Help! I Just Saw What My Mother Put on My Grandfather’s Gravestone. I’m Furious.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

My mother, in her 70s, talks frequently about her traumatic childhood with her “battle ax” mother and her disengaged father. Both of her parents died several years ago. I had great relationships with my grandparents when they were alive, as did my brother, many cousins, and uncles. They were warm, funny, and attentive to us, and we loved them dearly. This obviously doesn’t align with my mother’s experiences.

After my grandfather died, my mother was in charge of making his arrangements. When I visited his grave recently, I was shocked to see that the epitaph my mother chose for his headstone read “I had to work.” Apparently, she thought it appropriate to memorialize her grievance that she didn’t get enough of his attention as a child … on his gravestone at the National Cemetery.

My grandfather grew up in abject poverty, had very little formal education, served in WWII, and, yes, worked two jobs for 40 years to provide for his family. Going back to when my mother was a child, he was there at every holiday, graduation, and wedding. It saddens and infuriates me that his life would be reduced to this epitaph when he was so much more to many people. (For what it’s worth, my mother can be very difficult and is estranged from nearly everyone in the family.)

I don’t have authority to get the headstone changed without my mother’s permission, and the thought of bringing it up with her sends me into a panic. My brother agrees with me but won’t engage with her at all. Is there a way to tackle this that will result in justice for my beloved grandfather while also preserving the relationship with my mother?

— Respect for Gramps

Dear Respect for Gramps,

This is unfortunate, and I hate that your mom made this choice, but you do not need to “tackle” anything. You have to keep reminding yourself that his life has not, in fact, “been reduced to this one epitaph.” You explained to me how impressive his life was and how much he meant to you. That is his legacy. One part of his story was working a lot and having a daughter who never got over it, but his story had many other chapters and many other themes. Instead of going to battle over the inscription, make it a point to always remember and talk about the parts of his life that could never fit on a headstone.

Dear Prudence,

My wife is pregnant. She has two kids, “Joanna” and “Jenny” from her late husband. I have “Jonah” with my ex-wife. We didn’t plan on the name alliterations and everyone always comments on it, especially since the kids seriously resemble each other without any DNA shared and are near the same age. My wife wants to give our baby a “J’ name, to complete the set, so to speak. And she thinks it would be weird and off-putting for our baby not to match their siblings. I utterly hate the idea. I have suggested naming the baby after our parents, depending on the sex. It feels more meaningful and less cutesy. She hates that idea. I said we could use the J name as a middle name and use the nickname “TJ” or “DJ” or whatever. “Here are my kids: Joanna, Jenny, Jonah, and Anna Jane, we call her AJ for short.” That doesn’t make me wince. My wife is no-go still. Is this a hill to die on or just a molehill?

— Naming Woes

Dear Naming Woes,

If your wife really can’t agree, the baby should get a vote. Speaking for the baby, I think they would like to have a name that fits in with the names of the rest of the siblings. So start brainstorming J names that you can live with. Sorry!

Dear Prudence,

I’m in my early thirties and dating an absolutely wonderful widower in his forties, whose first wife died of breast cancer. We both very much want to have kids; he and his first wife wanted them as well, but she was infertile. I’m currently pretending not to know he plans to propose to me on a trip we’re taking this Christmas. There’s just one problem. His first wife decorated their gorgeous robin’s-egg blue Queen Anne house in bland, neutral-hued minimalism and Live-Laugh-Love. I’m a professional interior designer and passionately prefer colorful, sophisticated maximalism, which would be a far better fit for this house anyway.

Money is not an obstacle. But whenever I broach the subject of redecorating, my significant other just repeatedly reassures me I don’t need to feel jealous of how much he loved his first wife. He’s a typical STEM guy without much aesthetic sense of his own, so can’t seem to see that’s not the real issue. How can I communicate this to him without insulting his first wife or her taste? And would it be silly or selfish or shallow to make my acceptance of his proposal conditional on letting me redecorate the house when I move in? I love him but cannot live there or raise my family there as it is.

— Can’t I Just Reframe All Those Pictures of My Predecessor?

Dear Pictures,

You ask if you should make your acceptance of any proposal he may make in the future conditional on letting you redecorate the house when you move in. But how about you take a step back and make your desire to marry him conditional on having a bare bones level of decent communication and respect for each other.

“Can I redecorate?” “You don’t have to be jealous” is not a normal conversation. And this can’t be the only place in your relationship where you’re talking past each other. Why hasn’t he thought about the fact that you’re an interior designer with very particular tastes? Why haven’t you thought about the fact that he might be clinging to the decor because it reminds him of someone he loved? What hasn’t there been an honest conversation about whether you have any jealous feelings about his ex? Why haven’t you been able to simply say “I’m not jealous. I will always respect the connection you had with her. I’m asking you if I can redecorate because I have my own very different sense of style and would really like to see it in our home.”

You two have no idea how to talk to each other and aren’t even trying to understand each other. That, rather than the neutral-hued-minimalism, is what you should refuse to live with.

Dear Prudence,

What’s the etiquette for hosting when a guest doesn’t like dogs? I recently hosted a small party (15 people) with my boyfriend at my apartment. My boyfriend’s dog, whom I love, was also in attendance. The dog is a medium-sized dog, well-trained, and sweet. The majority of guests loved having the dog there, except my friend who hates dogs. She is not allergic and to my knowledge has no traumatizing experience with them. She just isn’t a dog person. I get it; I used to be the same way until I started dating my boyfriend.

Upon inviting her to the party, I mentioned the dog would be there and that we would not be putting the dog in another room or in a crate. The dog was well-behaved for the whole party, but my friend would freak out when his tail wag would hit her leg, got upset when the dog barked when the doorbell rang, and would call me over to do something about it (what is there to even do?). She even went as far at one point in the evening to appoint one of my other guests (whom she had never met) as being on dog duty so the dog would not come near her and would call him out when he wasn’t adhering to his duties.

I was displeased with my friend’s behavior and was upset that she gave another guest a “job” at my party. Prior to my liking dogs, I would always just give the dog a small pet upon arrival and do my best to avoid him for the rest of the night. My gut says my friend’s behavior was wrong, but Prudence, I am wondering if my behavior was also wrong in not finding alternative arrangements for the dog. I thought giving my friend the heads up about the dog’s presence was fair enough, and it would be up to my friend to decide whether to attend or not. Now I am second guessing myself. I am having another party soon, and I am not sure what to do. In the past, there have been power struggles in this friendship of she being very demanding and I being a doormat. I am working on sticking up for myself, but maybe this was the wrong area to start with? Please help.

— Am I in the Doghouse?

Dear Doghouse,

You absolutely did nothing wrong. Normally I would say, invite her to the next party with another warning that the dog will be present. But you mentioned that there’s an ongoing power struggle in this relationship, so maybe this is an opportunity to stand up for yourself. “Hi friend, I’m having another party but the dog will be there again and I learned last time that it’s hard for me to host while responding to your anxiety about him—and it didn’t seem like you were able to relax and enjoy yourself. So I think it will be best if you don’t come, but can we get together in a pet-free place another time?”

Dear Prudence,

We have a small, three-bedroom house. Our daughter, “Rose,” always had her own room with a private bath while her brothers shared. Rose wanted to move out at 19 to live with her sketchy, much older boyfriend. My wife and I were absolutely opposed, but Rose reminded us that she was a legal adult and she could do what she wanted. Rose moved out. My wife and I tried to keep the lines of communication open, but we did let one of the boys take over Rose’s old room.

Predictably, the relationship went south fairly quickly, and Rose wants to move home. The sticking point is that she wants her old room back. My wife just wants Rose home. She wants us to go back to the old living arrangement. I want Rose home too, but I don’t think it is right or fair to punish our sons by forcing them to give up their separate rooms, especially since one just started high school this fall. Neither of them wants to go back to bunk beds. And we have a sleeper sofa. My wife accused me of wanting to “punish” Rose for not listening to us, and I told her it wasn’t a punishment, just the natural consequences of her choices. We are at odds over this. What should we do?

— Rose’s Room

Dear Rose’s Room,

This is tricky because two things are true:

1) What you are proposing makes sense. Rose is a legal adult who moved out, the household rearranged itself around the space that opened up when she did, and it’s not fair to her brothers to ask them to move again.

2) You absolutely do want to punish her for not listening to you! Admit it! Something about the way you said “sketchy” “predictably” … you hate that she went against your advice and you want to see her suffer a little as a consequence. It’s easier if we’re honest about that.

So, if possible, you and your wife should get on the same page and explain to Rose that she’s welcome to come back but you’re not going to ask her brothers to move again. Suggest that she negotiate with them directly.

Maybe she could offer unlimited rides to hang out with friends or help with homework or tickets to a sporting event in exchange for a bedroom swap. And if they decline, she’ll have to take the sleeper sofa. If that happens, I just beg you to please do your best to conceal your “I told you so and this is what you get” attitude, and to refrain from using this experience to argue with her about whatever choices she may make down the line. Remember that one day she’s going to move out, it’s going to be forever, she’ll never need a bedroom in your home again, she won’t have to come home unless she feels like it, and you’re going to want her to still like you.

Dear Prudence,

My parents love me. I am trying my best to make them proud. However, recently they put me in a situation that has made me miserable, and I am not sure if I should forgive them for it.

I am a teenager and I have anxiety, depression, and autism. The former impacts many aspects of my life, the most noticeable being the way I communicate, both in person and digitally (e.g. this message to you). It also makes me incredibly sensitive to noise.

My parents are avid churchgoers, which is something I do not mind. In fact, I encourage it as religion is very important to them. However, it does cause conflict between us; my father performed pseudo-exorcisms on me on two occasions. They both took place a while ago, and I have forgiven him, but this recent incident has been more difficult.

They recently attended a concert-style church event. They seated me in the front row, in front of the speakers, with a spotlight shining onto me repeatedly. I requested a seat change and they said no, that I should simply “suck it up.” And I tried. Let the record show that I tried my best. However, after three straight hours, I began to cry. I also had a minor meltdown. It felt like torture, and for days afterward I heard a ringing in my ears that would not stop.

My parents told me it was my fault and that I was being dramatic and “Putting on a show.” I was not. What should I do?

— Wax Moth

Dear Prudence,

I am a 25-year-old female who recently moved to a new city and moved into an apartment with two other women, also in their mid to late 20s. “Emily” owns the apartment and rents out the other two rooms to me and “Jane.” Despite being strangers when we started living together, we all get along rather well and, although we’re not close friends, we do interact and are friendly with one another.

Recently, I noticed that it was time for my annual gyno exam, and being new in the city didn’t yet have a new gyno. So I asked Emily and Jane who they saw and if they liked them. Jane recommended a couple of people but Emily stated she doesn’t have a gyno. Confused, I asked if she got her annual Pap smear and exam from her PCP and she said no, that she had never had one. She explained that she saw a gynecologist one time, when she was in her early 20s and had her first serious boyfriend and was sexually active, but they broke up, she hasn’t been sexually active since and doesn’t see the point in going.

I was a bit at a loss for words at the time, but it has bothered me ever since and I’d like to talk to her about the importance of regular gynecological exams, regardless if she’s sexually active or not. However, I feel uncomfortable because we are not close friends, and I don’t want to overstep. I have convinced myself many times to just let it go—she has a PCP and I assume they would encourage her to see a gynecologist (my last PCP used to ask me if I had an appointment with my gyno if she saw it’d been over a certain time since my last Pap, but I guess I can’t assume every PCP does this). But then the thought keeps coming back that I should say something in case she hasn’t been told why she should have a pelvic exam and Pap even if she isn’t sexually active. What should I do?

— Too Invested in My Roommate’s Health

Dear Too Invested,

Your heart is in a good place. But the instinct to not overstep is a good one. You can let it go. She’s an adult who is not your close friend and, like you said, she has a PCP (and access to the internet!). This is not a “Hey, when you fell down the stairs you got a gaping wound and your bone is actually showing and you really need to let us take you to the ER ” situation. It’s both super personal and not extremely urgent. Resist the urge to get involved.

