My Wife Says Our Sex Life Is My “Punishment”

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

My wife and I have been married for 11 years and I feel like she has started to lose interest in me as a sexual partner. I am 43 years old and my libido is the same as it was when I was 16. While my wife and I were dating and the first years of our marriage, she and I enjoyed intimacy multiple times a week. Things started to slow down—her career started taking off and we adopted a child with special needs. Around five years into our marriage, my wife started withholding sex. I found out later why but we went from two to four times per week to a couple of times per month or less. We started having arguments about the lack of intimacy and I became sexually frustrated to the point that I almost cheated on her.

When I was working on a property I owned, a woman friend of mine was helping me out because my wife and I had an argument and she refused to help me. I am a very open person and I’ve known this woman since high school, our marriage came up in conversation while working. During the conversation, she lifted up her shirt exposing her bra telling me that she could help. In a moment of weakness, I did put my hand on her breast over her bra but immediately pulled back, and told her I couldn’t do this. I immediately had her leave and haven’t spoken to her since. My wife found out about it, she was devastated, and I felt like the worst scum on Earth. I told her that I was sexually frustrated due to the lack of sex and my high libido. It was a moment of weakness. This is when my wife told me that her sex drive was as strong as mine but she was withholding sex from me as “punishment” because she felt I was not putting in the same amount of effort at home as she was. I wasn’t a slob but I was not as tidy as her. I improved my tidiness and she did go back to almost what our relationship was like prior.

But, it has steadily gone downhill in the six years after that incident. She has excuses; we’re too busy, “I’m tired,” “I have a headache,” “We can’t while our son is awake,” and the most common, “Not tonight, let’s do it tomorrow.” But when tomorrow comes, there is another excuse. We have only had sex twice in the last six weeks. She still tells me that her sex drive is very active but then gives excuses. She has even said that she uses her vibrator often, even when I’m asleep next to her in bed.

Nothing else has changed though, we still say “I love you” and she still cooks dinner. I don’t feel as if she has fallen out of love with me but intimacy has fallen off the cliff. I love her with all my heart and that moment of weakness would never happen again because it made me hate myself for a long time but what can I do? She tells me to go masturbate when I am in the mood. I try to explain that, for me, sex is more than just “getting my rocks off” it’s a way of physically feeling that connection between us. I’ve tried everything I could think of to engage in sex with her but more and more I just end up dancing by myself.

—Tired of Dancing Alone

Dear Dancing Alone,

Withholding sex as punishment, especially while withholding the reasons behind that choice, is an odd and unhealthy way to approach a difference in standards regarding dirt and disarray. If she was inspired by Lysistrata—who duly informed those she was withholding from about the cause behind their predicament—a sense of scale is needed. Your sex situation seems like a symptom of a larger relationship issue. A couples therapist can help you work through everything that led up to now, and figure out ways to relate to each other more kindly and honestly moving forward. I think that’s your best shot at salvaging your relationship. AASECT’s referral directory can help you find sex-positive therapists—look for providers who specialize in marriage counseling and couples. If your wife won’t go, or you aren’t seeing progress after a reasonable amount of time (ask the therapist you choose for an idea of a reasonable timeline), you’ll have to weigh your options. Good luck.

Dear How to Do It,

My partner and I have been together for years and our sex life has been on and off due to my sexual health conditions (vaginismus and vulvodynia). We have been returning to sex with lots of hands and rubbing stuff together, with penetration maybe coming later. However, I find my partner is often impatient, and their fingers seem to always roughly fumble or its slipped in (not on purpose). I was worried it was my issues that don’t allow me to enjoy it, however, we are partly open, and I have found satisfaction in the touches I’ve received from others. Unfortunately, a fully open relationship is still not in the cards, and I am still head over heels for my partner. But no matter how I approach the subject of sex they become insecure. They know their own pleasure and can be extremely hedonistic. How can I make them understand how much of a selfish lover they can be?

—Painfully Horny

Dear Painfully Horny,

Your partner, on purpose or not, keeps doing things during sex that they presumably know you don’t want. That’s concerning. The frequency with which this happens is also concerning. And the fact that the insertion of fingers is something that causes you pain because of a medical condition is a big red sparkling candle on top of the flag-shaped red velvet cake with red icing on top. I guess their reaction when you broach a conversation about sex could be a red cake stand, but I think my point is clear enough already.

You might not be able to get your partner to understand that their behavior is hurting you, and it’s also possible that they very much understand but don’t care. Or care a little but not enough to change their behavior. You say you’re head over heels for them, so I doubt that you’ll be receptive to: Leave. Spend more time with your other partners who are careful with your body and who you have mutually satisfying interactions with. Be alone. Anything but more sex with this person.

If you’re confident in your safety, go ahead and have one last talk. Start by telling them that you need them to engage with the issue. Respect their emotional sensitivity around the subject—you might offer to have a separate discussion about those feelings at a later time—but do make it clear that they are hurting you and this needs to stop. Keep your focus on this message: your needs, your boundaries, and your requirement that your body be respected. Avoid phrasing like “how much of a selfish lover they can be” or any comparisons to other sexual partners. See what happens. Are they able to stay on the subject? Do they express regret? Do they offer changes that they can make to prevent this in the future? Those are all green flags. Do they suggest that this is a deficiency in you? Do they excuse their undesired rough treatment as “not intentional” or “because they’re so overcome by desire”? Do they allow their insecurity to derail the conversation? Those are further red flags, and none are your responsibility or even within your capacity to change.

Dear How to Do It,

I had a casual sexual encounter recently with a friend who I have great chemistry with, a guy I’ve known for some time (I’m a lady). It’s a good situation with solid communication and respect, but he has a LOT of trouble as soon as the condom comes out. He pretty much can’t stay hard while wearing a condom, much less finish. He doesn’t put up any argument against wearing one and he doesn’t pressure me to not use one, but it’s awkward and kills the momentum. We’ve hooked up a handful of times over the years and it’s a recurring issue; we (attempt to) have intercourse for a while, it’s somewhat discouraging, and then we switch to some combo of hands and mouth, which is nice but not my favorite (penetrative sex is my favorite, and no disrespect to this dude but the way he uses his hands/mouth is eh, fine).

I’m not trying to date this guy seriously so it’s not a high-priority problem, but he’s not the only dude I’ve encountered who has had trouble staying erect while wearing a condom. My question is, Is there anything that can be done about this? Some magic formula of the perfect condom and sensation-enhancing lube? Are condoms really that severe of a boner kill? I just got out of a relationship and want to stay unattached for a while, which means condoms feature in my future. Are people who have this much trouble with condoms aware that it would behoove them to get really, really good with their hands and mouths? Is it too bald to simply ask a casual partner, “Are you one of those guys who comes much more easily with something up your ass, and could that override the condom issue?” I kind of don’t care which of us gets fucked as long as the act doesn’t devolve into middling oral sex and, “Well, you want to watch It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia?” again.

—Tragically Unfucked

Dear Tragically,

For some people, condoms really are that severe of a boner killer. Partially this seems to be a result of anxiety—the more they struggle to stay hard with a condom, the more the belief that they can’t stay hard with a condom sets in and the more internalized messages about men’s sexuality kick in—and I do believe that sensation is also a contributing factor. I used to hook up with a dear friend who wilted as soon as the willie wrapper went on. We talked about it, and, after asking some questions about his other sexual interactions, I suggested he might need a different size. He thought his dick wasn’t that big, so I listed my credentials, asked him to please humor me, and did my best not to preen when it turned out that I had been correct. Smaller than standard sizes can also cause an issue. Generally, I feel it’s the penis-haver’s responsibility to get the right fit, but if you’re motivated to help you might get one of these sizing kits and give it to your friend.

Then, of course, there’s the negotiation of what materials and brands everyone involved prefers. Depending on what’s available in the best size for the partner in question, you might have options ranging from Sagami’s polyurethane condoms (my top pick due to the thinness, which helps increase the ability to feel textures, and heat transmission, though unfortunately, difficult to find outside of Japan) through SKYN’s polyisoprene (my second choice, much more widely available in the U.S., and I have to disclose that I once did a commercial for them, which I was paid for) to more traditional latex. If a brand is unfamiliar to you, though, do your research on how well-tested the product is. Internal condoms are another option.

I don’t think it’s too blunt to ask a casual partner whether they’d like something in their ass, or whether there’s something else you can do to increase their enjoyment. I also don’t think it’s too blunt to ask before meeting up or during a first meeting whether they’re able to use condoms. It’s the same as casually asking whether they eat pussy, whether they’re into any particular acts or dynamics, and all other sorts of questions. A lot of lackluster sex can be avoided through early discussions and evaluating whether our needs and desires match up.

I empathize with what I imagine is your frustration when you ask whether people with condom consternation know it would behoove them to work on their oral and manual skills, but it isn’t that simple. They may rock other people’s worlds with their mouths and fingers but not do things in a way that works for you. They may not be interested in sex outside of penetration. And there are plenty of people who are receptive to sex without condoms. Share your needs, desires, and boundaries, listen to theirs, and look for partners whose ideas about and preferences around sex line up well with yours.

Dear How to Do It,

My husband and I have just rekindled our sex life after 20-plus years of me being on SSRIs, which made me totally asexual during that time period. I’m slowly working toward eventual vaginal intercourse. (I’m post-menopausal and have had a double mastectomy for breast cancer and things are a little tight down there. I can’t use estrogen as my cancer is hormonally driven by it.) Until we can have intercourse I enjoy giving him oral sex but recently, I gagged while doing it. Is there some way to avoid this? Also, my husband is a sweetheart for having gone through all this with me but he tends to be rather heavy-handed in foreplay and this detracts from the experience. Is there anything out there that can help with this, to help teach him how to give me pleasure?

—Never Too Old

Dear Never Too Old,

There are absolutely ways to avoid gagging while giving head, but they’re all going to depend on your mouth and your gag reflex. First, think about what the threshold of your gag tolerance is—are you absolutely averse to any gagging whatsoever, or are you open to a bit of it? If you’re totally anti-gag, try to remember what was happening the first time, figure out what the likely cause was, and avoid that moving forward. If there’s some wiggle room, start experimenting. Touch different parts of your mouth with your partner’s dick. Feel along the roof of your mouth with the head, try flattening it as far down against your tongue as you can, and, if you’re feeling up for it, go ahead and get close to your palatine uvula—that dangly thing in the back of your throat which is most likely to make most people gag—and see where your reflex gets triggered. Then you know how much space you have to work with. Most people gag long before they actually vomit when the catalyst is things in the back of your throat. So, again, completely according to your comfort level, if you’re OK with gagging on its own, but trying to avoid the experience of throwing up, you may have more leeway than you think. You can also do all of this testing with a toothbrush or well-groomed fingers, if you’d prefer. Once you know where your body’s boundaries are, make it clear to your husband that you’re leading the action, including directly asking him to stay still and avoid thrusting.

As for your pleasure, you’re going to have to have a talk. Start with how much you love him, and how happy you are to be exploring sex again together. Then tell him what feels good for you. Frame everything in positive statements. Something like “I want to be teased until it feels like you’ve been teasing me forever. I want to be touched so delicately it’s like the barest perceptible summer breeze.” Or “That one time two years into our marriage when you were half asleep and so gentle… I want more of that.” You’ll almost certainly need to provide feedback in the moment, too. “This feels good and even softer would feel even better.” And “This is the exact speed I want right now. I feel incredible. Keep going just like this.” Continue to provide positive reinforcement, but do speak up if he continues to miss the mark. I think you’ve got this.

—Stoya

