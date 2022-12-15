Help! My Daughter Is Furious With Me for Liking a Facebook Post of Her Ex.

Dear Prudence,

I’m not sure what to do. My daughter divorced last year after four years of marriage. I was caught off guard. In that four years, I saw her yelling loudly at her husband, in our company, and he did not ever seem combative in return. Looking back, I can see some of the issues, but we (her father and I) were surprised the day she told us he was moving out. On that day, she told me to never mention his name again and never ask about the divorce. I have abided by both of those requests and many other mandates she has issued to me in the ensuing year. I seem to have become Enemy No. 1. Our relationship has deteriorated horribly. She is now engaged and living with another fellow. I’m constantly being told what her boundaries are and being issued ultimatums to obey or she will have nothing more to do with me. She has refused to go to counseling with me.

Today she found out I had “liked” a Facebook post of her ex-husband about his new relationship with his new girlfriend. (In no way have I hidden I was still his friend on FB, etc.) Once again, she came after me, demanding I unfriend him. “It’s him or me” were her exact words. I unfriended him. But at this point, I am exhausted from her demands, or really, just the disrespectful way she gives them to me. I do not talk to her ex or have any relationship with him. I have no idea why they divorced or any specific issues, as that was part of her first set of demands she laid down. Is it really so awful to remain FB friends with an ex of one of your children? She has told me, angrily, I should know that and am intentionally disrespecting her. I contend they were eager for us to develop a bond with this person when they first introduced us. We did as we came get to know them. They had time to realize the relationship was going to end. We did not. And were never privy to any reasons why.

— I Can’t Get it Right

Dear I Can’t Get it Right,

Walk me through the moment when you were scrolling through your social media feed and saw that your daughter’s ex, who she clearly feels angry at and sensitive about, had a new girlfriend. When you lifted your finger to hit a button that would let everyone (including your daughter!) know that you wanted to communicate your support and approval of the new relationship … what was going through your head? What did you hope would happen? How did you hope she would feel when she saw it? I don’t know, maybe that’s not a fair question—after all, I wouldn’t want to have to answer “What were you hoping to accomplish?” with every dumb tweet or Instagram story. But I do think it’s at least worth exploring. Did you think about your daughter’s feelings? Did you think about them and decide they didn’t matter? If so, what did you base that on?

It’s not that it was “so awful” to remain friends with him or to continue to interact with him. I just wonder why you wanted to, and how that thinking connects to how you might have treated your daughter in the past. Hear me out: Every letter I receive is written from the perspective of one person, and is likely missing information that could make them look like the bad guy. But here, the missing information is kind of jumping off the page. I suspect that for some reason, based on your past behavior, your daughter didn’t feel comfortable telling you about the issues in her marriage. I suspect you might have hurt her feelings in similar situations in the past, or just been generally judgmental. I suspect that she worries that you might have blamed her for the divorce or even taken her ex’s side. These are the sorts of patterns that generally push people to erect the “boundaries” and issue the “ultimatums” with family members that you find so grating. Of course, I could be completely wrong. Maybe she’s totally unreasonable and was the bad guy in her marriage. But your level of concern over your “bond” with the ex—as if he’s on equal footing with the woman you raised when it comes to your loyalty—makes me wonder whether you’re not as clueless as you claim to be about why she’s behaving the way she is right now. Give it some thought.

Dear Prudence,

Hopefully a low stakes question! I’m happily married. I love my husband and our life together very dearly. I wouldn’t do anything to jeopardize what we have built. We have two school-age children and here’s the weird bit: I have found myself developing a sort of a crush for one of my kid’s teachers, who is definitely younger than me. We have talked and, to me, it seemed obvious there is a sort of connection (think unusual things in common/hobbies, general physical attraction). I have recognized it and backed off being involved with the class, leaving my husband to attend conferences and field trips. But I am still having very erotic dreams about this teacher! It has made me confused and even more awkward around him. I have backed off as much as I could, and I don’t think about him during the day. But jeez, how can I stop the dreams? It’s very jarring and unwanted! I don’t let those thoughts in during sex with my husband, but I still just want to understand the why? Is this okay? Normal? Should I tell my husband?

— Not Hot for Teacher

Dear Not Hot,

Give yourself a break! Think about what you’d want your husband to do if he developed a crush on one of the kids’ teachers: recognize it and back off. You did it! Would you expect him to control his subconscious? I don’t think so. Have dreams. Enjoy the dreams. (Not like you really have a choice!) When you stop obsessing over the dreams, they’ll probably fade away and leave you with a real-life marriage that sounds admirably strong. No need to tell your husband any of this.

How to Get Advice From Prudie

Submit your questions anonymously here. (Questions may be edited for publication.) Join the live chat every Monday at noon (and submit your comments) here.

Dear Prudence,

I’m 26 and in my first relationship. I’m a really shy introverted person. I didn’t make any friends in college, and it took me a while before I managed to build up my social confidence and my social circle in the city I moved to. My boyfriend is 27. This is his second relationship, but his first one only lasted two months. We’ve been dating for three months now. We met because his best friend’s brother is dating my roommate, so my friend and his friend met each other and set us up. I’ve been told now by several people that I normally turn to for advice that this relationship is a bad idea for two reasons: 1. That a shy introvert dating another shy introvert is unhealthy, and 2. He’s much larger than I am (heavier, more muscular, and about a foot taller than me).

He’s never displayed any of the red flags that people normally warn about, like love-bombing or ghosting. He’s not manipulative and doesn’t gaslight me. He really understands me in a way that no man in my life has before. We both struggle with recognizing social cues, so we’ve been as blunt as possible with each other, which my siblings tell me is super cute. We’re both morning people, which is great; we don’t live together but we go on early morning strolls together almost every single day. We’ve both decided to take things slowly in terms of physical stuff (we’re both virgins by certain definitions). I’ve been on a few first dates before, and a lot of the guys got hung up on my appearance and told me stuff like how I’d probably look better without glasses or with my hair done a certain way. My boyfriend usually doesn’t comment on my appearance unless it’s a compliment, something’s drastically wrong, or I ask him for his honest opinion on something. Also, he likes how I look in glasses and comfy clothes, which is my appearance most of the time.

I’ve asked everyone who expressed worry about our relationship if they see any major red flags, and they don’t, they only see the size difference and our personalities. They tell me they can see what I see in him, and if I was a different person he’d be great for me. It’s strange, because they normally have good advice. Do the people in my life have a point? Or are they just all collectively weird?

— Receiving Some Strange Support

Dear Strange Support,

They are all just collectively weird. Seriously, very very weird.

Dear Prudence,

My partner and I (women in our late twenties) have been together for several years and come from very different upbringings: I’m one of three kids born to two middle-class teachers, and she’s the only child of parents employed by major tech companies in their early days (think: Apple). We visit her parents for one of the winter holidays and mine for another, and this works really well for us.

The problem: I was raised to never show up empty-handed and to contribute by helping to prepare for, execute, and recover from the celebrations. However, my partner’s very wealthy parents have extremely fine taste, and they are very … particular. They don’t actually want the help I’m offering and seem bothered that they have to find a task to assign to me. I’ve tried to attempt host gifts, but I can’t afford the wine they would like, and they don’t like most other typical host gifts (candles, soaps, chocolates, etc.). I can’t afford to take them to dinner one of the evenings as a token of gratitude, but they are extremely generous and pay for all our activities.

So far, I’ve settled with giving them a nice card at the end of each visit and being as helpful as I can while staying out of the way. But my partner gives every member of my immediate family a wonderfully thoughtful gift (without breaking the bank) every winter, and I’m jealous and disappointed that I can’t offer the same to her family simply because they’d turn their nose up at anything I could afford, and not for lack of care! How can I get through this awkward young-and-broke phase and just enjoy the holiday?

— Giving Thanks or Giving Up

Dear Giving Thanks,

You’re doing the perfect thing with the nice cards. That’s exactly what I would have suggested. If you want to think about what else you can add to these events that’s not a gift or a chore, do some reflecting on what each of your partner’s parents seems to really value or need and how you could pitch in by meeting those needs. For example, does his mom light up when she’s asked to talk about her career? Does her dad seem thirsty for compliments on his pies? Do they think their dog is human and seem like they’re in their element when they talk about his antics? Is there ever any tension or stiffness around these events that you might be the perfect person to ease by asking about funny stories from your partner’s childhood, or by showing pictures of your puppy? Remember that Maya Angelou quote, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel”? Let that be your guide, and try to give them the gift of feeling good in your presence. Of course, that’s a lot harder than picking out a simple hostess gift (and honestly, if they were truly more polite, they would do a better job making you comfortable, even if that meant giving you a small job) and you won’t get a direct “thank you.” But I bet they’ll appreciate and remember it more than any scented candle or bottle of wine.

Dear Prudence Uncensored

“Making your guest feel like they have nothing to offer is not the way to go.”

Jenée Desmond-Harris and friends discuss a letter in this week’s Dear Prudence Uncensored—only for Slate Plus members.

Dear Prudence,

I’m an active part of my city’s LGBTQ community. As such, it’s not unusual for a friend’s gender identity to change over the course of our friendship. Sometimes I miss the “announcement” that someone has changed their name or pronouns, and they’ll gently correct me when I use their old name/pronouns. That’s fine—I give a brief apology, correct myself, continue, and everything’s copacetic—but is it appropriate to say “congratulations” or “that’s a great name” or something while I’m correcting myself?

— Gender Etiquette

Dear Gender Etiquette,

I think that’s totally appropriate. You probably don’t want to be overly effusive at the risk of seeming patronizing, but a simple acknowledgment of happiness for the person should be fine.

Give Prudie a Hand in “We’re Prudence”

Sometimes even Prudence needs a little help. This week’s tricky situation is below. Join the conversation about it on Twitter with Jenée @jdesmondharris, and then look back for the final answer here on Friday.

Dear Prudence,

I keep running into a problem that is either my being ableist or my just not being particularly generous (without being in a specific bucket), and I’m not sure how to overcome it.

A long-time friend of mine has always suffered from mental health issues, even as a child. A lot of the issues were anxieties related to health. Her health anxieties have obviously gotten worse since the pandemic.

The dilemma is that her specific anxieties are bleeding into other topics, and onto me. She has food anxiety that only applies to food from other cultures (she is of French descent, so we only eat French food), which feels racially/ethnically complicated. She also feels like she is developing allergies she is not developing according to medical professionals, but only to things me and my boyfriend are actually allergic to. She also has some food stuff in the form of disordered-looking eating where she won’t eat a lot of food, particularly oil-heavy food, etc. The result is we can only eat at one restaurant, ever, and it is one that is an hour from my home, and three minutes from hers.

Part of my brain says: This is a mental health issue. She doesn’t trust food from other restaurants/cultural backgrounds, and she is the one actually suffering here because she is so genuinely scared, and in our area of many delicious and interesting cuisines, she cannot enjoy them because of her illness. I should be generous, and gracious, and obtain some “there but for the grace of God go I” energy.

And another, less cute, part of my brain is resentful. I don’t like eating only at this restaurant. I don’t like traveling two hours roundtrip to see her for an hour-long dinner where she won’t eat anything. It is expensive, and it feels like she disrespects my time and energy when she won’t bend on any of her stuff. It is also—to this ugly part of my brain—intensely obnoxious when she convinces herself of an allergy that is actually quite intense for my boyfriend, and for which we have to take a lot of precautions lest he needs to be hospitalized.

I know, I swear, that she is not faking it. I am also engaging, clearly, in some cognitive dissonance if I also find this annoying, which I do. I might just need someone to yell at me to get it together and stop being a dick.

— Cognitive Dissonance

Dear Prudence,

Is it wrong to do sex acts in someone’s house? My boyfriend “Leo” and I (two men) stayed at my grandparents’ house for Thanksgiving weekend. It was really crowded and we were on an air mattress in the walk-in pantry. The house is way out in the country, so a hotel was not an option. A few older people pretended Leo and I were just friends, but everyone who really mattered liked him, and was happy I’ve been with someone so long (we met during the pandemic so this is his first time meeting the family). It went well, but he’s an introvert so by the last day he was pretty stressed. We were awake before everyone else, and … this isn’t How to Do It, so let’s just say I decided to help him out.

My aunt burst in the pantry looking for something and caught us. I was mostly under the blanket, but it was still obvious. She raised the whole house yelling. My grandparents were a little exasperated but think it comes with the territory of hosting. My mom said it was rude but assured me she’d be equally disappointed if Leo was “Leah.” My dad thinks we shouldn’t have done it because the door doesn’t lock. My older sister and brother-in-law defended me and think my aunt should have knocked if the space was being used as a bedroom. Most people took the opinion “we’re all adults here, let’s just let it go,” but my aunt and uncle went on about immorality until my grandpa yelled at them.

We’re supposed to go see them again at Christmas. Do I need to apologize to my grandparents? How do I deal with homophobic remarks? In the holiday planning chat, my aunt has already suggested we stay in separate rooms but none of the straight couples have to do that.

— Wrong Place, Wrong Time

Dear Wrong Place,

You shouldn’t do sex acts in other people’s pantries, or any place in their home where someone might have to see or hear a sex act they don’t want to see or hear. But the reason is that to do this creates discomfort and awkwardness, not anger about immorality. When your aunt took it beyond “Whoops, sorry!” to being legitimately upset, that’s where her homophobia jumped out. Your grandparents seem to be fine. You can give them another brief apology combined with a thank you for defending you. And your script for your aunt is: “I want to talk about the Thanksgiving incident. Leo and I used bad judgment and I’m sorry you walked in on an intimate moment. What I’m not sorry for is being gay, and I am deeply hurt by your comments about immorality and your suggestion that we follow different rules than the straight couples. Those remarks are homophobic, and the whole family agrees. We expect this conversation to be closed before Christmas.”

