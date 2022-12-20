Help! No One Understands Why I Prioritize My Friendship With My Ex Over Everyone Else.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers on Mondays at noon ET. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Q. In a Queer Platonic Relationship, Maybe?: I’m in an… unusual situation. You see, my best friend is also my ex. We dated two years ago for eight months, had an exceptionally close and loving relationship that both of us use as a yardstick for being treated well in our current relationships, and split amicably over the fact that I definitely want to be a foster parent and they definitely do not want to be a parent of any kind. We’re still very close, talking multiple times per day about topics ranging from biochemistry to food.

The problem comes in mainly with the people that we date. Some refuse to believe that we’re not dating, and those get dumped fairly quickly. The same happens to those that ask us to cut contact. Others develop insecurities because they aren’t as important to us yet as our best friend, and well… yes? I’ve known you for a month and you talk to me thrice a week, and we have been best friends for four years and talked more than once nearly every day of that. Just because we kiss and I don’t kiss them doesn’t make you automatically more important.

The most recent disasters are, on their end, someone who slowly stopped talking to them after meeting me and seeing us interact, and on my end someone who told me that I wasn’t allowed to prioritize my best friend over them. Is there any way to find people to date that won’t see our relationship as a threat? At this point, I’m considering exclusively pursuing people who are OK with poly relationships, not because I want one, but because it’s my last-ditch idea for finding someone that won’t bolt or get jealous.

A: I actually think you’re onto something with finding people who are OK with poly relationships. “I only broke up with this person because of incompatibility over foster parenting, not because I didn’t have feelings for them, so I still have all the same feelings, we talk all the time, and they are going to be more important than you forever because I’ll always have known them for longer” could understandably be a tough pill to swallow for someone who has a more traditional and monogamous view of dating. Other kinds of dating pools you could tap into might include: People who also have an ex as a best friend and people who are extremely busy, fundamentally non-jealous, and are happy you have someone else to occupy you when they aren’t around.

But do you know what I think is really happening? You just haven’t met anyone you like as much as your ex. If you did, you would naturally begin to prioritize them more, not “because we kiss” but because you would be so excited about them and value them and the future you might have together. So just wait it out.

Q. Gobsmacked About a Gun Range: My nephew is turning 11, and for his birthday his parents are taking him to a shooting range. We live across the country from each other but have had a harmonious family relationship. His parents sent a message about their birthday plans the day before the planned event.

I’m having a very hard time processing this. As a healthcare worker, a survivor of loved ones lost to gun violence, and a parent, I have a visceral loathing of guns and the damage they inflict given my professional and personal experience with them. My nephew is very important to me, and I remind myself that he has parents who love, care for, and support him. I’m also aware that I am not his parent, so have almost no right to say anything about this. It’s so ingrained in me that if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.

I love my nephew, and this makes me concerned for him. There is no tactful way to raise these concerns, is there? Staying mum on this chews at the core of me like a moral strain, and starting a conversation (where I would try to understand, too), risks damaging a relationship that is very important to me. Is there a way to spark a conversation, or am I expected to watch and worry?

A: OK, I get it. I do. I’m not a gun person either. I think it would be nice if they didn’t exist. I also get very upset thinking about all the damage they do! But let’s breathe deeply together and calm down. You’re acting as if your nephew is turning 11 and for his birthday, his parents are going to leave him and his closest friends alone in the house for a sleepover with all the guns in the house unlocked and encourage them to do a little target practice if they get bored. But that’s not what they’re doing. They’re taking him to a gun range, which, I can only imagine, is just about the least dangerous place a child can encounter and experience handling a gun. There are adults! There are rules and regulations! There are instructions! I would even venture to guess that it might be a place where he might learn a little something about forearm safety—something that will help him out if he ever encounters a gun somewhere else.

You (a person who detests guns) and your nephew’s parents (people who see guns as a nice, celebratory complement to birthday cake and opening presents) are probably not going to see eye to eye on this, so you’re right that raising your concerns would cause tension and be unproductive. You should absolutely risk the discomfort and spark a conversation when and if you believe your nephew is in danger, but now is not that time. So I guess the answer is yes, you are expected to watch and worry—but I really suggest reserving your concern for another occasion.

Q. Poly In PA: I (she/her) have fallen in love with two men who go to the same college as me. This isn’t just playing the field—we’ve agreed we want to be in a polyamorous relationship where each one of us is in love with and in a relationship with the other two. My parents have always been pretty liberal on LGBTQ issues and even told me explicitly that they would accept me no matter who I fell in love with—I’m just not sure how they feel about polyamory. How can I come out to them? I know college relationships often don’t last, but as long as this one does I don’t want to hide one of my boyfriends and pretend he’s the only one, or pretend I’m just playing the field and I’m certain to settle down and become monogamous eventually.

A: Seems like this is something they might need a little time to digest but will ultimately not have a problem accepting, as long as you’re happy. I think this is a good time to use a letter (via email) with a short and sweet explanation of your relationship containing links to any information or perspectives you want to expose them to about polyamory more generally (articles, essays, podcasts, etc.). Give them some time to absorb it, answer any questions, and then bring your boyfriends over to meet the family.

Q. Sick In Seattle: Please help settle a potential dispute between my roommates and me. Two weeks ago my roommate, “Anne,” got COVID and it was a particularly bad case. Due to underlying health conditions, she was able to take the antivirals and after the full course, she was feeling better but not 100 percent. Immediately after she tested positive she stockpiled food in her room and didn’t leave her bedroom except to use the bathroom so as not to get the rest of us sick.

Between the antivirals and 10-day isolation, she began testing negative and started leaving her room but still has a lingering cough and congestion. I think this is fine, but our other roommate “Sally” does not. Sally wants Anne to continue to quarantine in her bedroom until her cough is gone. Sally told me she overheard Anne’s telehealth appointment and that Anne’s doctor did say she was no longer contagious and could stop isolating even though she has a cough, but Sally still doesn’t trust it and doesn’t want Anne to be in the common spaces of the house. Who’s right?

A: Anne, obviously. But why are you in this conversation? Let Sally make her unreasonable demands of Anne, and let Anne stand up for herself and say no.

Q. Deal Breaker: I am a lesbian who is on the apps and dating. I keep connecting with girls who, when we meet, I discover don’t shave their legs and/or underarms. (This is a quite common lifestyle choice in the queer community nowadays.) While not shaving is every person’s right, for me it’s a hard pass if I’m looking to be physically intimate. The thought of telling a woman I won’t date or sleep with her because of her body hair seems hurtful. If asked why I’m no longer interested, am I to be honest or come up with some other excuse?

A: Not an excuse as much as a true statement that avoids going into armpit policing: “I’m not feeling the kind of spark that would make me want to move forward.”

Re: Q. Gobsmacked About a Gun Range: There is a way to bring this up tactfully and in a manner that will minimize the potential for strife. The way to do that is to talk about this from the perspective of caring about your nephew’s safety and to ask open-ended questions without judgment. And then respect the answers given, even if you disagree with them. Due to your own history of trauma with guns and gun violence, you may also be able to ask (gently) to have your family avoid talking about your nephew’s experience at the gun range if you find it viscerally triggering for you.

A: In theory, this sounds good. But in practice, I don’t know that there actually is a way to say “Hey, about that birthday party at the gun range tomorrow, no disrespect at all, but are you thinking it will be safe for the kids, or…?” and not sound judgmental. Also, if LW has to respect whatever answer is given, even if it’s “We don’t care about safety! You will never deprive my nephew of his second amendment rights!” what, really, is the point of asking?

But yes, absolutely, if any mention of guns is extremely upsetting (although I didn’t get from the letter that it quite rises to that level), it’s fair to ask not to hear about them.

Re: Q. In a Queer Platonic Relationship, Maybe: Uh, probably don’t seek out a poly partner unless you’re going to be more than OK with that person having additional partners themselves. If you do feel you could be OK with that, then by all means pursue that as an option that will minimize stress over your very close friendship. That being said, even poly people can still develop issues over jealousy as well, so don’t look to that as a magic bullet that will fix everything. You’ll still need to advocate for yourself and the relationship you wish to maintain with your bestie no matter who you are in a relationship with, and there will always be a possibility that you may have to prioritize your platonic relationship over your romantic ones.

A: Great point, and a good warning for the LW. Important to note that polyamory is not a magic bullet.

Re: Q. Gobsmacked About Gun Range: I realize this is an unpopular opinion in some areas, but I firmly believe all kids should be trained in gun safety. He’ll learn vital information about safety and how to unload all of which could save someone’s life. If he were to stumble upon a firearm (in a friend’s home for example) you want it drilled into him that it’s not a toy. Nothing will prove that better than feeling the kick of a weapon. If he lives in a part of the country where guns are commonplace, this is an essential lesson.

A: I’m no firearm safety expert, but this sounds like it makes sense. While I understand the LW associating gun ranges with using guns for fun, obsession with guns, or the gun culture that takes so many lives, the skills learned there could also be important to balance these things out.

Re: Q. Sick In Seattle: So your roommate has negative tests and a doctor’s sign-off. Why is this an issue? Sally needs to either get over it or isolate herself in her room because this is no longer an “Anne” issue but a “Sally” problem.

A: Exactly!

Jenée Desmond-Harris: OK, that’s enough for today. Thanks, everyone. Have a great week!

