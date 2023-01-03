I’ve Made a Healthy Change Since Becoming a Mom. My Friends Are Ostracizing Me for It.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m still really tight with many of my former sorority sisters from college, and now that we’re nine years removed from graduation, many of them are married with kids, including me. I just had my first baby four months ago, so I’m the last one to get on the parenting bandwagon. I also decided to stop drinking alcohol indefinitely when I became pregnant, but many of my friends still drink pretty heavily at home and in social settings. My friends have ostracized me because of it and I don’t want to lose them, but I also don’t feel like I should be made to drink in order to fit in with them. How should I handle this?

—Not a Wine Mom

Dear Not a Wine Mom,

I’m pretty biased here because I’ve been sober for over six years and counting after acknowledging I had a drinking problem. Clearly you shouldn’t have to succumb to peer pressure from grown adults to be a part of the in crowd. It’s like they’re trying to make you rush your sorority all over again.

I’ve dealt with this more times than I can count at corporate events, family gatherings, and from friends, and it’s exhausting. In case you need it, the line that works for me is very short and sweet—“I don’t drink.” I’m not saying that I don’t feel like drinking, I’m saying that I flat out do not drink, and usually that curbs any follow up questions. In the event people want to know why, I just tell them, “because I don’t.” You don’t need to explain your lifestyle choices to anyone, and hopefully your friends will respect and love you regardless.

The only caveat to this is if you’re a judgmental non-drinker. In other words, if you’re breathing heavy sighs, rolling your eyes, or shaking your head when your friends have drinks, then I wouldn’t blame them at all for not including you. I know how challenging it can be to keep a poker face when you’re the only sober person in the room around drunken buffoonery, but if you’re planning to remain friends with them, you’ll need to make your best effort to hide your displeasure if you value their friendship.

On another note, there’s nothing wrong in realizing that you’ve outgrown your girlfriends’ antics, because there are plenty of moms who don’t prioritize alcohol in social settings. I let go of many of my friends who regularly got plastered every Tuesday night because that was no longer appealing to me as a man and as a dad. That’s totally OK and normal.

If your friends are really your friends, then they’ll respect your choices as long as you’re not acting as if you’re better than them due to your sobriety. If not, then you should find your own people—and trust me, you will find them.

Dear Care and Feeding,

This is an extremely low-stakes question, but it has been bothering me for a while now. I’m 33 and married with no kids. In 2023 my husband and I are going to try for a baby, but for now we just dote over my 29-year-old sister’s 8- and 5-year-old daughters. For the past six months or so I’ve noticed that my 8-year-old niece keeps calling my sister “bruh” and it drives me absolutely nuts. If either of us called our mom that back in the day, there would be hell to pay. Am I wrong for thinking that she is being incredibly disrespectful to my sister? Is this just a function of being a kid nowadays? Should I say something to my sister or my niece? It doesn’t seem to bother my sister at all.

—She’s Not Your Bruh

Dear Bruh,

You’re not wrong for thinking that it’s disrespectful for your niece to call your sister “bruh.” You also wouldn’t be wrong to think that hissing cockroaches are great house pets. That’s the beauty of living on this floating rock—everyone is entitled to their opinions. Expressing those opinions is another thing entirely.

Since you asked for mine, I’d say you should leave this one alone. You just mentioned that it doesn’t bother your sister, so who are you to judge her interactions with her child? Nobody is in danger, nobody is being abused, and nobody’s mental health is compromised, right? There are hundreds of things my friends’ kids do and say to their parents that I’d never allow from my kids, but I keep my mouth shut because it’s really none of my business. You should do the same.

I think this is much ado about nothing because “bruh” is in every kid’s lexicon these days. If this is the biggest issue you have with your niece, then you should consider yourself lucky.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I have been married for a few years and have a child. He has a group of friends that he knew long before I met him, many of whom have children of a similar age to our child. The issue is that, after several years of making an effort, I’ve concluded that my husband’s friends are just not really “my people.” We have very different interests, and I’m generally bored by the quality of conversation they offer which airs on the side of politely benign with any potentially challenging topics studiously avoided. At this point I’d rather avoid these gatherings as I feel bored and muzzled most of the time, and have never felt like I can be my authentic self in their presence. My husband realizes that there is a clash of personality here and generally doesn’t try to guilt me into attending these gatherings, nevertheless I do worry about him feeling like he needs to constantly explain/excuse my absence if I stop attending these gatherings. Any advice on how to approach this?

—Just Not Into His Friends

Dear Just Not Into His Friends,

This isn’t abnormal. There are so many people I know who despise their spouse’s friends and family members, so you shouldn’t feel bad about it. In your case, you don’t actually hate them, but you don’t feel comfortable around them—and that’s fine, too.

It seems like a lot of people believe that married couples should always operate on a unified front, but I believe that individuality is healthy. Who says you have to be friends with your husband’s friends or vice versa? Life is too short to be around people you don’t particularly care for—especially if you don’t have to.

Not to sound harsh, but I don’t think it’s going to be a problem for your husband to explain your absence. If it’s obvious that you don’t get along with his friends, they’ll probably welcome the fact that you’re not a part of the gatherings. If he needs any pointers on how to tell his friends, he should keep it simple and honest by saying, “She didn’t feel like coming tonight.” Any follow up questions should be met with the same brevity by saying, “I’m not sure why, but I’ll tell her you said hello.” I’ll go out on a limb to say that if he does that once, he won’t have to do it twice. People will just accept that you’re not coming and will stop asking.

In the meantime, you should feel empowered and not guilty for feeling this way. Being authentic is something to be proud of, and as a mom, this is a valuable lesson you can share with your child.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I, 38F, live with my husband, 36M, and our 2 children, 3 years old and 3 months old. We have been together for 11 years. Historically we have had a good relationship with a lot of help from therapy, and we have very little sex life as I have very little interest. This led to us opening our relationship a few years ago, which was helpful on the sex front although it brought about other issues managing each of our desires and boundaries.

2 weeks ago my husband told me that he does not love me anymore and will not work on our romantic relationship, as we have tried and it didn’t work. He would like to continue all other aspects of our relationship, including living together, for our children. Meanwhile he will pursue the sexual and romantic relationships he wants.

I believe he is having a midlife crisis and is blaming his unhappiness on me and our relationship. My position is that he needs to figure himself out, and I will be patient while that happens. To me, the stakes are too high and the last year was too stressful (his dad died, IVF, pregnancy, home remodel, car accident, relationship issues, birth, 2-week hospitalization of our newborn) to make any decisions.

We currently split childcare duties, so I have been hesitant to have him leave to figure things out. However it’s clear that he is getting what he wants (all of a marriage without any of the commitment), and it feels like he will not get perspective as long as he is here. We continue to see our therapist, but he is a very stubborn man and continues to insist that nothing will change and this is the only way forward.

I love my husband although the cruelty of this will be difficult to get over. Any thoughts on what I can do to get through this and how to protect my children? He says that he wants to show them a happy relationship and that will be best for them long term.

—Midlife Mama

Dear Midlife Mama,

This is a pretty messy situation, but I want to start by asking a very simple question—why would you want to stay in marriage with a man who flat out says he doesn’t love you? No matter how painful it would be to hear it, I know that I would be done if those words were spoken to me. As one of my mentors once said, “You should never convince somebody to love you.”

Speaking of love, I want to give you a piece of tough love here. From my vantage point, it seems silly to place all of his unhappiness on a so-called midlife crisis. Sure, the life events you mentioned probably contributed somewhat, but the fact remains that he’s married to a woman who has no desire to be sexually active with him, and he has experienced intimacy with other women. Falling out of love with you seems like the obvious outcome because he realized that he deserves more than what he’s receiving from you. It goes two ways though, because you clearly deserve more than what you’re receiving from him, too.

I’m not going to tell you to file for divorce next week, but I think it’s something you should seriously consider based on what I’ve read. I’m not an expert in open marriages (and I have no desire to be), but I think the best way to protect your children is to model a healthy relationship with each other, and that can be done while not being married.

Like I said earlier, if someone is clearly telling you that he doesn’t love you anymore, then you should move on. I know your kids are little, but what would you tell them if they were in the same situation? I know you wouldn’t advise them to convince their spouses to love them, right? The same rule should apply to yourself. A healthy plan for your kids doesn’t involve you sticking around in a loveless marriage — it involves you standing up for yourself and creating healthy boundaries, no matter how painful it may be for you.

—Doyin

