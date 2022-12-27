Help! My 6-Year-Old Sister Took the Term Sore Loser to a Whole New Level.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

My sister seems to be saying some… questionable things. For example, the other day, my sister and my father were both playing a game, and my sister lost. When my sister lost the game, my dad joked about how she lost and teased her. In return, she picked up a pair of scissors and declared “Daddy, if you do that again, I will stab your eye out and you will go to heaven.” This is alarming at best! For context here, my sister’s 6. My parents both laughed it off, but I simply couldn’t. Should I recommend therapy, something I’ve been denied myself? Is it something I or even my parents have done? My parents are both incredibly short-tempered and have a habit of being wildly mean when angry. Confused is the only word I have to describe what I’m feeling right now. What should I do?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Not the Asylum, Please

Dear Not the Asylum,

I’m more worried about your parents’ habit of being wildly mean than I am about your sister’s (admittedly, disturbing) outburst. And of course, the two of them are very likely connected. I don’t think the threat to attack your dad with scissors alone means the little girl has a behavioral or personality disorder, but it does sound like she has a lot of frustration and anger and hasn’t been shown or taught good tools to handle it.

So, therapy, yes, absolutely. If there’s any way at all you can set this up for her, please do it. Not to teach her to handle losing without getting violent, but to cope with being raised by people who are going to make her childhood really tough. And don’t hand it over entirely to the professionals. Make sure you model healthy conflict resolution and, more importantly, remind her that you care about her and she doesn’t deserve any mistreatment she may be experiencing. She can use all the help she can get.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

My husband has been diagnosed with sleep apnea and prescribed a CPAP. It works wonders! However, he said he does not like wearing it at night, and usually does not. The nights he doesn’t wear it, I wake up multiple times throughout the night from his snoring. I’m exhausted. I proposed that we sleep divorce, but he is very offended by this and says that it’s not his fault that he has sleep apnea, and that I’m punishing him for something he can’t control if I sleep in the first room. Would love your opinion!

—Sleepless in Monterey

Dear Sleepless in Monterey,

I know people who have those machines and they really can be annoying to sleep with, so I get that he occasionally wants a break. But this isn’t about fault. And you’re not punishing him by not being there when he’s unconscious. Sleep is too important to entertain these ridiculous arguments. Enjoy the guest room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to Get Advice From Prudie

Submit your questions anonymously here. (Questions may be edited for publication.) Join the live chat every Monday at noon (and submit your comments) here.

Dear Prudence,

I am currently in middle school and I am facing a bit of a dating dilemma. At the beginning of this school year, my science teacher sat me next to another kid I didn’t know at the time. Well, a few months go by and we are just like siblings. The problem is that we hang out a lot and are seen together a lot. I have repeatedly made it clear to my friends and anyone who questions it that we are not dating. They don’t believe me and they won’t stop saying we are dating. I don’t want to date and there are multiple reasons for this (especially in this case). 1) He is dating someone else. 2) I have a crush on someone else. 3) We don’t have any feelings for each other! Yet, despite all these reasons, people still say we are dating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next year, I will go to high school and will be attending my local school. He is planning to attend a private school. I am going to miss him a lot next year especially since he is one of many of my friends that will be going to different high schools than me. But at the same time, I don’t think I’m going to miss constantly being asked if I am dating him. I know this may sound like a low-stakes thing and that I will likely look back on it someday and laugh, but I would like to know what you think I should do (if anything) to help smooth out the situation.

Advertisement

—Don’t Wanna Date In Middle School

Advertisement

Dear Don’t Wanna Date,

“Don’t worry about what people think” is not easy advice to take in middle school and high school, I know. You really want this to stop. So I suggest that, instead of feeling defensive, you should aim to mildly shame and embarrass your classmates. Your response is: “No, we’re not. I know a lot of people our age aren’t mature enough to understand that girls and boys can be platonic friends but hopefully by the time we’re in high school people will be less childish!”

And by the way, next year when you’re at different schools, make it a point to stay in touch and spend time on the weekends. Good friends are hard to find and will make your teen years a lot better.

Advertisement

Get Dear Prudence in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Dear Prudence,

I drink herbal tea. I brought a few packets from home and kept them in a small plastic container in the break room cabinet. My co-worker “Maureen” is an older woman who doesn’t deal with stress well. Whenever she has a deadline coming up, she gets nosy, controlling, and snappy, and begins to reorganize these cabinets. This includes cramming my tea into a single container with random caffeinated teas and other similarly shaped pouches, like instant hot cocoa, instant oatmeal, sugar packets, and condiment packets.

I don’t get it because they barely fit in the container, and there’s plenty of room in the cabinet. But people have their quirks and it wasn’t worth confronting her about, so after this happened a few times I stored my tea in my desk. A couple days later she had put my tea back in the same too-small container. I calmly let her know not to go through my desk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maureen raised her voice and said that “people like me” need to learn to be more organized and properly store food, and that keeping it in my desk would attract pests. I pointed out we have never had pest issues and reiterated that she should not go through my desk again. Maureen said she “didn’t have time for this” and went back to work. Since then she has found reasons to complain where I can hear about Millennials and Gen Z or how the world is a mess these days. I’m not sure what, if anything, I should do. At 31, I’m the youngest person at my job other than our paid intern and one of only three non-white people. Maureen now ignores me and when she needs to communicate she sends an email or asks our intern to talk to me (within earshot).

Advertisement

—This Is Bizarre

Dear Bizarre,

Oh, Maureen. Why are you like this?

If she has any authority over you, your work, and your standing within the organization—or even if she’s making it hard for you to do your job—it might be worth a chat with HR to request support in communicating with her and asking her not to go through your stuff.

If not: Headphones and internal eye-rolls. And lots of deep breathing while you drink your tea. Do you work, and get the hell out of there.

Classic Prudie

I found out my boyfriend was cheating on me the same week his test results came back confirming he has cancer, a highly aggressive kind. I went from bawling my eyes out and planning on deleting his number to holding him on the couch as he fell apart weeping.