When the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan dropped on Netflix last week, the right-wing backlash started immediately. Like trained snipers looking for a grievance, Meghan Markle’s critics zoned in on one slightly clumsy moment: The former Duchess of Sussex re-enacts her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, where she didn’t understand that she was supposed to bow, or even how to bow once she grasped its necessity. Sure enough, Markle was branded “nasty” and “despicable”—she was even compared to a “school bully.” Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine had perhaps the most ridiculous take of all (though competition was stiff), tweeting, “Why is it ok for Meghan to mock our culture in this way? Or does racism only work one way?”

I watched these people twist a relatively innocuous situation into hysterical outbursts about Markle’s supposed crime, debasing themselves in the name of social media engagement. As a British person, I felt a familiar sense of exhaustion. Once again, people who remain horrified at the treatment of Markle, both from the royal institution and the British press, would feel compelled to march into battle to defend her against these complaints. And I wondered how much indignity could we all be spared if those of us who want to support the Sussexes could just be free to admit the essential truth of this couple: That they have been treated terribly, yes. But also, as is glaringly obvious in their new Netflix show, that they are honestly just quite annoying themselves.

I say this because, being fully transparent, I cringed at large parts of the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary. They tried hard to make us feel like we were seeing the real “H” and “M” (as they kept calling each other, constantly), but the couple often felt like reality stars who had pre-scripted their lines and weren’t fully prepared to let their guard down. They felt most authentic when discussing how the British press and the royal family have treated them, but their recounting of their early relationship seemed forced and hostage-like.

Initially, I didn’t want to verbalize that I could see why the Sussexes irritate people. Why add to the chorus of people criticizing them? I didn’t want to be politically associated with their main detractors, most of whom have zero interest in maintaining any sense of perspective or decency. But as I watched the couple rehashing their tumultuous last five years in the public eye yet again, I realized that acknowledging their annoyingness might be the key to dealing with their role in society right now—and continuing to defend them authentically.

Over the last five years, I’ve been disturbed by the plainly racist and misogynistic bullying of Markle in the British press in particular. In 2019, a BBC presenter was fired after comparing Archie, the Sussexes’ first child, to a chimpanzee hours after his birth. Every facet of her life—her relationships with her extended family, the fact she eats avocados, the paint she chose for her son’s nursery, and even holding hands with her husband at his grandmother’s funeral—has been weaponized by the tabloids to turn her into a hated figure. She’s “woke,” elitist, difficult, spoiled, manipulative. “She’s made Prince Harry boring! She’s the next Wallis Simpson!”—you name it, it’s been said.

Dissecting Markle’s every move has become a conservative content cottage industry. Commentators like Piers Morgan and Dan Wootton have made attacking her a part of their lucrative professional personas—Morgan even left his job ITV’s flagship morning show after storming off live on air when he was challenged on his comments about her mental health. (He later resumed dragging Markle on Murdoch-owned TalkTV). As Britain’s media elite have closed ranks against the couple, people who can see what’s going on here have felt obligated to defend them.

Even as a defender of Markle, I know it’s still possible that this barrage of negative media coverage has influenced my perception of her. I’m not totally convinced we can ever fully separate our reaction to a person’s personality from our own subconscious prejudices. This is partly why I’ve ignored small moments of cringe in the past, like when Markle compared herself to Ariel from The Little Mermaid during the couples’ interview with Oprah Winfrey (because she “lost her voice”). But when someone still seems really annoying in their own Netflix documentary, which was made by their own production company, it’s time to consider that they might be.

On their Netflix series, Sussexes sometimes come across as out-of-touch, self-absorbed and cornier than a Hallmark movie. They often seem like personified Instagram infographics about How to Check Your Privilege, while barely acknowledging their own. At first, this left me conflicted because, overall, I think they are in the right here. The series centers on, and is most effective at describing, a very serious allegation: that the royal institution Markle married into failed to protect her—and at times, actively made the tabloid bullying worse for its own gain. In her own words, “I wasn’t just being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”

Admitting that Markle occasionally comes across as irritating and narcissistic—and that these flaws pale in comparison to how viciously she has been vilified—could actually be helpful here. There are currently extremely sexist and racist double standards in who gets to be annoying. (Spoiler: not the first woman of color to join a white, colonial institution.) Some people—including many of the Sussexes’s prominent critics—fall upward in public life by purposefully infuriating people. And I don’t actually think that’s what’s happening with Meghan and Harry: While the Sussexes have cashed in on telling their story in a very public and repetitive way, it feels more like they’re making the best of a bad situation. It’s hard to believe they would have chosen to pay such a huge personal price to get an averagely ranked Spotify podcast.

It is also worth considering that it’s pretty difficult, almost impossible in fact, to respond to racism and other forms of discrimination in a way that doesn’t annoy people. Conservative media platforms have invested endless time and money in making an enemy out of minorities who seem permanently aggrieved, who tell their story of being victimized too often. Much of the right-wing reaction to “wokeness” is a feeling of annoyance at this kind of public victimhood—even when right-wing figures are constantly using it to position themselves as the real victims of the “woke mob.” The Sussexes are now seen by many as “professional victims,” who won’t stop until they’ve destroyed one of the U.K.’s oldest institutions one streaming deal at a time. Their critics now feel victimized by their victimhood.

With the stakes only rising in this battle, I think the most promising way through is some form of disarmament. Let me explain: Before Markle’s first child was born, I wrote about the networks of “Baby Sussex” stan accounts I had seen sprouting up online. Even before the so-called Royal “rift,” these fan accounts were constantly fighting with accounts dedicated to Prince William and Kate Middleton. This intense type of fandom is rife in the “culture war” that the Sussexes are now embroiled in, where participants rarely admit to even the smallest flaws on their side. We see it everywhere, from politics, where Trump once correctly surmised he could “shoot someone” and still win the presidency, to pop music, where stans routinely send death threats to music critics.

In the U.K., criticizing the Sussexes is the dominant narrative in traditional media, particularly the tabloids. But on social media, engagement and clout can also be won from pushing back. For every right-wing commentator feigning outrage at Markle, there is a Sussex defender suggesting that she was actually mocking herself, or insisting she has every right to make fun of such pageantry. Like so much social media discourse, both sides have become parasites of it.

What if we want to escape this cycle of extremes? Admitting to finding the Sussexes—or the images of themselves they project—irritating made me feel awkward at first, but maybe accepting their annoyingness is a way of avoiding becoming one of those people who feels the need to furiously condemn or defend every little thing about them. With Harry & Meghan becoming Netflix’s biggest documentary debut yet, clearly the couple has an audience. As the couple continue to share their story, those of us who think they’re in the right here should just let them be both: aggrieved and annoying. They’re not perfect. They don’t have to be.