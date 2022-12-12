My Son Unintentionally Humiliated a Friend. Can I Help Him Make Things Right?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a 14-year-old son, Aiden. Aiden was apparently recently approached by another boy in his school, Jeff, who admitted to a crush on him. Apparently, Jeff is something of a jokester and frequently says ridiculous things to get a rise out of people, so Aiden originally thought it was a joke and played right back. Well, it wasn’t a joke, and Jeff left extremely upset about things.

I think I’ve seen Jeff maybe twice on occasional pickups from school. I have absolutely no idea how to help my son with any of this, so I’m asking for some advice of my own here.

—Out of My Depth

Dear OOMD,

Oh dear, I feel for Aiden, and I really feel for Jeff. It is so hard to be vulnerable at any age, but especially as a young teen, and, I’d imagine, especially especially as a young queer teen.

I can’t speak to what it’s like to confess to a same-sex crush, but I do have experience being a teen who confessed to a crush on a friend, only to be rebuffed. What I remember from the ordeal, though, isn’t the embarrassment of being rejected; I remember how the boy reacted. The day after I told him I liked him, he explained kindly that he wasn’t interested in me but that he appreciated that I told him about my feelings—and he made it clear he wanted to remain friends. To this day, I’m impressed with his maturity and grace. And because he never made it weird, our friendship continued to be strong, with only a brief bit of awkwardness.

What I learned from that experience is that pain and embarrassment can be soothed with genuineness and kindness. I think the same outcome that I experienced is possible for Jeff and Aiden, so I do encourage Aiden to reach out. How he does it depends on his comfort. I’ve personally always found a letter/email to be the best way to get something complicated or awkward across; not only can you revise it until it sounds the way you want it to, you don’t have to worry about your nerves and emotions getting in the way of your message. Since Aiden is truly worried about saying the wrong thing, getting it on paper—you could even offer to review it, though he’ll likely want to keep it to himself—seems like the safest path forward. Once the letter is delivered, Aiden could follow up with a casual conversation (just a simple “did you get the letter; are you good?”) to break the ice. From there, it’s up to Aiden to treat Jeff just as he would have before, to show him there doesn’t need to be any tension. Jeff was brave in confessing his interest, so now its Aiden’s turn to be brave in showing them both the path back to friendship. Judging by what you’ve said in your letter, I am confident he can do it.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am sick and tired of my brother peeing on the bathroom floor. It’s a problem in our house (three males and three females) and annoys me a lot. Every time I wake up, I sit down and find pee on the bottom of my feet. His only excuse is that he’s too tired in the morning and can’t control where he aims when he’s tired. I’ve tried being passive aggressive, pointing out what he’s doing is unhygienic, how being tired isn’t an excuse, etc., but it never works. He manipulates the rest of my family into getting into lesser punishment and nothing’s working. To clarify, he is in middle school, which should be old enough to know how to aim. I get madder and madder every time it happens, but my breaking point was when he said that “being a guy is hard.” I feel like I can’t control what I’m saying to him and all of it is mean (even though a small part of me feels it’s valid). I want to be done with this, but I don’t know how.

— The Hygienic Sister

Dear Hygienic,

Assuming we are talking about more than a droplet or two, that’s pretty gross. I didn’t grow up with brothers, but I have heard enough stories to know that you’re not alone. That’s no excuse though. I know plenty of men who have overcome this “hardship” through better lighting or sitting down to pee while tired.

Of course, speculating on what your brother can do differently doesn’t help much, because he’s unfortunately unlikely to listen to you! It’s time to appeal to a higher power: the parents. When you are calm, ask your parents for a private talk. Explain just what you’ve said here, and that you’d like their help in holding him accountable. By communicating calmly and maturely, you increase your chances that they’ll see the problematic nature of your brother’s actions.

If your parents do intervene and address your brother’s behavior, be sure you’re prepared to let the little stuff go. That means that if there is a big mess, you hold him accountable, but if he’s mostly getting better, take the win. Learn to inspect the bathroom before you step, wipe up what you need to, and move on with your day. You may not get to the level of clean you’d ideally want, but through calm conversation you can get closer.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m 22, living at home after graduating college and working remotely. My dad remarried when I was 17. Very soon after the wedding, I developed a strong bond with my stepsister, Sarah, who was 7 at the time and is 12 now. My dad officially adopted her; I call Sarah my sister, and she calls me her brother.

Sarah is accident-prone. After the wedding, she and I stayed with my grandparents while my dad and stepmother went on a honeymoon. Their honeymoon was cut short because Sarah fell off the swings and broke her dominant arm badly enough to require surgery, and then after about a week she tripped on nothing and broke her other arm. For about six weeks, both arms were immobilized in a sling.

Since then, she has broken, sprained or otherwise seriously injured herself about once a year. She’s currently walking again after spending several months in a wheelchair with a broken leg that required a cast up to her mid-thigh. During the time both her arms were broken, we discovered that Sarah’s quite nearsighted; she started wearing glasses, which we thought would help with the clumsiness, but they didn’t. She’s still very accident-prone—things constantly fall off her desk, her glasses are always broken and taped together, and she’s well known at home and at school for falling out of chairs. Her clumsiness is a running joke in our family.

I’m concerned that her parents aren’t concerned about how clumsy she is. This level of injury feels unusual for the average kid. Sarah is also starting to realize how strange it is, but her parents and the doctor dismiss it as being a normal part of childhood. She tends to be upbeat and positive, which might be why people think her clumsiness isn’t a big deal. Also, she’s quite lanky, and lanky tweens are stereotyped as being clumsier.

I have started to wonder whether some of my own quirks and traits might be signs of neurodivergence, and in reflecting on that I can’t help but wonder whether Sarah’s clumsiness and other issues (social awkwardness, picky eating, problems with loud noises and things near her eyes and face) could also be explained this way. I’m not sure if my dad and stepmother would listen if I brought up my concerns. I know that they can both be a bit dismissive of neurodivergence and mental health issues in general. How can I support my sister?

— Injured Sister’s Brother

Dear IJB,

It can be difficult to raise these issues even if you’re a close member of the family. And while proprioception (your body’s awareness of movement and location) difficulties are correlated with Autism Spectrum Disorder, they can also crop up independent of that diagnosis. I recommend you broach the subject subtly. I might start by asking whether they thought Sarah might benefit from an occupational therapy (OT) consult. OT practitioners work with a variety of conditions and injuries that impact motor control, so you’d get answers without having to voice your suspected diagnosis to her parents or the practitioner.. You may have more luck if Sarah can self-advocate, so if she is starting to be curious about her accidents—and if she’s noticing it impacting her social relationships with her peers—that’s important to mention, too.

Meanwhile, I encourage you to pursue a diagnosis for yourself. If it turns out you are neurodivergent and your parents see you benefitting from the diagnosis and/or associated therapies, they may be more open to exploring the same with Sarah. You’d also be leading by example so that Sarah has a model of self-exploration and self-advocacy, if she needs or wants it.

No matter what, make sure Sarah knows that you love and support her, just as she is. Don’t let your quest for answers give her the impression that you think she is broken and needs fixing. Even if it turns out that Sarah’s clumsiness is just being a part of growing up, she’ll remember that you advocated for her, and that itself can be a lovely gift between siblings.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am the sole guardian of my 9-year-old niece, Rosie. About 2 years ago, Rosie, her brother, and her mom (my sister) were involved in a car accident. My sister and nephew died, and Rosie was paralyzed from the waist down and uses a wheelchair. She also sustained an eye injury, which resulted in vision loss (luckily mostly corrected by glasses). As one might imagine, losing her mom, brother, and ability to walk was a lot for Rosie, but after two years and lots of therapy she is doing much better now.

A lot of the kids’ movies and sitcoms that Rosie watches feature storylines where kids try to set their single guardians up on dates in the hope of getting a new stepparent, and she’s been talking recently about how she wants a new aunt.

I was married for 10 years. My relationship was perfectly fine up until the end. My ex-wife, Jen, was staunchly childfree and generally disliked being around children. I love kids, and even though I didn’t necessarily want to be a parent, it wasn’t anywhere near a dealbreaker for me. I would babysit Rosie and my nephew frequently; by contrast, they only really saw Jen at Thanksgiving or Christmas, and even then they barely interacted with her.

When Rosie was in the hospital, it became clear that no one else was willing to take care of her, so I stepped up. Jen was furious that I would consider this as an option. We separated quickly, and then divorced shortly after Rosie left the hospital. During that time, Jen said some harsh and dehumanizing things about kids and my sister’s decision to have kids, as well as other things that made my difficult decision easier to swallow. Jen and I have not talked since our divorce.

I didn’t think that Rosie remembered Jen, but she recently brought her up. She said something about how she knows not many people will want to date a single man raising a kid in a wheelchair (a statement which made me worried about where she’s getting her ideas from) and wondered what happened to Jen.

I have generally been trying to get Rosie to stop trying to get me a girlfriend because a 9-year-old kid shouldn’t be anywhere close to involved in her uncle’s love life. As it stands, I’m perfectly fine with the way my love life is going—I have dated since adopting Rosie, and my partner understood my responsibilities to my niece came first. I’m not sure if it would be appropriate to tell her the truth about how my marriage ended, but at some point she will put the pieces together and figure this out on her own. How can I talk about this with her in a way that doesn’t give her a complex and make her feel like she broke up my marriage?

— Auntless

Dear Auntless,

There will be a time when you can be more forthcoming with Rosie, but this isn’t it. Although she’s probably exhibiting leaps of maturity compared to the young child you remember from only a few short years ago, she is still a kid—complete with all the insecurities and lack of nuance that come with it. My concern would be that if you shared any details, she would feel responsible for the breakup, and your (perceived) loneliness. Perhaps when she is a teenager, she’ll be able to handle more of the story—more on that in a moment—but for now I would keep it to yourself. That doesn’t mean you should be cagey; kids know, and hate, when they are getting the run-around. I would just be clear that you are putting up a boundary. The next time she asks about Jen, I would say something along the lines of, “It’s a complicated story; ultimately, we realized that even though we loved each other, we weren’t on the same page. Maybe one day I’ll be ready to tell you about it, but I’m not ready now.” I think your goal should be to make it sound mundane—so she doesn’t keep prying—without misleading her.

I would also take some time to reassure her that you don’t feel like anything is lacking in your life, and that you’ll date more seriously if that ever changes. If she brings up again how it would be difficult to find someone willing to date a man raising a kid in a wheelchair, I hope you will remark that that’s fine, because you don’t want to date the women for whom that would be hard anyway. I suspect—as I think you do—that while Rosie may want an aunt again, she’s more interested in you having a partner. You may just have to find ways to reassure her that, for now at least, she is enough.

That is a theme I’d encourage you to keep, if and when you do share more of the divorce story when Rosie is older. Be very clear that despite the outcome for your love life, you are happy with your decision. Rosie as a young adult may be able to understand the nuances of your divorce and she’ll recognize the position that the car accident put you in. But she’ll probably still need the reassurance that you chose her because you love her, and that you didn’t just “get stuck” with her and lose your marriage as a result. Even into adulthood, Rosie will likely carry a lot of trauma and grief from the accident, and she’ll also be navigating life as a person with a disability. Both of those characteristics can leave a person feeling a frustrating lack of agency over their lives. If the story of your divorce is that you made an active choice to care for her out of love, and that you would do so again, I think it could be meaningful.

My condolences to you and Rosie for the loss of your loved ones.

—Allison

