I’ve Been Keeping a Little Sexual Secret From My Wife for Years

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I am having the most passionate, playful, adventurous, and loving sex of my life with a person I now love with all my heart and have married. I do, however, have an ethical dilemma.

On the very first weekend we decided to spend together, it was clearly going to be a sexual exploration. Think tropical secluded weekend. I decided to take some Viagra to aid the festivities. I had used it before, and while I don’t have any real problems getting it up, I really enjoy the security and stamina and ultimately the orgasmic control it brings. It helps me be the best lover I can possibly be.

The problem is at the end of that weekend in a playfully satiated state my now significant other asked how I was able to perform like a 20-year-old and if I used any help. I responded, “oh no I don’t need that.” Needless to say, my ego was also happily inflated.

Cut to several years later and our sex/lovemaking continues at a high and wonderful level.

About 5-to-7 times a week. And of those times? I take an aid about 50 percent of the time. And, nope, I’ve never admitted it.

Here is the problem: It does take deception and planning to keep it up (I know). But I have a system, she has never inquired again, and the sex is great—but I do occasionally wonder if I am ethically on thin ice here. I started with the stance that my medical prescriptions are nobody’s business but my own, but several years into a relationship, is that valid? Should I feel guilty?

My current plan is to gradually introduce it at some point in the future.

— Ethical Balloon

Dear Ethical Balloon,

I don’t think you should feel any guiltier about this than you already do. Yes, you lied once about your boner pill-popping, and perhaps your wife has continued to assume that your lie stands. But holding onto that assumption isn’t exactly wise—the older a guy gets, the more likely he is to experience erectile dysfunction. Therefore, it shouldn’t be at all a surprise when someone goes from pill-free (raw-dogging one’s raw-dogging, if you will) to using them.

As unsurprising as this may be, your eventual confession may require some context. If she actually cares about your medically assisted wood (and there is a chance that she won’t, especially if she is practically minded, because a hard dick is a hard dick—am I right, ladies?), a natural question upon finding out about your prescription would be how and when you decided you needed said aid since you’ve been making like titanium on your own for as long as she’s known you. At that point is when you should come clean: “Look, this is something I’ve been embarrassed about, but I sometimes use Viagra.” (I don’t mean to facilitate further deception, but you do know that tadalafil, or generic Cialis, has a longer half-life and therefore for many people works for a good 24 hours or so, right?)

I’d introduce the topic by leaving the bottle laying around, maybe in the medicine cabinet? Let her notice and ask questions instead of running up to her with a confession that could be burdensome in its own right. Your Viagra-aided dick is still your dick, and given the frequency of sex and enthusiasm for it that you report, it sounds like a good dick. It might take her a second to adjust to the idea, but this doesn’t have to be a big deal, so don’t set it up as one.

Dear How to Do It,

When do I disclose my childfree status to a potential new romantic partner? I’ve been happily single for several years, but I’ve just met someone and there seems to be a lot of mutual interest via text. Some advice I’ve read online advises telling someone you don’t want children “within the first four dates,” but they all tiptoe around the idea of sex on those dates. As a permissive millennial whose experience ranges from “casual sex” to “casual sex that later turned into a serious relationship” (and who might be inclined to have sex within a date or two), what is the responsible thing to do with someone you’re actually interested in romantically? Do I bring it up before we sleep together so it’s easier to move on if it’s a dealbreaker? Do I have fun for a few months and then discuss before getting serious or it if it hasn’t become obvious already? I want things to proceed organically, but I also want to be transparent so I don’t take advantage of someone else’s feelings.

— Childfree Companion

Dear Childfree Companion,

I don’t think there’s any reason to talk about your future with someone until that future is an actual possibility—so, around the time you make things official either by saying “I love you” or declaring labels for yourselves/each other (such as “partner” or “boyfriend”/“girlfriend”) or announcing your union on social media or when discussions begin regarding moving into together. Everyone should assume you won’t be having children together unless it is otherwise specified. That’s just sensible family planning. If having children is of a particular concern to the person you’re dating, let them bring it up and answer honestly. Don’t deprive them of the truth, but you also don’t have to offer it up so early on. That kind of discussion could be off-putting and may obstruct a romance from flourishing. Not having kids is a perfectly valid life path, so if someone is going to assume that reproducing is the default, they deserve to be shown they are wrong.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m in a weird situation. I love my husband, but I can barely stand for him to touch me. This started during a several months long blackout caused by a medication-induced psychosis, so I can’t even say what happened around the time this started. We are poly, and I don’t have this issue with my boyfriend, so it isn’t likely something physical. I wish he would start dating someone who could satisfy him, because I hate that I seemingly can’t. Now I’ve discovered his Christmas gift to me is related to sex (and only sex), and I’m overwhelmed trying to figure out what to do. I have had a therapist for several years due to c-PTSD, so you’d think I could talk to her, but we had gotten to the point of occasional check-in appointments instead of every couple weeks, and I don’t see her before Christmas. How in the world do I juggle this without doing damage?

— Love Lost

Dear Love Lost,

Thank him for the gift but tell him you need more time before you’re intimate. He’s seen you go through psychosis—this is minor in comparison. It may hurt his feelings, but you should not extend yourself beyond your level of comfort. Look into scheduling regular visits with your therapist again; it sounds like you could use some extra help. Don’t be hard on yourself about this. You’ve been through a lot and that’s likely obvious to anyone who is close to you. Your husband may be frustrated, but if he loves you, he wants you to be OK and he understands that you have to do what you have to do to get there.

Dear How to Do It,

I (bisexual cis woman) have been married to my wife (lesbian cis woman) for 4.5 years. We felt an immediate and profound connection and wed very quickly—within just months of meeting. The years since have been 85 percent happy. We are incredible friends, can spend literally hours and hours talking about any and everything, and share the same belief systems (social, political, familial, you name it). We also have a shared sense of responsibility and equality and are on the same page regarding finances, home responsibilities, pet parenting, etc. In short, it is a great marriage. Unfortunately, it is also a marriage which features sex only four times per year.

I have brought this to her attention in every way and from every angle I’ve been able to muster. I’ve made it clear that sex and sexual connection are of profound importance to me. Eventually, she suggested the idea of an open relationship—an idea with which I was not comfortable. My discomfort was not philosophical, but more based on the fact that she feels no need to pursue intimacy outside the relationship. This would put me in the position of dating or having sex with people I don’t know and don’t especially want to. (I’m very sexual, but my sexuality is very emotional-connection based.) I felt it unfair that I should have to carry the burden of being the “bad guy” by “stepping out”—especially as that sort of engagement with strangers wasn’t what I was after.

So now the crux of the matter: When I met my wife (whom I love very, very much), I was in a short-lived throuple with a married couple (cis male and cis female) who had been, for years, my very, very best friends. The friendship went beyond being buddies: We went to museums and political protests and fundraisers and movies and dinners; we saw each other almost daily; we were there for each other through medical emergencies, family emergencies, and mental-health emergencies. We were more than lovers: We were family. And the sexual component lasted only about six weeks in what had been seven years of friendship. The assumption (confirmed on all parts) was that we would kind of be together forever unless I found someone of my own.

I found someone of my own very quickly. By necessity, and, in part, due to COVID, career, etc., our friendship was there but very low-key during the first few years of my marriage. Then, in the fall, we had dinner. And the connection re-emerged with a vengeance. All the joy and laughter and sexual tension and flirtation and just … energy, were so apparent. It was felt and noted by everyone. I approached my wife about the possibility of us opening our relationship (and her opening her heart) to the idea of my having a different sort of relationship with this couple—and only this couple. The answer was a HARD no with a lot of emotional fall-out and, following, repair and rebuilding. I genuinely thought this was such a pragmatic solution to our only real issue: I already know them and love them and feel safe with them. They feel the same. Love is not a zero-sum proposition: My love for them does not detract from my love for or commitment to her. But I asked the question and received the answer. I have to take the no, as I can’t allow my (apparently polyamorous) inclinations to override her (very much monogamous) inclinations. Marriage is about compromise. But I just CANNOT STOP THINKING ABOUT IT.

I’ve seen them once since, and the interaction was just as magnetic. We just adore each other. My wife has, understandably, asked that we take a step back from rekindling our friendship, as she feels that even my suggesting what I did was tantamount to emotional infidelity, and I’ve been transparent about the fact that our interactions, while not untoward, are definitely more flirtatious than would be comfortable for her. I understand her perspective. I want to respect her boundaries. But there is a part of me that longs for the alternate reality. I don’t want to lose my marriage and will absolutely choose to stay with my wife. But I keep fantasizing about this other life and remembering it so fondly. What a bold, wild, brave, intoxicating thing! There are two people out there—two!—who feel as passionately about me as I do about them! And I don’t want to marry them (they’re happily married to each other and I’m happily married to my wife). I don’t want to live with them. I just don’t know if (sorry) I can live without them.

So my question: How can I keep my best-friendship with this couple knowing that my feelings for them are entirely reciprocated (we communicate very honestly). Do I just find a way to be … bros? Do we just ignore the very, very obvious chemistry? I worry that I’m shutting down what might well be a very important avenue in the one life of which I’ll be aware of having had. I love my wife. I love them. How do I navigate this?

— Triangulated

Dear Triangulated,

The most pragmatic answer, I think, is for you to honor your wife’s wishes. If you leave her, you’re leaving a “great marriage” that is “85 percent happy,” which is a really high batting average. If you make that couple a throuple and it doesn’t work out, well, it could go a lot of ways, but one of them is that they stay together, you’re cut out, and you’re left with no one. I don’t think that’s worth the risk, especially since you speak so highly of your wife.

I don’t agree with your wife entirely—she gave you a plan without a map, had you figured it out yourself, and when you came back with a potential solution, she not only rejected it, she compared what you did to emotional infidelity. If she wants you to be open, she has to expect that you’re going to be shaping what that looks like in real time, and accusations aren’t really going to be useful. She should be taking your attempts to sort this out in good faith. I also think she should let you at least sleep with this couple given your particular demisexuality, but she feels how she feels. The line she is drawing, while it may not work for you, does have logic behind it. I wouldn’t push that, but I would push for a platonic relationship with these friends of yours, as it seems extremely enriching. And yeah, be bros. That’s better than nothing.

Following these guidelines, you retain the most: You keep your beloved wife, and you get to have your friends. You can’t have everything you want, but you hold onto what you have, and you’re some version of rich. One thing that might be useful for you moving forward is working through some of the shame/guilt you have regarding your appetite. Having sex with other people in an open arrangement doesn’t make you the “bad guy”—it makes you the horny guy, which it is well-established you are. I think building the emotional bonds you require while not pushing your wife into discomfort is going to be a particular challenge. It’s time to talk logistics: How does she expect this to work? I hope that her answer is that, given your history, this particular couple is too close for comfort, but that she could endure emotional connection in another scenario. Until you hammer out this point, though, you’re not going to be able to go forward—at least not without a considerable amount of conflict and grief. Good luck.

— Rich

