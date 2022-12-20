My In-Laws’ Home Seriously Grosses Me Out. Should We Stop Visiting?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My in-laws are incredibly loving grandparents and have taken an active interest in our 6-year-old son’s life since he was born, and love seeing him. Around age 4, every 6-8 weeks, they do us the gracious favor of watching our son overnight in their home so we can have a rare date night. However, their home’s cleanliness has deteriorated in recent years. They had a mice issue with holes chewed in walls and droppings around the house, and now the issue is occurring again. My FIL insists on handling it himself without an exterminator. They leave doors open in warm weather, so flies and moths remain for months, including in the kitchen around the food they offer my son. They have a dog, so there’s fur everywhere, including in the food they prepare. The bathrooms aren’t the cleanest. Their home in general just really grosses me out, and I’m at the point of not wanting to leave my son there. Is there a tactful way to broach this with them or to cease sleepovers? They’re getting on in years so I want them to spend time together but not overnight anymore.

—Cringing at the Crud

Dear Cringing,

I’m cringing right along with you. Personally, there’s no date night worth subjecting either of my kids to that level of filth from family members or anyone else.

If you decide that a conversation is the best approach, then it really should be something your spouse brings up since they are not your parents. In the event your spouse is unwilling to do so or you feel comfortable enough to talk to them yourself, then you can say something like, “I really love that our son gets to spend time with you, but I’m extremely concerned about the current conditions of your home (and give examples). Going forward I think it would be best if you spend time with him at our house until things improve.”

Would that sting a little? Possibly, but sometimes the truth hurts. Remember, you’re not being a jerk—you’re being straightforward and honest in an effort to protect your child. Hopefully this will spark them to make some serious lifestyle changes if they want to foster a relationship with their grandchild in their home. Heck, I would even go as far as hiring professionals to clean their house in order to kickstart the process. If you choose this route, I wouldn’t ask your in-laws if they would be OK with it—I would flat out tell them that the cleaning crew will arrive at noon on Wednesday and to plan accordingly. That may seem like overstepping to some, but true interventions rarely include permission.

Another option is to stop the sleepovers and not confront them at all, especially if you think they’re too set in their ways to change—but I don’t think that’s an effective long-term solution. Eventually they will want to know why the overnight visits have ended, and someone will have to break the news to them.

What you described poses a health risk. So you should be unapologetic about ensuring your child doesn’t experience that as well. It’s not like you’re preventing your in-laws from seeing him, it just needs to happen under different circumstances.

Remember, as long as you approach them with love, albeit tough love, you can be at peace that you’ve done the right thing to protect your son.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband loves our children. He shares a little less than half of the childcare with me and also helps out around the house. I’m concerned because he sometimes loses his temper with the children who are two and five. He has threatened to hit my 5-year-old and hit my 2-year-old lightly recently. He yells at them and picks them up violently to go to time out. I’m just not ok with this. As a kid my mom was emotionally abusive, and my parents spanked me. They also hit me a few times. I had a number of mental health issues when I was younger, and I think having parents who respected and supported me would have prevented some of them. I have told my husband that this is not ok with me and that it can’t continue. I have asked him to talk to his therapist about it, which he is doing, but I’m not sure what else to do. He sees this as discipline and I see it as bordering on abuse. I love him, but I would leave him because of this.

—Sad In Seattle

Dear Sad In Seattle,

I’m so sorry for what you’re going through. Let me start by directing you to the ChildHelp hotline. They can help you recognize what is abuse, and how you can protect your children (and yourself), which is your absolute first priority. I should qualify my response, too, by saying I despise spanking children as a parenting solution, and my response is biased because of my beliefs.

It’s a good thing that your husband is seeking therapy for his behavior, but it seems like not a heck of a lot has changed. And let’s be real—how do you know for sure that he’s talking to his therapist about hitting the children? Are you going to take his word for it although everything still remains the same at home? I know I wouldn’t.

My suggestion is for you to tag along to one of his therapy sessions or schedule an appointment for both of you to meet with a marriage counselor and flat out tell him that the hitting and spanking need to stop immediately. From what I’ve seen in relationships, it seems that undesirable behavior from a partner continues when the other party hasn’t received clear boundaries on what is (or isn’t) acceptable.

Quite frankly, it’s not working to say, “Please stop hitting the kids, because I don’t like it.” Instead, you should say something similar to what you said in your letter: “I love you, but I’m dead serious when I say that I will leave you if you continue this behavior with the kids. I will do everything in my power to help you, but you also need to take some personal responsibility here, because I refuse to accept this going forward.” If that’s said in front of a therapist or counselor, they probably will back you up.

Maybe that’s all it will take for him to see the light, and then your family can live happily ever after. You also need to prepare yourself for the worst-case scenario in the event he still continues to put his hands on your vulnerable children. If you’ve exhausted every avenue, then I would understand completely if you decide divorce is the best option. In the meantime, you should document everything that happens at home in case you need it for later. Hopefully it won’t come to that, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have one of those low stakes questions that feels incredibly high stakes when you’re in the thick of parenting a young child. My three-year-old son has become very attached to his stuffed monkey, Brown (I bet you can guess what color the monkey is). Our current daycare allows kids to bring a stuffed animal for nap time, and we appreciated that Brown could help him with the transition to his new school and classroom. The only problem—in our first week at the new school, Brown has been left at school twice, including over the weekend!

We managed to locate and buy another Brown, which puts us in the great position of having a spare. But how do we navigate this? My son hasn’t realized yet that we have two Browns. Will knowing that they aren’t the same Brown impact his attachment to one? Do we convince him to keep one at home and one at school? Do we tell him that Brown can magically travel to and from school without going in the car?

I’m sure that I’m overthinking this, but I also remember being super attached to my favorite stuffed animal around his age, and I would have been devastated to think about my beloved Teddy spending his nights alone in my dark classroom.

—Is Having a Spare Really Easier?

Dear Spare,

This one hit close to home, because my 9-year-old daughter has her version of “Brown” and it’s a small pink blanket with a bunny head on it named, well, “Bunny.” At this point, I’m thoroughly convinced that she’s going to take Bunny to college with her, because she carries that thing around at all times like Linus from the Peanuts comics.

I also bought a spare, because my daughter forgot Bunny at her preschool when she was your son’s age, and I didn’t want her to be without one. My philosophy was to be honest with her about the fact there were two Bunnies and even at that age, she was cool with it—and after a short while she called them “Old Bunny” and “New Bunny.”

If your son is anything like my daughter, the original lovie is the most valued one, and I ensured it rarely left the house, meaning New Bunny was the one that went to preschool with her. If New Bunny ever was lost or forgotten at school, my daughter was relieved to know that her favorite was waiting at home with her. Sure, she doesn’t have the bond that she has with Old Bunny, but it’s better than not having anything at school. And your job is to help protect the original Brown at all costs, and the less it leaves your home, the better.

Trust me on this—I’ve been dealing with this for nine years with no end in sight. He will learn to also love “New Brown” in his own way.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My son is 8 and he occasionally likes to play basketball with the neighbors’ boys who are 11 and 13. My son is a talented player and even though he’s smaller than the neighbors, he’s much better than them. The problem is that the brothers team up and play rough against him, which often leads to scrapes, bruises, bloody lips, name calling, and lots of tears. It’s clear they’re jealous of him, but part of me wants him to continue playing against them to become tougher. A bigger part of me doesn’t think it’s worth it for him to get injured. What do you think?

—Basketball Bullies

Dear Basketball Bullies,

As a dad with two basketball playing daughters, I think it’s great that you want your son to be as tough as possible. The problem in this scenario is your kid is only 8 and he’s playing against two boys who are bigger, stronger, and older than he is.

I don’t think anything good can come from him getting beaten up by these boys, so I would suggest that he doesn’t play basketball with them anymore. One thing most kids have in common is they don’t like to be embarrassed or shown up by little ones who are younger than them, and that embarrassment could turn into a violent shove or elbow that seriously injures him.

If your son is as good as you say he is, I think you should put him on an organized basketball team where he plays with and against older players. In that case, he will be challenged in a safe environment that will surely make him a tougher and better player (assuming he receives good coaching, of course).

Don’t get me wrong here—as a former college basketball player, I received my share of lumps from the older kids in the neighborhood, and those lumps definitely helped my development as a player and person. However, I think this situation with your son is a recipe for disaster because he’s so young and he’s outnumbered by two brothers who clearly don’t have his well-being in mind.

Tell the young grasshopper to be patient. He will have his chance at redemption against the neighborhood kids when he becomes bigger and stronger.

—Doyin

What is your take on expectations of women these days? I can’t tell if I’m a total dud or normal, but I feel exhausted by the expectations of me. I am a mother of a young child, and this is my main priority. I do all the parenting (literally), and my husband’s only expectation in this area is to say hello to our child when he gets home. You could argue that this dynamic is my fault, but among my friends it’s actually pretty common that the mom does the lion’s share of parenting.