I Spied on My Boyfriend With Another Woman. I Can’t Believe My Reaction.

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

My boyfriend and I have an open relationship. A big part of why we decided to open things up is that I’m interested in several pretty intense BDSM things, especially sensory deprivation. I’m too chicken to do it myself and it helps to hear about him playing with other women. But I just hear stories, after the fact.

Last week, my boyfriend had “Cindy” over. I was going into the bathroom near the bedroom and while there were two closed doors and some hallway between us, I could still hear them. And I know it was wrong but I crept up to the bedroom door, opened it a crack, watched for maybe a few minutes. I know she didn’t notice me because she had the hood and ear blocks, and I don’t think my boyfriend noticed either. Eventually my shame overcame my thrill and I closed the door and slipped out.

I think I should apologize. No, scratch that. I know I should apologize. What I did was wrong and invasive. We don’t watch each other when playing with an outside partner, and I doubt Cindy would have been okay with being watched either. But it’s so much easier to just pretend it never happened and try to forget about it. How do I find the courage to admit what I did wrong and apologize for it?

— Bad Impulse

Dear Bad Impulse,

How much good will this apology do for your boyfriend? It seems like it would primarily be a performance in service of making yourself feel better, one that would require him to contend with your wrongdoing and then absolve you for it. I think that’s a lot to ask of him. Radical honesty is, in many situations, refreshing, but I think in this one it has the potential to create more problems than it’s worth. Your momentary transgression wasn’t right, but a far more practical outcome will be you learning from it and not repeating it. Don’t forget about it—remember how bad it made you feel. Hold onto that and you’ll be less likely to do it again. Have a little bit of compassion for yourself—people snoop—and consider finding an activity to keep out of the house the next time he hooks up. If you’re having an issue staying ethical within a given situation, remove yourself from the situation.

Dear How to Do It,

My boyfriend lied to me about his sexuality. I asked him early on if he was bisexual or had sexual experiences with men. He said he had not. Over the next six months, more and more of the truth came out and finally it was revealed that not only had he had a six year relationship with a man (sexually only he says), but he also exclusively watches trans and gay male porn. He acts as if it’s no big deal and says that he’d never act on these urges in reality. Not only do I feel like my right to choose to stay or leave early on was taken from me (as he waited until we were in love to be honest), but, I also believe he still isn’t completely honest about his sexuality. He denies he is bisexual. I know he’s allowed to identify how he feels, but he seems closeted and that feels dangerous to me. We’ve now been together a year and I haven’t had sex with him in over three months. I noticed also that he takes a long time to reach erection and that it never happens when I touch him or even give him head. He has to self-stimulate to get hard. Should I be concerned? I do not want to be an old lady in the future being dumped for a man.

— Confused

Dear Confused,

If your partner’s experience were strictly heterosexual, you could end up being an old lady in the future being dumped for a woman. The risk anyone takes when they enter a relationship is that their partner may leave them for any number of reasons and any number of people. His queerness, or whatever is going on, is immaterial in terms of predicting whether or not he’ll keep you around.

That said, you asked a straightforward question and received a lie in response. There may be a … not good, but reasoned explanation for this. For lack of a term more specific to his identity, biphobia is real and he may have anticipated some version of it in his women partners if they knew about his past with a man. This particular stigma is reported by bi men. Your boyfriend may have had this in mind when he deceived you—did you ask him specifically about past male partners because you planned on rejecting him if the answer was yes? Maybe then him waiting to tell you about his travels in dick was less a full-on manipulation and something optimistic along the lines of, “When she loves me, it will be much easier to accept all of me.” I agree that a bald-faced lie is a red flag, but some red flags are more boldly shaded than others.

Should you be concerned? You already are. This is not irrational. If any one of the elements of your letter—the lying, the lack of sex, your seeming inability to arouse him—were in place, it probably wouldn’t be worth worrying about. In concert, though, these factors do paint a dubious picture. I’m going to recommend compassion as a strategy. If this guy is, in fact, closeted, he could use some support. Remind him that you love him, tell him you’re there for him. You can gently bring up the observations that you wrote in your email and ask him what he thinks of all that put together. Ask him how he thinks the relationship is going, and if there’s anything he’d like to improve. If what’s a big deal to you is no big deal to him, that’s a good indication that you aren’t compatible. The question of why he’d feel the need to live a lie after telling you a potentially alienating truth remains outstanding, and getting to the bottom of it may give you the clarity you desperately need.

Dear How to Do It,

I’ve been with my current nesting partner, Z, for five years. We are polyamorous; Z has a girlfriend of about one year, P, and P and I have become good friends. Next year, the three of us plan to move to a new city.

Z and I’s sex life has always been a bit measured, but we have engaged in lots of kinky stuff together including one threesome that they arranged. As friends, one of the things P and I connect over is our mutual love of kinky sex and hedonistic fantasies, although it’s more in the sense of two friends who enjoy talking about depravity—we’ve never played together and Z hasn’t allowed me to think about the idea, although our sexual interests seem like they could align. Z has made it very clear that they would be uncomfortable with P and I having sex without Z involved, but even the idea of a threesome has been touchy for them to discuss, citing fears of something negative happening and ruining both of their romantic partnerships at once.

Until now, it’s been an easy boundary to abide by, but over the last few months, the idea of planning an orgy has come up more frequently as a shared interest of P and I, often with Z present and part of the conversation.

Individually, I don’t think either of us could plan this alone; we need each other’s social networks and logistical support. Through our conversations, Z has realized they wouldn’t be comfortable attending an orgy at all; they admitted that the only reason they might attend would essentially be to supervise P and I. I’m close to just giving up the idea to keep the peace, but I reached out to three of my fuckbuddies about a hypothetical orgy and they all immediately responded with enthusiastic yeses, giving me the confidence to continue planning. If we were to host at my place, Z would stay the night at P’s house so we could fully sanitize and reset the house before Z returns, and their room would obviously be off-limits to orgy attendees. We will have safety and consent protocols in place at the orgy itself. P and I are also ok with promising Z that nothing will happen between the two of us, and committing to not engaging in scenes together.

This whole thing is bringing up larger existential questions about my and Z’s relationship, including our compatibility as nesting partners and the boundaries we each feel are reasonable around sleeping with other people. Nobody in my life outside of Z and P would be able to offer perspective on this, so I’m writing the experts for their thoughts. Am I being unreasonable asking Z to let me host 10-to-15 people in our apartment for an evening of group sex? Is Z being unreasonable asking P and I to never play together? If we can’t agree on these things, are we doomed?

—I Just Wanna Be a Party Bottom

Dear Party Bottom,

You’re definitely pushing it. Why does the party need to be so big? You heard back from three of your own buddies—why not just have a foursome with them and completely remove P from the equation? Z might be “unreasonable,” but they feel the way they do, and bringing in their partner on a look-but-don’t-touch basis is getting way too close to Z’s discomfort. You don’t have to touch a fire to get burned by it. For many poly people, vetoes are a no-go, but I think people’s boundaries are better stated than repressed. You already have so many options—part of being a grownup is practicing consideration, which might mean forgoing a thing that you want for the sake of someone else’s feelings. You have abundance! You don’t need P.

I don’t want to make any conclusive judgments on your impulse control, but I have my doubts. In any event, you can certainly go for any damn thing you want, but the people around you are allowed to react to that, as well. Ask yourself this question: Is Z worth hosting a sparser tangle of bodies that does not include their girlfriend? It’s really up to you.

Did you write this or another letter we answered? Tell us what happened at howtodoit@slate.com.

Dear How to Do It,

I (man) am in a live-in relationship with an awesome woman, for eight years now. We are best friends and great colleagues (we also co-own a business) and get along great with our families. Our friends also think we are really lucky to have each other—and I agree. However, there is one issue: I don’t feel attracted to her sexually, I just don’t feel the desire (though I love cuddling with her and such). I thought it was because of low libido or age-related decline, and sought medical help. I learnt that everything is in “good working order” and I hesitatingly made some “experiments” and had some electric chemistry with a couple of partners whom I don’t see anymore. I am really torn about this issue: I don’t want to cheat on her, or separate from her, but I am just early fourties. I don’t want live out the rest of my life with no sex/intimacy. I know she feels the void too and has brought it up a couple of times. She cheated on me twice with once her ex-boyfriend and once with a new friend. I did not make a fuss—knowing my own sins—and we talked through and moved past it. I can’t help feeling that it’s a matter of time before this relationship will come to an end, with her walking out on me due to lack of sexual compatibility, though she keeps saying that she is happy and in a good place now. I am loyal to her now (and for years), I have changed many things in my life including career, city, etc. to support her ambitions, but I’m afraid of ending up alone in old age. I don’t know what to do.

—Confused Companion

Dear Confused Companion,

Since you both want to remain together and don’t have particularly compelling sexual chemistry, it’s time to talk about opening things up. You sound like candidates for nonmonogamy—I mean, you’ve practiced it already, albeit informally and unethically. Said cheating did not torpedo your relationship, which means there is at least a theoretical acceptance that staying together does not require strict monogamy. So formalize. Start by just having a conversation and go from there. It may be intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be this fraught thing. You can make up your own rules and adjust as you go. If you want an in-depth guide, there are a number of books on the topic. Tristan Taormino’s Opening Up: A Guide To Creating and Sustaining Open Relationships is my favorite and the one that I find to be the most practical. Try reading it at the same time and discussing issues that come up for either of you, things you’re interested in incorporating, and what you want to avoid. The kind of sexual breakdown you describe often is the death knell for relationships, but it really doesn’t have to be—especially if you’re committed to staying together regardless.

— Rich

