asked to see my calendar so he can plan around conflicts.

Can I get out of this? How? Please?

— Gift Horse

Dear Gift Horse,

You’re a lot nicer than I am. Seriously. I wouldn’t be spending a single day on the slopes with someone whose church taught that I was going to hell or whose politics reflected that kind of hatefulness. I hope your husband recognizes how lucky he is to be married to a person who has been this accommodating so far. And while I know opinions differ on the extent to which the targets of bigotry should hang out with bigots in the name of family bonding (which somehow always ends up being a lot of fun for the hateful people and not fun at all for the decent people who are minding their own business!), give some thought to whether they deserve the grace you’re extending to them. Despite the constant invitations, I’m not convinced these people care all that much about spending time with the person you actually are.

In any case, it’s time for a reset. You haven’t said whether your husband knows about your feelings, but if he doesn’t, you have to help him understand. Try this: “I love your parents.

They have done their very best to treat me kindly, and I can take them in small doses, but I’ve thought about it, and these trips are just really not enjoyable for me. Trying to avoid talking about their views for that long takes a toll, and then there’s the bathroom sharing and of course, I don’t even ski! So I’m asking for your support to skip this vacation, and any future vacations longer than three days, with the goal of preserving the friendly relationship I have with them. Can you please be the one to tell them and kind of sugar-coat it for me? Also, I’ll totally owe you. This gets you seven days of guilt-free no’s to stuff that I want to do in the future.”

Then you two put your heads together to create a little white lie that HE will tell to HIS father that goes a little something like “Hi Dad, thanks for the really generous invitation.

We’ve looked at our time for the next few months and decided that what makes the most sense is for me to go on the ski trip while Gift Horse sits this one out since he has limited vacation time and needs to use it for a friend trip/a yoga teacher training/a silent retreat/a huge house project/seeing his own family/doing our taxes.”

