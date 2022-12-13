My Friend Is Sharing All My Private Business On Facebook

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m struggling with how to deal with a situation with my childfree friend of many years, “Jess.” My friend “Nelly” sent me screenshots from a Facebook group that Jess is in where Jess posted about my fertility journey and how I have always dreamed of having two kids, but that I have suffered multiple devastating miscarriages. Jess shared that when she hears I’m pregnant she’s started to dread what’s coming next, and that when she heard we’re trying IVF she said she “couldn’t believe it.” She compared me trying to get pregnant to watching someone self-harm and indicated that my husband and I were ignoring our first child in pursuit of a second, which is not true. She has once or twice a month had to drive our child to activities when we have IVF appointments but that’s it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I have mixed feelings. I know I have leaned on her a lot. Jess is usually smart and empathetic so seeing my actions through her eyes stung but rang true in some ways. We’re hoping for a rainbow baby at this point. In other ways I feel betrayed. I had no idea she felt this way. A part of me resents Nelly for sending me this post that seems like venting. I haven’t responded to Nelly or talked to Jess about it yet, or even showed it to my husband. I just don’t know what to do.

—Confused

Dear Confused,

There’s a lot to unpack here, and I certainly don’t blame you for feeling hurt and betrayed.

Advertisement

Let’s start with Nelly. I know plenty of people who find a weird sense of joy from sharing gossip that will hurt their friends. I also know plenty of people who will do whatever it takes to protect their friends, even if it hurts them. Obviously I don’t know her, so I have no idea what side of the fence she’s on—but regardless of her intentions, wouldn’t you want to know if one of your good friends was talking trash about you in a forum full of strangers on social media? I know I would. If it were me, I’d focus the lionshare of my attention on Jess.

Advertisement

As easy as it could be to show intense anger at the things Jess said, I would approach her in a calm manner—which I believe will be most effective. You could start by saying something along the lines of, “Jess, one of my friends sent screenshots of you saying hurtful things about my fertility journey on Facebook. I had no idea that you felt this way and I feel completely blindsided. In the future I would appreciate it if you shared your thoughts about what I’m going through with me and not with strangers on the internet.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

From there Jess should realize she stepped in it and offer an apology and an explanation for her behavior. If you deem her contrition to be adequate, then you should forgive her and move on. If for some reason she decides to double-down on what she said or shows a lack of remorse for hurting you, then you should thank Nelly for exposing Jess as a fraudulent friend.

My family endured two miscarriages and the ordeals were brutal. Personally I think my friendship would be irreparably damaged if a good buddy of mine said those things about me, but maybe you’re a more forgiving person than I am. No matter what, don’t hesitate to confront Jess on this because you should know for sure if the people in your inner circle are truly on your side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Want Advice From Care and Feeding?

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

This year’s Thanksgiving was hosted by my oldest sister at my dad’s house, and every single one of my dad’s kids and grandkids attended. I am the youngest of 7 and my dad has 15 grandchildren, including my 18-month-old daughter. This was his first time meeting her—due to Covid we haven’t been able to travel to see him since she was born.

I noticed something strange about my dad’s behavior—he calls all the grandsons “my dear” and all his granddaughters “sweetheart.” It really bothered me for some reason, and I’m not entirely sure why. The only kids he regularly refers to by name are my 12-year-old niece with green hair, my 8-year-old step-nephew who is black, and my 6-year-old niece who has large hot pink glasses. This makes me think that he might have forgotten their names and is just using “my dear” and “sweetheart” to avoid having to say their name. I asked my 14-year-old niece about it and she said she never really noticed before. One of my brothers and I live in the same town and see each other at least once a month, and he is the sibling I am closest to emotionally. His youngest is the girl with the pink glasses. I asked him if he noticed, and he said he had noticed but it didn’t really bother him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

It still bothers me, though. And I’m worried that when my daughter gets older that it might have an impact on her, too, but I really can’t place my finger on why it bothers me so much. Should I talk to my dad about it?

—Not Sweetheart

Dear Not Sweetheart,

I can’t say for sure why it bothers you, but I can tell you for sure that it would bother me immensely to have adults (especially men) call my daughters “sweetheart.” Yes, I know that most people like your dad don’t have nefarious intentions, but that doesn’t change the fact that I don’t want my kids thinking anyone can call them pet names.

You shouldn’t police your dad on how he addresses your nieces and nephews, especially if it doesn’t bother them— but you can certainly ensure he doesn’t do that with your daughter. You can say something simple like, “Dad, I notice that you call lots of the kids “sweetheart” and for some reason it makes me uncomfortable. I’d really appreciate it if you didn’t do that with my daughter.”

Advertisement

Your dad may push back and ask why it bothers you, and you should feel empowered to say, “Honestly, dad—it doesn’t really matter why it bothers me. It just does.” One of my mentors used to tell me that I never have to justify, rationalize, or explain my feelings—and this is a clear example of that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If it upsets you this much then you absolutely shouldn’t let it slide.

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

• If you missed Monday’s column, read it here.

• Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Dear Care and Feeding,

We have 5-year-old boy-girl twins in kindergarten. My daughter is ahead of schedule for reading and math and gets along with everyone in class. She’s a teacher’s pet type of person and loves getting gold stars. My son is the opposite—near the bottom of class, gets in trouble for not listening, acting out and not doing assignments in class. He gets jealous of his sister at home and will randomly get over excited and start hitting us for no apparent reason. I’m not sure what to do because he won’t tell us what’s wrong. He’s already been sent to the principal multiple times. I don’t think going to a child psychologist at this young age is the right next step especially when he won’t communicate to anyone. What can we do?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Nervous About the Future

Dear Nervous,

I’ll keep this brief. As a twin myself, I can say firsthand that jealousy is a rite of passage throughout childhood for multiples like your kids, but the way your son is acting out is clearly a problem.

Advertisement

You mentioned that having your son visit with a mental health professional isn’t a good idea, but why do you feel that way? Clearly what you’ve tried to this point isn’t working, so why not enlist someone who has seen it all? I’ll go out on a limb and say that an extremely high percentage of child psychologists work with kids like your son on a regular basis.

Most importantly, a mental health professional will provide you with an action plan to give your son the help he so desperately needs. Don’t waste any time on this—you should schedule an appointment as soon as possible to make that happen.

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m trying to figure out if I overstepped. My sister had her kids (a 9-month-old and a 2-year-old) receive their first COVID dose. She and her husband are both fully vaccinated and boosted (including the new bivariant). The kids are also and always have been, on schedule and up to date with their other vaccines. While we were chatting recently, she mentioned to me that she was relieved that they were now past the two-week window for side effects and she doesn’t have to stress on watching for signs of complications. Apparently she did this with each vaccine. I was surprised, and I told her the things she listed are anti-vax conspiracy BS.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

She says she understands that but she would rather be safe than sorry and keep an eye out for any potential issues just in case they are one of the few who do have an adverse reaction, and that you can’t blame parents whose children did die within the side effects window. I told her she was an idiot. She told me to stop being a high horse Karen and that as long as she is getting them all the vaccines and on schedule, then why does it matter if she monitors them after.

Advertisement

She’s always been a bit of a hypochondriac. Each time postpartum she made cardiology appointments for herself to ensure she didn’t have any heart issues or spontaneous coronary artery dissections, and checked her blood pressure daily for months. Her reasoning is women can die from postpartum complications up to a year after birth (my sister is VERY fit and healthy).

Advertisement

My sister seems to fluctuate from being very proactive on seeking treatments and going to the doctor and then also being hyper vigilant on adverse events. She finished by adamantly stating that she won’t end up like our mom, who had a heart attack and waited 3 days to seek medical help. Should I have kept my mouth shut, since she’s not an anti-vaxxer? She says she won’t share with me again which is not what I want. I love her and I do want to be able to discuss everything and anything. She is not only my sister but my best friend.

—Not Anti-Vaxx But Paranoid

Dear Not Anti-Vaxx,

Is your sister hurting anyone by checking in on her kids after being vaccinated? I wouldn’t do any of the stuff she did either, but I don’t think calling her an idiot was mature or very nice. Just because her methods of raising her kids are different from how you and I would do it. doesn’t make it wrong. I don’t blame her one bit for not wanting to share anything with you again due to how you handled this.

Advertisement

I’m not going to drag you any further through this advice column, because I know you have good intentions and love your sister dearly, but at the very least she deserves an apology. You can say something like, “Clearly I was out of line for calling you an idiot, and you have every right to do what’s best for your family. I just care about you deeply, that’s all. I promise I won’t judge you again for any of this. I’m sorry.”

Advertisement

Don’t go into the weeds about why you disagree with her actions because quite frankly, that’s none of your business. To be clear, I’m 100 percent in favor of COVID vaccinations and ensured that myself and my kids are vaccinated and boosted. However, even if your sister was against vaccinating her kids, it doesn’t give you (or anyone for that matter) the right to tell her she’s an idiot. The main objective is to let her know that you love her and that you’re sorry for the outburst.

Hopefully that will reopen the door for her to act like your best friend again.

—Doyin

More Advice From Slate

I am a single mom to an 11-year-old daughter. Up until around age 7 or 8 we were pretty physically demonstrative and would hug and kiss, and I would pick her up and carry her around. That slowly tapered off as she grew, and now we almost don’t touch at all. No hugs and kisses. We don’t avoid touching but don’t initiate at all. I miss this closeness—what should I do?