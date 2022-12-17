Help! Strangers Are Harassing Me on the Street Over My Newest Fashion Purchase.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

About a year ago, I purchased a gorgeous Off-White windbreaker on sale featuring the brand’s iconic logo in an all-over monogram print. It was from the late Virgil Abloh’s final collection. The jacket fits me perfectly, is comfortable and luxurious, and is a bit of a statement piece. Lately, however, it has been problematic. While walking through Soho last week, a man who was oddly yelling out random statements to passersby noticed this coat and it caused him to proclaim, “Hey Big Man—with the Off-White, stop and say hello!” I kept walking in stride, but his demeanor promptly turned to accusatory… “You’re wearing a black man’s jacket but you won’t say hello.” Yesterday, at a Chase branch, the jacket caught the eye of a security guard, and while making small talk with the bank teller, the eavesdropping guard found some comment I said to be cause for a judgmental laugh. The other week, local high school students were walking by on my block from their school to the subway, and one of them used a homophobic and derogatory slur to describe me to her friends. I feel that I am often told that I should support Black businesses, artists, and designers—yet doing so only seems to bring me unwanted attention, hate, and homophobia. It’s just a windbreaker, but it causes a palpable reaction. How should I respond to these comments and react in the future?

— Off-White Not Right?

Dear Off-White,

I’m completely out of the fashion loop and had to look up “Off-White” and wow, congrats on the wealth! Even if it was on sale, that was not a cheap item of clothing. I now see that you paid a lot of money, planning to be seen as stylish and cool and instead, you’re getting yelled at and mocked. No wonder you’re upset.

But I have to say, I did a close-read of your letter, and I think you’re very much in your own head over your race politics and also a little paranoid. Here we have one person who was yelling random things at everyone and was likely unwell also yelling something at you. We have a perceived judgmental laugh, the source of which we can’t determine. And we have a really troubling homophobic attack with no clear link to your attire.

Listen, you’re under no obligation to buy from Black artists if you really think it’s leading to you being victimized in public. (And you could take whatever you spent on this and probably buy several pieces of art from small Etsy stops instead of attention-grabbing fashions. There are options here!) But I think what’s going on is that you were hoping that buying this special windbreaker would get you some kind of public credit, or congratulations, or cool points from Black people and it didn’t pan out. If that’s the case, go ahead and resell it or stop wearing it. If you truly love the garment for what it is and want it to be part of your wardrobe—because it’s your style, not because you are obeying the orders you claim you’ve received—keep it on, with headphones to drown out unpleasant remarks that may or may not have anything to do with what you’re wearing.

Dear Prudence,

My daughter is 20, a junior in college, and lives on the west coast now far away from home. She has gained about 20 lb. (compared to high school where she couldn’t eat as much due to health issues), but isn’t obese. She’s active, continues to have some health issues, and I’m proud of her for working hard at school and on her health. My husband expresses his “concern” by calling her big, fat, ugly, and criticizing her dressing sense. He expects her to dress like a 50-year-old, which isn’t obviously practical. He complains both to me and to her, and when they talk it’s explosive. I’ve tried clarifying the efforts she’s making to keep healthy but also helping him respect her individuality and preferences. He will listen to none of it. He dismisses that I’m just on her side and “give” her too much freedom. I want her to be comfortable being herself around us when she visits home, but this behavior is fracturing their relationship and honestly eroding my respect for my husband as well. She’s an independent young lady, and I trust her with my life. I want to respect my husband’s opinions, but I can’t control our responses to them. What do you recommend?

— Can’t Take This for Long

Dear Can’t Take This,

Stop respecting your husband’s opinion. Seriously, I get that it would be nice if he had an opinion worth respecting, but he doesn’t. This is not you being caught up in a debate between a spouse and daughter who each want to watch something different on family holiday movie night, or who can’t agree on where to set the thermostat in your home. There is an innocent person who is still very young and an abusive, more powerful person who should know better—especially because you’ve already thoughtfully broken down why his outlook is ridiculous. Your relationship with your husband, if you stay in it, is going to continue to be bad because he’s a mean, sexist person, but you have a great opportunity here to deepen your connection with your daughter by protecting her. Let her know that that’s the plan.

Dear Prudence,

Christmas is near and I’m finally going to introduce my loving, kind, and intelligent partner of more than 3 years to my extended family. I should be excited, but I’m honestly worried. I’m white, my partner is Korean, and the entire family’s only other interracial relationship involved a Black gentleman who faced racial hostility. My parents consider themselves open-minded but even they ask my partner probing citizenship questions and hold stereotyped views. I do a solid job buffering him from my parents, but I’m worried about not being able to protect him with the extended family if they make offensive comments. I’ve voiced my concerns to my parents and their response was “if they make comments, it’s probably not intentional and [boyfriend] needs to be an adult and suck it up.” I’m not going to have him “suck up” racism in the name of keeping peace. What’s a script to talk to my family about this? If something offensive happens, what’s the most tactful way to handle it?

— Begging Family to Behave

Dear Begging Family,

The first conversation you need to have, if you haven’t already, is with your partner. Can I give you a script you didn’t ask for?

“So, Christmas is coming and I wanted to know how you felt about being around my family. As you know, they range from clueless to horribly racist. I don’t want to ruin your holiday by asking you to absorb whatever comments they might make, and I’m not totally confident that I can prevent them. Would you want to just make a very quick appearance, or stay home and celebrate with just the two of us? I never want to send the message that the things they say are okay or that it’s on you to deal with them.”

If he goes “No no no, I’m totally fine with attending, that stuff rolls off my back.” You can say, “Okay, but I have my limits when it comes to what I can deal with hearing. Even if you’re okay, hearing racism from my family upsets me and I don’t want to be a person who tolerates it. Can we come up with a plan together for how we’ll prevent and respond to any comments?”

Then allow him to edit a text to the family that starts with something like this, which I’ve written so it puts the responsibility for any conflict on you, not him: “Hi family. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone at Christmas. Boyfriend will be with me. In the interest of all of us having a great day, I wanted to ask you to be thoughtful about the remarks you make about race and ethnicity. Please do not ask any questions about his citizenship or [other topics] or comments about [whatever]. He’s very patient, but I find these remarks upsetting and will have to leave if I hear them. I’m sure that won’t be necessary now that everyone is on notice.”

Dear Prudence,

Is there anything normal to say after someone calls you “nice”? I don’t think I’m a nice person, but at work (mall food court), I’m very cheerful, I do my best to compliment people if I like their clothing—not in a creepy way, just like “cool hat!” —and I’m a people-pleaser, so if they ask for anything I try to fulfill their request. I’ve done those things and afterward, my coworkers have said stuff like “you’re so nice I could never” or “oh she’s so nice.” I like my coworkers, but I can’t tell if they’re being sincere or if it’s sarcastic or making fun or what, and I don’t know what to say to them. What’s something neutral to say? Should I stop telling people I think their hats are cool? Please help.

— Not Naughty, Not Nice

Dear Not Naughty,

Here I go, acting like the unhelpful parent of a middle schooler again: Just continue to be yourself! Don’t worry about what they say!

Seriously, you’re probably right that some of your coworkers may be being a bit judgy. But don’t stop. This quality of yours—wanting to do something that costs you nothing to make people’s day a little brighter—is a good one. It’s going to make your life more meaningful and bring a lot of people joy long after you’ve left the food court.

