I’m Getting Turned on at Work, and the Reason Why Is Really Freaking Me Out

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a gay man in my late-twenties and a tattoo artist. I’m doing an extensive piece on a gorgeous man I know well and have a huge crush on. He is single and is at least bi. There is definitely chemistry between us. Whenever we get together, we just talk and talk. Twice, he has mentioned considering a more serious relationship now that he’s graduated, and I think it might be a hint.

The piece I’m doing for him needs a lot of shading, which really hurts, especially over the ribs. He dealt with it okay but his suffering really got me going. I was rock hard and lucky that my apron concealed this. Later on, it felt wrong and disgusting to have felt that way. I’ve never been turned on by tattooing someone before and always try to be professional and respectful. Getting off on his pain seems unprofessional and almost like a breach of trust. I’m a compassionate person, and I’ve never considered myself a sadist.

This piece is going to take at least two more sessions to complete. I get turned on thinking about it, but that doesn’t feel right. I can’t get another artist to do it because I have a unique art style. I was planning to make a move on him (outside of work) once the piece is done, so that on the off chance he says no it wouldn’t be so awkward, but now I’m feeling uncertain about everything. How good of a match could we be if I’m getting off on him suffering?

— Maybe Sadist

Dear Maybe Sadist,

This would be a bigger issue if you weren’t already attracted to him, and even then, it would only be an issue if he weren’t into masochism. For all you know, he is, and you’re a perfect match.

If you previously haven’t considered yourself naturally kinky, you may have encountered your awakening, which is a good thing. Conversely, there is more to tattooing than just pain, as you are well aware. There’s the closeness, the penetration, the adding to someone’s life—all of these could be informing your boner, as well. You won’t know until you pursue it. I say, go forth as planned with making you move after the work is complete, and be prepared to put a pin in the whole I-want-to-see-you-suffer thing for now. See if you can nurture the spark without that component. If you can’t, see if he’s into it. You’ll never know if you don’t try, and you may regret it if you let this opportunity pass.

Dear How to Do It,

I’ve recently applied to join a private sex club. Except the person directing it told me there would be a few far-right members. I don’t have to interact with them or sleep with them, but I do have to tolerate them. I’m not an activist, but I used to be and am very left-leaning still. Apart from that, the club seems like a good fit. Should I join or not?

— Horny and Marxist

Dear Horny and Marxist,

I think the predicament here is one of being spoiled by knowledge. Typically, public-sex spaces are defined by anonymity. People’s political affiliations are obscured with the rest of their backgrounds, and their corporeal (and, to varying extents, sexual) identities are primarily on display. The dick you’re sucking could be owned by CEO or union rep, a Young Republican or an anarchist.

But the freedom of that ignorance has been taken from you by the director of this party, which is a strange move on their part. Even stranger is that the director knows this information at all. Perhaps this person is nosy, but maybe the members are particularly public/vocal about being far-right. That could make for a really obnoxious sex party!

In any event, you are now aware that you’d be patronizing a harbor for those to whom you’re ideologically opposed. On one hand, capitalism creates and fosters these opportunities; on the other, one of the only shreds of power that you have in this system is getting to choose where you put your capital. I’d rather not give my money to someone who is gladly taking it from people that I think are doing active harm to or rooting for the active harm of the values that I hold (like democracy, equality, and a sense of fealty to the truth). But I know that these ideals can be difficult to live by strictly in our increasingly fractured culture and that this may be your only option. I don’t want to dissuade you entirely, but I do want you to proceed with caution.

If you have no other sex-party options and are going to check out this one, take comfort in your cursed knowledge. If you’re aware exactly who these far-right people are, you know who to avoid. Many people who attend sex clubs/parties don’t want to sleep with everyone in the room. These people will just be filtered into the mass of uninteresting bodies.

Dear How to Do It,

Should I tell my wife about the crush I have on my coworker? Part of me thinks yes, because it’s a problem I’m dealing with, and just like if I had a difficult coworker or some other issue at work, I would discuss it with her and she would help me work through it.

On the other hand, it might just hurt her feelings that I’m so into someone else, and she would feel bad whenever I talked about her, even if it’s just to mention normal work stuff. But I’m thinking that maybe discussing it out loud will take some of the intensity out of it. Nothing is going to happen with the coworker and if I said it out loud, the ridiculousness of it all might come out. Right now, it’s just all in my head and it’s making my life hard.

That said, it’s kind of nice having a crush and secretly thinking about her, and we are at least work friends, which is nice. Also, my wife has met all my coworkers and will know right away exactly who I’m talking about and probably won’t be too surprised that I’m attracted to her.

— Crushed

Dear Crushed,

Do you have someone else in your life that you could share this information with, thereby attempting to neutralize it by saying it out loud? That you have trepidation here makes me assume that you and your wife do not typically discuss such matters, so who knows how she will react.

But maybe it would be fine. Have you ever spoken about your attraction to another person as long as you’ve been together? Say, a celebrity? If she has ever contended with the reality of your working eyes and hormones, she is perhaps already primed for such information. It could, in fact, open a new avenue of communication. (Incidentally, I cannot imagine having a partner that forbade me from discussing hot guys. This has in virtually every case been ground on which my boyfriends and I have bonded.)

If you can reasonably assume that your wife won’t fall to pieces, and you decide to pursue this conversation, I think you should ease into it. When you say “crush,” it sounds slightly more serious than just finding someone attractive. A crush implies an ongoing thing that you’d turn into a reality under the right conditions. That might be a harder idea to contend with than you merely finding a coworker attractive. I’d start there. But if you think this will actually hurt your wife’s feelings and turn into a much bigger deal than it is, it’s better left unsaid. Your crush is a dead-end anyway—you’re better off journaling it or getting a therapist if you don’t already have someone else to talk to.

Dear How to Do It,

I have an average sized penis (about 6 inches) but once, when I was around 16 and making out with my girlfriend at the time, she began using the pre-cum to rub the head and frenulum of my penis as it peeked out the top of my jeans. It was ELECTRIC for some reason, and I immediately felt substantial additional growth. I’m estimating at least two additional inches of length and a slight increase in girth. It has never happened again, and not for lack of trying with subsequent partners. Any ideas on a) what the hell happened and b) how I can recreate this magical boner?

— Bring It Back

Dear Bring It Back,

I hate to knock the wind from your sails / drain the blood from your boner / sap the magic from your wand (I could go on all night!), but this sounds … impossible. While there can be slight variation in size depending on the degree of hardness you experience, a one-time two-inch jump is, in my understanding, unheard of. I ran your letter by Dr. Charles Welliver, director of men’s health at Albany Medical College, who confirmed my suspicions: “Nothing changes penile length like that,” he wrote in an email. “There are some protocols that can increase length by about 1-to-2 cm but those take months and involve stretching devices, etc.”

He also provided a little bit of background on the unreliable nature of self-reporting in this arena: “You probably aren’t surprised to hear that guys are unreliable with regard to penile length quotations. It seems that the internet thinks 6 inches is normal, but good studies show that 5 inches is much more the normal with not much variability for the middle percentiles. Sort of depends how you measure these types of things.” So, I guess the good news is: You’re above average. The bad news is, you probably have never, even for a fleeting second, had an 8-inch penis. I hate to contradict information you’ve given me about your life, which you have experienced and I have not, but unless your penis is indeed magic …yeah, no. But if you want to recreate that magic moment, rub your precum on your head and frenulum of your penis and see what happens.

— Rich

