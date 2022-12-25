Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I come from a blended family. All my parents’ children are grown, with families of their own. Three out of the four of us that my parents had together live within an hour of our parents; my stepbrother (who is the eldest of us) and I both live less than ten minutes away. The grandchildren range in age from 1 to 16, though most are in their early teens. My parents started hosting family dinners when the grandkids were young. But as the kids have grown up, my stepbrother’s family kept having other things to do (neverending sports, Cub Scout meetings, etc.), and the dinners now only occur every three months or so, always on a weekend.

Nearly a year ago, my 14-year-old niece apparently decided to stop attending (there is an excuse for her absence every time). I know my niece doesn’t find these gatherings fun: all the cousins her own age are boys, and I’m sure she’d rather spend time with her friends. Still, we already schedule around her very busy sports schedule, and my parents have confessed that they really miss her at these get-togethers. And here’s the icing on the cake: her mom makes her a plate of food “to go” without asking if it’s okay. My mom and one of my sisters-in-law put a lot of time and effort into this meal and both are annoyed by this behavior, reasoning that if the kid doesn’t want to join us, then she shouldn’t get the food either.

I understand it might not be realistic to force a teenager to come to a family gathering, and I get that I’m not her parent, which further limits my ability to do anything about this. I’ve sent her texts telling her that we miss her (sometimes I hear back, but often I don’t). I’m just trying to figure out what can be done here to encourage her to attend or else to help my parents deal with their disappointment and my mother’s irritation at her daughter-in-law’s annoying habit of taking food home for the kid.

—Surely She is Capable of Feeding Herself

Dear SSiCoFH,

I’m sorry, but you seem awfully peevish about this. It’s not your job to help your parents deal with their disappointment (they’re adults; they can deal with it themselves in whatever way they choose) or with your mother’s irritation at her daughter-in-law. I don’t think it’s any of your business that your sister-in-law makes a plate of food to bring home for her daughter (I also don’t think anyone should be annoyed by this, but maybe that’s just me? I mean, the food has already been prepared, and your teenage niece’s beleaguered mother is just trying to do something nice for her child, who is in prime bad mood territory, agewise). Of course this child is capable of feeding herself. That’s hardly the point. What I want to know is: why are you so aggrieved? If the issue for you is that you miss your niece, invite her out somewhere, just the two of you (I bet she’d take you up on an offer to go shopping or to a movie or for a fun meal). If the issue is defending and protecting your parents—well, as I said, they don’t need your help. If the issue that you think it’s unfair for you—and/or your own kids—to have to attend family gatherings when your niece doesn’t, then you need to grow up (if you don’t want to go, or you don’t want to drag your kids, don’t go). Maybe these gatherings have outlived their usefulness.

I must confess, though, that something tells me your being so upset about this has more to do with your feelings about your stepbrother and sister-in-law than any of the other possibilities I’ve mentioned. If I’m right, why not deal with that head on rather than using your parents’ hurt feelings as an excuse for your disgruntlement?

Dear Care and Feeding,

Both of my children are childfree. It was difficult to accept that I wasn’t going to have grandchildren, but I got over it—it was fine. But after my husband died, I found myself feeling alone. We’d retired to the town where we first met, but so much had changed that we barely recognized it anymore, and we knew hardly anyone. About a year and a half ago, a neighbor told me about his son’s friend, whose mom, “Audrey,” was a struggling single mother, estranged from her parents and raising three young kids on her own (her husband had walked out on her). At my request, my neighbor put me in touch with her, and I’ve been helping her out ever since. I babysit, I let her vent, I take the kids out and give her a break. From time to time, I host Audrey and her kids for Sunday lunch.

Not long after I met Audrey, I learned about a local program that places senior citizen volunteers in elementary schools in low-income neighborhoods, and I started volunteering about 10 hours a week. Thanks to taking on the role of a grandmotherly figure in Audrey’s kids’ lives and my volunteer week, I began to feel that I was doing something worthwhile for the first time since my retirement. (The truth is, this has all been more fulfilling than my job was.) Audrey’s older kids have started occasionally calling me Grandma, and I heard the 9-year-old (the eldest) bragging to his friends about how good his grandma’s brownies are. I helped boost the 7-year-old’s self-esteem after she got glasses and felt self-conscious about it. The toddler loves my stories.

My own kids both live two hours away in opposite directions. They are in their late 30s and have fulfilling romantic and social lives of their own (i.e., they are busy). And now, what with my own social life (through my volunteering, I have met others in similar situations and made friends), my volunteer commitment, and Audrey and her kids, I’m busy (and happy) too. I talk to both of my daughters about once a week, and it’s becoming clear that they are jealous of my bond with Audrey’s kids. One has accused me of being petty and “doing all of this out of spite.” One had told me that she supports everything I’d doing but she’s afraid I’m doing too much and overextending myself (I’m only 68!). She also hints pretty strongly at her fear that I’m going to abandon her and her sister for Audrey and her family. How can I assuage their jealousy and fears?

—Caught between Rock and Hard Place

Dear Caught,

I am so glad that you’ve found yourself in a place of happiness, meaningful connections with others, making a difference in the lives of children, and feeling fulfilled—this sounds like a wonderful life! I will admit, though, that I understand your children’s jealousy (even though I consider it unreasonable). Children, even fully grown ones, want to be loved best by their parents—I think it’s baked into the child-parent relationship. (My dad, in the last years of his life, was constantly talking to me about a young person whose career and life he had become—so I thought—overly invested in: it drove me crazy. But I also knew that he was understimulated since retirement and feeling a little lost, and I could see that helping this person he wasn’t related to was energizing for him, and I did my best to fight off my jealousy.)

In your kids’ case, my guess is that this “problem” is exacerbated by the fact that you were probably much more available to them when you were less personally fulfilled—and that, in any case, they were used to things being one way (maybe for a long time?) and now they’ve changed. Even if they can see that, for you, this is a change for the better, change is hard (again, for one’s children no matter how old they are).

If I were you, I wouldn’t alter a thing about my life or my priorities. But I would tell my grown children how much I love and value them—and I would also find ways to demonstrate it. In other words: don’t take them for granted; these are relationships that need tending, too. There’s no reason to defend or justify your relationships with Audrey’s children any more than there is to justify any other aspect or your life. But you might try, nondefensively, to let both your daughters know that as much as you love them, loving them cannot be the only thing that gives your life meaning.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am 23 and live with my parents. I’m working on becoming financially independent, but I’m not yet able to live on my own. Life at home is challenging, though. I’ve always had a complicated relationship with my dad, who is not a positive or even friendly person. If I express any pride in my achievements, his response is lukewarm at best, harsh criticism at worst. I try to not take his remarks to heart, since I know that he does love me but just doesn’t have the tools to show it. He exhibits some behaviors that may suggest that he’s struggling with an anxiety disorder (a doom-and-gloom approach to life, overthinking, grim predictions of the future), which I recognize because I struggle with anxiety. However, his way of dealing with his anxiety and stress is by raging at the family. Any little thing sets him off: I could be walking “too loudly,” not speaking at the dinner table, or telling a joke that he’s not in the mood for, and he’ll react by shouting at me, sometimes even cursing at me, and putting me down. If I try to express my opinion or raise a point, he’ll tell me to “shut the f*ck up,” or say that if I keep talking this way, my future partner will divorce me. He’ll also usually drag my mother into these episodes, telling her that she raised me wrong, calling her mean names, shouting that our whole family is doomed to failure, that we’re all worthless and stupid. When he’s through raging, he blames me for “making” him lose his temper.

I’ve tried numerous responses to his outbursts, and I’ll be honest, some of them are not great on my part. I’ve sometimes reacted to his anger with my own, which only escalates the situation. But I’ve also tried reacting neutrally, this also makes things worse. I’ve told him that I will not tolerate being shouted at or put down—and he’s responded that I am disrespecting him. He has also declared many times that he will say whatever he wants, however he wants to, that as his family we are supposed to accept him as he is. While I do believe everyone should be able to let their hair down around close family and friends, where do we draw the line when it comes to behavior that is unacceptable? My mother reminds me frequently to manage my poker face around him, and to tolerate his temper as a part of his personality, but I feel resentful and upset at the implication that I am somehow responsible for his behavior, moods, and actions.

—At the End of My Rope

Dear AtEoMR,

Of course you’re at the end of your rope. Your dad’s behavior goes well beyond what should be tolerated “as a part of his personality.” Your armchair diagnosis of an anxiety disorder may be helping you to feel that you have a modicum of control—something of a handle on what’s going on here—but I’m afraid my own diagnosis of what you’re dealing with is much worse.

What you describe is so toxic a homelife that I believe you need to find a way out, as quickly and efficiently as possible. You are absolutely not responsible for your father’s rages; your mother, who advises you keep a “poker face,” is enabling his abusive behavior (out of her own fears, I’m sure); and you have every right to feel “resentful and upset.” You must get out of that house, by any means available. This means you must find a way to become financially independent—or, if you cannot, for a time rely on the kindness of others. You don’t mention whether you are still in school (commuting to college?) or working, or both, but you are old enough to sever the financial ties to your parents that are keeping you—essentially—imprisoned in an abusive household. I’m sorry to be so blunt about this (and I know it’s painful to hear), but the longer you delay, the worse things are likely to get. Even if you have to couch-surf with friends while you figure out a longer-term solution to your housing needs (and work with a financial aid adviser if you are still in school and your father has been paying your tuition), the time has come for you to take action on your own behalf.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 3-year-old is at a private nursery. In her two years, there she has flourished and grown—overall, it’s been a great experience. However, it has come to light that the potty-trained boys and girls use the same toilets and aren’t always supervised when they do. My daughter has told us that the boys stand up when they pee “and have a wiggly thing the pee comes out of.” I’m not thrilled about this. Any advice?

—Just One Problem

Dear Just,

Yes. Tell her that the “wiggly thing” is called a penis.

—Michelle

