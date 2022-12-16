My Kids’ Dad Just Died, and I’m Not Sad at All

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My ex-husband John and I had three kids together. We were married for 15 years before our divorce three years ago. Our marriage started out okay, but as it went on John became more and more controlling and misogynistic. He got jealous if I even just mentioned the name of a man he didn’t know. I had been considering divorcing him for a while, but I was always afraid of how he would react if I brought it up with him. So I was very surprised when he told me he wanted a divorce. It turns out he had met a very attractive younger coworker and wanted to date her. We divorced, and he dated her for about a year.

I was happy to be without him, but I was scared for my kids, because I was afraid of how he would treat them without me, especially in regards to the values he would instill in our son and the way he would raise our daughters. As we were divorcing, we had an argument because he said that letting our daughter read and play soccer in her spare time instead of signing her up for “girly” activities like ballet was the reason she needed glasses and had broken her leg in the past (and also that it’s worse for a girl to have a major injury than a boy). I did move on romantically and met my current boyfriend. We’ve been dating for seven months. I was planning on introducing this man to my kids, but then John died unexpectedly in a car crash a few weeks ago.

John turned out to be a surprisingly good father for our kids once we divorced (he certainly wasn’t when we were married). He only had the kids about eight days a month. My oldest two kids told me that both John and I were better parents divorced. All three kids were very fond of their dad, and though my eldest two complained about his occasional misogyny, they are very shaken by his death. I’ve talked to the youngest about it, but I don’t think she quite grasps that Dad is truly gone.

I might sound heartless, but I feel more relieved than anything that John is dead. Whenever I think of John, I can’t help but think of how he was at the end of our marriage. The only real sadness I feel about the situation is for my kids, because for some reason they liked him a lot. I’m looking into therapy and grief counseling, but in the meantime, despite my best efforts, my oldest two can tell that I’m not really shaken up about their dad’s death, and that is definitely not helping at home. Both of them are much more defiant and spend a lot of time alone or hanging out together in my son’s room. My daughter was always obedient and kind and sweet, and she swears at me if I try to correct her behavior at all. My boyfriend keeps wanting to move in, but I don’t think I can have him meet my kids right now. How can I help my kids when I really don’t care about their father’s death?

— Not That Sad

Dear Not That Sad,

I am so sorry that your children are forced to deal with the death of their father, and for the complicated emotions it has stirred in you. You should not feel obligated to put on a costume of grief in order to appropriately help your children deal with their own loss. It is okay that you don’t feel sad about John; he didn’t always treat you well, and you have painful memories of your time together. What matters is that you support your kids though what they are feeling. As I often do in this column, I strongly suggest that you get some counseling for your children. The loss of a parent comes with a lot of emotions, challenges, and concerns, and all of you deserve some support in navigating this new normal. A grief counselor or therapist may be able to get things out of your kids that you cannot and can help them—and you—develop healthy mechanisms for dealing with what has transpired.

For your part, allow your children to talk openly about what they are feeling. Encourage them to share memories of their dad, to ask questions, to cry openly, and to experience their feelings without concern over judgement. When it comes to your youngest, there are lots of great children’s books written about death that can help you explain to her what has happened. I Miss You, is one of them, as is The Invisible String and A Kids Book About Death.

Now is probably not the optimal time for Bill to meet your children, and certainly not for you to move in with him. Allow your kids to first adjust to this new normal before making such a drastic change to their lives. Bill cannot replace their father, though he may eventually become a father figure to them. I don’t think introducing him at the height of the kids’ grief will allow them the opportunity to forge the sort of bond with him you’d want them to have. Wait another six months or so for them to meet, and before they do, allow your children to have time to adjust to the idea of you dating someone in the first place if this isn’t something you’ve talked to them about prior to their father dying. Hopefully, Bill will understand and will prioritize having a good relationship with them in the long term over his desire to blend the family now. A counselor or therapist can also help your kids come to terms with the idea of you having a new partner.

Please don’t beat yourself up for your lack of grief. You know what you went through. You and your children did not have the same relationship to John, so you will not experience his death the same way. At this stage in their lives, they don’t need to hear about why that is. They need to hear, and feel, that you are present for them in the midst of their loss and that you love them deeply. Wishing you all the best in getting through this.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a mom of a soon-to-turn 2-year-old. The past few years have been filled with turbulence for the world, and my family is no exception (pandemic baby, new marriage, moving abroad, family estrangement). I have felt able to overcome these obstacles, but the hardest part of being a new parent has been (surprise) our parents.

My husband and I come from different cultural backgrounds but they are very similar, see: moms doing too much, dads not enough, no one talking about problems. With our son, I vowed to do things differently from the start. I want him to inherit the good traditions, and leave misogyny and avoidance in the past. Even though on the surface our situation is traditional with my husband at work and me at home, that is where it starts and stops.

I knew me doing things differently would be inspire unsolicited commentary from both our families, which made me set boundaries with my family during my pregnancy and ultimately led to my mom leaving my life. I have continued countless conversations with my family about how I want my son raised, and it has made our relationships closer and healthier. Even though my husband feels the same way, he experiences a lot of guilt and obligation with his parents that make him setting boundaries uncomfortable.

I don’t want to force my husband to create a relationship with his family he doesn’t want. Due to our physical distance, we only see our families a few times a year. The past two times we visited his family was extremely overwhelming for me because he followed their lead rather than us leading. This resulted in his dad screaming at him to take our son out of his car seat (while driving) because he was crying, which I would not allow. My husband’s approach is just to ignore it because we don’t see them often, but I don’t want to deal with this the rest of our life or create unnecessary conflict around our son. I want our son to have healthier family dynamics than we did.

At the end of this trip, we basically concluded that he would set boundaries with them the next time something happens, so that I am more comfortable. It bothers me that how they treat him doesn’t bother him and he would just be doing this for me. I don’t want him to feel pulled between his family and us; I would like us to all work together. Due to language barriers, his family and I are only able to communicate minimally. Otherwise, I would have conversations myself. So until I become more fluent, the pressure rests on my husband.

They are going to come visit for a month this year, and I’m having a lot of anxiety despite us having talked through it so many times. It makes me anxious to be waiting for something to happen and then for him to maybe set some boundaries. Are my expectations too high? I know that I can’t protect my son from everyone’s behavior. I do want help and support raising him, but I want it to be with acceptance of my values. Should I try to be more Zen and focus on the love and support we feel from them in other ways?

— Anxious in the Adriatic

Dear Anxious,

It sounds like your husband may be willing to make some adjustments to how he engages with his family in order to make you feel more comfortable. You can’t make him want to erect boundaries for them on behalf of himself, and that’s okay. If it were up to him alone, he may just suck it up and deal with his family the way they are. There’s no point in you worrying yourself over this, or wanting him to set these boundaries for any other reason than the fact that you have asked him to; you all are two different people with two different ways of coping with your respective families. What matters is that he has agreed to make some changes out of respect for your wishes.

Try to be optimistic about the new “boundaries” your husband has promised and be as encouraging to him as possible as he works to implement them. Also, you have to identify what you can and cannot tolerate from your husband’s family and make that very clear to all parties as well. You don’t need to suck it up and be grateful that they are supportive, though you absolutely should take in the totality of who they are, for better and for worse. Have clear communication with your husband about what you need to change in your interactions with his family and why; don’t leave it to him to just know or understand what bothers you.

Continue to let your husband know how important this is for you, while also respecting that he has his own relationship to his family and his own way of coping with that which he may find to be problematic or hurtful. Allow him to own his own process while working with him to develop ways to effectively engage with your in-laws as a unit and to assert to them your need to be treated with respect. Hold your husband accountable for making these changes which, if things are really out of hand with these folks, may need to be a condition of your further participation in certain family gatherings. You mention them as a source of “love and support,” so perhaps there is something positive to your interactions with them? Best of luck to you.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I want to make sure my kids understand their bodily autonomy. This isn’t something that I grew up with as a kid; if my parents had guests over, I was expected to hug and kiss every single one of them as they arrived. I feel like this set me up for a lot of close calls as I went to college and entered adulthood, and it’s only through luck that nothing truly awful happened to me. I’m a single mother with two kids who are polar opposites. My son (10) is really calm, go-with-the-flow, easygoing, while my daughter (8) is high-strung and gets upset easily. Despite this, they’re both very close, and my son is very patient with his sister.

When my son was 6, he decided he didn’t like hugs anymore, and I’ve respected his decision. My daughter is very physical. If we’re watching a movie, she’s cuddling with me. My brother visited after being abroad for a few months and my daughter greeted him by hugging him for eight minutes. When my daughter is upset, she wants hugs.

My kids both wear glasses. Yesterday, my daughter was woken up by our dog bumping into her nightstand and knocking her glasses onto the ground, breaking them. It was about an hour before she was supposed to wake up and she was bawling. My son was woken up by this before I was, so he went into her room and hugged her until she calmed down. I entered the room while they were hugging, and my son clearly looked uncomfortable, both at the hug and at the way his sister was now crying onto his shirt. I talked to him about it later, and he said that he was uncomfortable, but I wasn’t there and he felt an obligation to comfort his sister. He’d tried getting her to hug her favorite stuffed animal, and he’d tried using his words to calm her. Neither of those strategies worked, so knowing how much she likes hugs, he decided to hug her himself.

I like that my kids are so close, but something about the way my son felt he had an obligation to help his sister feels icky. No one forced him to hug her, so am I just reading too much into this based on my own experiences?

— Hugs

Dear Hugs,

I think you may be reading a little too much into this. Your daughter means a lot to your son, and he temporarily put aside his discomfort with hugging to make someone he cares about feel better. I don’t think this can be rightly compared with your parents pressuring you to show physical affection to visitors growing up. Your son made a choice to hug his sister, and it sounds like it was a choice he can live with. There will be times throughout his life in which he is faced with decisions regarding his comfort, and you can and should talk to him about how to navigate them. Obligation doesn’t have to be an “icky” thing. There’s nothing wrong with your son feeling a sense of obligation towards his little sister, and that feeling is what led him to offer her the physical comfort that he knew she was craving. Let him know that he should always take his own comfort into mind, and that he shouldn’t feel that he ever has to hug anyone.

That said, it sounds to me like he wanted to do something to help your daughter feel better and that he was willing to make a personal sacrifice in order to do so. Humans negotiate their comfort all the time; it’s not inherently devastating or always even that disruptive. Now, if this became a regular thing where your daughter came to expect that her brother would hold her every time she cries, then I could understand feeling some cause for concern. But for now, I’d be appreciative that you have such a sensitive, kind son. Let him know how much it means that he was willing to extend himself to his sister that way, that he didn’t have to do what he did, and that it was very loving and very mature of him to put himself out like that.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I recently got into an argument with my dad, and I am not sure if what I did was wrong or not and wanted another opinion. For context, I am a teenage girl. I have a friend who I have known for many years, so my parents know her pretty well and vice versa. She recently came over to my house, and after dinner we were in my room watching funny videos. Then my dad came into the room, told me to scoot over, sat on my bed, and started watching the videos with us. I was a little annoyed because I just wanted to hang out with my friend without my dad, and he didn’t really ask to join us. I kind of hinted that I wanted him to leave, so he asked my friend if she was fine with him staying and she awkwardly replied “Well, I guess you can stay for a little while if you want.” My dad was like “Okay, great, I’ll stay for as long as I like.” Eventually, we both left the room to do something else.

Later that night, I asked my dad if he would drop off my friend and I somewhere the next morning. He refused and was mad at me for wanting him to leave earlier. I tried to explain to him that I just wanted to spend some time with my friend and that he is my dad and not exactly another friend to hang out with us. This made him mad and he said I am just using him to take us places. I think that is not fair because I do spend plenty of time with my dad usually. Besides, this is not the first time my dad has invited himself to hang out with us.

For example, a few weeks ago, my dad was supposed to drop my friend and I off at a diner for lunch but decided to join us at the last minute. He also takes over the entire conversation and will ask my friend about school, what colleges she wants to go to, etc. He has a habit of comparing me to her, asking her things like, “What time do you go to sleep every night? 10:30? Why does your friend over here go to sleep at midnight every day?” or “Are you late to school a lot? Your friend is always getting marked tardy.” Last time we saw her, he tried to tell her about how I got a zero on a homework assignment that I turned in late. He was about to tell her until I physically covered his mouth with my hand (I told him to stop but he wouldn’t listen). My dad just has a habit of making me look bad. When people come over for dinner, sometimes they will ask me “Are you doing any fun activities this summer?” My dad will butt in and say “No, she is not doing anything useful. She just wastes time.” That is not true because I usually am doing quite a few activities. Even my mom gets kind of annoyed that my dad says stuff like that.

Anyway, was I wrong to want my dad to leave my friend and I alone? And how do I tell my dad to not compare me to other people all the time?

— Do Nothing Daughter

Dear Do Nothing Daughter,

I don’t think you did anything wrong, in terms of wanting to spend time with your friend one-on-one. I’m sorry your father felt so strongly otherwise. There’s a few different things going on in your letter that I’d like to address, and they may sound somewhat contradictory. That’s because humans are very complicated, and your dad is a prime example of that.

First, I want to defend your father a bit. As children grow older, parents often struggle to navigate their role in their kids’ ever-changing lives. Your dad may want to spend more time with you. He may feel like he wants to know more about you, and like he wants to know about the people you’re spending time with, too. He may feel like he’s losing you, which may be why he’s a little clingy these days.

Now, I want to take him to task. It was immature of him to have such a big reaction to you not wanting to hang out with him. Furthermore, it’s not cool for him to constantly compare you to other kids, or to talk down on you to guests. I’m sorry he’s doing those things, and I can imagine how they make you feel. If I had to guess, I bet your father grew up with a parent who treated him similarly.

I think you should have a heartfelt talk with your dad about how you are feeling. He should hear a few things from you. He should know that his words are hurting you, as are the comparisons to other people. If you’re so inclined, I think it would be nice for him to also hear that he still has a place in your life, even as you get older and want to spend time with just you friends on occasion. But the most urgent message, for certain, is about how he has made you feel.

Hopefully, your father will be open to what you have to say and will make some adjustments to how he’s treating you. If not, if things persist as they have, I want you to know that this isn’t your fault. You aren’t causing your dad to make those negative comments or to pick at you, and don’t hold yourself accountable if he’s unwilling to change. You just do your best to respectfully let him know how you feel—what comes next is a reflection of him, not you. Sending you lots of love.

— Jamilah

