Help! Another Woman Keeps Making My Husband Lunch.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers on Mondays at noon ET. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Jenée Desmond-Harris: Hey everyone. Can I quickly plug myself? I hope you listened to the first episode of the new season of the Dear Prudence podcast. If you haven’t, please do—and let me know what you think. But let’s chat first.

Q. What’s For Lunch Today?: My husband recently took a promotion that caused him to change work locations within the same organization. About a week into his new position, he forgot to bring his lunch with him. One of the guys he eats with offered up what he had brought because he had been out in the field for the morning and had stopped to get something on the road instead. He thanked him and told him it was delicious. Apparently, that night when the co-worker went home, he told his wife how much my husband had enjoyed it. This somehow evolved into her asking for recommendations of things to make that he would like. At least twice a week, she now sends in food for my husband in addition to hers. I’m not upset by this (fewer groceries for me to buy and our leftovers go further!), but it’s weird, right? I mean, I love to bake so I sometimes make a tray of cinnamon rolls and send them in with him for everyone, but asking what food to specifically make for one person only for no particular reason just seems very different. My husband is technically this other guy’s supervisor, but in this case, that really only means he approves his timesheets, not evaluates or controls conditions of employment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: If it’s not weird to the person cooking, the person married to the person cooking, or the person eating, it’s not weird to me. This sounds like a win for all involved, including you and your extra leftovers.

Help! I Need a Great New Podcast in My Headphones!

The Dear Prudence podcast is back. Listen every Friday on Slate or your podcast player of choice.

Q. Canceling Christmas: What is the difference between toxic people and people you just don’t want to be around? Several years ago, I started getting sick with no discernible cause. Based on conversations with my doctor, I decided to make some radical changes to my lifestyle. I worked to pay my house off in two years, through a mix of savings and renting out as much of my space as possible. I learned to garden and bought chickens. I learned how to DIY almost everything in my life. Now, the rent I make off of my house is my income and I don’t work. Some people in my family see this as me being lazy. I don’t particularly care about their opinions, but they go out of their way to make snarky comments at family gatherings. I can’t avoid them, they literally seek me out even though our family is huge. I have seriously been considering not coming home for Christmas this year. We do so much for Christmas with our family that I would be sitting at home a lot. The only problem is, my cousins are a blast. We have so much fun together. I tried to do a cousin-only get-together this past year, but everybody is just too busy around the holidays. Do you have any advice on navigating this situation?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: It sounds like you were incredibly intentional and effective at creating the life you needed in order to stay healthy. That is so impressive, and I want you to bring the same energy to shutting these people up. How about something like this:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Toxic Relative: Are you ready to open gifts or is that too much effort for someone who sits at home not working all day?

You: You have repeatedly made comments about my lifestyle. Please, if it’s hurting you in some way, tell me about it now so I can apologize and we can enjoy the rest of the holiday without your snarky remarks.

Toxic Relative: I just, uh… no, it’s just that you don’t work and, uh…

Advertisement

You: You are correct. That’s my choice and it doesn’t affect you. I’d appreciate it if you would keep your comments to yourself going forward, OK? If that’s too difficult you can choose not to talk to me at all. Would you like some eggnog?

Q. Only Kind-Of Your House: Low-stakes etiquette question: I live in a large city and over the last few years, I have had several friends relocate elsewhere. However, sometimes they come back to visit and ask if they can crash with me. I generally feel happy to welcome them, and the disruption to my routine only causes minor, temporary irritation. I make sure they have clean sheets, keys to the apartment, and use of a public transit card that they can refill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The etiquette comes around food. When tourist friends specifically say they are coming to visit me, I make sure there are plans/ingredients for each meal. What is my obligation in providing food to the returning friends? The ones who are here to see many people, or have meetings? When I cook for the week, do I need to plan on feeding two? I had one such friend stay an extra day, and when she woke up after her night out, I was heating up leftovers for lunch. Would I have been rude not to offer her some? I err on the side of feeding people, but sometimes I feel there is an expectation that anything I am eating, they are included (if they are around). We’d obviously split the cost if it was takeout, but somehow my groceries feel different. Am I the one committing a (small) faux pas, or are they?

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: Yes, generally, it is rude to eat in front of a guest without offering them any food. But! These people are asking to crash with you, which means it’s a super informal situation, and etiquette rules are out the window. Do you have the kind of relationship with any of them that would let you say, “Sure, you’re always welcome here. But I’m not up for being the hostess I would like to be because I’m busy with work and will probably just be snacking my way through the day and piecing things together rather than planning meals. If you’re OK with fending for yourself when it comes to food I would love to offer you the guest room with clean sheets and your own set of keys”? If so, I’m pretty sure they’ll respond, “Of course, I don’t expect you to cook for me, it’s enough that I don’t have to pay for a hotel room!” And you’ll feel less awkward because the expectation will have been set. Bonus: If they have manners, they’ll even order dinner for both of you one night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Q. It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye: I’ve been working as a paralegal for a personal injury firm for a little over a year, helping them disburse money to the clients from the settlement that was won. It’s a contract position with no benefits, so I never intended to stay this long, but the hours were nice and it was completely remote, which allowed me to focus on applying for law school. And…I got in! I’ll be starting classes at the end of the summer, and will probably leave this job a couple of months before that to focus on moving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The thing is, many of my clients have formed some pretty strong emotional attachments to me, and I’m not sure how to go about leaving them. Many of them express how glad they are to have met me, and how I feel like a part of their family (I’ve also gotten a few marriage proposals) even though we’ve never met in person. They’ve expressed a desire to continue a relationship once the settlement is over. I’m glad I could be a positive part of their experience, but I don’t feel the same desire to continue any of these relationships once my time at the firm is done. I don’t want to send them any of my personal information, which they’ve asked for so they can send me gifts and letters. Originally, I told these clients we couldn’t accept gifts/have personal relationships until the settlement is completely over (which is true), so they are waiting for that point, but it looks like I’ll be leaving before it’s fully wrapped up. I don’t want to just leave and ghost any of these people, but I also want to say goodbye in a way that’s final. Can you help?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: “Hi Client! My last day at the firm is coming up and I am so happy I was able to be a positive part of your experience here. Thank you for all the appreciation you’ve expressed over the past year. I hope all goes well with the settlement. I’ll be extremely busy with law school and I know I won’t be able to keep in touch as much as I’d like, but I hope our paths cross again one day. Until then, take care, and thank you again for being so wonderful to work with.” If they demand an email, make up a new one for this purpose and check it occasionally when you need a distraction from studying or have had too much coffee and are lying in bed trying to sleep and need to stop thinking about your civil procedure exam. As much as they like you and as much as I believe they like the idea of sending you gifts, I just don’t think they’re going to be chasing you down to do so once you’re gone. Out of sight, out of mind.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Re: Q. Canceling Christmas: I cannot remember where I read it, but a woman who was being harassed about wearing her mask at the grocery store just put up her hand, palm forward, and said “unsubscribe.” I now have this at the ready for any unwanted diatribes that may come my way, be it, family or strangers.

Advertisement

A: Oh wow, I absolutely love this. I used it once when a family member shared a conspiracy theory on a group email but it can absolutely be deployed irl too. Fantastic idea.

Re: Q. What’s for Lunch?: I am “that” person. Not literally, but it could be me. I assume that the co-worker’s wife likes to cook and enjoys getting feedback from someone other than her family. I am an enthusiastic cook when friends come over, simply because they tend to be freer with their praise than my husband after 30-ish years. Let it go, and maybe you’ll even get some goodies, too! And thank her via your husband with a pan of brownies or something.

Advertisement

A: Yeah it seems pretty harmless to me, as long as the spouse involved doesn’t have a weird ego about their cooking, and as long as there’s no reason to believe the chef has an agenda.

Classic Prudie

I’ve been with my boyfriend for over two years. He’s several years older than me and is eager to move our relationship to the next level. He has been pressuring me to move in for a year and wants to get married. I love him, but I’ve always had a few conditions: He needs to address his moderate hoarding problem and declutter his apartment so I have a place to put my stuff.