Care and Feeding is Slate's parenting advice column.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My in-laws are getting pretty pushy about wanting grandkids. For a while, they dropped the issue because my spouse and I were still in grad school. As the end is in sight though, they’ve started mentioning it more and more. I’ve never wanted kids, but to keep the peace, I’ve never told them that or even hinted at it. But after Roe v. Wade was overturned, I got permanently sterilized. Now my spouse and I are at an impasse. I think that if my in-laws keep pushing, I want to tell them that it’s medically impossible for me to have kids and leave it there. But my spouse is uncomfortable with telling a half-truth, as he puts it, and thinks that we should instead just continue to ignore the hints. I’m not sure I can put up with them gushing about how great parents we’d be or how only selfish people choose to never have kids. Do you have any advice?

—Sterile In Secret

Dear Sterile,

It really comes down to the fact that the decision to have children (or not) is an extremely personal one. You and your spouse don’t owe an explanation to anyone, including your in-laws —but if you want to be nice about it, I would suggest the direct approach.

Don’t beat around the bush or be coy about it—just flat out say something along the lines of, “We decided a while ago that we have no desire to have children. Because of that, I had a procedure to become permanently sterilized. I know this is probably heartbreaking for you, but we are doing what is best for us as a family.” At that point they’ll release their emotions in front of you and, again, if you want to be nice about it, you should allow them to do so. However, you should never feel guilty about doing what’s best for you.

On another note, not every adult is built to be a parent, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. It’s ridiculous how some people believe that only selfish people choose not to have kids. I would counter by saying only self-aware people choose not to have kids. Call me crazy, but I’d rather adults decide that parenthood isn’t for them before a child enters the picture than afterwards.

As long as you’re not doing anything evil, you should unapologetically live your life the way you want to—not how society expects you to.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have two children, ages 27 and 32. The oldest, “Barb,” has really struggled since graduating from college. Between mental health issues, an emotionally abusive relationship, a series of low paying non-profit jobs, and some bad luck, she’s failed to accomplish many of the traditional milestones of adulthood. In contrast, my younger child has been able to accomplish these milestones. This is due to a combination of luck, personality, and circumstance, and I’ve tried my best to not compare my two children and ensure I’m loving them for exactly who they are— not who society says they should be.

During the pandemic, our family began weekly Zoom calls. We’ve maintained this weekly tradition. Barb has now shared she has begun dreading these calls. On the calls, each family member reports the best parts of the week—and Barb says she finds this to be “a comparison game” where she feels bad she has nothing “successful” to report. Our younger child will share updates about their newly purchased home, happy relationship, successful career, etc. and Barb visibly shuts down during this. Our younger child is also more extroverted, and Barb tends to just remain quiet throughout the call.

My heart is breaking that this source of family connectedness seems to be pushing Barb away. At the same time, I do want my youngest to feel free to genuinely share their positive news and not feel stifled by Barb’s issues. Is there a delicate way we can handle this that meets the needs of both children? Or should we keep going as we are, and trust that Barb will let us know if she truly hates these calls to the point of not wanting to join anymore?

—Zoom Blues

Dear Zoom Blues,

I could start with Teddy Roosevelt’s famous quote about how “comparison is the thief of joy”, but I’m not going to finger wag at Barb right now. I’m sure it must be incredibly difficult for her to see her little sister thrive while she struggles.

My first thought is you should give more grace to Barb, and one easy way to do that is to excuse her from participating in the family Zoom calls. Yes, I know it’s a way for everyone to check in, but it shouldn’t happen at the detriment of one of your daughter’s mental health. Speaking as someone who also has mental health issues, I’d suggest giving her a time out for as long as she needs and allow her to join the calls if and when she’s ready.

However, that doesn’t mean you should ignore her. You should check in via text messages and calls (private ones, not group texts/calls) to see how she’s feeling. In doing so, you should do more listening than talking, because oftentimes people who are down on their luck feel unheard. Whatever you do, don’t talk about her little sister during your check-ins with Barb unless she does so first. This should be a time where you focus on Barb only.

There’s also the chance that she won’t feel like opening up to you because many people with mental health challenges feel like they’re a burden to others. That isn’t easy to deal with, but if that happens, just give her space and remind her that you love her unconditionally.

Don’t wait for Barb to tell you she wants out—you already know that. You can say something like, “Barb, I can tell that these Zoom calls are draining you and I don’t want to put you in the situation where you feel that you have to attend. It’s totally fine if you want to take a break, and we will love and support you no matter what.” From there, you and her sister should rally together and focus your energies on how you can offer a better support system to her. If that means you love her from a distance for a little bit, that’s OK. She will come around when she’s ready, but in the meantime make sure that she knows that the lines of communication are always open.

Dear Care and Feeding,

This is a low-stakes question, but I’m asking it anyway. “Sheila” is a stay-at-home in my neighborhood and has four kids. She’s a really nice woman and I like her a lot, but one thing she does really bothers me. I have one child, a 5-year-old son, and my husband and I have no desire to have anymore. The problem is that Sheila is always commenting on how parenting “doesn’t start” until you have a second child, and how I “can’t possibly be busy” with one child. Should I confront her on this or leave it alone? It’s really annoying, but I don’t know if I want to risk making things awkward by bringing this up.

—All Parenting Is Hard

Dear All Parenting,

You need to determine what you’re willing to accept from others. Maybe it’s me, but I would never be OK with someone who doesn’t have access to my schedule telling me that I can’t possibly be busy.

I’m not going to waste any space in this column discussing why Sheila’s hot take about parenting starting with two or more children is asinine, because everyone in the world knows that except for her. If it’s making you as (understandably) uncomfortable as it seems, I would address it immediately after it happens as a way of “checking” her. You can be matter of fact—something like, “I think you’re trying to be funny, but I don’t believe a parent’s worth should be measured by how many kids a person has. Please don’t make those jokes around me anymore.” If Sheila has a shred of self-awareness, she’ll realize that she crossed a boundary with her clunky attempt at humor, and she’ll own it by apologizing. If that’s the case (which seems likely based on how nice you say she is), then your problem will be solved. On the off-chance she gets offended, gaslights you, or dismisses you, then you know that she’s probably not someone you’d want to become close with anyway.

Life is too short to allow people to make you even a little bit miserable. Let her know where you stand and in doing so, you’ll find out where your friendship stands.

Dear Care and Feeding,

How do parents navigate the holidays when they’re low on money? My husband was just laid off from his job, and I work as a second grade teacher, so to say money is tight is an understatement. Our two kids ages 4 and 7 keep creating extravagant lists for Santa, and there’s no way we can pay for everything. A big part of me wants to end the Santa charade. Another part thinks I should let my kids maintain their innocence for as long as possible. I’m not sure how to handle this.

—Santa Problems

Dear Santa Problems,

First off, I’m sorry about your husband’s layoff, especially at this time of year. Sadly, there are millions of Americans who are dealing with a sense of existential dread around the Santa lists they’ll receive from their kids for that same reason.

Your kids are still really young, and I have a feeling you’d regret it if you spoiled the secret for them right now. Instead of doing that, why not tell each kid that Santa will only bring gifts under a certain amount of money? In doing so, you can create the parameters of the gifts based on your budget, but the idea is you aren’t going to spend thousands of dollars on stuff that a fictional dude will get all of the credit for.

Also, I wouldn’t judge you if you decided to keep it real with your kids by telling them the truth about your financial situation. Your kids will be fine if you deliver the news with love and compassion.

Not to sound like a cheesy cable holiday movie, but this time of year should focus primarily on love, togetherness with loved ones, and gratitude for what we have. As bad as it is, this situation can be used to remind your entire family how fortunate you are to have each other, and that’s better than anything money can buy.

—Doyin

