I Caught My Husband Stealing From His Own Child’s Christmas Gifts

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a low-stakes question, more of an “Am I the Asshole?” situation. My spouse and I have a 3-year-old, and this is the first year that our little one has shown strong preferences and opinions about things. Before Christmas, I got his favorite type of candy, Hershey’s Hugs, and dumped a few handfuls into his stocking. I left the rest of the Hugs in the pantry, and my spouse ate most of them; no problems there, these were extras, so I deliberately put them in a public location. A week before Christmas, I went to put a toy in the stocking, and I found that the stocking was entirely bereft of Hershey’s Hugs. Spouse had raided the stocking and eaten the rest! I was pissed and said as much; spouse said I was overreacting because Hugs are readily available, so we could just get another bag next time at the grocery store, refill the stocking and be done with it, no big deal. Which is true; this is not some difficult to procure item. I’m still kind of annoyed, though! Candy in the stocking ought to be off-limits, no?

— Stocking Channard

Dear Stocking Channard,

It’s a low-stakes question for sure, but you are not the a-hole here. It was very rude for your spouse to take candy that you had allocated for your child, even if there was time to replace it before the holiday. Furthermore, it doesn’t seem like your spouse had made plans to purchase more Hugs, and had you not checked the stocking again, it may have been Hug-free on Christmas morning. This isn’t a terribly egregious act, just an annoying one. Let your spouse know that in the future, when you fill a Christmas stocking, or Easter basket, or some other such gift for your child, you expect that you put in there will remain. If ever he finds himself so overwhelmed by the munchies that he has to dip into this stash, the least he can do is replace the goodies the very next day; the responsibility should not fall on you to replace something you didn’t use up in the first place. Hopefully, this year’s greed was just an isolated incident.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My mother has been telling me conspiracies and delusional thoughts for 40 years. Twelve years ago, I stopped contact with my mother after several years of verbal abuse. When my mom started sending verbal abuse over the phone 15 years ago, I changed my phone number and told my sister not to tell my mom my phone number. Recently, my sister gave my mother my phone number. My mom called me and told me the same delusional thoughts two days ago. My sister said she forgot that I told her not to tell mom my phone number and that if I changed my it again, she would not give it to my mom. I don’t believe what my sister said to me. How should I handle my sister’s behavior? I think that my sister had good intentions, but she is not helping.

— Need Guidance in S.F.

Dear Need Guidance,

I am so sorry that your family is going through this. It sounds like your mother is battling with mental illness. You have every right to protect yourself and to keep her out of your life if she is incapable of treating you well. However, I think you should forgive your sister for what sounds like a lapse in judgement. It may be difficult for her to handle your mother and her delusions on her own; furthermore, your mother could have expressed that she missed you or otherwise guilted her in to passing along your number. It also may be hard for your sister to understand that you were willing to cut your mother off altogether, as she has (presumably) continued to be subjected to her behavior and her issues. You can reach out to your phone service provider and see if blocking your mother’s number is an option; otherwise, simply ignore her calls. But don’t hold this against your sister long-term. It’s unlikely that she wanted to hurt you or cause you pain. She’s probably just at a loss for how to handle your mother. Remind her why you made your choice about contact as you have, and let her know that you do not intend on wavering. Wishing you all the best, and hoping this isn’t a tremendous disruption to your life.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband had an affair (he says emotional, I’m not so sure). It’s been a year and I just can’t get her out of my head. She’s sexually exciting to him: she’s polyamorous, younger, and perpetually horny. He apologized and refuses to discuss any further. I am absolutely obsessed with her. She should be paying me rent for the amount of time she is in my thoughts. I’m thinking of asking her to go for drinks to clear the air. If you are woman enough to sleep with my husband, you should be woman enough to accept the consequences, right? Any thoughts?

— Angry in Alberta

Dear Angry,

I am so sorry you’ve gone through this devastating betrayal. It’s understandable how the woman whom your husband cheated with became a fixation in your head, but if there is any hope of your relationship surviving, you are going to have to let that go. Meeting her won’t make you feel better; if anything, it may ramp up your insecurities and make you feel much worse. What if she’s unapologetic? What if she says something to hurt or offend you? Getting into a physical altercation with this woman won’t help either, and it would be awful for you to get hurt or arrested while trying to grasp at some semblance of justice.

If you want to continue in this marriage, I think the best thing you can do is to find a couple’s counselor or therapist to help you and your husband communicate and work together to move on from what took place. You deserve to know that your partner is committed to making things work and that he has gotten past his own fixation on this woman. Ultimately, this is about the two of you, not this third person. He could have been unfaithful with anyone, it just so happens that she was the one it happened with. But training your attention on her will do absolutely nothing to rebuild your marriage, nor give you the strength to leave it if it is the case that you can’t move forward from the infidelity. Please, do yourself a favor and try to silence your thoughts about this woman.

It may be useful for you to talk to a professional on your own about what you are feeling. You deserve peace and right now, you can’t find it. A therapist or counselor can help you work to redirect your thoughts and to focus on your healing, as opposed to obsessing over someone who played a role in your heartbreak. Again, I am so sorry that you’re experiencing this, and I’m wishing you all the best as you get on the path towards feeling better.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m concerned when it comes to my son’s friends and social life. Maybe I’m overthinking this, but when I was growing up, I never really wanted friends over at my house. I had three siblings and a large house but it felt … awkward. Both my parents are nice people, but it just wasn’t the same vibe I got as a child when over at my friends’ homes. I was comfortable with their parents and everyone had fun. My dad was little socially awkward and none of my siblings and I were close. I spent most of my youth sleeping over at other people’s houses. So fast forward to now with my 9-year-old son, and I feel like I’m repeating history. I feel like I don’t know how to act or what to do when he has friends over. I want our home to feel like my friends’ houses growing up: a place everyone wants to come to and feels welcome. But if anything, I feel my son’s friends are quiet and seem maybe uncomfortable. We have a smaller house, and we also aren’t huge on screens. My son loves Legos and playing outside. But it seems as soon as friends come they seem bored. Why am I so worried about all of this? Please help.

— “Fun House” Wannabe

Dear Fun House,

It’s not strange for you to wish that yours was the “fun” home among your son’s friends, considering that you likely wished for the same thing when you were younger. You can take some steps to try and make your house (and yourself) more welcoming to your son’s friends, but there’s no way of guaranteeing you’ll have the “fun” house, and that’s okay! What matters is that your son’s friends feel safe and comfortable when they come to visit. If your son has friends who are into Legos too, maybe you can have him invite a few of them over when you purchase him a new set. Find out what kind of music he and his buddies are into and have it playing when they visit. Having foods kids love, like pizza and popcorn, can help make your home more inviting. You may have social awkwardness in common with your own dad, but you can try and push yourself to be friendly and accessible without hounding your kid and his friends. If your son also feels passionately that he wishes your house was more welcoming to guests, then ask him to provide some suggestions or to share what he enjoys about visiting other people. Ultimately, this sounds like this is your issue, not his, so if he isn’t worried about what happens when his buds come over, you should try and let this fixation go.

— Jamilah

