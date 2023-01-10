My Mother-in-Law Just Did Some Serious Damage to My Daughter’s Confidence

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am a happily married middle-aged woman with two girls, “Bailey” (16) and “Sera” (14). They are great sisters. They get along fine for their age, and they enjoy playing video games and reading books together. Bailey is extraordinarily patient with Sera’s anti-social nature, and they share everything together. My husband and I made the decision to homeschool them when Bailey was in first grade, and they are both ahead academically. They also have a great relationship with my husband and me, and although our circle is small, we are happy.

However, we’re experiencing some academic drama as of late. Bailey has been taking community college classes for credits since she was 14, and she has been doing amazingly well. She is applying these to an early two-year degree, and my husband and I are very proud of her. My in-laws are also proud of her accomplishments.

Sera has decided that she wants to go this route as well, and she just completed her first semester. We are equally proud of her. She has gone after this challenge with amazing fortitude, and my husband and I encouraged her every step of the way. Unfortunately, she is not doing that well. That honestly doesn’t matter to me. Everybody has their strengths, and I think that Sera underestimated the amount of work that college classes take. I assured her that we only expect her best and not her sister’s best, and she hugged me and said that she loved me. We worked out a plan for spring, and Bailey said that she would work with Sera on math and writing to help prepare her. So far, so good.

Then my in-laws came over for Christmas, and they talked about grades and compared the girls out loud, even though I have told them repeatedly not to. But I don’t want the girls to start mentally making a score sheet, and I tried my best to quell the storm. Sera let it slip that she’s not getting good grades, and my MIL said; “Oh, you didn’t do as well as your sister. She is smarter than you! She’ll be a doctor someday!”

I was horrified and momma bear-ed them. MIL was genuinely perplexed as to what she did wrong, and when she persisted, I kicked them out. My husband wholeheartedly agreed with me, and he called MIL later to tell her that she wasn’t welcome unless she stopped comparing the girls. Now she’s posting on Facebook that we hurt her. Even worse, Sera is starting to act out during school and refusing to take on any challenges. Sera also doesn’t want to see her grandma anymore, which I understand. However, these are the only grandparents that my kids have. Should I try and repair things? Or should I just let this relationship go? I don’t think that we should, and neither does my husband. I think they can be slowly allowed back into the girls’ lives, but the truth is, no one really knows what to do. Any advice?

—How Far Is Too Far?

Dear How Far,

I absolutely think you did the right thing, and it’s nice to see that your husband was onboard as well.

One troubling aspect of this is the lack of accountability being taken by your MIL. I don’t know how a reasonable adult could upset one of her grandchildren with an unkind comparison and still think she’s the one who has been wronged. If it were me, I’d let her sit with this for a few weeks to see if she ends the victim act and apologizes, which would be the best-case scenario. But in the event she doesn’t, I’d give her one more chance.

This time, I’d emphasize how her comment upset Sera and how she doesn’t want to be around her again because of it. You could say something like, “Sera told me that she doesn’t feel comfortable seeing you based on what you said to her. If you want to have a relationship with either of our children, then you should apologize to her as soon as possible.” If she pushes back or makes excuses, you may have to shut her out until she sees the light.

Last, but certainly not least—you should provide your MIL with a chance to apologize to Sera, but if Sera still decides that she doesn’t want to be around her, then I hope you’ll respect her decision. Additionally, you should strongly consider taking Sera to a therapist if she’s acting out at school because of this incident.

As I’ve said many times before around here—some people are best loved from a distance. If your MIL cannot realize the error in her ways, then she should fall into that category indefinitely.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am a small-town-raised, white American woman, married to a wonderful, kind, handsome man from Shanghai. We welcomed twin daughters, “Daisy,” and “Lily,” mid-pandemic. The girls are now two, and due to start preschool with the new year. They look nothing alike.

Daisy has predominantly my features, and Lily takes after her father. I love my girls, and all their beauty, and I feel like we have done a good job talking about their differences in positive ways up to this point.

Dealing with comments from strangers, and from family, is another story. If either my husband or I take the kids out alone, most seem to assume only one child is ours, and the other must be a friend tagging along. The things people feel inclined to express when they see us all together are baffling. I once ended a visit to grandma’s house early when I heard my own mother describe the girls as “the pretty one” and “the smart one,” and frankly lost it. I didn’t speak to her for a week. I’m dreading the inevitable comments, teasing, and general differentiation my sweet, smart, sensitive children are going to face at school.

So… how can I combat this upfront? How can I talk to teachers and other parents in productive ways? How can I stand up for my girls, and prepare them at their tender age to stand up for themselves? They’re so innocent right now. I feel like I’m sending them out to have that broken.

—Anxious Mom of Mismatched Multiples

Dear Anxious Mom,

Oh, the stories I could tell about what life was like as a Black man with two mixed-race daughters when they were toddlers. One mom at a playground once yelled at me to, “Stay away from her!” as if I was trying to abduct my then two-year-old daughter when I was playfully chasing her around. Once I sternly told this nosy mom that the kid I was chasing was my daughter, she apologized by saying, “Sorry, but you can never be too careful.” Unfortunately, dealing with this type of nonsense is common with parents like us.

I’m also a twin, and I know firsthand how damaging it can be when outsiders feel the need to make comparisons between us. Sadly, this is common as well, but it doesn’t mean it should ever be tolerated. I have a few tips for you based on my experiences growing up that could help you.

First off, do everything in your power to ensure your daughters are placed in different classrooms. It will limit people comparing them, but more importantly, it will help each girl to foster her own unique identity. In the event separate classes are not possible, talk to the teacher about splitting them up and placing them on opposite sides of the room. This did wonders for me and my brother and for the other twins I know, because it was our first opportunity to explore the world “alone.”

Separating your kiddos helps to create a sense of confidence and independence as they grow older. Eventually less-enlightened people will say mean things to them outside of your presence, but you should empower them to shut it down immediately. A line I used throughout childhood was, “We’re twins, but we’re not the same person. All of us are different, and I’m not comparing you to anyone else, so don’t compare me to him.” Usually that was all that was needed.

Regarding other parents and family members, you should be proactive and tell them not to compare the girls’ looks, achievements, or anything else before any visits or playdates—and that should do the trick. However, when someone says something as out of line as your mother did, you should do exactly what you did by calling her out and ending the visit.

All of that said, being a twin was (and still is) an absolutely amazing experience for me, and it will be one that your daughters will cherish for a lifetime. Yes, they will endure the antics of plenty of knuckleheads along the way, but as long as you keep celebrating their individuality, they’ll rise above it all.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My MIL is not particularly concerned with hygiene or self-care and brushes off all ailments or discomforts. She constantly rubs her nose, smokes cigarettes, and even after using the bathroom, she doesn’t wash her hands. Also, she often has a minor cold and only recently started getting the flu vaccine. She got COVID early on in the pandemic due to downplaying the seriousness of it. She does not mask on international flights either. This has always been an issue for me personally, and I no longer let her cook when she visits (I’ve thankfully only visited her house once), but now that my husband and I are expecting our first child, it’s a conversation I’m gearing up for. Usually if my husband asks his mother to do something, she complies, but I want her to understand why it’s important. How should I/we approach this? I have no problem saying wash your effing hands directly but I want to be somewhat respectful. I also want to mention that when I’ve been cautious about masking or proper food preparation, she laughs and says something to the effect of, I’ve lived this long with no problems! So I feel her casual outlook on hygiene is a point of pride, oddly. How do I teach an adult about basic hygiene without sounding patronizing?

—Keep Clean and Carry On

Dear Keep Clean,

I don’t see the need to sugarcoat your approach at all. When my kids were babies, I told everyone who came in contact with them to wash their hands and not to come near them if they even had the slightest sniffle or cough. No one was offended or took it personally—it’s just common sense.

Granted, you’re dealing with someone who is set in her ways, but one way to overcome it is to inform her of the stakes of not complying with your wishes. I would say something to the effect of, “Our first child will be coming into the world soon. We are requiring that everyone wash their hands thoroughly, wear a mask, refrain from smoking, etc. in order to come in contact with the baby.” By doing it that way, you’re not calling her out directly for her lack of personal hygiene, but instead you’re sharing your general expectations.

Since the baby isn’t here yet, you can remind her of your ground rules for your home whenever she comes to visit. So if you notice that she didn’t wash her hands after using the bathroom, gently tell her what’s required and include the why as well. In this instance, the main reason is to protect you and your unborn baby from germs—and if that’s important to her (and it should be) then she’ll comply.

I’m not close to being a grandpa, but if my kids told me that I had to change a specific behavior in order to have a relationship with my future grandkids, I’d do whatever they asked. Hopefully the same will apply to your MIL.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I don’t want to have my sister in my life anymore. At all. And that feels really drastic. I could give a long list of irritating things she has done out of carelessness, but the latest really knocked me out emotionally. I have been trying to get pregnant for two years and leaned on my sister for emotional support, asking her if she could keep my feelings private. She said yes. But when I told her I was pregnant, she got so caught up in her own excitement she stopped listening to me and wasn’t available at all to support me emotionally.

Then, I miscarried. I was in severe distress. I called my sister sobbing, and she just reacted so reactively and angrily, saying that she “couldn’t understand me through my tears.” I think I scared her—I’ve had issues with depression in the past—but she did not support me the way I needed. I told her that she is a hard person to be around in situations of dis-regulation. She said that she thinks we should go to therapy to figure out better ways of relating to one another. She got impatient when we talked on that phone call by angrily swearing at me “you know you never f**king pick up the phone when I call you.” I used all my best tactics from therapy to de-escalate and try to calm that rhetoric down because it was a lot, and I was still deep in grief from my miscarriage.

We have not talked about what happened since. No attempt to broach the subject of therapy again, no real care for me. At Christmas she was so deeply thoughtful to her husband, and gifted him beautiful, thoughtful gifts. She did not get me anything, though I have learned not to expect anything from her. I don’t know why I would go to therapy with this person, except to MAYBE get some clarity around our agreements for what elder care might look like for our parents down the road.

I feel like I keep gaslighting myself into saying “she’s really a nice person,” but when I read this letter back I think: no, this time she took things too far. My whole life I’ve been a people pleaser and the emotional caretaker of my family. I cannot handle her anymore.

—Am I The Jerk?

Dear AITJ,

Your letter was long, but I’m going to keep my answer very brief.

It’s a new year and we should all try to remove as many things as possible that cause us more pain than joy. Your sister certainly seems like a person who offers little value other than being a blood relative, so why keep her around?

I think you needed to vent, and I’m totally cool with that—but if you’re keeping it real, you already know what to do. As I said earlier in this column and in many previous columns, some people are best loved from a distance.

Maybe that distance will inspire her to change her ways and try to repair your relationship, and if so, that would be wonderful. The thing to keep in mind is if she never comes around, that’s wonderful too, because it will provide concrete proof that she’s not worthy of being in your life.

—Doyin

