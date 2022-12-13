My Husband Claims He’s “Never Too Tired for Me.” Uh, the Feeling Isn’t Mutual.

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I have a wonderful, loving husband and we have an active sex life. However, I am currently in the final year of an exhausting PhD, which has left me drained and riddled with anxiety. I find sex the last thing on my mind when I get home, and I often just want to collapse my numb body into bed and sleep like the dead. He tries to initiate sex with me, and when I have the energy he is wonderful, giving, and focused on my pleasure. The problem is his desire for me is usually far greater than the amount of energy I have for playtime. I feel like I’m constantly batting away his advances because I’m so tired, and he says he should be a better husband and stop “bothering” me. I love his playfulness and don’t want him to stop, I just want to be able to say no without making him feel awful. When he’s had a long day, his response is always that he’s “never too tired for me.” I have nearly a year of this left, and I’m not optimistic that my future job will be any less stressful. How do I make him feel secure and like I want him as much as he wants me when my work is killing me?

—The Walking Dead

Dear Walking Dead,

Find a way to make time for a couple of hours of conversation about this. Tell your husband how you’re feeling, especially what you said in the second half of this letter. Ask him for details about how he’s feeling. Find out what he means when he uses the word bothering—is he being self-deprecating to alleviate tension with humor? Does he feel that he’s overstepping? Talk about ways to feel closer and more connected that aren’t sexual and don’t require a lot of energy from you, encourage him to masturbate more, and see what other ideas you can come up with to interrupt this pattern. Maybe you remind each other that playfulness can be an end unto itself, and have a few minutes of this kind of interaction before sleep more often than a whole erotic adventure.

I do worry, though, that I might be recommending the impossible right now. You’re finishing up a big educational milestone, and the last 20 percent of a project is almost always the most strenuous. I imagine the program you’re in is pretty competitive, and you may not be able to make significant changes to your life right now. But, sometimes our idioms are also literal, like when you say, “My work is killing me.” Your statement is accurate. Connecting with a partner can absolutely be a way to relieve and reduce stress, and it’s also worth adding other strategies to your repertoire. For the sake of your relationship, yes, and most importantly for yourself.

Dear How to Do It,

Hey there, I’m the person who inquired about cathartic BDSM. Sorry for not including more pertinent information. My partner IS interested in cathartic BDSM and was actually the one who initially brought up that he’d like to try it, specifically to process some traumatic events in his life where he and his therapist (he’s been in therapy for years) are having difficulties gaining ground. When we attended the BDSM seminar the pro-dom talked about cathartic BDSM and indicated that the role of the dom in that scene was simply to use, for example, a flogger and offer a safe space to release emotions, but that the dom was not supposed to act as a therapist or otherwise coax the sub to any specific reaction. My questions were more pragmatic: Do you set a specific scene for catharsis? Do you previously discuss the intent of the scene or just let it evolve naturally? Are there specific things I should say, do, or actions that are helpful in achieving and supporting that cathartic reaction?

—Dom In Training

Dear Dom In Training,

You sound more clear in this letter than you did in your initial question. So much so that I’m wondering whether you’re a different person or, more pertinently, whether you’re in a significantly different mental state than you were when you originally wrote in. If the latter is the case, whatever the cause of your previous disorganization, the first safety precaution is to ensure that you’re in this mental state when you begin a BDSM session—clear, precise, and attentive to detail.

The intent of the scene is absolutely something that should be on your list for discussion, along with boundaries, hard limits, the specific acts and scenarios you’d like to try together, and safewords. Since you’re aiming to elicit strong emotions, and strong emotions sometimes interfere with our ability to communicate verbally, the safewords you’re working with can include a unique word (bicycle is the classic example) and should also include every word a person might use to express a need to stop, such as “no,” “stop,” “wait,” and anything else either of you might naturally reach for in a moment of distress. When you’re deciding on the scene, avoid including additional power dynamics other than what usually exists in your relationship, focus on the emotional and physical sensations the two of you want to bring out over any elaborate fantasies, and forgo fussy props and implements. Keep it as simple as possible.

In a previous email, Lola Jean, sex educator and headmistress of 7 Days of Domination, explained that one question to ask is, “What are the feelings they want to experience as a result of this? I can spank someone seven different ways to Sunday. Impact play with the goal of feeling seen is different than the goal of feeling overwhelmed. Once you have these goal feelings, it will be easier not only to choose what activity can best elicit that, but how to go about delivering it. You can add language with that feeling in mind in addition to whatever activity you are doing.” Make feelings and yes/no/maybe lists, and be thorough with negotiating this scene—including, as Lola advised, by listing “multiple options of names you like to call/be called, adjectives, and phrases as well as ones you do not like. Explain to each other the reasoning behind any word or phrase you don’t enjoy. This begins to give you a bit of a map as well as some explanation for other areas you may want to avoid.”

Apply that same level of detail to the concept of catharsis. “Ideally, you should both figure out what they look like when they are in ‘catharsis’ so you can be attuned to your trials and errors,” Lola said. “Try being silent while you do this. Try asking them questions. Use phrases to invalidate their insecurity. Don’t default to ‘being mean’ because that’s what much of domination looks like in mass media.” And remember that you also have the right—responsibility, even—to call for a stop or pause if you’re feeling overwhelmed, out of your depth, or simply want to.

I do still recommend involving a pro. Many professional dominants are open to sessions with the purpose of education, and watching someone at work is a great way to learn, especially when you have the opportunity to ask questions. The specific things you should say and do are going to depend entirely on the details of your partner’s desires and their responses. There’s no formula. An experienced top will have a greater ability to intuit what might be most effective. But, “if that feels too out of reach, choose an enjoyable activity and continue this in a repetitive fashion without increasing the intensity whilst you verbally engage with your partner,” Lola said. Also, you might check out Melbourne-based dominatrix Audrey Fatale’s recorded class for 7 Days of Domination on bondage and ritual as a therapeutic experience for further context and an extra perspective.

Dear How to Do It,

I (48 F) am currently in a relationship with a fantastic gentleman caller, who I love having sex with. I’ve always had a more difficult time achieving an orgasm through oral stimulation, I tend to need harder stimulation than that provides, but my current partner loves giving oral. I would like to know if you have any tips or tricks on how to make it more likely I can have an orgasm this way. It’s not impossible, I have had orgasms from oral stimulation, it’s just more difficult and they tend to be less satisfying. As I have gotten older, they’ve become rare. I can’t actually remember the last time I came that way… I do have an active masturbatory life with lots of vibrator stimulation. If I cut back on that do you think that would help?

—Mouth Don’t Cut It

Dear Mouth Don’t Cut It,

If your partner feels like they need to get you off with their oral ministrations, have a talk about what orgasm means in sex. Do you, and/or he, require orgasms for sex to feel complete? If so, why? Does he stake his manhood or prowess as a lover on this? Do you? And if you’re feeling pressure to orgasm from oral, what’s behind that?

You might try forgoing masturbation for a while, and other kinds of orgasms with your partner, to see if that causes you to feel more “on edge” or sensitive to stimulation that isn’t usually that impactful. You can also spend a lot of time before oral sex begins engaging in all the things that turn you on most. No guarantees—this may actually have the opposite effect of what you’re hoping for.

If your partner loves giving oral sex for the sensations, taste, and opportunity to focus on your general enjoyment, I also suggest you appreciate the stimulation he provides with his tongue and mouth for what it is, and, if you want an orgasm after, switch to methods that are more effective at helping you reach climax. Or have your orgasm and then enjoy a kind of cool-down process with oral interaction. It’s also worth considering ways your partner can provide harder stimulation through oral. Sucking is one option, nibbling with lips is another, and there are all sorts of ways to use a tongue quite roughly. Good luck.

Dear How to Do It,

My long-term boyfriend and I (a woman) are both rather…calm during sex. We don’t get all heavy-breathing, tear-each-others’ clothes off. Never. Nor have I ever been like that with any other boyfriends, and I don’t think he has either. We enjoy having sex with each other and doing various things, but unless it’s in a moment of intense pleasure for one of us, we could basically have a conversation about the weather while having sex. In other words, we’re enjoying the activity but it’s not fully absorbing us. We’re in our 40s.

To add to that, I’ve never had an orgasm (It sucks! I’ve read multiple books. They’re depressing. I’ve gotten to the peak but have never gone over.), and as I’ve gotten older my libido has seriously dropped, so I’m in a less-intense state than when I was younger. My boyfriend has erectile dysfunction, so he rarely comes in me; and of course, he’s worried about getting soft, though he knows I won’t complain, so that can psych him out. So both those factors are part of the reason why we don’t have more juice in our engines in the middle/end of sex. But shouldn’t we have a little more intensity at some point?? In the beginning? Somewhere along the road? I feel like we’re both too…restrained, despite doing role-play and dirty talk. It’s like we’re holding back even though we aren’t.

—Are We Too Calm?

Dear Too Calm,

Romance novels, teen supernatural TV dramas, and porn films all have a tendency to focus on passionate, wild, and even unhinged sexual desire. It makes for compelling entertainment—they only have sight and sound to work with, so those two senses need to be extra stimulated to compensate for the absence of touch, taste, and scent. We have to hear that heavy breathing and see the abandon with which the clothes are ripped off, and it has to be more impactful than the rest of our lives to keep our attention.

One thing that asexuality teaches us is that sexual desire is a stack of scatter charts. One maps interest in sex at all. Another, the need for romantic connection or the absence of romantic connection for sexual arousal. A third might track the extent to which a person is overcome by the chemicals released in our brains during sexual arousal—their “swept away” susceptibility—and so on. Outside of cultures and subcultures that promote purity, nearly all of the models we’re likely to casually encounter suggest that healthy sexuality requires a strong interest in sex and that we should always be consumed by our desire. This is not an accurate depiction of the broad range of human sexuality.

Since you say that you’ve always been calm during sex, and believe your boyfriend also has, I’m pretty sure that this is how the two of you are. Celebrate the fact that you’ve found each other. You’re a fit, sexually. If you’re also a fit as far as life goals, ways of managing households and finances, and non-sexual activities, this seems pretty wonderful. When you ask “shouldn’t we,” that strikes me as the influence of outside standards.

What strikes me as your own desire is wanting to experience orgasm. If you’re open to one more book, I suggest Annie Sprinkle’s The Explorer’s Guide to Planet Orgasm. If you aren’t, start with the Magic Wand—the most “more power” vibrator I know, beloved by people with clitorises all over the world. If that doesn’t work, try adding penetration with a dildo or your partner’s fingers. Then try losing the Wand and going with just penetration, paying special attention to the spongy area just above your pubic bone, and the part of your vaginal canal just in front of your cervix known as the A Spot.

If none of that causes a reaction, get silly together. Go ahead and have those conversations during sex, about the weather, things you think are funny, and how you’re both feeling about the sex you’re having. Try all the things—yes, anything either of you can think of that doesn’t put your health at risk. Role play scenarios, fantasies, stimulation with various textures, and even trying to have the absolute most calm sex you can possibly arrange.

Lastly, do bring this up with your general care doctor. Anorgasmia can have many causes, including a few medical issues that you’d want to start treating regardless, and they can evaluate your risk factors and assess whether further testing is recommended.

—Stoya

