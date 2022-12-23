Help! My Parents Are Forcing Me to Endure Pain in the Name of Religion.

Every week on Twitter @jdesmondharris, Dear Prudence asks readers for their thoughts on a question that has her stumped. She’ll post her final thoughts on the matter on Fridays. Here’s this week’s dilemma and answer:

Dear Prudence,

My parents love me. I am trying my best to make them proud. However, recently they put me in a situation that has made me miserable, and I am not sure if I should forgive them for it.

I am a teenager and I have anxiety, depression, and autism. The latter impacts many aspects of my life, the most noticeable being the way I communicate, both in person and digitally (e.g. this message to you). It also makes me incredibly sensitive to noise.

Advertisement

My parents are avid churchgoers, which is something I do not mind. In fact, I encourage it as religion is very important to them. However, it does cause conflict between us; my father performed pseudo-exorcisms on me on two occasions. They both took place a while ago, and I have forgiven him, but this recent incident has been more difficult.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

They recently attended a concert-style church event. They seated me in the front row, in front of the speakers, with a spotlight shining onto me repeatedly. I requested a seat change and they said no, that I should simply “suck it up.” And I tried. Let the record show that I tried my best. However, after three straight hours, I began to cry. I also had a minor meltdown. It felt like torture, and for days afterward I heard a ringing in my ears that would not stop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

My parents told me it was my fault and that I was being dramatic and “Putting on a show.” I was not. What should I do?

— Wax Moth

Dear Wax Moth,

I’m so sorry this is happening to you, and I’m glad you trusted me enough to write in. I asked for input from readers because I wanted to make sure I gave you the best possible answer. And because, honestly, whenever a young person with abusive or mean or inadequate parents writes in, I feel like I’m not helpful enough.

My first instinct is to validate that the way you’re being treated is terrible, and to urge you to keep reminding yourself that you your parents, not you, are the ones who need to change. I want to just say “Hold on until you can get out of there!” And a lot of people echoed those thoughts:

Advertisement

Advertisement

I don’t have any practical advice but this kid should at least be told that what his parents are doing is very wrong. And that they may love him but they are not taking care of him. —@GenevieveMags

Sometimes parents do not deserve their children. This child is a perfect example of that. They are so self-aware and are trying their best, yet their parents put them into situations that are literal hell for those on the spectrum. Much love to them. —@sensualsquatch_

Advertisement

Advertisement

This kid is far more empathetic and wise than his/her parents. —@tangentarine

And this is clearly such a brilliant kid 😪 I love that they know and accept themselves already, I’m sorry their parents are having a hard time accepting them. But that does not mean that there aren’t people out there who will. ❤️ —@breesunshinee

Advertisement

Advertisement

Autistic adult here. This is honestly heartbreaking, and horrifically abusive behavior on the part of the parents. Going to church as a child/teen didn’t make me less autistic, but it did make me less religious, seeing how people “of the faith” treated those who are different … The LW sounds far more empathetic and compassionate than their “godly” parents, and is actually living Jesus’ words by forgiving them (though I’m not sure they actually deserve it). The parents should shut their mouths and listen to their child before they lose them for good… —@AmyGravino

Advertisement

Advertisement

But that doesn’t feel like enough. While I think it’s important to not internalize the way you’re being mistreated—or to allow it to make you feel like something is wrong with you—I can tell from your letter that you are already pretty good at that. So I was glad that readers had some other ideas. The biggest theme that arose was the suggestion that you reach out to a trusted adult. Is there anyone in your life—a teacher, a counselor, a friend’s parent, someone at church who seems kind and compassionate—to talk about what you’re going through?

Advertisement

If he has a trusted adult or teacher in his life who will not immediately run to the parents, he needs to inform that person and ask that person to help him be removed from his parents’ home. His parents are abusive. —@KayZee1012

Advertisement

As a mandated reporter I would be contacting CPS. Please encourage this kid to speak with an adult at school who can do the same. —@okayneighbor

Do they have a trusted adult in their life to advocate for them? At school or church or within the family/friend group? Perhaps someone with “qualifications” could have more influence on the parents as well. If the situation is particularly bad, they could explore… —@yumcoconutmilk

Advertisement

I’m a mother with no experience with this, but this needs to be placed in the hands of those who deal with abuse. This is a special needs kiddo with parents who are hurting them, no doubt about it. Have them report this to a school official. This is awful. —@grnskldd

Advertisement

Oh, this poor baby. This would have been torture. I wonder if there is anyone at the church who can advocate for them…? (Given the pseudo-exorcisms I’m not hopeful.) At the very least, I hope this kid gets their hands on some noise-cancelling earphones. —@MsFriedmann

It’s up to you if you want to say “I’m being abused, help me get out of here” or “Can you talk to my parents for me?” or simply “I need someone to listen.” But I really do think you would benefit from sharing what you’re experiencing with someone in real life who has some power to do something.

Finally—and this is why I love asking for help on Twitter!—I received some concrete, actionable suggestions from two people who have been where you are. These are tips you can use to cope as early as this weekend:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fellow autist raised in religious space (w a psych degree & experience with autist minors). They’re a teen & autonomy isn’t being respected so this is hard but it’s vital they find ways to honor their sensory needs if they can’t completely forfeit attending. Objects to stim with (fidgets, stones, squish balls, fabrics) or self-stim (tapping method, rocking, chewing gum, etc.) during services. But if they can’t choose where & how they exist in the space, unfortunately avoiding it is best. I know this is difficult & CS create more tension & outbursts from parents. I personally started having frequent meltdowns in church as a young person & removed myself which made home more contentious but at least my nervous system was no longer overwhelmed. They need to find small ways they can honor their daily needs & create boundaries (with risk assessment of parents’ response). ie. “I will only attend services if I can choose my seat.” “I will no longer attend services if another exorcism is performed.” —@SoualiganAmazon

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hi there! adhd and austistic adult and former churchgoer whose parents were very in the “we’re gonna make you neurotypical so hard” camp that my asd diagnosis was hidden from me for almost 30 years. I volunteered at church A LOT, especially teaching Sunday school, because it meant I could leave the main (loud, bright, crowded) sanctuary and hang out with small groups of kids. I later joined the choir because I had ways to stim unobtrusively (flip the pages, adjust the grip of my book, mess with my mic) and I got to stand in the front/sit away from my mom, who was the most overbearing. I also got a “teen” bible that had reflection exercises in the margins because it gave me an excuse to write/doodle, and became really studious about scripture because writing during the sermon was a great stim. (of course, I know this all now.) —@eliavazoheret

Advertisement

Advertisement

I hope it helps to hear from others who have lived through similar situations and come out the other side. But I wish you weren’t dealing with this in the first place and I hope the flood of support that came in when I shared your story helps to remind you that you don’t deserve to be.

Classic Prudie

Do you think it’s possible that two people who feel differently about having kids can stay together? What I mean is that, if one is willing to sacrifice the idea of having kids in order to remain with someone who strongly wishes to remain childless, is there ever a situation where that could actually work, or would it be an albatross around the relationship’s neck? Would it just lead to inevitable resentment later down the line? For context, I am a woman in a straight relationship and I’m the one who doesn’t want kids. My partner has expressed a desire to be a parent multiple times, yet he seems to backpedal his desire whenever I try to acknowledge our difference here. I want to be able to take him at his word (that it’s a sacrifice he’s willing to make) but the evidence suggests he’d be missing something really important if he pursued a life without parenthood. I am not sure where to go from here.