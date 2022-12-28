My Former Student Wants More Than Friendship. I’m Not Sure How It Got This Far.

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a female instructor at a graduate school and see a new set of students every few weeks. I met a student (who is 20 years younger than me) who emailed me after her time in my course and told me what a great experience it was. I offered mentorship and possibly friendship down the line. (Tricky line given the student/professor dynamic.) During the course of the first few days of text messages, it became clear she had a crush on me. I soon learned that it was way more than a crush and she was very attracted to me but according to her not in a sexual way as she claims to be asexual. I had zero interest in her in that way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

We’ve had exhaustive discussions about our ability to form a friendship knowing that she would like it to be more and she is very respectful of my boundaries. I do enjoy spending time with her, but there is a very tiny part of me that feels like she was put in my life to help her get through school, as, due to past trauma and current school stressors, she is occasionally suicidal. To complicate matters, she originally told me that it was hard for her because she is generally very affectionate with her friends and will hold hands and cuddle with them. This is not something I do with my friends. I never want to give her the wrong impression that something has changed, but I was curious about what it would be like to hold hands or cuddle with a woman, so gradually this has become a thing in our friendship. I do enjoy it but it’s not a romantic thing for me like it is for her. She’s expressed several times that she wants to kiss me. I hate mouth kissing and I don’t feel that way about her so that’s a line I don’t intend to cross.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

She’s very open and truthful so she tells me often how gorgeous she thinks I am or that I am magnetic, etc. I won’t deny it’s an ego boost and I wonder if it’s wise to continue this friendship. I enjoy her company but she always needs a lot of assurance that I also want to have her around and since I’m a very sarcastic person I often make jokes without realizing how she perceives what I say, which often doesn’t match my intentions. I’m trying to get better at recognizing that. I could get more into the fact that we are both insecure introverts but that’s not the point of this.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Am I doing the right thing by allowing this friendship to continue? I actually don’t want it to end but I do sometimes feel like I’m in a partnership with her given her needs and expectations. I also sometimes wonder if I could ever just get over the personal and societal stigma of being in a relationship with a woman and if I could be happy with her long-term as a life partner because she’s asked me to be with her in that way multiple times. There are many other complicating factors but I just need advice as to whether you think it’s right to let someone who is in love with you try to continue to be your friend when you know you can never love them back in that way but ending things might mean a fatal blow to the other person’s mental health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Mildly Reluctant Cuddler

Dear Mildly Reluctant,

There’s a whole lot to unpack here, so I called in the help of several friends and acquaintances with experience in academia. One quipped that “In theory, everyone is an adult by grad school… but it rarely ever plays out that way.” Another questioned whether feeling responsible for your former student’s well-being was another facet of the ego boost you describe. A third, who is a long-time faculty member, suggested that your “prudent course” of action “would be to disengage and find a therapist or counselor not connected to work,” and their point was supported by a fourth who noted that “being afraid to be honest about your boundaries with someone out of fear for their mental health is a major red flag,” which, while understandable, can lead to “codependence and resentment.” Others brought up the ways that schools’ regulations and policies vary depending on the institution, which may inform the range of resources you feel comfortable reaching out to for yourself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Natasha Lennard, author of Being Numerous: Essays on Non-Fascist Life and current university lecturer, also weighed in over email. “I have no clinical training, and I’m certainly not a relationships expert,” she clarified. “But I do teach at a university, with students whose well-being I care about long after they stop being my students.” One thing she noticed is the way the “problem you put forward appears to change shape as you move through describing it.” Lennard continued, “At the beginning of your letter, the problem of imbalanced power is glaringly clear; this is not an intense, proto-romantic/friendship that should have been invited in the first place, given that, as you note, you were in a “mentor” position—one that is necessarily asymmetrical in terms of power.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the romantic and sexual incompatibility might be relevant in other circumstances, Lennard said “the power imbalances in this dynamic (both formal and emotional) should prevent romantic progression anyway.” Lennard noted that toward the end of your letter your description of the problem has shifted entirely away from the initial issue. Your closing question is important, “but somehow all the key issues of structural power imbalance that informed this relationship have disappeared from it. A lot of what is unhealthy in this dynamic is missed when you state this as a problem of unrequited love, or incompatible sexualities, rather than addressing more seriously the power dynamic that undergirds this relationship—and is perhaps part of the reason why your former student is so dependent on your affirmation and approval.“

Advertisement

All of that said, Lennard continued:

“You’re in the situation you’re in now, and you’re concerned for this woman. And that you want to be kind. But I do fear your friendship may be doing her more harm than good. Which is not to say you should suddenly leave her in the lurch—now is the time to be the mentor you should have been all along, not the intimate friend and definitely not the inamorata. It sounds to me like this young woman needs mental health support that your friendship cannot provide—if you believe her mental health is truly dependent on maintaining the dynamic you currently have, then she is certainly in need of some robust care, but not the sort that you can offer as a friend or partner. Can you assist her in finding support, either professionally, or with her peers? Are there trusted mutual friends or friends of hers you could speak to about helping her? I don’t think she can heal from within the bounds of a relationship that is inherently imbalanced.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

As for preventing a recurrence of this issue, Lennard added, “In future, I think it will be crucial that you be attentive to how power informs relationships, especially those developed in educational spaces.”

Get Dear Prudence in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Dear How to Do It,

I have a completely low-stakes “What’s up with that?” question about sex drive. I am a cis woman in my 20s with a fairly low sex drive 99 percent of the time; I also think I may be on the asexual spectrum. However, I do have (as far as I can tell) a somewhat above-average ability to have multiple orgasms—two or three or even four within just a few minutes of each other, sometimes only a handful of seconds in between. Usually, both by myself and with my partner, I tend to stop at two. But very occasionally, maybe two or three times a year, I’ll have a whole day where I’m just so horny the entire day with seemingly no inciting reason (with the aforementioned low sex drive this is VERY noticeable and out of the ordinary). And on these random, rare horny days, it feels like I can come a seemingly infinite number of times without getting oversensitive at all. In practice it’s not really infinite, it’s probably like 20 orgasms spaced out over a day because I’ll end up jerking off four or five different times if time constraints allow. To be clear: I have no complaints about this. But do you have any idea why this could be?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—In Heat

Dear In Heat,

Most people have what we can call their own standard range of sexual interest, which might be anything from “not at all to practically never interested” all the way through to “always interested and only not actively engaged in sex at this moment because of other obligations.” This can then be affected by life events, directly understandable stimuli (such as encountering a situation, physical sensation, or piece of media that sparks intense desire), indiscernible stimuli (which we inherently aren’t aware of, so this is difficult to list examples of), and what our hormones are doing on any given day. Since you write that there’s no obvious inciting reason, I’m guessing that either you occasionally encounter something subtle that increases your sexual interest for several hours, or that your hormones are sometimes shifting around in ways that are causing this.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I do want to be clear that these hormone shifts aren’t as simple as “cis women’s periods cause wacky fluctuations,” and, if you’re interested in some of the difficulties involved in the study of brains–specifically the idea of “male brain” and “female brain”–this interview with Gina Rippon would be a great place to start. Everybody’s hormones are shifting all the time, and hormones do a lot more than regulate sexual arousal. Since you have no complaints and are seeking context, I hope these links give you enough to think about, and also hope that scientists like Rippon are able to keep helping us better understand what it is to go through life in a human body in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Help us keep giving the advice you crave every week. Sign up for Slate Plus now.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a 37-year-old single female. I’ve known from the time I was young that I was attracted to men and women and always considered myself bisexual. I started dating my ex-husband at 19, lost my virginity to him, and was with him for 15 years. Since I’d only ever been with him, I had spent a few months hooking up with other men to see what I had “missed out on” while I was married. I talked to a couple of women but nothing ever moved past that. I met another man and spent a relatively sexless two and a half years with him and broke up with him a few months ago. Again, I’ve spent the last few months with more men and while some were very fun (and some definitely weren’t), I’m really feeling done with just one-night stands with men and I’m feeling even more strongly that I want to explore my attraction to women.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’ve only ever done anything more than kiss a woman once because I’ve just always been in relationships with men. I have my settings on the apps to include women in my searches and have set up profiles on lesbian dating apps, but I’m feeling SO lost as to maybe do this offline. I’m not having great luck getting matches on the apps and it’s disheartening to feel like maybe I may never know what this part of me is like. I’m plus-size, divorced with a kid, and I feel like I don’t know how to flirt with women! The dynamics are different here and I’m spinning in 100 directions. My inexperience and desire are very mismatched and I’m very worried about not being taken seriously about what I want since I’m so inexperienced. Where do I start?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Bi, Curious, and Lost

Dear Lost,

There’s this idea, based on a pretty rigid male/female binary, that men are one way and women are another. Thinkers like Cosima Bee Concordia are often critical of what is called gender essentialism, which includes this binary. I bring this up because I suspect that some of your stress is coming from a desire to figure out “how to talk to women,” and I’m hoping to interrupt that anxiety spiral. Women are individual people, sometimes highly femme, sometimes deeply masc, and often in between those two extremes with features of both categories of gender expression. There’s abroad spectrum of meanings individuals attribute to each word, and femme and masc say little about people’s flirtation styles or the dynamics with which they like to be approached.

Advertisement

There are fewer women who are actively interested in dating other women than men who are actively interested in dating women. Most of us have one or more specific criteria that narrow our pool of potential partners, though, so this isn’t a uniquely difficult search. Plenty of lesbians want kids themselves—or already have them—and, while fatphobia is a phenomenon everywhere, including communities of lesbian and bisexual women, I don’t know that there’s any higher incidence than in the rest of the world. Some women certainly might dismiss you based on inexperience, and others will be tolerant and understanding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Do some web searches for LGBTQ or specifically “women for women” communities in your area. In a few cities, there might be a rich scene, including a dedicated bar and several kinds of community events. In others, you might only find a couple of Facebook groups. Whatever you’re able to access locally, ease in at your own pace. As you interact with people, you’ll likely develop knowledge of and confidence within your community norms. And you’ll probably encounter information about where women in your area meet other women to have sex with. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, or want to take a break for any other reason, do so. Look at the women you’re interacting with and find attractive as individuals, foster a connection, and, with enough time, I think you’ll find what you’re hoping for.

Advertisement

Dear How to Do It,

I am a 38-year-old woman. I always wanted to be a mom, and have kids and a husband, but I feel like my window is closing. I’ve had two relationships one wasn’t very long but he died due to drug use. The other was a friend we began a sexual relationship but he died in a car crash after we went out one night. A male co-worker approached me about a sexual relationship but I am not a hookup kind of girl. A friend of mine says I should get on the apps but I don’t have any social media and the thought of going on the apps to be quite frank, makes me sick to my stomach. I much rather be set up, I asked a friend and a cousin to keep an eye out for me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I was talking to a female friend of mine and she had an idea. We could get married, move in together, and have kids together. The idea didn’t sound too bad, since I want kids. She has lady parts problems and she says she has no sex drive since all of her sexual experiences were painful, so I told her I would carry a kid for her as well. But I put in a stipulation I would need a boyfriend. She agreed to it. But now I am having second thoughts. That agreement sounds great but I never thought of myself as a lesbian. Am I missing something? She is a great friend and we will both be getting what we want right?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Straight Lesbian

Dear Straight,

Lesbian—slippery as the word is—usually has some connotation of sexual attraction or participation in sexual acts between two women. What you describe seems like everything except sex and romance. On paper, it does make a lot of sense. You’re established friends. You both want children, and would co-parent together while cohabitating. You would pursue and ideally have sexual relationships, outside of the marriage, which seems like it would not involve sex. We’re generally pro-polyamory and other structures outside of monogamy—with the understanding that they go sideways at least as often as monogamy—here at How to Do It, and it all seems very logical.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is, however, a huge decision. First, though LGBTQ rights in the U.S. are in a better place than they were in the 1980s, there’s an intense amount of pushback from conservatives right now. You and your friend would certainly be read as a lesbian couple. How would the two of you handle that—without throwing lesbians under the bus? You would also need to describe your family to potential male sexual partners and may end up fending off their fantasies. Then you’ll need to consider how you’ll combine your finances (Will you co-own a home? Split rent based on capacity? How will costs of living and household duties be divided? Individual bank accounts only or a shared account for household and child costs?) and how you’ll handle co-parenting (How will you make tough decisions? What are your individual parenting philosophies and how much do they overlap? How will you negotiate specifics that you’re at odds regarding? What happens if the two of you want a divorce?) And, since it sounds like you both might be thinking along the lines of “one kid for you, one kid for me,” what happens if you’re only able to have one? Or you have triplets the first time? Where are you going to get the sperm from, and, if there are medical costs associated, how will you fund those costs?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Planning is useful regardless, and it also has a way of helping us imagine in greater detail what a scenario might actually be like. Address my questions together, over the course of several talks, and look for questions of your own. Look for holes in your plan, again, together. Use this as an opportunity to get an idea of how the two of you function as a unit. If you’re feeling like making pro/con lists, flow charts, or spreadsheets, by all means, go for it. If you end up with what feels like a solid plan, and are both still interested, your next steps should include talking to lawyers in your state who understand family law and housing. Take your time, and good luck.

—Stoya

More Advice From Slate

I’m a bisexual woman. When I was 11 or 12, my family was at a theme park. While we were waiting in line for a ride, two men in front of us in line started making out. It was nothing inappropriate, and it wasn’t a big deal because no one in my family is homophobic. I watched them out of the corner of my eye for a minute. To my memory, it’s the most sexually aroused I’ve ever been.