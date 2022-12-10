Help! My Friend’s Bridezilla Behavior Is Continuing Way Past the Wedding.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

My college roommate got married this past August! Yay! Except … she made wedding planning her entire personality, was generally a terrible friend throughout the process, and as a direct consequence of making her whole life about The Wedding, lost her job. Now she’s ostensibly making the transition to perma-lancing, but what really is happening is that she posted all 1500-something photos from the big day on Facebook, and her new job is tagging all of us in Every. Single. Photo. I have to use Facebook for my job, and it’s not affecting my productivity, but it’s getting on my nerves when I have to see “Sieglinde Volsung Wagner has tagged you in 7 photos” every time I log in to do actual work (most likely because I have to be reminded of what a terrible friend she was to me in the lead-up to the wedding). Do I say something? Tell her there might be a better use of her time than tagging all of us in unflattering photos? Just block her?

— Please Untag Me From This Friendship

Dear Untag Me,

You hate this woman! You want to confront her and possibly block her and maybe even end the friendship over her tagging you in too many photos. And you jumped to all of this before, like, turning off notifications or changing some setting to make this less annoying. My guess: You drifted apart after college and weren’t even that close anymore, and then she he put you through absolute hell as a bridesmaid or guest, and now you have all this simmering resentment and don’t want to be reminded of how she forced you to attend two expensive celebratory weekends, rejected your shoe choices, and never even said thank-you. Is that it? Because I also can’t see how being tagged in pictures in which you probably had professional hair and makeup would be the worst thing in the world. I’m sure you looked nice.

So yeah, if you want to pull back from the friendship do that. Don’t make it about the pictures. But if it’s simply that she’s making this her full-time job, she’ll be done soon, right? Just hang in there.

Dear Prudence,

How do I tell if I need to build more empathy or get someone to help? I’ve been having an issue recently with a friend who’s scared of needles. “Lindsay” is undergoing a health issue that requires monthly shots for the next six months or so, and potentially some blood draws as well. She asked me to go with her to the first appointment, which I was happy to do at first. Once there, she created a 50-minute process of delay and encouragement with the nurse, and even then, the shot was very upsetting for her. It was also very upsetting for the nurse, who basically told her she either needed to get the shot or come back another day to let other patients have a turn. It seems like Lindsay’s fear rises to the level of a phobia (she says she usually faints, although having a friend helped her not to this time). I gently asked her if she wanted to see a short-term therapist to work on this if she has to do it a lot, but she refuses. I’m trying to be gentle about this, but it seems like she needs more help that I can give.

— Not the Sharps Whisperer

Dear Sharps Whisperer,

You ask whether you need to build more empathy or get her help, but I actually don’t think you need to do either. You’ve behaved in a very empathetic way (even if you weren’t really feeling it on the inside) by accompanying Lindsay to her first appointment to support her and by being gentle when you nudged her toward therapy. You’ve been a wonderful friend! Keep in mind that being there for someone doesn’t mean fixing all their problems. Sometimes our friends are not in a great place, or maybe not making the choices that could get them out of that not-great place, and while it seems counterintuitive, the best thing we can do is just accept that. Some perspective helps: We’ve all had things that are hard for us, we all go through our own weird little personal struggles, and we’ve all fallen down on the job when it comes to doing everything we should do to live our best lives. It’s not a catastrophe. And good friends who remind us of the parts of our lives that are not messed up, provide some distraction and fun, and don’t treat us like problems to be solved can help a lot.

Dear Prudence,

My boyfriend’s mother loves gift giving, and we just did our Christmas gift exchange early this past weekend. She goes all out, and she got me some stuff I absolutely love, but one item I’m not too crazy about. It’s a purse from a nice designer, and I found it online at their outlet for about $170, so I’m assuming that’s about what she spent. I don’t see that as an insignificant amount of money, and I hate the idea of it collecting dust because it’s not my style. Do I get my boyfriend to broach returning it to her? Re-gift it? Keep my mouth shut?

— Seeking Tips on Gift-Accepting Etiquette

Dear Seeking Tips,

No, no, no. You don’t return a purse from your boyfriend’s mother. It is okay to sometimes get a gift you don’t love. Unless you have extreme intimacy with the gifter—like if it’s your parent or your own partner—you do not want to have the conversation about returns. What you do is you place it in your closet and take it out to wear once, about a month or two from now, when you’re going to see her. Then you place it back in your closet. Then you let her see you with it one more time. Then you resell it or give it to a wonderful charity that outfits women in need who are trying to rejoin the workforce.

Dear Prudence,

My girlfriend (we’re both women) has recently suggested that I get screened for autism and ADHD because she thinks some of things about me could be explained by a diagnosis. As an adult, how helpful would a diagnosis be likely to be? It looks like it would be expensive and require multiple waiting lists, and I’m not sure what positives it could bring—I’m 30 with two Master’s degrees, so I’m not in school or anything. I wonder if some of the things she’s noticing are habits I’ve picked up from others—my dad, and every single one of my boyfriends or girlfriends since age 15 has had diagnosed ADHD.

I love and am comforted by routine, and am very, very extremely sensitive to texture and smell. I alternate between periods of hyperfocus and experiences of needing to have at least six things going at once to keep my interest. I struggled with friendship and socializing as a kid but feel very comfortable in social situations as an adult. As a student, I alternated between excellent and terrible grades based on whether I managed to actually turn in work and meet deadlines. In my professional career, I work in an office with so many ADHD colleagues that their accommodations are standard practice for all non-C-suite employees, and I’ve rarely had deadline issues. Would this process be worth it? How do I make that decision?

— Neurotypical, Or Probably Just Weird

Dear Probably Just Weird,

I think a diagnosis could be super helpful as an adult, if you had symptoms that were bothering you and interfering with your life. And it sounds like you don’t. Except … perhaps in your relationship. If your girlfriend is pushing you to get a diagnosis, it may be because she finds life with you challenging because of some of your possible-ADHD-possibly-not-ADHD quirks. Talk to her more about this. If you learn that your partnership is at risk, and you think she’s being fair, and you have the time and energy to look into it, take a few hours to go talk to someone who is covered by your insurance and just see what they have to say. This doesn’t have to represent a commitment—think of it as information-gathering about whether there’s a medical label for the way you think and the way you move through the world. Even then, you don’t have to do anything to treat your (potential) ADHD if you don’t want to. But you don’t lose anything by taking the time to be curious and understand yourself better.

