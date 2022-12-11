Help! My Mother-in-Law Stages Creepy Photo Shoots With My Daughter.

Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns.

Dear Prudence,

My mother-in-law has always doted on our 3-year-old daughter. She has beautiful blond hair, and my mother-in-law loves to brush it, braid it, and dress my daughter up like a doll so she can stage photographs. I always thought this was borderline ridiculous, but my wife doesn’t have a problem with it. Recently my daughter was playing with my sister’s kids and ended up getting a massive amount of gum in her hair. Kids are kids. My sister apologized and paid for the haircut when we couldn’t get all the gum out. My daughter has a pixie cut now. My wife was upset, but her mother turned on the waterworks—actual sobbing over a kid’s haircut. She upset my daughter so much that she started crying too.

My wife kept apologizing, her mother kept up the hysterics, and I told my mother-in-law she needed to get a grip and that hair grows back. My mother-in-law snapped at me and then used a racial slur to describe my nephews (they’re biracial). I told her to leave my house. She apologized later. My wife has a hard time maintaining boundaries with her mom because the woman is a bulldozer. I want these photo shoots over, and I don’t want her to have unsupervised contact with our daughter. My wife thinks I am being too harsh. Am I? I would usually ask my family for advice, but I obviously can’t in this situation. —Danny M. Lavery

From: “Help! My Mother-in-Law Dresses My Daughter Like a Doll and Stages Creepy Photo Shoots.” (Nov. 7, 2019)

Dear Prudence,

A year and a half ago I began dating an amazing man with whom I had been friends for a few years. We are both in our late 20s, and a month after we got involved I explained that if we were to continue dating he needed to understand that I did not ever want to have children. He thought about it and told me he never really saw himself having children either and the (non)issue was settled. His parents separated when he was little and I have spent time with both of his families who have welcomed me with open arms. During a BBQ at his father’s house, his dad had a few beers and tipsily admitted he can’t wait to have grandchildren. He sensed my discomfort and asked “You don’t want to have kids?” and I gently explained that it wasn’t something I saw in my future. He has never brought it up since and continues to be warm and inviting to me. My boyfriend is his dad’s only child. His mother has a daughter by her second marriage who is autistic. I’ve come to the realization that I could be ruining his parents’ only chance at grandchildren, and I feel horrible about it. I haven’t brought it up to my boyfriend because I’m certain he would respond that this is his decision and his parents will just have to accept it. While that is certainly true, I can’t help feeling guilty that I am taking away the chance for his wonderful parents to be wonderful grandparents. The feeling is so strong that sometimes I think I should just let my boyfriend go while we’re still young so he can find someone who can stomach the thought of kids. What should I do and how do I stop this tidal wave of guilt?

It is admirably sensitive of you to consider the implications of your decision for your boyfriend’s family. Realizing a grown child will never have offspring can be a major psychological blow to the parents. It’s particularly intense if that grown child is an only child. (Your boyfriend’s mother does also have a daughter, but that child’s degree of disability may preclude her from having children.) Good for you for having this internal debate, but now it’s time to make it external. You simply have to include your boyfriend in your thought process. I agree he’ll probably dismiss your fears and say having kids is not for him. But I’m concerned that while your desire to remain child-free is well-considered and long-standing, his may not be. If you’d said early on that having children was important to you, and wherever your relationship ultimately went you wanted to make sure he was someone who shared that desire, I’m betting he would have come back to you and said he saw himself becoming a father. You’re young and in love, and being youthful and besotted makes it hard to focus on abstract issues like parenthood, especially when your circle of two seems so complete. You need to tell your boyfriend about the exchange with your father. Explain to him his dad has never mentioned it again, but your conscience has been pricked by this and you are troubled. Tell him you’re not asking for reassurance or a declaration of how happy he is with you. You are asking that he truly contemplate what it would mean to him, and yes even to his parents, if you two were to stay together and never have kids. I’ve gotten many heartbroken letters from people who thought they were part of a couple who shared the same views on having children, only to find a partner had changed his or her mind. This has gone both ways: someone who never wanted kids experiencing a compelling and unexpected desire for them; or someone who always assumed children would be the natural progression realizes they aren’t. There’s no way to ensure this won’t happen to any couple. But with a decision as profound as this one, it’s important that both people feel it was arrived at after the deepest thought. —Emily Yoffe

From: “Help! My Boyfriend Is His Parents’ Only Hope for Grandchildren—but I Don’t Want Kids.” (June 6, 2013)

Dear Prudence,

My husband and I use flavored protection—not because we particularly enjoy it, but because it’s the only kind our local public library gives out. Recently, I found our 11-year-old son with one of our condoms in his mouth! Internally, I freaked out, but I calmed myself down and explained to him that condoms aren’t candy. Apparently, he took a liking to them because he got into our stash again and took an ungodly number. I proceeded to hide the condoms and reprimand my son. I thought that was the end of that, but about a week later I received an email from the mom of one of George’s friends telling me that George had been trading my flavored condoms for food items at lunchtime! I want to put an end to this behavior, but I don’t want to pour cold water on my son’s entrepreneurial spirit. What should I do?

First, the good news: Here are a few searchable online indexes of where to find free condoms, so you don’t have to rely solely on the flavored variety at the public library. The other good news—I guess it’s all good news today!—is that this is pretty age-appropriate roguishness, and not something you have to worry too much about. By all means, continue to keep the condoms somewhere inaccessible to your kid, because you don’t want to get a lot of updates from the school cafeteria. If you’re worried he still has a few extra squirreled away in his jacket pocket or in his bedroom, he’s still young enough that you can pull rank, go through his stuff, and get rid of the remaining stash. But treat it the way you would any low-level contraband, rather than a dire threat. There’s nothing evil or scary about condoms, and you don’t need to panic that your kid’s going to turn into a sex fiend or corrupt his classmates. He’ll find other stuff to trade at lunch, I’m sure. He sounds like a pretty resourceful kid. —D.L.

From: “Help! My Son Keeps Stealing My Flavored Condoms.” (Dec. 19, 2020)

Dear Prudence,

My girlfriend has had countless cosmetic surgeries and recently she insisted I have a facelift. She was embarrassed by my “aged appearance” (we are both 37). I reluctantly agreed and spent thousands of dollars for the procedure. I was even (relatively) pleased with the results. Now my girlfriend has determined that one of my toes is “hideously crooked.” She wants it surgically corrected. I refuse to have what I consider another unnecessary surgery (the toe barely curves and I have had no pain or issues). My girlfriend is horrified that I will be out and about wearing flip-flops with my hideous toe for all to see. She told me I had a choice—her or the toe. When I told her I choose the toe, she agreed to stay if I only wear closed-toe shoes. Forever. I should mention that for 37 she has an amazing body. What do you think?

Of course your facelift turned out well—there was nothing to lift. Stay with this woman and I predict a future in which you end up like Michael Jackson, having to constantly wear a bandage on your nose because of all your botched surgeries. Your girlfriend may have a great body—she’s surely paid enough for it—but I’ll play doctor and suggest she may have Body Dysmorphic Disorder, and as regards her demands about you, let’s add BDD-by-proxy to her list of ailments. You know there’s nothing wrong with either your face or your toe, but something’s gone awry with your head. No matter the glory of your girlfriend’s cosmetic enhancements, she’s a nut who’s going to ruin your life. Think of the possibilities of what’s next: an earlobe trim, a scrotum tuck. I say put on your flip-flops with pride and tell her to take a hike. —E.Y.

From: “Help! A Student Confessed to Me That Senior Professors Pay Her for Sex.” (June 26, 2014)

