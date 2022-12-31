Help! My Sister Is a Horrible Pet Owner, and Now She Wants to Get Another One.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

My sister has a more than 10-year history of being an irresponsible pet owner. She adopted a cat and decided after a few months she didn’t like him. He didn’t have any behavioral problems or major medical issues. She just … decided she didn’t want him anymore. I already had a cat and offered to take hers in. Years later, she got a pair of kittens. She seemed to like them and had them for almost two years. But then she and her boyfriend got a dog, the dog was aggressive toward the cats, and they got rid of the cats instead of returning the dog (who was a cute puppy and could’ve found a new, more appropriate home in a heartbeat). She was going to take them to a shelter, but most of the ones in our area were full or near-full, and I was worried they’d be put down. So I took them in, too.

So now I have four cats. They all coexist peacefully: My elderly cat and my sister’s first cat are buddies, and the younger litter mates are still inseparable. I love cats, but this is more than I ever anticipated having. I cannot handle adding any more animals to my household.

At Thanksgiving, my sister and her boyfriend mentioned that they were looking to get their dog a cat friend. They think it’s going to be great. I pointed out that last time, it didn’t work out, which is why I had that pair of cats now. She said it’d be different this time because the dog is older. I have serious doubts that this is going to work out. What can I say to her to convince her not to do this? I don’t understand why she sees cats as disposable. It makes me sad. Do I call the rescues in her area and warn them about adopting out to her? Is that an insane thing to do? Would they even listen to me if I did? I know it’s technically not my problem, but I know I am going to feel awful if/when she gets rid of another cat, and I cannot take it in.

— No More Room

Dear No More Room,

You have ended up in the right hands here because I am a bonafide cat lady (I have three rescue cats in a NYC apartment). I share your anguish over your sister’s attitude toward cats, although I’m so grateful your four furballs have a great home! That said: Yes, five would be too many for you. While I am entertained by the idea of you frantically calling around to try and make it impossible for your sister to adopt another cat, I have doubts you would be successful and anyway, the process would likely add to your stress. I also do not think that at this point, you can fundamentally change this person’s attitude. Instead, why not strongly urge your sister to foster a cat or kitten to test the relationship before going all in on an adoption? Many shelters and rescue organizations have moved to “foster first” in order to make sure the match is a good one, especially with another pet in the house, and the time frame can be a few weeks to a few months. Who knows, maybe a new kitty will be a great match for the pup. And if not, the match can safely and ethically be undone without your having to come to the rescue.

Dear Prudence,

Can I talk to a close friend “Sam” about a domestic partnership agreement if I’m worried she’s committing to a property purchase in a relationship with a lot of yellow flags? I know it’s unhelpful to hate this guy … but I secretly hate this guy. I have been flawlessly polite, but I’m sure she’s getting a vibe from me. Sam has always said she wants to avoid marriage so she can avoid the painful drawn-out property battle like her parents’ divorce. I don’t know if it’s possible to do this delicately, although we’ve been able to talk about relationship issues in the past.

She has been dating her current boyfriend for about a year. They got together while he was “mentoring her” as her boss in a high-earning male-dominated industry (she switched firms two months ago, so this is no longer an issue). He’s 28 years older than her, and we’re in our late 20s. He lacks interest in her hobbies or friends because they’re “immature and boring,” so she mostly hangs out with his crew of cranky older guys, and frequently complains about how many hostessing duties are placed on her, and how uncomfortable she is with the way they treat their wives.

They’ve been house-shopping for a few months. They both own condos and would sell to move into this larger place together and invest in substantial improvements to create a hobby farm (a dream they share) with a hired manager. She will keep her job, and he plans to retire in a few years when he turns 60. I’m worried she’ll reject the whole concept of being too close to a marital legal agreement, but I want her to be protected in case things don’t work out. Any ideas?

— Prenup Without the Nup?

Dear Prudence,

You are raising a bunch of issues here, the most dominant of which is that you hate Sam’s boyfriend. And because you hate him, you don’t want her to buy a house with him. Unfortunately, it’s not your business, and she can do what she wants.

That said, you could gently enquire whether she has consulted a lawyer in advance of buying this bigger place, simply based on the fact that it’s two people entering into a complicated legal transaction—in other words, with an eye toward discussing the equity and financial situation in advance more than on the potential unraveling down the line. She may see through you, but it might come off more gently than suggesting a kind of prenup.

Dear Prudence,

My wedding approacheth. Which is great, it’s been a long engagement! My friends, however, aren’t sure we’re ready. And that’s stupid—we’ve been together over a decade. Their reasoning? We’ve never had a fight.

They seem to think that relationships have to be hard work, but ours is easy.

I’m not sure how many times I should continue to repeat “What’s there to fight about?” before finally resorting to “Dude, shut up about it.” (I’m purposely refraining from pointing out that they have contentious relationships due to huge differences in personality/future goals/spending/religion/etc.)

My fiancé is financially stable. We bought a house with enough space for our hobby rooms to retreat to when irritable, split chores equitably, talk through disagreements calmly, and don’t have kids. Nothing to fight about! The work we put in was pre-emptive to set ourselves up for success, but I keep being told that this domestic harmony is … somehow dysfunctional? Besides, we’re planning a wedding! If we get through this without a fight it’ll be a miracle.

— How Is This a Bad Thing?

Dear Bad Thing,

You are correct and your friends are wrong. I don’t know how old you are, but I am 47 and I do not fight with my partner; we are also planning a wedding! Also: It’s possible you WILL fight sometime. Lots of things happen in life that you don’t expect, and they can bring out surprising sides of one’s personality. I say enjoy the domestic bliss you’ve worked hard to create, enjoy your friends (definitely keep telling them to lay off about this), and (try to) have a fight-free wedding experience!

