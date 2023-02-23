Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

A week ago, I went to a restaurant I used to work at. It’s not a particularly expensive restaurant, but it’s slightly more expensive than average where I live. It’s honestly the kind of place that any server trying to make good money would use as a stepping stone to a nicer restaurant. That being said, there were a few servers I worked with 15 years ago that were really good at their job. I went there about 10 years ago and was surprised that they hadn’t tried to find another job. This came up in conversation and one of them mentioned being comfortable and still making decent money. That’s fair enough, I get that not everybody has the energy to get used to another job. So when I went there this weekend, “Amanda” was still working there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

She didn’t end up being my server. I was a little surprised that she didn’t stop by to chat as she had in the past. We ended up staying there until close and as we were walking out, I noticed Amanda was too. I, along with the friends I went out with that night, all have jobs in public health. We were talking about the pandemic like we often do when Amanda made some comments about my online post. I live in a place that was very polarized concerning mask wearing and I posted a lot online about science. I often also dispelled conspiracy theories. I didn’t know Amanda’s last name but apparently, I got into an argument with her online. She started talking about more conspiracy theories as my friends and I tried to walk away. I gave her some information dispelling the myths but she kept just listing off other conspiracies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I finally got fed up and said, “I’ve told you all of the legitimate information about the pandemic. Your opinions are nothing but conspiracy theories. If you actually want to be able to critically analyze public health data, then you should get a Ph.D. Until then, you should stick to being a waitress.” That clearly made her angry and she stormed off. I should note that Amanda was probably one of the smarter servers at the restaurant, but she fell for popular “health” (i.e. weight loss) books. At one point, I literally had a class demonstrating the shakiness of the data used in these books. She probably would have done well in college and with whatever career she chose, but she only has a high school degree. So, as we walked back to my car, half of my friends cheered me on and half of them told me I belittled her. I know how hard being a server is, but getting my Ph.D. was 10 times harder than that and I worked my butt off to get it. I’m done apologizing to people for being smart, but a part of me wonders if I was too rude to someone in a pretty thankless job, especially after the pandemic. Do you think I was wrong?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Server Faux Pas

Dear Server Faux Paux,

Yeah, you were too rude. You were also just… wrong. Plenty of people without Ph.D.s are able to find their way around public health data by turning to trusted sources and qualified professionals. And Amanda’s love of conspiracy theories isn’t about being uneducated or unsuccessful—there are people from every walk of life who believe in these things.

That said, she sounds awful, you’re not really friends with her and haven’t been for some time, and you are probably the least problematic person in her life right now. So forgive yourself. But honestly, your focus on who’s making how much money and the need to rank people’s intelligence are not great qualities. A Ph.D. is something to be proud of but so is not being classist and status-obsessed. Try to get there!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Help! I Need a Great New Podcast in My Headphones!

The Dear Prudence podcast is back. Listen every Friday on Slate or your podcast player of choice.

Dear Prudence,

My ex and I divorced when my daughter “Kira” was 5. I remarried when she was 11. My new wife and I have a 4-year-old, a toddler, and a newborn. It is a struggle to keep everything fair and balanced, but I try my best to do right by all my children. The problem is Kira keeps running hot and cold with me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

My ex and I share equal custody, but we let Kira decide where she wants to stay most of the time as we live only a few blocks away from each other. Kira keeps fighting with her mom and comes over here, only to fight with her stepmom and me. Sometimes she is good with her siblings and the next she acts like she is Cinderella (we never ask Kira to babysit but we do occasionally ask her to entertain the older two kids while we make dinner). When upset, Kira will hurl the most hurtful statements possible, saying how much she hates her half-siblings and calling them the shiny new replacement children. She has done this in front of our 4-year-old. Kira always says she doesn’t mean it afterward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

My wife, my ex, and I have sat down with Kira and explained how much we love her but she can’t keep acting this way and trying to play her mom and me off each other. Kira accused us of ganging up on her and refused to go to counseling. My ex says that Kira will be off to college in two years so we shouldn’t press her. My wife is exhausted and tells me I need to deal with Kira. I love my daughter but short of marching her to therapy, I don’t know what to do.

Advertisement

—Doubtful Dad

Dear Doubtful Dad,

I love that you and your ex are on the same page, or at least not bumping heads too much. It’s obvious that all the adults here want the best for Kira, even if you may quibble over the details of how to approach the situation. I wasn’t sure what to tell you besides, “Yeah, this is hard. Therapy for all, including the 4-year-old!”

Advertisement

But I know that advice is not always the easiest to implement, so I spoke to two therapists who were willing to give their general reactions to the situation. They agreed on two main points. First, that you, your wife, and your ex should consider focusing less on stamping out Kira’s behavior and more on addressing her emotional needs.

Kira is looking for reassurance that she is important, said Dr. Racine R. Henry, a licensed marriage and family therapist. “Newborns, babies and toddlers require a lot of attention and older kids aren’t always able to understand that it is out of necessity and not a matter of preference,” she said. “Keep in mind that children respond to the environment around them and ‘fixing’ Kira isn’t the answer.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

S. Hultquist, also a licensed marriage and family therapist, told me, “The more parents focus on the internal world of their child, rather than on their child’s behavior, the more trust they are sowing in the relationship.”

“Yes, teens push and pull,” S. explained, “but a solid trust that their parent gets them and can care for them is what stabilizes them for their steps into young adulthood. Children in divorced families may feel like that trust is broken, and parents may need to do more to repair it, by taking action to get invested in whatever part of the inner world their child is willing to share with them.” Some suggestions on what that might look like: “Take them to dinner once a week; watch their favorite shows with them; send them a funny TikTok; commiserate with them about that one teacher who is so unfair in her grading. And when there is behavior the parent dislikes, focus on what the internal world of the child might be in that moment; what hard time she might be having and why.”

Advertisement

Hultquist also suggested that you and the other adults interrogate your own behavior by asking questions like, “What is Kira’s parents’ body language like when Kira and her younger siblings are together in the room? Is the letter-writing parent overly deferential to Kira in order to appease her and prevent her explosion of cruelty? What was Kira’s experience of the divorce and of the arrivals of her younger siblings? How does her mother speak these days about her ex and their wife; how did mom speak about it when the divorce was fresh?”

Advertisement

Finally, both therapists mentioned the potential benefits of a custody arrangement set in place by parents. “Why were the day-to-day physical custody decisions left in the hands of Kira, a teenager?” asked S.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Everyone, including Kira, should be able to anticipate where she’ll be on a consistent basis. A schedule of when she’ll be with her mom vs. with you can help create some normalcy and it also removes the option of Kira switching houses when she gets into fights,” Henry said. “The adults should be on the same page about Kira’s boundaries and consequences so that regardless of where she is, the expectations of her behavior are the same. Putting her into therapy can help her process her feelings but ultimately, the adults around her need to be more consistent and effective in order for Kira to be.”

How to Get Advice From Prudie

Submit your questions anonymously here. (Questions may be edited for publication.) Join the live chat every Monday at noon (and submit your comments) here.

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

Three years ago my daughter was born a micro preemie at 25 weeks after I was in a car accident. She ended up in the neonatal intensive care unit three hours from our house for 14 weeks before coming home strong and healthy. Because my mother lives only 20 minutes from the NICU, I basically lived at her house during that time, with my husband coming for weekends and returning home for work during the week after the first two weeks. My mother can be completely oblivious to other people’s emotions and it really came out when I was at her house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She would make comments about how I shouldn’t be tired since I didn’t have a baby to take care of (I was pumping every three hours around the clock, plus I would argue emotional exhaustion is worse than physical exhaustion) and how nice it must be for my husband and me to go out to dinner without having to get a babysitter like other parents would have to. She seemed inconvenienced by driving me to and from the hospital, despite volunteering for it and telling me not to worry about getting my car to her house once I could drive. If there had been another realistic option outside of a pricey hotel, I would’ve taken it, but there wasn’t. My husband and I would sometimes get a hotel on weekends for a break and we did end up getting my car there so I wasn’t so dependent on her. But those 14 weeks really did irreparable damage to our relationship, from my side at least. I’ve always been pretty independent and self-sufficient, even as a kid. This was the first time I really just needed to be taken care of. I thought since she was my mother she’d be able to understand how hard that time was and help me, but even when I would try to talk to her about it, she would just completely disregard how I felt and what I needed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The last time she visited she asked if I’d done a baby book for my daughter and I said no but I did a memory box that I threw everything in and decorated the outside of because I knew I wouldn’t have the time or energy to keep up a book. She made a comment about how other mothers find time to and don’t have three and a half months at home without the baby after they’re born as I did. I told her that since she was there, she should realize that I wasn’t home and it also wasn’t the relaxing vacation time she seems to remember it as and she needs to stop making comments about that time because they were extremely hurtful then and still are now (this is not the first time she’s said something like that since the recovery time). She left hours earlier than she had planned and I’ve heard from my sister since then that she said I was rude to her and she isn’t going to be speaking to me or coming to the house for a while. Do I try to contact her and have a conversation about the hurtful things that have occurred between us to be able to move forward or just accept she won’t ever see my side of things?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Tired of Hurt

Dear Tired of Hurt,

You deserve a break from your mother. I repeat: You deserve a break from your mother. It is enough to have a child in the NICU for months. That’s hard even if everyone around you is completely supportive and wonderful. I don’t know how you did it with a constant stream of criticism on the side. But you don’t have to do it anymore. I think you should turn your attention to your daughter with the goal of starting a relationship in which you’ll be there for her in ways your mother hasn’t been there for you (because, by the way, I’m positive this behavior didn’t start when you gave birth). Wait for her to call you. She will. Until then, enjoy the peace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Prudence Uncensored

“All that said, in the grand scheme of things, I’m on the LW’s side.”

Jenée Desmond-Harris and friends discuss a letter in this week’s Dear Prudence Uncensored—only for Slate Plus members.

Dear Prudence,

​I’ve known my long-distance boyfriend for 10 years. Everything is amazing except that he will freely use the “F” slur. I’m a bisexual, 23 female, and I came out as gender fluid this year—news that he rejected. He’s apologized to me in the past and explained it’s just the way he was raised, and that he doesn’t know any better. He knows how I feel about the slur—and yet he continues to use it! Recently, on the phone, he asked why I never compliment his dick pics, asked if I’m a lesbian, and called me a “fuckin’ f-word.” Honestly, I had no response to that and just hung up. How do I convey to him how much this upsets me?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Maybe I’m Gay, Who Knows?

Dear Who Knows,

I have great news for you! You do not have to convey to him how much this upsets you! You can instead, think about all the information you have about him: that he is ignorant, doesn’t put any energy into making a change when he’s done something hurtful, is homophobic, and he’s a jerk. Some very smart and healthy part of you made you hang up the phone. You need to tap into that feeling—except this time, to end the relationship forever and block him.

P.S. Maybe you are gay! As you said, who knows? It doesn’t matter or change anything!

Give Prudie a Hand in “We’re Prudence”

Sometimes even Prudence needs a little help. This week’s tricky situation is below. Join the conversation about it on Twitter with Jenée @jdesmondharris, and then look back for the final answer here on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

My guilt is tearing me up. My sister had several sexual encounters with the husband of one of our oldest friends. While she was in chemo. My sister would volunteer to drive her to treatments and then return back to the house and have some “afternoon delight.” I caught them in the act. My friend had asked me to clean the house for her and I switched my days off. I saw them and ran out of the house. Both of them left several terrified voicemails on my phone. I never deleted them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

My sister convinced me that the affair was just “stress relief” and did I really want to burden our dying friend with this? I bit my tongue. There was a very grim potential future, but she pulled through. And is talking about having a baby with her husband. My sister is joking about being an auntie. And she is very affectionate with the husband. All the time. I wouldn’t think twice if I didn’t see what I did. My sister is very touchy feely by nature. And we all grew up together.

Advertisement

Someone I love is going to get destroyed here. I would want to know if it was me, but I am not married nor have ever cheated or been involved with the “extended” family. Our grandparents went to grade school together. I see them all, at every family function. Help!

—Secret Keeper

Dear Prudence,

My husband and I are in our late 30s, parents of a toddler, and debating whether to try for a second. I would regret not doing so. He thinks he would too, but has really struggled with how little time he has had for himself post-kid and is a little reluctant to set the clock back on regaining his personal life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An acquaintance recently ended a pregnancy due to a chromosomal abnormality. Shared friends have all said this is heart-wrenching but they would do the same. I realized I legitimately don’t know what I would do. I don’t want a child with that level of special needs. I definitely don’t feel like I could take that on. I would want to end a pregnancy like that—but I don’t know that I would actually be able to do it.

Advertisement

Ethically, do I need to tell my husband this? I don’t want to make him less likely to want to try for a second kid, it sounds like our odds of a chromosomally normal pregnancy are still well over 98 percent, and my husband really, really hates when I bring up “doom and gloom” topics that are unlikely to occur and often refuses to discuss them. I don’t think my husband would assume I’d act one way or the other in that situation, for what it’s worth, but it occurs to me that I would have the choice and he would just have to live with it. Do I need to tell him I don’t know what I would do?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Just Trying to Do the Right Thing

Dear Just Trying,

Since you’re wondering about it, tell him. I don’t think it’s a groundbreaking piece of information and I also think he could ask you if he really wanted to know. So, ethically do you need to tell him? I don’t know. But what stands out to me is that now that it’s on your mind, it’s going to be a big, heavy secret that casts a shadow over your relationship and makes you feel guilty if you don’t open up. Tell your husband how you feel. This doesn’t have to be anything dramatic or a big, official announcement. “Wow, did you hear what Ellen went through? I just don’t know what I would have done” is enough. If that makes him not want to try for a child with you (or really, if you have to manipulate him at all to move forward) you two probably were not aligned enough to have another one in the first place. Facing the facts about your compatibility, your trust in each other, and how a child who does not have any special challenges will change your lives is a better use of your time than obsessing over an unlikely hypothetical.

Classic Prudie

I’m 49, and my husband, Quinn, is 42. I love the way I look and the way I’ve aged, so I don’t say the following to be self-deprecating: Quinn is breathtakingly gorgeous and has only grown more handsome with age. Women and men are drawn to him, and I can’t fault them for taste. Most people are respectful about it, but there have been a number of people over the years who have crossed a line.