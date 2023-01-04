My Mom Guilt Was Already Through the Roof. Now My Mom Is Making It Even Worse.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My mother is in her early 70s and has worsening dementia. She has always been “a character,” and a major part of her personality has always been judging other people, especially other mothers, without consideration of circumstances. Since I was a tiny child she loved to harp on the plight of “daycare kids” who to her mind were basically abandoned by mothers who shouldn’t have had children if they didn’t want to raise them.

Advertisement

Because we are not independently wealthy, my husband and I need two incomes to get by, and so following a couple of years as a stay-at-home mom (not by choice, due to Covid), I am back working in a career that I love, and yes, my 3-year-old and 10-month-old go to daycare full time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I would be lying if I said they were thriving. This has been a huge adjustment and we are still in the throes of tearful drop offs and a baby who crashes at 6 p.m. because he hasn’t napped enough. And every time I speak to my mother, she finds a way to shoehorn into the conversation that I’m choosing to have my children be sick all the time, and that daycare kids will surely go on to have all manner of behavior problems. This transition has been hard enough. And watching dementia erase everything that made my mother lovable, leaving only her meanness and her snobbery and her tactlessness behind has been hard enough. There is no point in trying to get her to stop bringing it up. She will just forget and bring it up again. Often in the same phone call.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I have internalized so much shame about my parenting choices, but I also feel ashamed of neglecting my mother because she’s so lonely and afraid. In many ways I have already mourned her and the relationship she will never really get to have with her grandsons. I guess I don’t know exactly what my question is, but how can I find a way to give her grace when every conversation with her breaks my heart?

Advertisement

—Need A Mom Hug

Dear Need A Mom Hug,

No wonder you’re struggling—you are dealing with two huge issues at once! You’re mourning the loss of the relationship you once had with your mother and the relationship you hoped you and your children would have with her in the future. Plus, you’re navigating the Shitty Choice Buffet provided to parents, and especially mothers, and then judging yourself for doing the best you can with the available options.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s no use in reasoning with or defending yourself to your mother, since she isn’t well. You know that situation is unlikely to change, and it sounds like you have been working on accepting that and processing your feelings in response. If you’re not already, I’d consider seeking a therapist to help you continue to process your grief and loss around the way your mother’s illness has transformed her. There are also resources for family members and caretakers of people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, including support groups where you can connect with others having similar experiences.

As far as your internalized Mom shame, work on letting go of the blame you’re taking on for the results of your parenting choices. Without knowing the guy, I can almost guarantee your husband isn’t flagellating himself for choosing to work, nor do people like your mother ever judge men for their part in creating “daycare kids.” My mother’s career focus and breadwinner status throughout my childhood kept her away from home frequently on business travels, but ultimately served as a huge inspiration for my own future ambitions. Bottom line: Your children will benefit most from seeing their mother happy and fulfilled. And the more you can make peace with your own choices, the less your mother’s criticisms will get to you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Want Advice From Care and Feeding?

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have 8-year-old twin daughters “Allie” and “Emily” who have different personalities but are close. They are in different classes at school but have the same group of friends. Emily is outgoing and talkative, while Allie is introverted and prefers to read on the bus home after a day of interacting with others. Allie and Emily’s friends understand this and don’t hold it against Allie. The school bus drops the kids off at the end of the street. I work from home and greet the kids when they walk in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Allie has missed her bus stop a few times because she was so focused on her book. The first time it happened, Emily was crying. I called the bus company who contacted the bus Allie was on, and the driver was able to drop her off in front of our house after the other kids had been dropped off. Allie apparently didn’t even realize she had missed her stop until the bus had been contacted. Allie came home and Emily lectured her, which I thought was quite funny.

Advertisement

Allie is extremely far-sighted and we discovered that Allie needed new glasses. Between getting new glasses and me granting Emily permission to drag Allie off the bus if necessary, I didn’t think it would happen again. However, it has happened a couple more times, when Emily was absent due to being sick. Even when Emily is on the bus there have been a few near misses. Allie has given similar excuses each time – she was too engrossed in her book.

Advertisement

This is our first year using school buses, and it’s been an adjustment for everyone. I’m surprised this has happened so often as Allie is usually very responsible. I find it odd that she sees it as no big deal to miss her stop so often. I’m wondering how I can get her to pay more attention to her surroundings. I know this is something a lot of 8-year-olds struggle with, but I can’t imagine that a lot of 8-year-olds struggle with missing their bus stop either. I can’t exactly force her to stop reading on the bus, and even if I tell her not to, she’ll still have books in her bag that she will still read and Emily will be focused on talking to her friends anyway. Do you have any ideas for how to help her?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—School Bus Bust

Dear School Bus Bust,

As a lifelong bookworm who spent more recesses sitting against the wall reading The Babysitter’s Club than actively participating in recreation, I relate deeply to your Emily. But while the book lovers among us are all familiar with the ability of a good story to make the world fade away, one other possibility comes to mind for this adult ADHD-er. While a major hallmark of the disorder is difficulty with focus, there’s a flip side experienced by many of us that’s known as “hyperfocus.”

In hyperfocus, we become deeply engrossed in an activity we enjoy, often to the point that we block out the surrounding world. If I am hyperfocusing, someone might call my name 5 times before I snap out of it and notice. Children and adults with ADHD have trouble shifting attention from one activity to another in general, so you might want to get Emily screened for the disorder.

Advertisement

If an attention disorder is the culprit, treatment may help manage the issue. If not, is the bus driver consistent from one day to the next? Could they be recruited to help alert Emily, if she sits at the front of the bus by their seat? Or if the girls have devices like school ipads, could Emily set a daily alarm to let her know when she needs to tear herself from her book and start getting ready to exit the bus? Maybe a reading-related incentive would motivate her, like a new book of her choice for a month with no bus-related incidents? That way we could take the stress off Allie for being responsible for getting her sister home on time.

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

I love being a mother, but I don’t love the process of becoming one. I’m one of the many women who suffer from hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe morning sickness. It’s more than being queasy; during the first trimester I throw up so much that I need an IV to supply me with fluids and home health care to check in on it. I might need a feeding tube down my nose if I lose enough weight. There’s no way to hide my pregnancy during this moment when risk of miscarriage is most likely.

Advertisement

I’m eager to have another baby, but I know that likely means I’ll be out of commission for at least two months and I might miscarry. I also have a 4-year-old kid, who is baby-obsessed. She would be really excited about the idea of a new baby and sad, maybe devastated, about the idea of “losing” one. If I do get pregnant, should I be absolutely open with my kid, explaining that there isn’t really a “baby” in my tummy, but cells that are on their way to becoming a baby and may or may not make it? Should I just tell her that I’m very sick, but that my sickness is only temporary? Should I ask my family to not talk about the baby around her until the odds of miscarriage are low?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Mum Keeping Mum

Dear Mum Keeping Mum,

Given how heartbreakingly common it is for a pregnancy to end in miscarriage, I agree completely that we need to break the culture of silence around this experience. That said, I’m not sure it’s necessary to start with the preschool set. In my opinion, since your daughter is so young, you’re better off explaining the idea of miscarriage if it becomes necessary, rather than potentially frightening and upsetting her for no reason. I also think it’s fine for you to wait to tell your daughter about your pregnancy until after the chances of miscarriage decrease, as long as you explain to her that the illness you are likely to experience during the first trimester is temporary and not life-threatening.

Advertisement

If you do experience pregnancy loss after your daughter is aware of the pregnancy, it’s time to have that conversation. Avoid euphemisms that could be confusing and explain in simple terms that sometimes when a baby isn’t growing properly, it can’t stay in Mom’s stomach. You may choose to use language like “embryo” or “fetus” to be more scientifically accurate or lay the groundwork for later, more nuanced discussions, but in my opinion you can have a pass on calling your fetus a “baby” if it helps explain the loss in a way a 4-year-old can understand.

Advertisement

Answer your child’s questions, emphasize that the loss wasn’t anyone’s fault, and validate any emotional response your child may express. There are some specialized children’s books on the topic that can also help explain the concept. As she ages, your conversations about pregnancy, reproductive health and eventually reproductive rights will grow more layered and complex and you’ll be able to impart your values when she can better understand them.

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have three children. The oldest is 13 and she’s a great kid who loves a lot of indoor pursuits: reading, video games, playing board games with her friends, and drawing anime characters. In general I’ve supported all of these pursuits because I think it’s important for kids to develop passions/hobbies outside of academics or whatever else they do with their parents for fun.

However, there’s a problem: My kid is very, very sedentary. She gained a fair amount of weight during puberty and it’s starting to affect her health. Her pediatrician says she has high cholesterol (part of which is genetic; I have it too) and recommended my daughter spend more time being physically active before the health issues compound in adulthood. We’ve tried to eat a little healthier around the house without going too far in the direction of diet culture or body shaming.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

How do I get my daughter to actually be active? Most of the team sports in our area are hyper-specialized and competitive, with “rec leagues” either very seasonal or canceled due to low demand. She’s tried yoga and group fitness classes but can only stick with those for 2-3 weeks before saying they’re boring and she wants to stop. My goal is that she finds a physical activity she loves and can pursue as a lifelong habit (hiking? rock climbing? kickboxing?) – and would allow her to be a little healthier. But she basically refuses to try any sports because they’re “hard” and “boring.”

Advertisement

How can I get my kid to try something to see if she likes it if she refuses to try anything? Is it OK for a kid to get to adulthood without engaging in any physical activity for fun? Is this actually a problem? Please help.

Advertisement

— Indoors in Illinois

Dear Indoors in Illinois,

First off, I’m happy to hear your daughter’s pediatrician’s assessment is at least based on labwork rather than the vague premonition of “health issues” that so many physicians seem to diagnose when they see a fat person. My recommendation is to keep the focus on true health markers and away from body size or weight. If the doctor’s recommendation is to be more physically active, then you can emphasize increased activity without connecting it to weight loss.

As a fellow indoor kid, I can relate to not enjoying sports, and many people of all ages are bored by gym-type exercise. I think you have the right goal of attempting to find ways to find forms of activity that are fun for your daughter so she can reap the emotional and mental as well as physical benefits that moving our bodies can provide.

Advertisement

Time to get creative! If she’s a gamer, there are lots of ways to game-ify movement, from the long walks required to play Pokemon Go, to games you can play at home like Just Dance or Dance Dance Revolution. Some step-tracking devices like Fitbit let you form mini-competitions with friends to see who can take the most steps in a week or similar. Additionally, look into activities that are pleasurable and don’t feel like exercise like dancing, riding a bike, playing paintball, even bowling.

Try movement activities you can do together as a family—not only does instituting a family walk, dance party, or Frisbee game provide company and motivation for your kid while she exercises, you’ll be modeling the joy of movement that isn’t punishing or weight-focused.

—Emily

More Advice From Slate

My first grader is bright and imaginative, and he seems to be well-liked by his peers. Despite this, he often comes home from school dejected because no one wants to create imaginary play productions during recess. I have encouraged him to join the others and let go of his determination to put on pretend Broadway productions, but this goes in one ear and out the other. Should I say anything else, or let him work these playground politics out on his own?