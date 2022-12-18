My Parents Refuse to Recognize Me as the Father of Their Granddaughter

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a single man and became the legal guardian of my niece, “Beth,” just over three years ago, when she was 4, after my brother and sister-in-law died in an accident. They were wonderful people, and I was honored when they named me designated guardian, though obviously I never thought something like this would come to pass. I’m not sure I’ll ever fully stop grieving their deaths, but I’ve had to move on with life for the sake of caring for Beth, and in spite of everything, this has been a great source of joy. Beth feels like a daughter to me now. My parents continue to be completely, crushingly devastated by my brother’s death. I understand this, of course, but it is affecting the way they interact with Beth and me to a point that feels harmful.

For further context, I am gay, which they have never been happy about, although they didn’t outright reject me when I came out. This was in large part because of my brother, who would stand up for me and draw hard lines with them when they said unacceptable things. Now they make comments about how I would not be an appropriate guardian for Beth if I was dating (I’m not), and they even imply, in their worst moments, that they wish I’d been the son they’d lost instead of my brother since he “had a normal life” and gave them a grandchild. I’m not as good at getting through to them as my brother was, and I tend to put down the phone or take Beth and leave when comments like this are made.

Things have come to a head now. Beth wants to call me Dad. I was unsure at first and asked if she didn’t remember my brother. She said she did, but that he was her “first dad,” and I’m her second. She still talks about her “daddy in heaven” sometimes and specifies that I’m her “daddy on earth.” I’m comfortable and happy about this now that I’m sure she hasn’t forgotten my brother, but my parents hit the roof when they heard her call me Dad on a Zoom call recently. They told her I was “just” her uncle and that it was “evil” of me to be trying to erase their son’s memory. I cut off the call rapidly and comforted Beth, who was distraught.

She now says that she doesn’t want to have to see her grandparents again. Honestly, I don’t either. But she is very young to make a decision like that! While I never want my parents to speak that way to her again, I don’t feel able to deny them access to the only family they have left. Can you advise me on this whole horrible situation? Am I wrong to let Beth call me her dad? How can I handle my parents lovingly while protecting Beth? Does it sound like I’m doing everything wrong?

—The Dad on Earth

Dear Dad,

I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of your brother and sister-in-law, and I’m so glad for you and Beth that you have each other. It pains me that your parents cannot or will not see it this way—and it seems to me generous of you to ascribe their cruelty to their ongoing grief. Of course they were devastated by their son’s death. But their behavior toward you and Beth is inexcusable.

I think, for Beth’s sake over the long term, if not for your own, it’s worth having a frank conversation with your parents about the harm they are doing to their granddaughter; it’s worth warning them that if they don’t find a way to rise above their homophobia and their sorrow over what they’ve lost, they are going to lose both their only living son and their granddaughter for good. I would emphasize that this better happen quickly now, because you have already waited too patiently for three years.

And this should be their last chance, given the way things have gone up to now. I’m afraid I don’t have high hopes; I fear that you are going to have to cut off contact with them. It will not be Beth making that decision—it will be you. And it will not be you denying your parents the only living family they have—it will be them forfeiting it.

You have done absolutely nothing wrong—including embracing the title you’ve earned. And as much as it saddens me to say it, part of doing the right thing for your daughter may be protecting her from her grandparents. I’ll be thinking of you and Beth. I hope you’ll let me know how this goes.

Dear Care and Feeding,

We are two married women with an almost-17-year-old daughter, “Rachel,” and a 12-year-old son. Rachel has been dating her 17-year-old boyfriend (her first) for over a year. We thoroughly like and trust him, and Rachel is a great kid, in the usual ways the phrase is used; however, she is very private with us, and we don’t know if they are having sex. We’ve told her several times that she shouldn’t do anything she’s not ready for and that she should let us know when she needs birth control. She says nothing when we say this. But she has been asking (intermittently over many months) for sleepovers with her boyfriend. We’ve said no every time, without offering any reasons … because we’re not clear on what all our reasons are. The only one that is clear to us is that we don’t want any sexual activity between them to be perceptible to our son. We don’t want him to feel uncomfortable and we don’t want him to develop any particular expectations about his own teenage years. I also don’t want her to start spending a significant amount of time at her boyfriend’s house, just because I’d like to have her around in the year and a half remaining before she leaves for college.

We have a lot of questions: Should we allow sleepovers if we believe birth control is taken care of? Should we require her to be on birth control pills as a condition of allowing sleepovers? If not, should we supply them with condoms, or trust them to take care of it? Is it even possible to shield her brother from knowledge of their activities if they occur in this house? If not, is that reason enough to say no? [Additional information in case it’s helpful: Both sets of parents are very liberal. We are friendly but not close with the boyfriend’s parents and would be able to have a conversation with them about it. The kids are smart, aware, and tuned in to the post-Roe world. In our state, abortion is legal and available in the near term, though in peril long-term. It’s also possible that these requests of hers don’t have to do with sex but with spending more time together without needing rides! She doesn’t drive yet, and he can’t drive after 9.] Thank you so much for your advice.

—Moms Who Don’t Know Our Own Minds

Dear Moms,

I think you do know your own minds. It’s your hearts that are giving you a problem—not to mention a lifetime, for each of you, of cultural expectations (or nonexpectations) that are very hard to do battle with, even for the best-armed of us. Not under my roof is baked into our upbringing—even for those of us who know better. We know that sexually active kids are going to have sex somewhere. So one question to ask yourself is: If she is having sex, is it better if she has to be secretive and sneaky about it? (And I mean: better for her, better for the boyfriend, better for the four parents—and even better for her younger brother? [You don’t have to guess: the answer is no.])

But you don’t know that she is sexually active. And of course it’s possible (though probably not likely) that the request for sleepovers has nothing to do with sex. But you won’t know until you ask her, directly. And I believe you are entitled to ask, even if it makes her extremely uncomfortable. Even if it makes you extremely uncomfortable. Because it makes no sense to say “yes” if you don’t know what you’re saying yes to.

To cut to the chase: I think it would actually be a good idea to allow these sleepovers, with the following stipulations.

1. Your daughter has got to be willing to talk to you about what’s up. And you and your spouse need to do more than talk to her about how she shouldn’t do anything she’s not ready to do and “let us know when you need birth control.” Ask her questions. And wait patiently through her silences: don’t give up. Let her know that you understand that she finds this conversation embarrassing, and that it’s not easy for you either, but that conversations about sex are a crucial part of parenting, and those conversations have to go both ways. If she wants to be allowed to have her boyfriend sleep over, she has no choice about this. (Would it have been better if these conversations had begun before now? Well, sure. But there’s no going backwards, and it’s never too late to start.)

2. Make an appointment with your OB-GYN for your daughter, specifically to talk about birth control, and let her take it from there.

3. The other set of parents needs to be on board if any sleepovers are going to take place, so, yes, after you talk to her, you need to talk to them. Indeed, you should let your daughter know that you’re going to talk to them before agreeing to this, to make sure everyone’s on the same page.

In other words: you need to find out both if she is truly emotionally ready and that she and her boyfriend are responsible enough to be having sex. (She will hate this, but—trust me—she’ll be grateful for it later, looking back. If I could redo my own adolescence, having this conversation would be at the top of my list.)

With regard to your son: I hope you can see that I think now would be great time to start having frank conversations with him about sex, so that when his own adolescence comes around, it will be easier and much less awkward to have the kind of conversation I’m suggesting you now have with your daughter. With regard to your wanting to spend as much time as possible with her before she leaves for college, rather than letting her have unfettered access to her boyfriend … well, while I understand that (very well!), unless she wants to spend time at home, I don’t think this is a realistic expectation. This time in her life is designed to be a transitional period, for both her and you, as you approach that separation and her impending adulthood. And to be honest, I think the less you clamp down on her, the more likely she’ll be to want to spend time at home with you.

Dear Care and Feeding,

After my husband’s death a few months ago, my daughter invited me to move in with her and her family, and I was grateful for this, as I felt lost. Because of Covid, I hadn’t been able to see my grandchildren for two years and being a daily part of their lives now is helping me in many ways, including keeping my mind off my husband.

My dauthter has three kids: 6-year-old twin boys, and a 4-year-old girl. My granddaughter has recently experienced a lot of life changes: I moved in, there’s a new dog, she started wearing glasses, one of her pre-k teachers went on maternity leave (so she has a long-term substitute teacher), and Dad started a new job and isn’t home as often. It’s been a while since I’ve been around 4-year-olds (I wasn’t able to see the twins when they were 4), but I’m worried that some of her behavior is developmentally abnormal.

Advertisement

—Grandma is Concerned

Dear Grandma,

Since you’re not seeing or hearing anything that your daughter can’t see, and (as far as you know) she isn’t worried, telling your daughter that you think there might be something “wrong” suggests that you are more knowledgeable, wiser, astute, and attentive than she is. That’s why parents don’t take kindly to be told there’s something wrong with their kids (or at least it’s one reason). As you say yourself, you don’t remember much about kids this age. And I feel obliged to tell you, as gently as I can, that a few months may not be sufficient time for an “average” child this age to “move on” from these disruptions. All the changes you mention sound hard. I’m not a bit surprised that she needs to “take a break from seeing” from to time (don’t we all). If her parents are not concerned, you needn’t be.

But I would suggest, if you want to be a big help to your granddaughter, that you offer her sympathy and support when she is feeling sad (just as she offers it to you). Let her know that you understand how hard all of this must be for her. And be very careful not to do it in such a way that puts the onus on her (i.e., “I love being here with you and your brothers and your parents, but if I were you, I think I might feel a little crowded sometimes, or like I was getting less attention—do you ever feel that way?” and not, “You sometimes act like you wish I didn’t live here”).

Dear Care and Feeding,

My family has new neighbors. We have three kids who are 10, 7, and 7. We live in a fairly walkable suburban neighborhood. Our neighbor has daughters who are 9 and 7. I’ve met the mom and invited her to events at my house, and she usually declines, but she seems lonely. She doesn’t know how to carry on a conversation and appears to be struggling to make new friends. Our kids like playing with each other: my twins love the younger girl, and my son is amiable with the older girl. Neither of these neighbor kids is particularly well developed socially, even beyond what’s normal for their age and for kids who grew up during Covid. The older one hardly ever talks. Still, both she and my son regularly ask to have one-on-one playdates (and since we’re neighbors, her mom and I are comfortable having the kids let us know and then popping over to the other’s house). Whenever I check up on them, it’s always my son talking at her as she nods or shakes her head. When she does speak, she has a very quiet voice. The only time I’ve ever heard her speak loud enough for me to understand was to let me know that she was lactose-intolerant and didn’t want the cheese and crackers I was offering as a snack, and it seemed to take a lot of effort for her. My son tells me she seems to think a lot before saying anything.

The younger one is the opposite. She seems to have no filter and says everything she thinks, including things that hurt my daughters’ feelings. She pointed out that one of my twins has a lazy eye and made a big deal about it, then seemed genuinely confused that my daughter got upset. That’s behavior I’d expect out of preschoolers, not second graders. Despite that incident, both of my daughters want to keep playing with her. They tell me that she wants to be friends with everyone in her class at school but a lot of other kids find her weird.

I’m sure that something’s going on here, given that both kids and their mom struggle socially. I feel sorry for all three, especially the older daughter. I don’t need the mom to explain their backstory or disclose any diagnoses that her kids have, but I do want to know how I can make my home more welcoming and inclusive of their needs. I also want to make sure that the younger kid can behave in a way that my daughters continue to feel comfortable with. The trouble is that anything I can think of to say to my neighbor seems like it could be interpreted as insulting, especially given her poor social skills. How can I approach this with her in a non-insulting way?

—Trying to Help a Neighbor

Dear Trying,

I don’t think you can approach this in a non-insulting way. And I don’t think you can make sure your neighbor’s children behave in any particular way—I think that falls outside your sphere of influence. Your job is to teach your children that the only behavior that’s under their control is their own, and that making decisions about how to respond if someone else’s behavior disturbs them is their responsibility. But so far it seems that your children enjoy the company of the neighbor kids, despite the social skills you deem to be lacking.

I’m not sure what you mean when you say you want to make your house more welcoming (they already feel welcome, it’s clear) and “inclusive of their needs.” What exactly are we talking about here? You are a host, these children are your children’s guests, and it seems as if everyone is mostly having fun (except you). You’re “sure that something’s going on here” but you neither have any business speculating about this nor addressing it in any way. The older child managed to speak up when it was really important! And the younger kid who has “no filter”? I have a 77-year-old dear friend who meets that description (it’s not only preschoolers!). When she says something that hurts my feelings, I tell her so. That’s your children’s only responsibility in this case. Yours is to offer their guests snacks if they’re hungry.

—Michelle