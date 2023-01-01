Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I have three kids—a 7-year-old daughter, a 5-year-old son, and a 3-year-old daughter. The 3-year-old year old is somewhat precocious: She speaks in full (and fully comprehensible) sentences, she has a lot of empathy compared to other toddlers, etc. I’ve been told that generally this sort of thing doesn’t really matter in the long run, and that it has no real bearing on future success or intelligence. My family doesn’t make a big deal out of this. My husband’s family, especially my sister-in-law, does. Her Christmas gifts for us this year were a homemade sign (she’s crafty) and custom-made shirts that said “Beauty, Brawn, Brain” with my kids’ names and pictures in descending order of age. This feels gross to me. I don’t want to box my kids into stereotypes. I also don’t want to fight with my SIL because we see her so little, so it wouldn’t be worth it (on the rare occasions that she visits, she does delight in seeing on display what she’s made for us). I don’t want to put this sign on my walls or make use of these shirts, but I know my SIL will comment at some point that we haven’t; besides, I don’t want to receive more gifts of this sort in the future, so I realize I’ll have to talk to her about this. My husband feels the same way I do, but will not stand up to her. How can I talk about how gross and sexist these gifts are without being too accusatory or insulting?

­—Grossed Out Sister-in-Law

Dear GOSiL,

Reducing children to simplistic, dopey, sexist stereotypes is gross, but it’s also very common. If I were you, I’d dispose of the sign and the shirts and leave it at that. If she were someone you saw frequently and/or felt close to, it would be worth the effort of trying to educate her. But as it stands, I wouldn’t bother. If at some future date she does ask why you haven’t hung the sign, then you can tell her, in as few words as possible, that you’re not thrilled about having your kids labeled in this way. I’m pretty sure this will baffle her—and extremely doubtful that you’ll get anywhere if you attempt to educate her about why this reductiveness is damaging. My strategy for dealing with future asinine gifts is: rinse and repeat. Maybe she’ll eventually get the message. If not, just keep chucking them.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I came to the abrupt realization about a month ago that I was really unhappy with “‘Mark,” my boyfriend of four years. I do way more of the coparenting work with his ex than he does, and he has no interest in changing this. I’ve been quietly putting together plans and savings to move into my own apartment this month, which will coincide with a professional promotion (one that he encouraged me to pass up, so I could “be a better mother”).

As much as I want to burn his life down on the way out the door, I care about the kids (young teens, a boy and a girl) and want to maintain my relationships with them if possible. I’m afraid Mark will punish me (and not care that this will also punish them) by not letting them see me—he has a temper—but I believe his ex would be willing to arrange the occasional meet-up if I asked. What are the steps here for minimum impact on the kids’ lives?

—Staying Close, but Not to Your Dad

Dear SCbNtYD,

Good for you for thinking about this ahead of time!

I think the key here is your relationship with the ex, which sounds cordial. Is it possible for you to give the ex a heads-up on your plans? (But only if there’s no risk that this would lead to your hot-tempered boyfriend learning about them.) It would be helpful for this (more involved than Mark!) parent to be aware that upheaval is just ahead, so that the ex is prepared to support the kids through it. If you have been doing the work of a coparent, and that is about to suddenly cease, these kids are going to need support, and it doesn’t sound like they’re going to get it from Mark.

Whether you’re able to work directly with the ex on this or not, I would write letters to both kids—separately, personally—addressed to them at the ex’s, and send them so that they arrive right after you are out Mark’s door. Tell them how you feel about them, and that you’d like to continue to be a part of their lives even though you’ll no longer be a part of their dad’s. Be prepared for them to be angry with you for what they may perceive as your abandonment of them (or simply for leaving their father). If they are, or if they don’t respond at all, let it be for now; give them time to process this change in their lives. If the ex is willing, that’s the person to stay in touch with, to check to see how the kids are doing and (once they are ready for it—if they are ready) arrange time for you to spend with them. Mark doesn’t get to decide whether these kids keep you in their lives; it’s their other parent who’ll make that call—until they are old enough to make it themselves.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have what might be a minor issue with my family. I’m 15 years old, and I recently came out to my parents, older sister, and some school friends as gay. I was really scared to do this, and at least nobody was hostile to me when I did. But the prevailing reaction was “We’ve known for ages.” I asked what made everyone so damn sure, and I only got one real answer (from a school friend), who said that I had this unconscious hip sway when I walked, which she associated with gay guys. Nobody else had anything that articulate to say, mostly falling back on, “You give off that impression.” My sister laughed about how ridiculous it was that I even thought I had to come out, and then everyone started laughing, me included. But the truth was that I didn’t think it was funny at all. I felt terrible. Everyone seems to think I’m a joke, and I don’t know how to deal with it.

—This is Ridiculous

Dear TiR,

I am really sorry you’re hurting. But I don’t believe that anyone you love thinks you’re a joke. Have they ever before given you any reason to think they don’t take you seriously? Do you believe (and did you believe before now?) that they love you and want the best for you? If no one reacted with hostility or coldness, my money is on their love for you.

I wish they hadn’t laughed, for sure, but I’m willing to bet they weren’t laughing at you; they were laughing in relief, and at what they considered to be the absurdity of this situation—which, I grant, is not a laughing matter. But if they all were sure you were gay, and they’d all been waiting for you to come out to them (perhaps even waiting for you to come out to yourself), their laughter may well have been a sort of escape-valve reaction. I’m hoping you can begin to turn around the way you’re experiencing this (and also that they can stop laughing long enough to notice that you’re upset, reassure you, and apologize for their laughter). Meanwhile, see if you can think of it this way: They’ve known all along and it hasn’t made a whit of difference to them. Is that something you can allow yourself to be happy about? Because that is how it should be (minus laughter).

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have been very happy with my daughter’s kindergarten teachers, with one tiny exception. At her parent-teacher conference, one of her teachers greeted me with, “I feel like I never see you around here, Mom!” I’m a working mom with complicated feelings about not being able to pick up my daughter every day, so that stung! (And I’d guess that more than 90 percent of the moms at this Brooklyn school are in the same boat.) I didn’t respond in the moment, but I am considering writing her to let her know that this stuck with me, so she doesn’t lay the mom guilt on anyone else at the next event. (As an aside, my husband was at the conference too, has rarely been around the school because he also works full time, and his non-presence was not remarked upon.) The school focuses on teaching children about inclusive language and thoughtful communication. So the question is: should I say something? Or am I letting my own conflicted feelings potentially complicate my relationship with my daughter’s teacher?

—Working Mom

Dear WM,

I’m sure your conflicted feelings colored your reaction—but I am also sure that the teacher slipped up here. She was “just making conversation,” as we say, but the conversation she made was unfortunate (old timey societal conventions die hard, don’t they?). If you can find an incredibly graceful, generous, and compassionate way to mention this, I’d say go for it. She will be embarrassed, but—given the school’s culture and expectations, and the fact that you have found her to be otherwise wonderful—one can hope she’ll also be grateful to have her faux paus gently pointed out to her. (It isn’t your relationship with her I’d worry about, by the way; it’s the possibility that if she feels insulted, she’ll unconsciously take it out on your kid.) You might try something on the order of, “I’m sure you meant nothing by it, and I feel almost ashamed to mention it, but as a working mother who wishes she could be in two places at the same time, your comment about not seeing me around hit me hard.” (I confess that I would probably be tempted to add, “My husband was relieved he wasn’t called out in this way!” but since that’s passive-aggressive, I would hope I’d be able to resist.)

Or—you know—you could just let the whole thing go. Especially if it isn’t other similarly situated mothers you’re concerned about (look into your heart!), but you mostly want to make her feel as bad as she made you feel. Life’s too short for that.

—Michelle