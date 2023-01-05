Nicole Chung, who previously wrote for Care and Feeding, is returning as a weekly columnist. She is the author of A Living Remedy and All You Can Ever Know. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a 17-year-old son, “Evan,” who brought over his girlfriend “Rachel” (which is a first for him). Granted, I was meeting her for the first time, but what I saw troubled me. Evan did almost all of the talking, and there wasn’t a single time Rachel voiced disagreement with him on anything. She spent most of the time at our home wrapped around his arm and looking at him. I did eventually manage to get them in separate rooms so I could talk to Rachel a bit privately. But when I told her that she didn’t need to kowtow to any man and that I was on her side if Evan was stifling her, she pretended not to know what I was talking about. I am convinced this relationship is extremely toxic, maybe even abusive, and I want my son to clean up, both for his sake and for any woman he might date now or in the future. But I don’t know how to go about it. This came out of nowhere for me; normally he’s such a sweet and respectful young man. What can I do?

— Watching It Slip Away

Dear Watching,

Has your son given you reasons to suspect him of toxicity or abuse? Could it be that he hasn’t always shown himself to be as “sweet” or “respectful” as you say? Or did you witness more disturbing behavior on his part during the recent visit with his girlfriend? If so, that’s definitely something to address. I don’t want to simply dismiss your fears, but I also can’t claim to fully understand them based on what you’ve shared here.

Yes, there could be something unhealthy or unacceptable going on in this relationship. But you’ve only met Rachel once. She could be shy or withdrawn or somewhat passive for reasons that have little to do with your son. She could have been quiet because she was nervous about meeting you for the first time, or responding to the weird vibes in the room. She could be totally besotted and preoccupied with your son, which may or may not be healthy, but doesn’t necessarily point to serious wrongdoing on his part. Perhaps she just finds small-talk borderline impossible—she wouldn’t be alone in that. I think for now you can keep observing, and if and when you get to know her better, perhaps you will get a better grasp on the relationship dynamic. In the meantime, I think it’s always appropriate to speak with your son (the person you actually know! The person you’re actively raising!) about how he should treat others, including the people he dates—hopefully this has been an ongoing conversation between you since he was younger. (Unless you are sitting on some crucial information or history you haven’t shared here, though, I probably wouldn’t lead off with accusations.)

I have to say, I find it odd that you took Rachel aside at your very first meeting and suggested that any potential “problem” is hers to fix. Reaching out to someone you’re genuinely concerned for, making it clear that you’ll support them should they ever need it, is a good and compassionate thing to do. But from the sound of it, that’s not really what you did—you confronted her with your suspicions and placed the responsibility for the health of that relationship on her shoulders, essentially telling her that she needs to get better at standing up for herself. Of course, she should speak up and/or challenge your son whenever she wants to. But if he were treating her badly, Rachel wouldn’t be the one primarily responsible for the situation, nor the one whose behavior needed changing—that would be your son. If you aren’t sure that he treats his girlfriend with respect, if you worry that he may mistreat future partners, that is something you should try to speak with him about, not present to his girlfriend as her problem to solve.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I could use some help with an ongoing argument between my husband and me regarding our 14-year-old son’s spending habits. He has a job walking a neighbor’s dog about 4-to-5 times a week and he brings in $10 for each half hour walk. As a result, he has a pretty steady stream of money to spend on the things he likes. He tends to save up a chunk of it and then spend it on a “big ticket” item, usually video games and pricey collector Lego sets. Recently, he has become wildly passionate about mountain biking, a hobby I am thrilled about because it gets him out of the house and has become a bonding activity with his dad. But of course, the gear is expensive. All he wanted for Christmas was mountain bike stuff, and his asks were all completely reasonably priced gift items. His plan was to take any money he got from family (there was just one monetary gift from grandparents), combine it with what he has saved already, and use it to buy some expensive stuff he’s been really geeked out on, including a pair of riding pants that cost $169.

My husband is furious. He thinks the pants are a waste of money and claims he doesn’t even have a pair of pants that expensive. He thinks we should not let our son buy them. This has been an ongoing struggle—every time our son makes a purchase, my husband’s response is anger or disapproval. He thinks our son should be saving his money, and that we should limit how much he’s allowed to spend and what he’s allowed to buy. He is appalled at the things our son wants in comparison to the things we had as kids—he has that “when I was your age I delivered newspapers at 5:00 in the morning in the freezing cold for $1.20 an hour” type mentality; I say, good for our son for snagging a gig that pays $20 an hour and works around his school schedule! While I would also like for him to learn good saving habits and a general appreciation for money, I don’t think it can or should be forced on him. I think it’s controlling and, frankly, judgmental to be angry about specific purchases that don’t align with what “we” see as valuable. These things are valuable to my son, who has individual desires, tastes, and preferences. I think if he is earning the money himself, he should spend it how he likes.

We are nowhere near a wealthy family, but we own our home and we do okay. Our kids’ needs are covered, but outside of holidays and birthdays we don’t really buy toys and “just for fun” stuff for them. I talk to him all the time about the value of saving and give examples of my own saving habits as a teen and how doing so gave me a level of freedom and autonomy I valued. But at the end of the day, I believe it’s his money, and if he makes a poor purchase decision or fails to plan for an unknown future desire, that would be a financial lesson learned. I am constantly caught in the middle and I’m sick of it. It’s not like he’s got rent and bills looming (yet). I say there’s a lifetime of financial responsibilities and obligations ahead of him—why not let him roll in Legos and overpriced swag while he has the luxury to do so? Is my husband being controlling, or am I being too cavalier?

— Caught in the Middle

Dear Caught in the Middle,

If I were you, I’d be curious why your husband is taking your child’s spending habits so personally. If he’s generally super judgmental and controlling, that is obviously a problem that extends well beyond this one area of conflict. If he only reacts this way to spending, perhaps it stems from some real financial anxiety—in which case that might be something he needs to pay attention to. I’m also a bit confused by his reaction because your son is saving: You mentioned that he saved some money to put toward the fancy racing pants, and does the same for other big-ticket items. Does your husband only want him to save up for college, or some other future practical expense, and spend none of his money on fun things? (Unrealistic!) Or does he want a larger portion to be saved over a longer period of time?

As you say, your son’s not out in the world paying rent yet; it’s okay for him to splurge now and then on something he really wants. I don’t think he should be forced to run every single purchase by you for approval. He can’t learn how to manage his money if he has no control over it. And being furious every time he spends any earned/gift money seems like an overreaction, not to mention a massive waste of time and energy—I think your husband really needs to rein that in.

That said, I don’t think there is anything wrong with either encouraging or expecting a teenager to routinely save some portion of the money they earn. When I was 13 and started earning steady babysitting money, my grandma helped me open a savings account and said that I should pick an amount to deposit at regular intervals (which I tried to do, but it’s not like I was punished if I didn’t). Your son did save up some money for the riding pants, so it sounds like it wouldn’t be such a stretch for him to set a bit more aside in an intentional, ongoing way. That truly doesn’t have to amount to “controlling” his every decision, or telling him what is worthwhile in life or what he ought to buy—it’s still his money, and he can and should have a say in how it’s spent later. Perhaps if you can find a way to let him buy some of the things he wants while more consistently saving some of his earnings, you all will fight less about his finances.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My asshole narcissist father divorced my mother in an extremely contentious divorce just before the pandemic. He was cheating with multiple women, and I was repeatedly thrown in the middle of their divorce (I’m in my 30s and my mother completely broke down—she hasn’t really recovered). My father and I had a huge falling-out because he blamed me for everything. The last time I saw him in person was in a family therapy session, where he screamed at me to shut up and stormed out. Lots of therapy has made me realize how awful he was to me my entire life and how much better off I am without him. Since then, he has repeatedly contacted me on holidays and birthdays with guilt trips, “just letting me know (he) cares.” I repeatedly asked him to stop—I told him it was unwelcome and jarring given the way we’d left things—but he refused and became hostile every time we engaged. The last time we exchanged emails, over a year ago, I told him I was blocking him, but I actually just set up an email filter so all his messages went to a different folder I could check at my leisure. The emails have slowly tapered off, and this Christmas was the first major holiday I didn’t get a dreaded email from him. Should feel great, right? He’s finally doing what I asked and leaving me alone.

My problem is, I feel devastated. My father has money and is extremely charming when he wants to be, and from what I can tell he has rebuilt his life in a spectacular fashion. It’s hard not to feel like he got rid of his old “malfunctioning” family, traded up, and got away scot-free. How can I stop stewing over this? I feel like he never actually cared about me. We fought constantly in my teenage years and were mostly distantly polite in my 20s until everything blew up. He only “liked” me when I was a young child and he controlled everything. I’m back in therapy, but just feel angry and stuck.

— Orphaned with Two Living Parents

Dear Orphaned,

I’m not sure what I can say that your therapist won’t have already said. But in case it helps to hear one more perspective: I don’t think you are “stewing” or “stuck,” I think you’re experiencing some very understandable grief. It is entirely possible to know that you’re better off without someone, feel furious with them, and still feel the loss of them. You say that you feel “orphaned”—you’re obviously deeply hurt. It makes sense that you’d need more time to feel and figure out these hard, complicated emotions now that you’re no longer dealing with the anxiety and conflict caused by your father’s intermittent contact.

It sounds as though you may not want to feel anything—not anger, not loss—where he’s concerned because you don’t think he feels anything for you. Maybe you think he’s unworthy of your feelings. But it’s not about what he deserves, or whether he’s successfully moved on from the wreckage of your parents’ marriage: You deserve to feel the way you do, and to acknowledge the pain of what happened. Telling yourself that you shouldn’t be “devastated,” that you need to stop “stewing,” won’t make any of those feelings go away. It amounts to fighting yourself, not him; punishing yourself, not him.

It might be too soon to assume that your father got away “scot-free”—people who behave like this have a way of creating their own misery. But regardless of whether he’s happy or not, you’re the one who needs your energy and attention right now. I’m glad that you’re in therapy, and I hope you are finding the support you need there. It’s okay to still be angry and devastated. It’s okay if you need more time to feel these feelings and figure out how to move forward. All of this just happened, and you deserve that time.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a brother-in-law who is what you could call a drifter—he drifts from job to job and from place to place, but inevitably ends up back living with his parents six months out of the year. He is now in his early 30s. He is very self-absorbed and often rude; he will come to our house and help himself to snacks and drinks (I just want him to ask). I feel like every time his mom makes a meal, he says “this would taste better if…” He doesn’t say thank you and contributes very little to his parents’ household. What’s worse is my in-laws say nothing. They don’t want to upset him because historically he has struggled with some mental health issues.

I haven’t witnessed him do anything that would raise a red flag in terms of assault or anything like that, but I don’t think he sets a good example for my kids. Unfortunately, he’s inevitably around half the time we visit my kids’ grandparents, who live 10 minutes away and who we see quite a bit. Up to this point, I’ve basically done nothing other than complain to my husband. Is there anything I can do?

— Frustrated with (Inherited) Family

Dear Frustrated,

Realistically, there is likely very little either you or your husband can do to change your brother-in-law’s behavior. You have no control over whether your in-laws choose to let him stay with them. And in the absence of more harmful or threatening behavior on his part, you will probably still have to see him sometimes. Most of us don’t cut off family members over their lack of self-sufficiency, success, or social graces, and you do want your kids to spend time with their grandparents.

That’s not to say that you have to remain silent all the time just because that’s the route your in-laws have chosen. If you and your husband want his brother to ask permission before helping himself at your house—or if you don’t want him stopping by at all without an invitation—you can try telling him that. If he says something rude, particularly in front of your children, and you feel it’s important to push back, you can do so. You can also try to limit the time you personally spend in his company. (Could your husband sometimes visit his parents and brother without you? You see them often enough; I don’t think you need to go along every time if you’d rather not.) If you and your husband agree, your entire family could choose to spend less time at your in-laws’ when your brother-in-law is in residence.

You didn’t mention what your spouse thinks of his brother’s behavior or whether he shares in your complaints, but as this is his family, it’s also important to know how he feels and wants to proceed. He could decide to have a frank chat with his parents about the situation if he wants them to know where you’re both coming from, or if he really thinks they need to change how they interact with your brother-in-law. He may also have a different take on his brother’s needs and behaviors than you (or his parents) do, based on his own relationship with him.

How did most of us first learn the lesson that there are many different types of people in the world, including some we may find harder to be around? Within our own families. Of course, your kids shouldn’t be around anyone who is an actual danger to them, or someone who says terrible things to them or to others. But if he is just kind of a difficult and/or annoying person, one you’re sometimes stuck with for now, it’s worth remembering that your children are learning about manners and what you think is appropriate behavior from many other people—you and your husband, first and foremost. The reality is that not everyone you’re related to is going to “set a good example” or be a stellar role model for your kids; some people are just there, though we may not understand or feel close to or especially like them.

— Nicole

