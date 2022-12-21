My Wife Says My New Girlfriend Isn’t Hot Enough for Me

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

My wife and I (M) have been together for almost 30 years. While the kids were still at home our sex life was hit or miss but upon becoming empty nesters about two years ago we are making a point to have it more often. Earlier this year, my wife told me our sex life satisfies her emotionally but not physically. I had to agree. She likes it straight missionary style, for an extended time, holding back, waiting for her climax to build up, and then “letting it go.” I am no longer physically able to do it for that extended amount of time she requires. And I have always been a little more adventurous.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

So I reluctantly agreed to open up our marriage so she could get the physical sex she desires, and I have permission from her to find what I am looking for also. Right away she found Sean, a 30-year-old whose wife had some trauma in her past and wants a marriage without much, if any, sex, and agreed to the two of them getting together to take care of his needs. They meet once a week in the evening (Tuesday) at her office. This has taken a lot of pressure off of me and our sex has become more pleasurable.

So on a Tuesday, I was hanging out at a bar when I saw and started talking to Tracy, a former co-worker. She jokingly asked why I was by myself and if my wife was with her boyfriend. I said “yes” and explained the whole story. She said it has been a while since she had sex and would be my “Tuesday night sex partner” if I was willing. I said sure, but she wanted to clear it with my wife before she did anything with me to make sure I wasn’t lying. A few nights later, we Facetimed, and my wife assured her it wasn’t an issue. The following Tuesday I went to her apartment. Tracy is very open to anything: anal, oral, light BDSM. It has been great and we have been meeting for a couple of months. One thing about Tracy is she is a larger woman—very, very pear-shaped with larger hips/butt and smaller breasts. I overlook this just because she is so sexual and she turns me on physically.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

About two weeks ago, we were at a funeral for one of my co-workers and Tracy showed up. We made some small talk and when my wife and I got home she said “That lady we talked to, I have seen her somewhere before.” I said that was Tracy, my Tuesday night meetup. Last weekend my wife said she felt threatened by Tracy’s “ugliness.” If she would have seen her whole body, not just her face when we Facetimed, she would have said no way. I guess in her mind (which I don’t know how) if I am willing to settle for somebody that looks like Tracy it reflects badly on her? She says I need to find someone else. How should I be reacting to this? Should I play hardball and make the demand that Sean is too much of a “stud” and is making me jealous and she needs to stop seeing him?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Wife Says My Sex Sartner Is Too Ugly

Dear Too Ugly,

I think what’s actually ugly here is your wife’s behavior. Tracy showed a real sense of respect for your union by talking to her before hooking up with you. How upstanding! Seems like exactly the kind of person one would want their spouse to take on as a partner. And yet, irrespective of this, and of your attraction to her, your wife has called a veto because of how your partner’s size “may reflect on her.” I think this is why some open couples have a no-veto rule and/or don’t-ask-don’t-tell policy. Irrational behavior can be inhumane, and this especially sucks when it trickles down to the (mostly) unattached third parties who are just there for a good time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I think you should tell your wife how shitty her decree is. You connect with this woman sexually, and that’s all that matters. (Though, I did think it was shitty of you to say that you “overlook” Tracy’s body, which signals less-than-ideal acceptance.) I wouldn’t do a tit-for-tat demand that she cease contact with Sean, but you could certainly illuminate the situation by telling her that if you were so inclined, you could raise similar insecurity-stoking issues with her choice of a partner. Ask her how she’d feel if you imposed your ego on her partner selection, and request a don’t-ask-don’t-tell approach moving forward. She is absolutely wrong here and while I don’t think you should lie to her to cope, this issue is worth circumnavigating as ethically as possible. Literally none of her business!

Advertisement

Get the How to Do It Newsletter Sex advice from Rich and Stoya, plus exclusive letter follow-ups, delivered weekly. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Dear How to Do It,

I am a gay man (sub) in a semi-platonic, quasi-romantic Dominant/submissive relationship with a straight man (Dom). We are also best friends, and the friendship is built on shared hobbies and life goals, radical acceptance, and unconditional honesty. I have been with my husband for 15 years, and he’s been with his wife for 19 years; both spouses accept this unusual friendship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This dynamic evolved quite naturally out of our friendship. He was my personal trainer, and before long he was controlling when and how I worked out, when and what I ate, and when I slept and woke. This arrangement led to more expression of our Dom/sub inclinations. We agreed that it was beneficial to us both and decided to formalize it. Since then, the relationship has become almost romantic in the way we speak throughout the day, the things we share, and our “I love you”s each night.

Advertisement

The problem, of course, is that I have an overwhelming desire to serve him sexually or in some physical way. Other than the occasional back massage, he has maintained that he is actively turned off by the idea of a man touching him in any intimate way. Recently, he has expressed more openness to trying sexual/physical service if I can make him feel more comfortable. What are some good options to introduce physical contact in the least threatening manner? Any general advice on navigating sex with a straight man?

—Seeking Servitude

Dear Seeking Servitude,

Something that has stuck with me since I read it over a decade ago is this quote from Marine-porn trailblazer Bobby Garcia, in an interview for John Waters’ 2010 book Role Models: “Never tell a Marine you are gay—tell them you are a cocksucker.” (Garcia made his name in the ‘90s servicing thousands of hetero-presenting Marines for amateur porn videos.) Naturally, this advice does not apply to your situation, as the so-called straight guy in question is well aware of your status as a gay man (and presumable cocksucker), but I think about it a lot and am happy to, at last, share in this column. Thank you for the opportunity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s a lot going on here, but the most crucial thing, I think, is your Dom’s waffling regarding sexual contact: “He has maintained that he is actively turned off by the idea of a man touching him in any intimate way,” you write. And then, the following sentence reads: “Recently, he has expressed more openness to trying sexual/physical service if I can make him feel more comfortable.” Now, there are a number of reasons why people may say conflicting things. Some people aren’t consistent and are therefore prone to changing their minds. Different days bring different moods. But also, people may contradict themselves in order to take off some pressure. This guy “maintained” that he was “actively turned off” by the notion of sex with another man, and yet this subject has come up again. I have to assume that he’s not the one broaching it given his stated disgust. Regardless of the stated power dynamic, if you’re putting any kind of pressure on this guy that you’re already getting so much from, you should stop. There’s no place for coercion in a healthy relationship.

Advertisement

This is a unique situation, especially when the prospect of male-male contact is grafted onto it. Usually, I’d suggest avoiding any kind of identity/emotional talk and keep things purely physical. A guy’s gotta get off and a mouth is a mouth right? But you’re already in an intricately emotional situation.

Advertisement

And speaking of your dynamic, I think this ask is so challenging because it goes against the way the two of you typically operate. Unless the command here is to read his mind, what he’s asking for is tantamount to an exchange of power—“make me comfortable” means you’re calling those shots. Forget a massage table, there’s the rub. I suspect the reason why you haven’t done the obvious thing of asking him what would make him feel comfortable is that you don’t feel empowered enough (or comfortable) to do so. And the reason that you feel that way is because your dynamic is set up so that you don’t. Unless this is your switch moment, taking the reins doesn’t make sense here. I don’t think it’s wise to push this into territory that might shake up your dynamic, lest you lose the good thing you’ve got going. I want to reiterate my disdain for coercion and refrain from helping you along with it, if that’s what’s going on. Conversely, if this is really an innocent situation that I’m reading in bad faith, I’d try amping things up during a massage (grazing his dick when you’re working his thighs) or suggesting the two of you watch porn. The best way to achieve your goal is to ask him what you can do to make him comfortable. This kind of request should not fall in the realm of guesswork.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Help us keep giving the advice you crave every week. Sign up for Slate Plus now.

Dear How to Do It,

Is it ever possible to match with someone opposite of your type? All I know is that the guys I end up with are almost exclusively my “type.” Unfortunately, that means men who are abusive, controlling, dishonest, and unavailable. I also find them to be fun, adventurous, and exciting not just in a sexual way, but in the common interests we share and those to which they introduce me to. I’ll be approaching 50 years old in a few months and I no longer want to be involved with men who are really no good for me. Therapy and working on myself have helped a great deal and allowed me to accept it’s OK to be alone than with someone who is treating me in ways that only end up wrecking me emotionally. However, I do want a partner and have attempted to go back on various dating apps only to find the types I initially described are the ones I match with—my “types.” I also know dating is weeding through all that, but I don’t want to settle for just anyone especially if the guy doesn’t share my lust for adventure, exploring new places and things, and living their life against societal norms. I am not looking to change anyone either. Is there anything you can suggest on how to proceed going forward?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Just My Type

Dear Just My Type,

There are people who enjoy excitement but aren’t abusive. You can find one of those guys. Start by doing the opposite of what you’re doing now. Branch out. Try dating guys that you typically aren’t attracted to—see if face time and human connection can foster the spark that their pictures/profiles might not. (You can do some curating by selecting guys who report active lifestyles, so at least, you know they won’t expect you to spend all your time indoors.) This may require you to meet a lot of men that you don’t end up connecting with, but don’t look at it as a waste of time. Shaking habits is a process and cultivating taste outside of what comes naturally can be arduous. It’s possible—you just have to put in the effort.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear How to Do It,

What’s the deal with stepfamily porn? It seems like it is THE ONLY thing ever featured on the black and orange site, at least in terms of the front page. The other sites I visit feature it less, and are also generally more queer/indie, which I feel is relevant. But even on the (still quite mainstream) other sites, it’s there, and I think the fact that it’s so heavily and perpetually promoted on the black and orange site does say something about “mainstream” interests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’ve never watched anything in the genre because the concept of it seems so icky to me. Of course, it’s porn, it’s fantasy, but the idea of fantasizing about my family is just… no. I once saw a glimpse of a thumbnail of a porn actress who vaguely like my sister and immediately scrolled away, repulsed. I’m sure she has sex, and I wouldn’t even be surprised or care if she had OnlyFans or something—I just don’t want to know about it! I feel like this is a totally normal and healthy response.

Advertisement

I know that lots of people are interested in all sorts of things, and kinks aren’t necessarily explainable to people who don’t share them. But the absolute prevalence of stepfamily porn feels like it’s saying something about American culture. What’s your take on the topic?

—No Diet Incest for Me, Thanks

Dear Diet Incest,

I think there’s a chicken-or-egg mystery at the heart of your question: Are tube sites supplying stepfamily, faux-incest porn because it’s popular, or is it popular because it’s so prevalent on these sites? Both factors likely contribute. Culture is a feedback loop that shapes people, who in turn shape it. Unraveling one aspect from another would be impossible. What we can say for certain is that stepfamily porn is popular. According to this Mashable article on the phenomenon, there were 40 times more videos with “step” in the title on xHamster in 2020 than there had been 10 years before. A 2019 piece for Components (which featured an interview with my HTDI partner Jessica Stoya) found via data analysis that the word most correlated with higher view counts was “step.” Granted, incest has long been a thread in porn—1980s Taboo is a classic of the genre, there’s an uncle-niece storyline in 1979s Babylon Pink, and, on the softcore/Eurosleaze side, Jesús Franco’s Eugenie de Sade (1973) depicts a stepfather-daughter relationship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why is this fantasy so popular? Everyone will relate to it differently. But it’s fair to say that it’s at a Goldilocks level of transgression. It’s transgressive enough to feel out there for those who are looking to experiment, but not so transgressive as to invoke the genetic consequences that actual incest is associated with. (It also, in theory, can circumvent the Westmarck effect, which is the idea that living with someone during infancy/early childhood creates an attachment that is fundamentally non-erotic.) So stepfamily porn puts its nose on the window of a taboo without actually opening it. If incest is the ultimate taboo, maybe stepfamily incest is the penultimate one—making itfeel like safe-enough ground to tread for some consumers. It also helps that it’s an extremely easy fetish to enact—it just takes some dialogue and age-appropriate (which is to often say “inappropriate”) casting. Clearly part of the draw is the youthful appearance of at least one performer in any given scene.

Advertisement

There’s a fascinating paper by Joseph Brennan that ran in an issue of the Journal of Homosexuality last year: “‘Almost Looks Illegal’: Family Dick’s Daddy’s Little Boy Gay Pornography Series and Its Too-Young Look.” In it, Brennan analyzes comments left on PornHub uploads of Family Dick-branded videos. Obviously, that data has limitations, but it does offer a glimpse into the conflicted lens through which some people view this kind of porn. An excerpt:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Hot yet slightly disturbing,” “I know it’s wrong cuz he looks so young but man…I shot my load many times to this video,” “Some dark realities that we might never want to experience personally but get us off just the same,” “Most unpleasant jerk off in my life…”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brennan acknowledges a “fantasy escalation effect,” which leads some consumers to transition from youthful-adult porn to illegal material, but this effect is far from a foregone conclusion and likely wouldn’t follow a similar pattern in a larger population. In fact, Brennan references a 2008 study of “barely legal” porn viewers that found “no evidence that exposure [to youthful-adult pornography] causes adults to be more accepting of actual child pornography or of sexual interaction between adults and minors.”

I think some things are fair to assume here: Stepfamily porn isn’t going anywhere, it probably isn’t doing active harm to the majority of its consumers, and attempting to suppress it will only make people want it more. In the aforementioned Components piece, though, Jessica Stoya made a great argument for its potential negative effects, especially given how abysmal sex education is in parts of the world (including the United States) and the ensuing reliance on porn for such knowledge. “I don’t think seeing incest porn is going to make people go out and assault their family members, but I do worry that seeing incest porn is going to make a kid feel like it’s normal and not speak up,” she said. There is nothing inherently wrong with fantasies (even fantasies that are attractive because they’re “so wrong”), but when people are consuming only fantasies after being deprived a basis in reality, it is certainly cause for concern.

—Rich

More Advice From Slate

I’m in a great marriage. But he’s slowing down a lot more than me—I’m female, in my 50s, and about 10 years younger than him. Sex definitely takes more planning and assistance than it used to, and he’s already started to mention that one day, he won’t be able to have sex anymore (he’s fine now). I am nowhere near ready to give up sex for life. My solution is for me to have a very discreet lover on the side and keep it to myself.