A Definitive Ranking of the Grossest Candy Cane Flavors

I have yearly amnesia when it comes to candy canes. When I was young, I’d beg my mom to buy a box. As I got older, I’d be sure to add them to my cart each December. But every time I ate one, I found myself totally befuddled. Who are these for? They hurt your teeth, make your tongue feel coated, and are difficult to wield. One piece of one is entirely too much, let alone a box of eight. Do we really need a candy that can, after about an hour, be licked into a shiv? Probably not—but every year I’d forget.

This year, I’m sorry to say, I forgot again. I’d known there were other flavors of candy canes out there, that brands like Sour Patch and Starburst had gotten into the game. But imagine my surprise when I found candy canes flavored in Caesar salad—yes, the dish with anchovy-based dressing—and sardine. In butter and brisket. It was too weird not to try.

In an effort to get into something like a holiday spirit, I bought nine boxes of the weirdest candy cane flavors I could find from a company called Archie McPhee, whose slogan is “We Make Weird.” The flavors are: Caesar salad, sour cream and onion, bacon, butter, sardine, ketchup, brisket, mac and cheese, and hot dog.

That is the random order in which I pulled them out of the shipping box and that is the order in which I will taste them—all in the service of providing you, dear reader, with a very scientific ranking of gross to very gross.

And yes, I know, these are joke candy canes. But still, the question had to be answered—and someone had to step up to the plate—which of these candy canes deserve to be flavors, and which should have their inventors tried for war crimes?

Let’s get to it.

Caesar Salad

I had forgotten how impossible these things are to open.

I have no idea what this tastes like. I’m getting hints of grass. But also … maybe plastic? Honestly, I’m stumped. I’ve been working on this one for three minutes and it’s remarkable how there’s no flavor here. But also, my mouth feels slightly swollen?

Sour Cream and Onion

Unlike the Caesar salad ones, these have a strong smell as soon as you take the shrink wrap off the box. And the smell is terrible. Like molded onions that had been rolled around in sandpaper.

You know how when you eat a whole tub of sour cream and onion Pringles and then you don’t brush your teeth and an hour later, you roll your tongue around your mouth and go “bleh”? That’s what these taste like. Now I have the smell of moldy potato chips coming out of my pores and I need a break before we get to bacon. Maybe I’ll get the sour cream taste out of my mouth by having some more Caesar salad.

Bacon

A snack and teeth brushing later, there is still a funk of sour cream and onion around my lips, and we’re moving on. I am only two boxes in, and I regret all the life choices that led me to this moment in life.

I would really like to know who looked at bacon and thought, Let’s make that a candy cane flavor.

This is the first one that looks like it could be a conventional candy cane. It has red and white stripes, although the red is more of a dull dark-pink color. It tastes like those bacon bits people at the Big Boy buffet used to dump on their salads alongside a bottle of Ranch dressing. Honestly you could put this with the Caesar salad and it might improve things. Despite my trepidation, the flavor is not very strong. But the smell—like bad breath that has somehow been turned into a child’s dirty rainboot—is very strong.

Butter

I have high hopes for butter. The popcorn flavored Jelly Belly is my favorite Jelly Belly, and that’s basically just butter flavored, right? Wrong. If you were one of those kids that thought a stick of butter was a good snack, have I got great news for your nostalgia lobe. This is kind of like a hard stick of butter–flavored sugar. It’s not the worst thing, and for some reason I’m still eating it.

Sardine

I’m staring at the sardine flavor box trying to figure out if it’s too late to change careers. At least the packaging is adorable—the fish on the box has a top hat and a cheeky bow tie. If you’re going to make gray-striped candy canes, make them classy.

I’m trying to figure out if the queasiness that has come over me is because I’ve finally caught my own kid’s flu or I’ve just had too much bad sugar.

Oh wow—the “artificial flavors” ingredient is doing a lot of work here. If I ever considered taking a fish out of the tank and licking it, this is exactly what I imagine it would taste like. No essence of tuna or sashimi. Just straight up tastes like pulling a fish out of the bay and wiping it around your mouth.

Ketchup

Who among us hasn’t eaten some plain ketchup? I’m looking forward to indulging in this one! These ones also look like traditional, red-and-white candy canes.

Oh no … it’s giving the worst ketchup you’ve ever had. Like, have you ever been to a diner and they have bottles of ketchup on the tables and it’s got four tablespoons left and the lip is coated in so much dried old ketchup that you can’t close the top? This tastes like that dried ketchup on the rim.

And inexplicably my throat and lips are burning?

Brisket

This is the third one that smells like an old McDonald’s toy at the bottom of a bin. I’m not going to say it tastes like brisket. More like thick sugar with a hint of pepper. Despite claims on the box that this candy cane is “Extra Juicy!,” I’m getting precisely zero juice. But I don’t hate it.

Mac and Cheese

I had high hopes for this one too but … why do they smell like the inside of a gym shoe? Once you get past the smell, there’s a slight buttery noodle flavor that’s kind of nice. They taste more like what I thought the butter one would taste like.

Actually, this is one that I could accidentally eat for too long. It doesn’t really taste like much of anything and as long as you don’t move it too much, you don’t get the smell.

Hot Dog

I gagged on the smell of this one. Maybe worse than the sardine, the smell of this would make a longshoreman blush. Like a dog’s plush chew toy that got left out in the rain. The flavor is not good, but I guess I would have to characterize it as “sad, bland pink.” Wouldn’t call it hot dog. I had a grandpa that, as a joke, would eat our dog’s biscuits. I’m pretty sure he would also eat this candy cane and not be bothered by it. It has that kind of vibe.

Ok here it is, the definitive list.

Worst to Best:

Sardine

Sour Cream and Onion

Hot Dog

Bacon

Ketchup

Caesar Salad

Butter

Brisket

Mac and Cheese

Happy holidays!