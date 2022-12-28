As of Wednesday afternoon, Southwest Airlines has canceled nearly 16,000 flights since Dec. 22, when a winter storm hampered air travel nationwide. This has made for particularly miserable holiday travel for thousands of people, many of whom are still marooned at airports and sleeping on floors, with no apparent end in sight. Southwest wasn’t the only airline to dump its passengers, but it now accounts for 88 percent of canceled flights in the U.S., and is not expected to resume normal operations for days.

To make matters worse, rental cars are in short supply, further stranding those who’d gladly drive instead of fly. But in this, there’s been one small, strange silver lining. All around the country, people lucky enough to score a vehicle have been teaming up with total strangers to take desperate, weird, and wonderful road trips home.

To find out what these holiday movie-esque experiences are really like, Slate spoke with three people who went on such journeys. These interviews have been condensed and edited for clarity.

Collin Hipps

A 32-year old Southwest passenger from Austin, Texas.

I’m originally from Alabama, and was planning to fly home to Birmingham to visit family for the holidays. I’m one of five siblings. We were all going to come together to celebrate Christmas on the 26th. To add to the importance, my father passed away this summer. It was the first Christmas with my mom after his passing, so it really mattered that I was there in person.

I was supposed to take off from Austin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 23. I had a layover in Houston, then over to Alabama. When I got to the airport, I got through security quickly. But once we sat down, within 30 minutes, they started announcing the delays. At 10 p.m., they canceled the flight.

They said they’d reroute me to Dallas for a 1 a.m. flight to Birmingham. But my second flight was delayed all the way till 3:30 a.m. Then they announced the flight was canceled. At the same time, you could hear murmurs around the airport that they canceled about six other flights. By then, the customer service lines were going all the way down the hallway. I ended up waiting in line for four hours.

And so, sitting in line at three in the morning, I befriended the people around me. There was a lady in front of me named Michelle coming from Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was headed to Birmingham to surprise her grandkids, because they said all they wanted for Christmas was for her to be there. And then there was a guy next to her named Trey. He was from Birmingham, graduated from college in May, and ended up getting a job out in Denver. He was coming home to see his girlfriend and family.

By the time we got to the front of the line at seven in the morning, I had been up for 24 hours. They said they could reroute the flight, but it would be on December 26, meaning I’d miss all of our Christmas festivities. I was like, “At this point, we could drive to Birmingham—it would take us eight and a half hours.” I looked it up, and the rental only cost $170. Then Trey looked at me and said, “I’ll pay my portion.”

I immediately ran to Budget, got the rental vehicle, and went back to the airport to pick them up. Trey and Michelle went to Starbucks and got us coffee. Then the three of us, who had only known each other for three hours, drove nine hours to Birmingham. At that time, we still didn’t even know each other’s names. We left around 8:30 in the morning. As we were walking out, we saw there were little benches shoved against the corner with people sleeping on them. At that point, some people had been living at the airport for a day and a half.

Once we got in the car, I thought to myself, “They’ve been up for 24 hours—they’re both going to fall asleep and sleep for three or four hours. I’m gonna get halfway there before they even wake up.” But I don’t think Trey slept the entire time. For the whole nine hours, we were joking, talking, hanging out, and listening to music. At first, it was just each one of us giving our stories—where we’re from, why we’re going to Birmingham, that kind of thing. And then we got into music. Trey and I both enjoy country music. I’d pick an artist and introduce them, and Trey would take over. We also took turns napping.

With strangers, you can ask the questions you can’t really ask the people you know. You can say things like, “Tell me your life story.” My girlfriend and I are getting closer to proposal age, so I told them our love story. Trey had a girlfriend, so he shared his love story, too. Michelle is a grandmother, so she talked about how long she had been married to her husband. We got to know each other pretty well. Trey went to [the University of Alabama], and I’m an Auburn fan, so we were making jokes about [the football rivalry] the whole time. Michelle teased us about our young age. By the end of it, we were taking selfies and exchanging phone numbers.

We didn’t get back [to Birmingham] until 5:15 p.m. The following day, we had our own family Christmases. My mom was just ecstatic that I was there. She was also super thankful that I did whatever it took to be with them on Christmas.

I don’t know if Trey and Michelle are going to see this, but I want to thank them. If I had to drive nine hours by myself after being up for 24 hours straight, that would have been hard. And if you have that much time alone, you might get angry about the situation and what you’re having to deal with. There were times that I actually considered just flying back to Austin. But having that light mood for the long drive home and arriving in Birmingham with good spirits and excitement made my Christmas the Christmas that it was.

I just got notification that my flight home is canceled. So I actually had to set up a rental, and I’m going to have to drive all the way to Austin on Thursday. I’m definitely gonna look Trey up on Facebook.

Kieran Walsh

A 49-year-old Southwest passenger from Tampa, Florida.

My original holiday plans were to go to Kansas City to see my wife’s mother for a few days before Christmas. We were going to return on the 24th and be in Tampa for Christmas. On the morning of Christmas Eve in Kansas City, it was awfully cold, but there was no snow falling, so we thought the weather wouldn’t be a big deal. And then we got to the airport.

After we checked luggage and printed our boarding passes, we found out our flight was canceled. This was around 4:45 p.m. There was this huge line of 150 people who needed to get to the counter to get a refund. We got in line. Every 15 minutes or so, we moved two or three feet closer.

We were next to a woman who wanted to go to Tampa because her son-in-law-to-be was going to propose to her daughter a day or two after Christmas. She was like, “I’m going to drive to Tampa.” And I jokingly said, “Oh, well, we’ll go with you.” But then she got serious. She was like, “Well, the only problem is driving home by myself. I don’t know if I’m going to do that. So maybe I’ll just reschedule.” Another guy named Javier was behind her, and he heard the whole conversation. We chatted with him a little bit, and he said, “My truck is here. If you’re serious, I’ll drive you as far as the Florida-Georgia border.” He was just over it. He worked in concrete, and looked like the kind of guy who gets down to business.

It was a big deal to have the chance to leave, because there were no rental cars available. So I was like, “Yeah, let’s do it, man.” And then this other lady, Kris, looked at us and was like, “I’m in. I’ll go too.”

Once we got our luggage back, we threw our stuff in the back of Javier’s truck. There are definitely people you wouldn’t want to get in a car with, but Javier seemed like a very wholesome person. He didn’t seem sketchy or weird. Same thing with Kris. She seemed very fun.

We left the airport right before 7 p.m. Javier drove us through the middle of the night, through multiple states. Everyone opened up and told us about themselves. They talked about where they grew up and what their families were like. Javier’s from California, and I think originally he was born in Mexico. He said he loves snow and the cold. Kris is a hairdresser. She told funny stories about when she was a kid. We talked about movies, food, and music. Kris was probably in her late 50s, and Javier is probably in his mid 30s, at most. And he liked hair metal music. Kris kept saying things reminded her of her high school prom. It was funny.

We got to the Florida-Georgia border near Jacksonville around 1 a.m. In the Jacksonville area, we met with Kris’ son-in-law-to-be, and he drove us all the way back to our car in the airport in Clearwater. And then we were walking into our house in Tampa around like 6 o’clock on Christmas night. We were pretty happy to be home.

Ray Quizon

A 48-year-old Spirit Airlines passenger from Farmington Hills, Michigan.

I was originally supposed to fly out of Detroit to Orlando on Christmas Day for an annual vacation. The flight was supposed to leave at 6:40 p.m. I got to the airport, and about 45 minutes before the flight was supposed to take off, the gate agent announced it was canceled. I eventually got a hold of customer service, and there were no available flights leaving until Thursday at the earliest. I had a few reservations, a car rental, and a hotel, so that wasn’t going to work. At that point, I was 90 percent sure I was going to drive.

The only car rental agency that was allowing cars for one-way rentals was Avis. I booked a one-way rental for pickup around 8:30 p.m. And I just kind of announced out loud, “Is there anybody going to Orlando?” I was just thinking of helping people, and also alleviating the costs. I heard a bunch of people thinking about it.

Eventually there were three people who joined me. Two of them were going to Atlanta. The other one was going to Orlando. She had family in the Detroit area, but she had to be at work on Wednesday, and they said they couldn’t get her there until Thursday. One of the Atlanta women had some family commitments and needed to be home ASAP. The other one was in tears when she heard that the flight was canceled because she had to be at work the next day.

When you think about four people in the car that don’t know each other, it sounds crazy. I mean, you hear things about strangers. As a guy, I think I’ll be OK. But from a woman’s perspective, I can see how they might be concerned. I knew they were messaging their friends and telling them where they were and who they’re with, though. We openly talked about it, and agreed that we’d all gone through security at the airport, meaning our bags had already been checked [for weapons or other dangerous bits]. I had good vibes from everyone.

When we got to the rental car facility, it was almost a three hour wait before we got our car. Everyone was talking about road tripping—you could hear people tying to figure out how they could carpool from New York to Baltimore; some even back to Florida. It was kind of chaotic.

The car was packed. We stopped at the gas station before we left to pick up some snacks and coffee drinks, and then we were on our way. The girl who was driving down to Orlando with me decided she wanted to take the first shift driving because she was just wired from the whole situation. I tried to sleep as best as I could. The whole drive down, there was occasional small talk here and there, but everybody was pretty much quiet or sleeping. Even when it was just the two of us from Atlanta to Orlando, she was reading or sleeping more than half the time. But it never felt awkward. I like long drives. It’s a time to collect thoughts. It’s therapeutic.

We got as far as Lexington, Kentucky, and we pulled off to switch. [The first driver] told me that in the drive through Ohio, the roads were pretty bad. A lot of black ice. So she could only go so fast. I was looking at the time and doing the math in my head. We were cutting it really close. I needed to get to Orlando before 5 p.m., because if I didn’t get to my car rental and had to rebook, it would have been at least $800 more. I’ve driven down to Florida from Michigan before, and it’s about 15 to 17 hours. But we didn’t anticipate being at the Avis for three hours, so I was a little bit concerned. When I took over driving, I went pretty fast. I made up like 45 minutes of time.

We ended up stopping at a Shell gas station off of the freeway just north of Atlanta and dropped off the two women in Atlanta at around 9:30 in the morning. We ended up getting to the Enterprise car rental in Orlando at about 4:30 in the afternoon. I got to my hotel around 6. I remember checking in, and I was talking to my girlfriend, telling her I was going to get something to eat, and maybe go to the gym, too. But after I talked to her, I just sat down for a second, and ended up passing out. I didn’t wake up until [the next] morning.

This morning, I created a group chat and said, “Hey, great meeting all of you. Crazy, unexpected adventure.” The lady who was picked up by her son in Atlanta was like, “If any of you guys are interested in going to an Alabama Crimson Tide football game, let me know.” I mean, that’s probably as good as you could ever get for a situation that you never expected. You just don’t know. It’s a story, right?