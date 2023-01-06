Our Daughter’s Feelings About Boys Are Starting to Seem Like a Problem

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 3-year-old daughter started a preschool program last year. A few months ago, we noticed that she’d become extremely “anti-boys.” She tells us about her friends in school (all girls), but when we ask her if she has any friends who are boys, she says “no, they’re all smelly.” We thought this was just a phase, but now it has gotten to the point where it’s affecting day-to-day life. Today she had a substitute swim instructor who was a male, and she refused to get in the water because he was a boy. She’s perfectly fine and extremely loving with her father, grandfathers, and male cousins. Also, she used to have friends that were boys when she was 2 and before we moved to our new city a year ago. I’m not sure where this anti-boy attitude is coming from. Do you have any advice on how to get her to change her mind on boys and start interacting with the opposite gender?

— Daughter Hates Boys

Dear Daughter Hates Boys,

Even today, society takes great pains to draw the distinctions between “boy things” and “girl things,” and it isn’t strange for a child to rule the other group out as gross, weird, or somehow undesirable. As you suspect, this is likely just a phase that she’ll grow out of eventually. However, what you can do now is to start having conversations about gender and identity, what makes us different and what makes us the same. Let your daughter know that boys are our peers, and friends, and that they grow up to be the daddies and the granddaddies that she’s come to love and rely upon. Furthermore, the toys, colors, and behaviors that are coded as “male” aren’t exclusively for boys, and the same goes for that which we typically associate with girls. Explain that it’s important for us to treat everyone equally, and for us not to write people off because of their gender.

Being You: A First Conversation About Gender is a great book that helps kids understand difference in gender identity and expression. I would consider using it, or a similar book, to guide your conversations with your daughter. Again, I doubt this is something your daughter will struggle with long term. Remind her about the friendships she’s had with boys in the past and how much she values the men in her life. She’ll get over her “gross” feelings soon. All the best to you.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am a father in a blended family, and I have a problem with my stepdaughter, Sarah. My wife Anna and I have seven kids ranging in age from 2 to 16. My first wife passed away, and my children live with me full-time. Anna’s ex Chuck has joint custody of her kids with him. Anna and I have been married for five years, and we had our two youngest kids together. Both Anna and I have agreed to allow each other to parent our stepchildren (Chuck is fine with this). I have two stepchildren, Sarah (14) and Lucy (11).

Sarah is a cancer survivor and has nerve damage in her lower back and legs as a result. She uses a cane to help her walk. Part of the reason Anna and Chuck broke up is because both of them felt guilty whenever they had to set boundaries with Sarah, because they went through so much and almost lost her. However, my wife recognized this as a problem, while Chuck did not. This leads to a bad dynamic where Sarah can do whatever she wants to Lucy and face virtually no consequences at Chuck’s house. Sarah likes to make fun of Lucy, calling her an idiot, insulting her choice of glasses and her poor vision, and telling her that she’s ugly because she’s redheaded. If this happens at our house, my wife and I put an end to it quickly, and my older kids try to lift Lucy up. If this happens at Chuck’s house, he does nothing about it.

One day, Lucy had enough and when Sarah made fun of her again, Lucy insulted her based on her disability. Chuck grounded Lucy. When Lucy and Sarah came to us, we kept Lucy’s grounding but we also grounded Sarah. This led to a big fight, and long story short, now Sarah stays with Chuck permanently, while Lucy stays with us. Chuck and Anna both visit the other daughter regularly. They haven’t updated their custody agreement or anything like that. There’s still a lot of tension: Lucy feels guilty about making fun of her sister’s disability, but also resents her mom for still having a relationship with Sarah, and resents Chuck for always taking Sarah’s side. Lucy’s relationship with her mother is difficult right now. She’ll talk to me, and she really looks up to my son, the 16-year-old. He’s been talking to Lucy to try to understand her point of view.

I’m not sure that this whole situation is sustainable right now. It feels like everyone is on edge. Sarah talks about missing her half-siblings (Anna brought them when she visited once) and wants to swap who lives where for a week, but that would require Lucy living with Chuck, which isn’t going to happen anytime soon. I don’t think this arrangement can last for another four years.

— Now What?

Dear Now What,

I am sorry that the conflict over parenting styles between your wife and her ex has escalated to the point where they have each chosen a child and a corner to stay in. All of your children deserve to have a healthy relationship to one another, and to their parents, and this feels like Anna and Chuck have given up to some extent. Furthermore, Chuck’s biased treatment towards Sarah has made his home an unwelcoming place for Lucy, which is truly unfortunate, and may mean that this (hopefully temporary) change in living arrangements might actually be necessary for now.

Something has to give. It wouldn’t be fair to return Lucy to Chuck’s care if he’s unwilling to treat her fairly. It isn’t surprising that he goes out of his way for Sarah based on her disability, but the disparity in treatment is beyond reason. I strongly urge you all to get into family therapy, starting with the adults. I think you could use some mediation and guidance when it comes to helping Chuck come to terms with the unfairness of his household structure, as I am doubtful that he will receive this message from you alone. The parents in this situation need a safe place and time to gather and to hear each other out. Once you’ve been able to start a dialogue between you all as the adults, then you can bring in Lucy and Sarah for their perspectives and work to address their relationship. I also think the girls could benefit from individual counseling sessions; they have both had to grapple with difficult physical challenges, as well as the emotional turmoil that seems to have ruled Chuck’s home when he had both of them.

In the meantime, try to get Lucy to understand why her mother would, of course, maintain a relationship with her sister. Let her know that this isn’t a matter of preference, and that Anna loves both of them dearly. Wishing you all the best of luck.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 14-year-old stepdaughter “Ann” has been distant with me during this holiday stay with us. She rarely comes out of her room. The only interaction I’ve had with her is at dinnertime and when she texts me asking to take her to Starbucks. I attributed this to normal teen behavior and tried not to take it personally.

A fight arose the night before she left over me always taking too long to mail her Christmas gifts home. It turns out this came from her mother. That accusation then turned into a blow up where she said her mom had told her “the truth,” implying her dad did “bad things,” left her mother for me, and never payed child support. In my stepdaughter’s words “now you guys live a perfect life and left my mom behind.”

None of these things are true. I met her bio mom and her live-in boyfriend in the very beginning of my relationship with her dad. I mailed the child support checks for him. This woman has a history of parental alienation with her older daughter’s father and has always tried to do the same with us. It’s been rocky, but I genuinely thought after 11 years we were past this.

My husband tried to talk to Ann. He tried to point out her mom’s history of lying to her, but Ann just doubled down more on how her mom is a good person who is getting her life together and he is disrespecting her. I’m livid but also hurt that she thinks I’m a homewrecker! It took a lot for me to be adult and not bring up all her mother’s transgressions over the years. Ann and I had such a good relationship before, and I’m afraid it’s been ruined. Do I say anything? Do I just let my husband handle it? Should he confront bio mom? Help!

— Biting My Tongue

Dear Biting My Tongue,

I am so sorry that Ann’s mother has chosen to disparage you and your husband this way. You and your husband should speak honestly with Ann about the timeline of your relationship and how things actually transpired throughout the breakup. Let her know that unfortunately, her mother has chosen to present things differently than how they actually are, and that while you two may be hurt by this, it doesn’t change your commitment to caring for Ann. Be clear with her that you didn’t destroy her parents’ relationship, which was already done or, at the very least, fractured, when you started seeing one another. Explain that you have nothing but respect for her bio mother and would have never done anything to hurt her, and that your husband did pay child support as required. Be as truthful as you can while still emphasizing that the two of you want nothing for the best for Ann’s mom; it sounds as though she’s had some life challenges, and I think it’s important that you present yourselves as being sympathetic towards them, even if it’s hard for you to actually summon those feelings. It will mean a lot to Ann.

It’s not surprising that Ann is siding with her mother, for she is her primary parent and has had an extended amount of time to spin her side of the story. Unfortunately, there is the possibility that Ann won’t be willing to listen to you and your husband and that she will continue to take her mother’s word as gospel. The work of trying to get her to see the truth may be a years-long project, one that the two of you must commit yourselves to no matter what. Your husband should absolutely confront Ann’s mother as well. She shouldn’t be allowed to spread lies about your family unchecked. I hope that you’ll be able to get to both Ann and her mother, and that things take a turn for the better between you.

Dear Care and Feeding,

This is a pretty minor incident, but the other day, my dad picked me up from somewhere. I always sit in the passenger seat beside my dad, but that day my dad had parked his car alongside a curb. It was night and it had recently rained, and since it was dark, I didn’t want to accidentally step in a puddle or slip on some wet leaves that I couldn’t see by the curb. So I just walked around the car and sat behind the driver’s seat. This annoyed my dad, as he doesn’t like it when I sit in the back because he says it makes him feel like a chauffeur. I explained to him why I hadn’t sat in the passenger seat. He even stopped in the middle of the street and told me to come to the front now that we were away from the curb. I didn’t think it was that big of a deal and told him that it was okay and that I didn’t really want to get out of the car because it was cold outside.

My dad blew up and started yelling that I might as well get out of the car and walk home and how entitled I am. I asked him what made him feel like a chauffeur and he simply said he doesn’t like it when I sit behind him. This doesn’t seem fair because it is not like I ignore him or treat him any differently when I sit in the back. He got really mad that I wouldn’t get out of the car despite the cold after he came to pick me up and he said I owed it to him. Was I really wrong for not doing that favor for him? How do I make my dad not feel unappreciated when I sit in the back of the car when I don’t mean to make him feel bad?

— Daughter, Not A Stranger

Dear Daughter, Not a Stranger,

Sometimes, parents, too, can be unreasonable. Not unlike children, we can be petty, self-involved, and silly at times. It sounds like that’s the case for your dad. I don’t think it was a huge deal that you didn’t want to get back out of the car to honor your dad’s wishes, though you easily could have and, in the future, I think you should consider that for whatever reason, this sort of thing really matters to him. However, it sounds like he’s had an overreaction to something very small. Perhaps your dad feels insecure about some things; maybe he’s used to being in situations where he doesn’t feel he gets the respect that he deserves. Whatever the cause, I personally think he’s done a bit too much over a slight that isn’t majorly disrespectful and that you shouldn’t feel guilty about what happened. Again, though, I think you should consider how much this particular issue means to your father going forward, and that it would be much easier for you to simply ride in the front at all times; if nothing else, you won’t have to hear him complain about feeling like a chauffeur. In short, don’t feel bad, but don’t let it happen again. Sometimes, it’s easier just to make our loved ones feel better.

— Jamilah

