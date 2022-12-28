My Mother-in-Law Will Not Stop Ignoring the Most Important Boundary We’ve Set With Our Daughter

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a 2-year-old daughter who is lucky to have two sets of grandparents who love and adore her. However, my mother-in-law will occasionally try to emotionally manipulate my daughter, and I’m not quite sure how to address it. She knows we don’t want to force hugs or physical interaction, and I think she tries to respect it. But she will say things like “That makes me sad” or “It is a holiday so please give me a hug or do [x]”. This is really emotionally manipulative. Is there a way for me to diplomatically shut it down?

I could ask my husband to talk to her about it, but I know she’ll get defensive. My MIL does this to everyone in her life and I’m not expecting her to change. I just don’t want my daughter to have to deal with it. Is there a way to counter this in the moment? Ideally, I could bat away the comment and make clear my daughter isn’t responsible for another person’s emotions without making it a commentary on how MIL interacts with people?

Is there an inoffensive boundary statement we can use to shut down emotionally manipulative statements that don’t sound too critical of the adult? I know I sound like I’m bending over backwards to avoid conflict, but I think it would be the most effective approach if possible.

— Beating Around the Boundaries

Dear Beating Around the Boundaries,

As a Crazy Consent Mom™️, I am SO glad that it’s becoming more mainstream to teach children about consent and bodily autonomy from a young age! Because this is a fairly new parenting concept, it does sometimes cause conflict with those in older generations who are not familiar with just why it’s so important. I wonder if your MIL understands the reasoning behind your decision not to force physical intimacy on your daughter? Explaining to her why this is important to you and your husband, in an empathetic but direct conversation, is worth a try. But there’s a good chance you still won’t get through to her, in which case I’m of the belief that the only way to enforce boundaries effectively is to do so clearly and firmly.

This is really hard for many of us! You can soften your statement by acknowledging and validating your MIL’s feelings by saying something like, “I can see it’s hard for you when she doesn’t feel like giving a hug. However, in our family, we believe in teaching consent, so please respect her decision.” You may want to ask your daughter if she feels like offering a less intimate form of interaction, like a high-five, instead.

Ultimately, adults should not be relying on physical affection from children to feel loved, or get their feelings hurt when children do not feel like engaging in that physical affection. And you owe it to your daughter to maintain your boundaries when your MIL pushes back on them because she needs to know not only that she has the right to say “no,” but just as vitally, that her “no” will be respected.

Dear Care and Feeding,

This is going to be a lot at once. My ex-husband is in the military. We got divorced in 2021 and have had a rough relationship trying to co-parent. I am not normally a very passive person, but with him I try to tip-toe and be extremely careful because he likes confrontation and anything I say about our kids he bucks “just because he can.” (Yes, he has actually told me this is a reason as to why he complains to me a lot about my parenting even though he knows I am a great mother alone.) He has been deployed for this past year, and I have been taking care of the kids myself. He has assisted in daycare for about six months. There has been no child support.

Our oldest daughter asked him, “Can I go to mommy’s house?” and he told her no because it was his time with them. OK, fine. However, she asked “why?” and he said, “Because I said so.” When we were on the phone discussing this, I told him “OK, I don’t agree with that, but go on.”

And he stopped and asked me why. I told him that I do not agree with answering her with “Because I said so” because that is not a valid answer. He got angry and he responded with, “Well I don’t have to answer her anyway because I am the boss, and she’s not my friend.” I told him, “I do not talk to them like they are my friends. I talk to them like I respect them.” When I ask them “why,” I want them to answer me. The best way I can teach them to do that is by doing it myself. We are supposed to guide them, not dictate to them.

I don’t know how to address this without him losing his temper on me and not listening anyway. There are several other parenting issues, but this is the one most on my mind right now. I don’t like the way he talks to our kids. I am looking for any solution to be able to TALK to him about it and hope he can fix the issue himself.

— Hurt in Kansas

Dear Hurt in Kansas,

Without getting too specific, I have some experience dealing with people with rage issues and the way it can lead you to tip-toe around conflict to avoid setting them off. When your kid is involved, there are obviously times you have to force yourself to go charging into conflict with these people anyway—a frustrating endeavor because in my experience irrational people rarely change their minds.

You’ll run yourself ragged trying to reason with someone who simply enjoys confrontation. Often with those types, they’re not trying to find a solution to the problem at all, they simply enjoy making things harder for you and trying to control the situation. If that’s the case with your ex, and the situation isn’t dangerous or abusive, you’re better off picking your battles. Save your energy for when it’s necessary to go full Mama Bear on your kids’ behalf.

In the meantime, try not to bash your co-parent to your kids or within earshot. If your children are old enough to understand, you may simply explain that their father’s behavior is about him and not them. If he’s not willing to cooperate or compromise, you ultimately can’t control how your ex parents, but you can focus on offsetting his influence by providing the type of healthy parenting that you want your children to have. As they get older, they will see the difference and draw their own conclusions.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My spouse and I—a married hetero couple and white—are raising our daughter in a very rural area. We moved here from more left-leaning areas for our jobs and because we love the open space and agriculture. However, an unintended consequence is that the schools are small and cliquey, the community is very red-wave, and a majority of the population is of a very strict religious group (the women only wear skirts, stay home, don’t cut their hair and all have 10 kids; the men don’t often graduate high school).

This is not how my husband and I want our child to see the world. Families can be all shapes and sizes, different cultures are beautiful, and her education and body rights matter. I am absolutely fine making friends with folks who share different beliefs than us, but how do I raise a strong girl in this culture? We happen to fit in because of our race and marital status, but I want her to know that this is not the only “right way” to be.

— Rural Worries

Dear Rural Worries,

I am not one of those liberals who automatically writes off whole swathes of the country and the people who inhabit them—there is beauty and value to be found in rural areas and wherever you go, there are always people fighting for change. But if you choose to raise children in this culture—and I say this having been raised in one of those Bible Belt red states myself—it is going to affect your child and the way she views the world. You’ll have to work double-time to expose her to the diversity you claim to value, and to counteract the messages coming at her from the rest of your community. And if you are successful, she may still have the frustrating and lonely experience of fighting against the tide for what she knows is right, only to be dismissed and belittled by almost everyone around her. For me, that led to feelings of voicelessness and powerlessness that I still battle.

So find your people—make sure she has role models, especially adults, who share and model your values. As her interests start to develop, be willing to drive her to that open mic poetry reading or film festival a few towns over, or in the nearest city, so she can be exposed to the wider world and all the many different ways of living in it. Art is what got me through: Books in particular unlocked a different reality for me, and transported me from a town where everyone around me seemed to subscribe to the same myopic worldview. And while it would be easy to rely on your race and heterosexual marriage to blend in, use your privilege instead to fight back. Let your daughter see you standing up for those who can’t fit in, and teach her to do the same.

— Emily

